Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Updated 07 August 2021
Stranded people wait for the reopening of the border crossing point which was closed by the authorities, in Chaman on August 7, 2021, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban seized the stronghold of a notorious Afghan warlord Saturday, officials said, the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.
The deputy governor of Sheberghan city in Jawzjan said government forces and officials had retreated to the airport on the outskirts of the northern Afghan city, where they were preparing to defend themselves.
“The city has unfortunately fallen completely,” Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.
The city is home to notorious warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who only returned to Afghanistan this week from medical treatment in Turkey but is believed to be in Kabul.
The Taliban have gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign troops.
On Friday, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell to the Taliban “without a fight,” according to its deputy governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken by the insurgents.
There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources told AFP, but an aide to Dostum confirmed the city had been taken.
Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north, which garnered a fearsome reputation in its fight against the Taliban in the 1990s — along with accusations that his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.
A rout or retreat of his fighters would dent the Kabul government’s recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country’s overstretched military.
Roh Gul Khairzad, the deputy governor of Nimroz, told AFP Friday that Zaranj had fallen “without a fight.”
Social media posts suggested the Taliban were welcomed by some residents of the desert city, which has long had a reputation for lawlessness.
They showed captured military Humvees, luxury SUVs, and pickups speeding through the streets, flying white Taliban flags as local residents — mostly youths and young men — cheered them on.
One of the first things the insurgents did on entering Zaranj was to open the gates of a local jail, officials said, freeing Taliban prisoners along with common criminals.
Videos on Twitter showed mobs looting government offices, stealing desks, office chairs, cabinets, and televisions.
The veracity of the clips could not immediately be confirmed.
“The Afghan security forces lost their morale due to intense propaganda by the Taliban,” a senior official from the city, who asked not to be named, told AFP.
“Even before the Taliban attacks... most of the security forces put their weapons on the ground, took off their uniforms, and left their units and fled,” he said.
The government has made no official comment yet on the fall of either city.
The capture of Sheberghan comes a day after the head of the Afghan government’s media information department was shot dead in Kabul in an attack claimed by the Taliban.
After a failed assassination attempt on the country defense minister Tuesday, the Taliban warned they were now targeting senior administration officials in retaliation for increased air strikes.
The Taliban already control large portions of the countryside and are now challenging government forces in other provincial capitals including Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.
From Kunduz, activist Rasikh Maroof told AFP by phone Saturday that fighting raged overnight on the outskirts of several parts of the city, with the Taliban apparently unable to gain significant inroads.
Government forces were “defending seriously,” he said, using airstrikes against Taliban mortars and heavy weapons.
Despite the deteriorating situation, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden still believed it was right to pull US troops out after 20 years of war.
Both Washington and Britain on Saturday again urged citizens to evacuate from the country as soon as possible.
The withdrawal of foreign forces is due to be complete at the end of this month, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States that sparked the invasion which toppled the Taliban.

Ratcliffe calls for UN's 'urgent intervention' to free wife detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
Updated 07 August 2021
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Ratcliffe calls for UN’s ‘urgent intervention’ to free wife detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
  • UK, international community must take ‘much firmer stand against state hostage-taking’
  • ‘Things have again turned for the worse with the change of government in Iran’
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON:  A special request has been filed to the UN by the husband of jailed British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, demanding that it work to free her from long-term detainment.

In order to guarantee her safe release, an “urgent intervention” is required by the UN, Richard Ratcliffe said, warning that his wife would face an “autumn in court” unless Iran’s taking of hostages is appropriately dealt with by the UK.

Tehran this week abandoned plans to release Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual-national prisoners, in a move that could signify the ambitions of Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed office a day before Ratcliffe’s request to the UN was delivered.

“We have been relatively quiet these past months, waiting and hoping that the (UK) government’s negotiations with Iran would finally deliver,” Ratcliffe said.

“But Iran’s announcements that hostage negotiations are again on hold are a signal that things have again turned for the worse with the change of government in Iran.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was initially detained and jailed in 2016, was sentenced in April this year to an extra 12 months in prison based on spurious charges of promoting propaganda against the regime.

The request sent by Ratcliffe includes an “urgent action request and individual complaint” demanding that the UN’s working group on arbitrary detention mediate between the UK and Iran to secure his wife’s release.

“I met the UK foreign secretary this week to get his sense of things. He insisted the negotiations had come close, hoped they could be picked up again under the new regime, and that he was determined not to leave any Brits behind,” said Ratcliffe.

“I told him I feared the tide had turned, and that a summer of drift would become an autumn in court,” he added.

“I see that now as inevitable, unless the UK and the international community takes a much firmer stand against state hostage-taking, and calls it out as a crime.”

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this week condemned the continued detention of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with a spokesman saying: “Iran’s continued arbitrary detention of our dual nationals is unacceptable. We urge the Iranian authorities to release the detainees without any further delay.”

Topics: UK Iran UN Richard Ratcliffe Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

UK says Iran's treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'torture'
Middle-East
UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance
  • B-52s sent into Afghan airspace for first time in over a year
  • Defense sources: Armed drones, AC-130 Spectre gunships flying at least 5 missions daily
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The US has deployed heavy air gunships over Afghanistan in the fight against the Taliban as the terror group continues to make territorial gains in the war-torn country.

Washington has sent B-52 gunships into Afghan airspace for the first time in over a year. Nicknamed the “stratofortress,” the B-52 — which has been flown by the US Air Force since the 1950s — is one of its key assets, capable of massive destruction. 

The Taliban on Friday claimed the first provincial capital since the withdrawal of Western forces after capturing Zaranj in the southwestern Nimroz province.

The Afghan air force has struggled in the absence of Western support. Lacking munitions, supplies and pilots, it is reported to be “exhausted” by regular missions.

More than one-third of the Afghan government’s fleet of 162 aircraft and helicopters have been left inoperable since US contractors left the country.

US defense sources told The Times that the B-52 aircraft were flying into Afghanistan from Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, and that they were striking Taliban positions around Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah — three cities at risk from Taliban capture.

The sources said armed drones and AC-130 Spectre gunships — the iconic low-flying attack aircraft replete with a howitzer-style heavy cannon — are flying at least five missions daily.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea is launching fast jets to support the missions. 

The defense sources said Washington has every intention to continue with the airstrikes after Aug. 31, when the last remaining coalition troops are expected to leave Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US Air Force

India approves J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Updated 07 August 2021

India approves J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

India approves J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

India approves J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
  • Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the approval will boost the fight against the pandemic in India
  • Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is the fifth to be approved in the country
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India gave emergency approval to Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine Saturday to ramp up its flailing immunization campaign as fears grow of a new wave of infections.
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the approval will boost the fight against the pandemic in India, where at least 200,000 people died in a brutal two-month wave up to mid-June.
“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India,” the minister said on Twitter.
No indication has been given as to when the US company’s doses will reach India.
The nation of 1.3 billion people has administered 500 million vaccine doses so far, but barely eight percent of the population has had two shots.
Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is the fifth to be approved after Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, the home developed Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, and the US-made Moderna jab.
India remains the second worst-hit nation after the United States, with more than 32 million confirmed cases and 427,000 deaths. Because of under-reporting experts say the real toll is much higher.
They also warn that the slow vaccination pace puts India at risk from any new infection crisis. The number of new cases and deaths has started rising again in the past two weeks.
The government’s free immunization drive relies heavily on Covishield and Covaxin and producers are struggling to meet demand.
Sputnik has not yet scaled up production and Moderna is yet to import any shots.

Topics: Coronavirus India Johnson & Johnson

UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries
Middle-East
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries

2 charged in plot to harm or kill Myanmar ambassador to UN

This July 27, 2007 file photo shows the United Nations Headquarters building in New York. (AP)
Updated 07 August 2021
This July 27, 2007 file photo shows the United Nations Headquarters building in New York. (AP)
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

2 charged in plot to harm or kill Myanmar ambassador to UN

This July 27, 2007 file photo shows the United Nations Headquarters building in New York. (AP)
  • Myanmar’s military has tried to remove Tun from his post, but the 193-member General Assembly is responsible for accrediting diplomats and has not taken action at the military’s urging
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: Two Myanmar citizens were arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, who opposes the military junta that seized power earlier this year, by injuring — or even killing — him.
Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Myanmar’s ambassador in an attack that was to take place on American soil, US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release Friday.
According to court documents in White Plains federal court, a Thailand arms dealer who sells weapons to the Myanmar military hired the pair to hurt the ambassador to try to force him to step down. If that didn’t work, the ambassador was to be killed, authorities said.
Myanmar’s military overthrew the country’s civilian government in February. Myanmar’s currently recognized UN ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, staunchly opposed the ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In a speech to the General Assembly in late February, Tun called for “the strongest possible action from the international community” to restore democracy.
Myanmar’s military has tried to remove Tun from his post, but the 193-member General Assembly is responsible for accrediting diplomats and has not taken action at the military’s urging.
There was no immediate response to a phone call and email to Myanmar’s UN Mission seeking comment.
The plot to maim or kill Tun was to be carried out in Westchester County, where the ambassador lives, according to two criminal complaints.
Htut last month was contacted by the arms dealer, who wanted to pay several thousand dollars for Htut to carry out the attack, the complaints said. Htut received a $2,000 advance on July 23, it added.
After the FBI learned of the plot on Tuesday, it arranged to interview Htut on Wednesday, when Htut described the plan, which included initially tampering with the ambassador’s tires to cause an accident, the complaint said. It said Htut received $4,000 in payments to carry out the attack and was to be paid another $1,000 once it was finished.
In a complaint against Zaw, authorities said Zaw admitted after his arrest that he sent the $4,000 to Htut.
Htut, 28, and Zaw, 20, are each charged with conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon a foreign official, which carries a maximum sentence upon conviction of five years in prison.
At an initial appearance in White Plains federal court Friday, Htut consented to detention. Zaw awaited an initial appearance.
Messages seeking comment from their lawyers were not immediately returned.

Topics: Myanmar United Nations

ASEAN diplomats discussing crisis envoy, aid to Myanmar
World
ASEAN diplomats discussing crisis envoy, aid to Myanmar

Ethiopia accuses Tigray rebels of dumping mutilated bodies into river for propaganda reasons

Western Tigray is still controlled by authorities from Ethiopia's neighboring amhara region. (Reuters/File)
Updated 07 August 2021
Western Tigray is still controlled by authorities from Ethiopia’s neighboring amhara region. (Reuters/File)
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

Ethiopia accuses Tigray rebels of dumping mutilated bodies into river for propaganda reasons

Western Tigray is still controlled by authorities from Ethiopia’s neighboring amhara region. (Reuters/File)
  • Ethiopia’s government has accused the rival Tigray forces of dumping the bodies themselves for propaganda purposes
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

WAD EL-HILU, Sudan: From time to time, a body floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan was a silent reminder of a war conducted in the shadows. But in recent days, the corpses became a flow.
Bloated, drained of color from their journey, the bodies were often mutilated: Genitals severed, eyes gouged, a missing limb. The Sudanese fishermen who spotted them, and the refugees from Tigray who helped pull them to shore, found many corpses’ hands bound. Some of them had been shot.
The Associated Press reported dozens of bodies floating down the Tekeze River earlier this week and saw six of the graves on Wednesday, marking the first time any reporters could reach the scene. Doctors who saw the bodies said one was tattooed with a common name in the Tigrinya language and others had the facial markings common among Tigrayans, raising fresh alarm about atrocities in the least-known area of the Tigray war.
“They are from Tigray,” said Garey Youhanis, a Tigrayan who helped bury several bodies found on Sunday. With a piece of red cord, he demonstrated how their hands were tied behind their backs. He squatted on the rock-strewn shore, crossed himself and prayed.
The deaths are the latest massacre in a nine-month war that has killed thousands of civilians and is now spilling into other regions of Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country and the anchor of the often-volatile Horn of Africa. Though Tigray forces in June reclaimed much of the region as Ethiopian and allied forces retreated, western Tigray is still controlled by authorities from Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region, who have cleared out many ethnic Tigrayans while saying the land is historically theirs. Witnesses have told the AP of watching mass expulsions.
More than 60,000 Tigrayans fled to Sudan, where thousands remain in makeshift camps a short walk from the river in the hope of hearing news from those who still arrive. Some scrutinized the bodies in the river for clues, and they have asked Sudanese police and the United Nations to exhume them for autopsies.
“In the last one week, 43 bodies were buried around this river,” the surgeon from the nearby Tigray town of Humera, Tewodros Tefera, said. He and other refugees believe the bodies were dumped into the river at Humera, which has seen some of the worst violence since the war began in November.
“Some had amputated limbs and legs,” Tewodros said. “There was a man which we buried yesterday, his genital area was completely severed ... So this is the kind of trauma that we’re seeing of western Tigray.”
He said that two more bodies had been found, the first since the discovery of seven on Tuesday. But he believes an active search along the river could reveal “many, many more,” perhaps hundreds.
Ethiopia’s government has accused the rival Tigray forces of dumping the bodies themselves for propaganda purposes. A “fake massacre,” the spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Billene Seyoum, told reporters on Thursday.
But the discovery has increased international pressure on the prime minister, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, at a time when his government is already accused by the UN, the US and the EU of besieging Tigray and blocking food and other aid to millions of people. Hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.
Ethiopia’s prime minister in recent days referred to the Tigray forces as “weeds” and a “cancer,” bringing a warning from the UN special envoy on genocide prevention that such dehumanizing language “is of utmost concern.” Ethiopia’s government has said such talk is not meant to describe ordinary Tigrayans.

BACKGROUND

The deaths are the latest massacre in a nine-month war that has killed thousands of civilians and is now spilling into other regions of Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country and the anchor of the often-volatile Horn of Africa.

But the bodies in the river brought new fears of ethnic cleansing, or the forcing of a population from a region through expulsions and other violence.
“We are deeply concerned by the latest developments,” the UN refugee agency in Sudan said on Thursday. It confirmed seeing one of the bodies pulled from the river along with “what appear to be several fresh graves.” It said it was unable to confirm the identifies of the dead or how they died.
Like other international aid organizations, the UN agency said it has no access on the Ethiopian side of the border region. Underlining that absence, the UN humanitarian agency on Wednesday tweeted a map showing no foreign aid group active in western Tigray. One that had worked there, the Dutch section of Doctors Without Borders, had its operations suspended by Ethiopia on July 30, accused by the government of spreading “misinformation” and illegally using satellite radio equipment.
Ethiopia’s government has alleged that aid groups are arming and supporting the Tigray forces, without evidence.
“Those who want corridors for weapons and non-humanitarian goods to be brought into them continue to try to manipulate the realities on the ground in an attempt to convince the world that unfettered access is not happening” in Tigray, the prime minister’s spokeswoman said. She called the Tigray forces, who dominated Ethiopia’s repressive government for years but were sidelined when Abiy took office, a “terrorist organization that has hijacked the well-being of the people of Tigray.”

Topics: Ethiopia

Sudan closes border crossing with Ethiopia after disappearance of commander: reports 
Middle-East
Sudan closes border crossing with Ethiopia after disappearance of commander: reports 

