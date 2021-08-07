You are here

Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Olympic crown
Brazil’s Malcom celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Spain to win the football gold medal, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo)
Updated 54 sec ago
AFP

  • Substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra time in Yokohama
  • Malcom ran onto a long ball from Antony, raced past Jesus Vallejo and fired beyond Simon
YOKOHAMA: Brazil won Olympic men’s football gold for the second consecutive tournament as substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra time on Saturday.
Matheus Cunha took advantage of a defensive lapse to score in first-half stoppage time after Richarlison smashed a penalty over the crossbar for Brazil.
Spain equalized on the hour when Mikel Oyarzabal crashed home a thumping volley, but former Barcelona forward Malcom secured Brazil the title with his goal in the 108th minute.
Brazil, who won gold on home soil at Rio 2016, became the fifth team to retain their Olympic crown on another triumphant night in Yokohama, where they claimed the last of their five World Cup titles in 2002.
After Neymar led Brazil to Olympic gold, this time it was the turn of Dani Alves to captain the country in the final against a strong Spain side featuring six players who participated at Euro 2020.
Unbeaten at the Olympics against a European nation since 1988, Brazil almost fell behind when Diego Carlos scooped the ball over his own goalkeeper before hooking off the line as Oyarzabal tried to pick out Dani Olmo.
A poor clearance from Unai Simon allowed Richarlison to set up Douglas Luiz, whose spinning effort was turned behind by the Spain goalkeeper.
Brazil needed penalties to get past Mexico in the semifinals, and they were awarded a spot-kick here after a VAR review as Simon flattened Cunha while attempting to punch away a cross.
But Everton forward Richarlison wasted the chance to add to his competition-leading five goals by blazing well over.
There was no let-off for Spain a second time though when Alves sent the ball high into the area, where a hesitant Pau Torres gave Cunha time to control and slot into the corner.
Marco Asensio, Spain’s match-winner in extra time against Japan in the previous round, lasted just 45 minutes as Carlos Soler came on for the second half, inadvertently getting in the way of a goalbound effort from Oyarzabal.
Brazil nearly doubled their lead when a quick break resulted in Simon making a terrific stop with his legs to divert Richarlison’s shot onto the bar.
Spain youngster Bryan Gil, who will join Tottenham Hotspur on his return from Japan, rattled the bar two minutes from the end, as an extra 30 minutes was required for the fifth time in eight knockout matches.
Malcom, who endured a difficult spell at Barcelona in 2018-19 before leaving for Zenit Saint Petersburg, ran onto a long ball from Antony, racing past Jesus Vallejo and firing past Simon to etch his name into the history books.

Feryal Abdelaziz wins glorious gold for Egypt in Tokyo women’s karate

Feryal Abdelaziz claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo 2020. (AFP)
Feryal Abdelaziz claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo 2020. (AFP)
Feryal Abdelaziz wins glorious gold for Egypt in Tokyo women’s karate

Feryal Abdelaziz claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo 2020. (AFP)
  • 22 year old beats Iryna Zaretska 2-0 to win Women’s Kumite +61 kilogram competition
DUBAI: Feryal Abdelaziz has claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena on Saturday afternoon.

Abdelaziz fought confidently from the start, but in cagey and strategic match, there was no score going into the last minute of the three-minute bout.

She finally took the lead with less than 30 seconds left and followed it up with another almost immediately.

At the final buzzer there were scenes of joy from Abdelaziz and her team, as Egypt confirmed a stunning win.

The gold medal comes a day after Giana Lotfy claimed an Olympic bronze in karate despite losing her Women’s Kumite -61 kilogram semifinal bout to China’s Yin Xiaoyan.

The karate kumite competition does not have a bronze medal match for the semifinal losers, unlike some other Olympic disciplines, with both competitors sharing the honor of third place on the podium.

Abdelaziz’s win capped a day of six superb performances.

After only 20 seconds of the semifinal against Sofya Berultseva of Azerbaijan saw both athletes score a yuko, Abdelaziz followed shortly with another to lead 2-1 with two of the three minutes left.

The Egyptian was full of confidence and she edged closer to the final by taking a 3-1 lead halfway through the bout. All Abdelaziz needed to do was maintain her focus and at least a karate silver medal was going to Egypt.

After Berultseva pulled the score back to 3-3, Abdelaziz resounded with quick yuko to lead again, and with 22 seconds left, she went 5-3 up. Another point for her opponent could not stop a brilliant win and her progression to the final, where she was set to meet Iryna Zaretska of Azerbaijan.

In her first match of the day, Abdelaziz immediately showed her strength by beating Li Gong of China of 4-0, scoring an ippon with just under a minute left in the bout, and followed that up with another point with 22 seconds left.

And in her second match against Elena Quirici of Switzerland, the 22 year old from Cairo took a three-point lead with a superb display of skill. But with less than a minute left, the Swiss squared the match with an ippon. With the match ending 3-3, Abdelaziz won via senshu — awarded for the first unopposed score of the contest.

Abdelaziz led the standings after two matches, at least for the four competitors in Pool B.

She had a ideal start to her third match, with an ippon giving her a three-point lead after 32 seconds over Iranian opponent Hamideh Abbasali. After the match equalizing back to 3-3, another ippon gave her a 6-3 lead with just over a minute left. But the Iranian rallied and managed to pull off an impressive 9-7 win to delay Abdelaziz’s advance.

Progress to the semifinals was confirmed with a 0-0 tie with Algerian Lamya Matoub, who had lost her first three matches, a dead rubber.

Neeraj Chopra wins javelin for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold

Neeraj Chopra wins javelin for India's first ever Olympic athletics gold
Neeraj Chopra wins javelin for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold

Neeraj Chopra wins javelin for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold
  • Bollywood music boomed out on the stadium tannoy after Chopra had launched his sixth and final throw, in the knowledge he had won gold
  • The farmer’s son sprinted the length of the infield, an Indian flag fluttering over his shoulders
TOKYO: Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold.
Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 meters to go one better than India’s previous best — two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.
The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.
Bollywood music boomed out on the stadium tannoy after Chopra had launched his sixth and final throw, in the knowledge he had won gold.
The farmer’s son sprinted the length of the infield, an Indian flag fluttering over his shoulders.
Chopra had came into the Olympics with the fourth best throw of the year and lived up to his form as a faltering Johannes Vetter of Germany struggled and failed to qualify as one of the top eight.
Vetter, who threw seven times over 90m between April and June, including a season’s best of 96.29m, eventually finished down in ninth.
“It was a tough competition,” the 28-year-old said, complaining that he was having problems not over-running his launch on the surface.
“If you watch the throws again, you can see it’s not the right surface for me. It’s a good surface for all the runners, for all the nice world records and Olympic records on the track, but not for a javelin thrower like me. So it really makes me sad.”
Vetter added: “It’s like driving a car on autopilot. You can’t brake, and I have to brake to throw far.
“I was trying everything. I was trying in every throw and every warm-up throw to find the right technique for this surface.
“I was trying to change some technical things to get the right block on this surface, but it was impossible today.”
Chopra, Vetter said, had done a “good job.”
“He’s a really talented guy, always really friendly,” the German said.
“I’m happy for him, but he has another blocking technique as he showed in the qualification.”

Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series

Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series
Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series

Team Strom tame the wind to sit top in the fourballs heading into final day of Aramco Team Series
  • US star Alison Lee races into seven-shot solo, with 14-under back-to-back rounds of 65
SOTOGRANDE: A resurgent Alison Lee of the US battled through the challenging blustery conditions on day two of the Aramco Team Series to shoot a second successive 65 and build a seven-shot lead on another sun-stroked day at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, Spain.

The four-event competition is organized by Golf Saudi and the Ladies European Tour.

Tied overnight on seven-under after an opening-round 65, the former US Solheim Cup star and world No. 1 ranked amateur repeated the act to leave the field far behind thanks to a near-flawless round, recording eight birdies and only one dropped shot, her first over the opening 36 holes.

US star Alison Lee hit back-to-back rounds of 65 to go 14 under par. (File/Ladies European Tour)

A 69 from Karolin Lampert during the morning’s play was good enough to advance the German up the leaderboard and grasp second place on her own on seven-under, one shot ahead of a trio of players all on six-under: Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou (71), Finland’s Tiia Koivisto (69), and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (69). 

In the tournament’s team standings, the top three places are held by Team Strom (-27), Team Buhai (-26), and Team Lampert (-24), setting the stage for an exciting closing day’s play on Saturday.

For most players, it was a day to survive due to the high winds and fast-drying greens. But Lee — bolstered by a top-20 finish on the LET in Northern Ireland last week — continued to attack the course in her debut performance in Spain to go into tomorrow’s final round in a commanding position.

“I would give myself an A for today, I’m really happy,” she said. “This course does set-up pretty short for me. I am a longer hitter. I had a lot of short irons in today. I just had to stay patient out there and hit one shot at a time.

“It was obviously a lot more windy today and playing a little bit differently from yesterday,” Lee added. “You have to stay focused when it’s windy like this, and that almost made me concentrate a little bit more and just try and execute the shot, as opposed to worry where it was going. I was just trying to hit a good shot and hoping that it ends up in the right place. We were able to judge the wind quite well today, my caddie and I, and got some distances correct and made birdies and saved pars out there when I could.”

Finishing day two holding a single-shot lead in the team tournament. Captain Linnea Strom said of her fourballs’ afternoon performance: “As a team, we compensate for each other very well. We all made some birdies, and whenever someone made a mistake the other members of our team were always doing something good. We have a very good amateur as well, who made his very first eagle today, so that was great! We just helped each other well out there and enjoyed it.”

Buhai, whose team led until Team Strom’s late evening finish, was happy with her individual performance and that of the team.

“Our amateur has been great too,” she said. “He’s a great guy, great personality. Today was tough for an amateur, but we helped him when we could and on the last hole he came in big time for us with a birdie. Hopefully he can make some more tomorrow.”

Round two also saw a number of highly fancied players rising through the leaderboard, with England’s Bronte Law and Georgia Hall making big moves into the top 10 with one round to go. Law is sixth overall, courtesy of a three-under 69, while Hall is eighth, following a four-under 68. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Paula Creamer also trended in the right direction, finishing the day tied 14th with a two-under (70).

“It was good. I played better than yesterday,” Hall said. “The conditions were very hard today as it was really windy. I probably got the worst side of the draw actually, but that’s the way it goes. I should have maybe been six-under, but I missed some putts at the end. Overall though, I’m happy.”

Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain

Egypt lose out on men's handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain
Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain

Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain
  • The Pharaohs have been outstanding at Tokyo 2020 but will depart without reward despite a brave effort in bronze medal match 
DUBAI: Egypt agonizingly missed out on a bronze medal in the men’s handball competition at Tokyo 2020 after a 33-31 loss to Spain at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Pharaohs have been outstanding at Tokyo 2020 but will depart without reward despite a brave effort in their last match of the competition. 

The fixture started evenly, and a penalty scored by the outstanding veteran Ahmed El-Ahmar saw the match finely balanced at 7-7 at the midway point of the first half.

The last third of the first half saw a flurry of goals with Spain leading 19-16 at the break.

Having tired towards the end of the first half, Egyptians started the second with renewed energy and within six minutes had tied the match at 21-21.

Egyptian Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Tayar was having a fine game, but a period of all-out attack saw them concede two quick-fire goals to fall 23-21 behind with just over two-thirds of the second period left.

Spain maintained their superiority for the rest of the match and led 30-28 with a minute left.

With 45 seconds remaining, Gedeon Guardiola was sent off, but Egypt failed to take full advantage of the 2-minute power play. Both teams exchanged attacks that left Spain hanging on to a 33-31 lead by the final whistle.

The Egyptian players collapsed in exhaustion and disappointment at the end of the fixture but can be proud of a campaign that has captured the hearts of fans back home as well as handball fans around the world.

Silver medal for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final

Silver medal for Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final
Silver medal for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final

Silver medal for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final
  • The 23-year-old was leading 4-1 in the final of the Men’s Kumite +75kg competition when the contest was stopped
DUBAI: Tarek Hamdi endured a heartbreaking end to the final of the Men’s Karate Kumite +75kg at Tokyo 2020 when a penalty for dangerous play denied him a gold when he was leading 4-1 opponent Sajag Ganzjadeh of Iran, who departed the mat at Nippon Budokan arena on a stretcher.

While an Olympic silver is still a stunning achievement for the 23-year-old, he will be distraught at losing a gold that was agonizingly within reach. The match was awarded as a default 4-0 win for the Iranian.

Within nine seconds of the start, Hamdi had scored an ippon to lead 3-0, and followed shortly with a yuko to stretch his lead to four points.

Leading, the Saudi was heading to glorious gold but there would be a final, agonizing twist in the tale with penalty and disqualification.

It capped a dramatic day for Hamdi after he had beaten Japan's Ryutaro Araga 2-0 in the semi-final with a stunning performance.

His first match in Pool B of the Men’s Kumite +75kg class competition ended with a narrow 3-2 defeat to 2018 World Champion Ivan Kvesic of Croatia, but the Saudi showed enough to be taken seriously by his more experienced opponents.

Hamdi had started the match on the front foot putting Kvesic under pressure, and within 36 seconds both fighters had scored a point each, though seconds later the Croatian had taken a 2-1 lead.

Kvesic took a 3-1 lead but Hamdi halved the lead with just over 40 seconds left in the bout. Despite a brave, energetic effort, the Saudi was unable to get any more points.

In his second outing, Hamdi claimed his first win of Tokyo 2020, beating Brian Irr of the USA 4-1 with a brilliant performance that took his 33-year-old opponent by surprise.

With just over a minute left Hamdi posted the first point of the match to lead 1-0, and he was now within sight of a hugely encouraging win that would put him back in contention for a semifinal place.

A superb ippon from Hamedi with 24 seconds left gave him 4-1 lead that he maintained to the final bell.

Buoyed by that superb winning performance against the American, Tarek Hamdi carried his momentum into his third bout of the day to draw 0-0 against Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran.

Hamdi was on the front foot for the majority of the match, but could not land the blows that would win him a priceless two points.

Still, the one point for the tie had given him a total of three from three matches and meant his hopes of a semifinal place were ahead of his meeting with Daniel Gaysinsky of Canada in his final Poll B match.

Hamdi first got into karate in 2009 but it was not until a few years later that he decided to take it up seriously, he said, landing in Tokyo as one of the Saudi delegation’s most decorated athletes.

At the age 15 he won his first medal with Saudi Arabia, grabbing a gold at the Asian Junior Championships 2013 in Uzbekistan. He followed that up by becoming the first Saudi to win gold in a Karate World Championship, in Jakarta in 2015.

In 2017 everything Hamdi touched turned to gold.

He claimed first place finishes at four tournaments in the 75 kg category: the Asian Championship in Indonesia, the World Cup in Croatia, the U23 Asian Championship and the Asian Senior Championships, both in Kazakhstan. His achievements earned him the title of world most promising karate athlete for the year.

His podium count continued to stack up in 2018 with bronze medals at the World League in Spain, the World Premier League in the UAE and the Asian Games in Jakarta. He also won gold at the Asian Senior Championships 2019 in Uzbekistan.

Hamdi secured qualification to the Olympics with a gold at the Karate Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers that were held in France earlier this year.

