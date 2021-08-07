Rawi Al-Diriyah promotes national pride among students

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, concluded the Rawi Al-Diriyah initiative in Diriyah’s historic Al-Turaif district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The initiative was launched in late 2020, for middle and high school students in public schools, to instill national principles and values, and promote the students’ sense of national belonging and pride in the ancient heritage of Diriyah. The initiative focused on attractive historical and literary narration of 33 stories related to the history and heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including national and heroic figures and historical events, under the supervision of experts from the DGDA and the Ministry.

DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo said the Rawi Al-Diriyah initiative aimed to develop students’ capabilities to master the methods of narrating national and heritage stories related to Saudi Arabia’s history, especially since Diriyah is the gem of the Kingdom, its historical capital and the cradle of the first Saudi state.

Inzerillo added that DGDA’s close cooperation with the Ministry of Education helped achieve the initiative’s objectives, within the framework of the two parties’ keenness to educate students about the Kingdom’s history and its ancient storytelling heritage, develop their literary talents and the art of historical narration of events, as well as preserve the Kingdom’s cultural heritage. The initiative’s goals also include providing a competitive environment for students and motivating them to read the national narrative given its importance in shaping the nation’s present and future, as it was a major part of its ancient history.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for General Education Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Muqbil said that the Rawi Al-Diriyah initiative is a pioneer national competition that promotes the sense of belonging to the homeland, which has led to the active participation of students in the field of storytelling.

Rawi Al-Diriyah received broad acclaim among students, as the number of registered students is estimated at a quarter of a million, with more than 12,000 submissions, while only 100 students qualified for the final stage. The jury then selected 12 students of different ages and educational levels from various Saudi regions, to support and highlight the students’ abilities to tell stories about Diriyah, the cradle of the first Saudi state.

The winners’ submissions were diverse and commemorated the history of the land of kings and heroes. They told the stories of the Year of Mercy, Thumamah ibn Uthal, Zarqa Al-Yamama, Al-Ardah, Al-Auja, and Salwa Palace in Al-Turaif district, among others.

This initiative is part of a series of cultural, awareness, heritage and social initiatives launched by the DGDA to introduce the value and history of the capital of the first Saudi state, of which the Kingdom is an extension today. The DGDA has also implemented various projects to highlight the roots of this ancient city and its urban and cultural history. It is developing the city’s architectural and economic dimensions and showcasing its social, cultural and historical aspects. The DGDA seeks to connect the foundations of the Saudi state to its present and future, emphasizing unity, enhancing pride in this history, and offering an unforgettable experience by discovering the gem of Saudi Arabia.

King Salman laid the foundation stone for the Diriyah Gate project in November 2019. With the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chairman of the DGDA’s board of directors, it has become one of the most important tourist, cultural, educational and entertainment destinations in the region and the world, highlighting the historical, urban and environmental characteristics of Diriyah as one of the first destinations in the region to host historical and cultural knowledge exchange activities. Recently, the first-phase implementation of the Diriyah Gate project, one of the world’s largest heritage and cultural projects, got underway.