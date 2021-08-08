Egypt FM to deliver message from Sisi to Bahraini King during official visit

CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister started an official visit to Bahrain on Saturday to deliver a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to King Hamad bin Eisa Al-Khalifa.
Minister Sameh Shoukry will be delivering a handwritten message from Sisi to Al-Khalifa that is “related to boosting bilateral relations in all fields,” according to a report on Egypt Today.
The message also includes enhancing coordination in issues related to regional stability.
Shoukry is scheduled to meet his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, during this visit.