Egypt’s El-Sisi extends services of financial regulator, Suez canal heads

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks at a news conference during a visit to Athens, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks at a news conference during a visit to Athens, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

  • The prime minister extended the tenure of Mohamed Farid, chairman of the the Egyptian Exchange
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued decrees extending the service of Financial Regulation Authority (FRA) chairman Mohamed Omran and Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie by one year, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
Rabie has held the post since August 2019, while Omran has been chairman of FRA since August 2017.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly extended the term of Mohamed Farid, chairman of the the Egyptian Exchange, for another four years. He succeeded Omran in 2017 when the latter’s tenure had expired.

  • The Saudi energy giant is investing in different upstream and downstream projects
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has no plans for now to increase its quarterly dividends of $18.7 billion even as other oil majors are increasing the yields to investors.

“We’ll advise later this year whether we’ll be sticking to the ordinary dividend or doing otherwise,” Ziad Al-Murshed, Aramco’s chief financial officer, told reporters on Sunday.

“We have a clear pecking order for our cash,” he said. “We start with sustaining capital, then move to paying the ordinary dividend.”

Aramco dividends' yield is around 4 percent, lower than ExxonMobil at over 6 percent and Chevron that has 5.2 percent yield.

With Saudi Aramco's results exceeding analysts' expectations and its continuous investments in its operations, the company's dividends yield is more sustainable than all the others, according to Al-Rajhi Capital’s Mazen Al-Sudairi. 

Al-Sudairi, who is the head of research at investment arm of AlRajhi Bank, told Arab News that Saudi Aramco is the most sustainable dividend payer, as its investment today will help it pay more dividends in the future while everyone else is cutting back. He pointed out that Aramco did not cut the dividend in 2020 when oil prices were down and the market outlook was in a bad shape.

He, however, said, “we do not expect a growth in dividend since Aramco is spending relatively more (than other oil majors) in upstream and downstream projects.”

Raising debt was a tool for Aramco last year to pay dividends to the Saudi government, while using its own cash to pay for other shareholders, Al-Sudairi said, adding that this is acceptable knowing the relatively low debt ratio of the company and its strong cash position.

Aramco previously sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion for 1.7 percent of its shares.

The company’s free cash flow last year totaled $6 billion, which is enough to cover dividends to shareholders other than the government for four years, said Al-Sudairi.

He also said concerns about Aramco’s ability to pay dividends are low compared to others.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) second quarter profits soared by a surge in commodity prices and the trend is expected to continue into 2021, according to its CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Harbi.

In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Al-Harbi said: “We are enjoying a very good time in commodity prices.”

Maaden reported a net income of more than SR1 billion ($266.7 million) for the first time in almost eight years. The company’s second quarter profit of SR1.1 billion, in line with expectations and helped by a 52 percent jump in sales, is up from a SR434 million loss in the same period a year ago. 

Maaden will boost spending on exploration for metals in the Kingdom, Al-Harbi said.

Profitability was also due to the increase in net profit attributable to Maaden’s stake in joint ventures.

  • The company declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion ($25.5bn), highest since 2018
  • Energy giant’s second quarter profits for 2021 nearly quadruple compared to 2020
DUBAI/RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is the most profitable oil company in the world with net profit towering above all other Big Oil companies and exceeding all analysts’ expectations from Al-Rajhi Capital to JPMorgan.

Saudi Aramco profits rose from a year earlier to SR95.47 billion ($25.46 billion) in the second quarter as a recovering global economy pushed up oil prices and allowed the Kingdom to pump more crude.

It represents a 288 percent increase, and was affiliated with higher oil prices and a recovery in global demand, supported by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures, and accelerating activity in key markets, the oil giant said in a Tadawul filing.

This was slightly above the median of economists' estimate of $24.7 billion — Bank of America predicted $24 billion; JPMorgan estimated $23.7 billion, while Al-Rajhi Capital had the highest forecast of $25.3 billion.

“The oil giant has achieved results beyond Al-Rajhi Capital’s expectations,” said Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research.

“Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said. 

“While there is still some uncertainty around the challenges posed by COVID-19 variants, we have shown that we can adapt swiftly and effectively to changing market conditions,” he added.

Oil demand is improving with the reopening of major economies and more vaccines roll out, with crude up around 40 percent this year. In the past two weeks, oil companies such as BP PLC, Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC have said they will increase share buybacks and payouts, confident the worst of the pandemic is over. Still, the pandemic is “clearly far from over,” Nasser said later on a call with reporters. 

Oil prices witnessed its worst week since October last year as the spread of the delta variant, especially in China, added downside risk to short-term demand outlook. Brent crude fell 7 percent to $70.70 a barrel. Global oil demand remains below pre-COVID levels, but should reach near-record levels of 100 million barrels a day next year, Nasser told reporters. 

Despite the sound profitability and cash position, the company trails other Big Oil as it declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion. Aramco’s indicated dividend yield is roughly 4 percent, while BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. all pay above 5 percent.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen about 40 percent this year and closed at $70.70 on Friday after its biggest weekly decline in four months.

The oil giant also benefited from its strategy to optimize its portfolio, announcing billion dollar deals in recent months.

“Our historic $12.4 billion pipeline deal was an endorsement of our long-term business strategy by international investors, representing significant progress in our portfolio optimization program. Our landmark $6 billion sukuk reinforced our robust balance sheet, further diversifying our funding sources and expanding our investor base. And, once again, we delivered a dividend of $18.8 billion for our shareholders,” Nasser said.

He said the company will move forward on a number of strategic programs, particularly focusing on sustainability and low-carbon fuels.

Commenting on the company’s new strategy to sell assets and re-leasing them, Nasser told Asharq Business TV that this type of investment enhances the role that Saudi Aramco plays in attracting large foreign investments in the Kingdom. 

Nasser was referring to the sale of 49 percent of Aramco’s oil pipeline business in June to a consortium that includes Washington, DC-based EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion.

Aramco’s capital expenditure was $7.5 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 20 percent from a year earlier.

 

  • The price movements come as the US infrastructure bill that could affect the market makes its way through congress
DUBAI: Bitcoin and Ether, two of the most traded crypto currencies, are at their highest levels in more than two months after a significant pullback in recent months.

The price movements come as the US infrastructure bill that could affect the market makes its way through congress.

The bill includes a cryptocurrency reporting provision that could tax miners, hardware and software developers, and other parties involved in facilitating a transaction.

“It makes possible a massive increase in financial surveillance, potentially requiring companies to report information about individuals even if they are not customers,” the Blockchain Association, Coin Center, Coinbase, Ribbit Capital and Square said in a joint statement last week.

Just recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed opposition on a “hasty cryptocurrency regulation,” Bitcoin.com has reported.

He said: “This is not the time to pick technology winners or losers in cryptocurrency technology.”

Other crypto news:

A Bloomberg analyst is predicting a “refreshed bull market” for bitcoin, Bitcoin.com reported.

“This year is prime for bitcoin to take the next step in its price-discovery stage and we see a refreshed bull market,” Mike McGlone said.

Nasdaq-listed Coinbase has enabled the purchase of cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay, as well as instant cash outs of up to $100,000 per transaction. It plans to do the same with Google Pay.

In Singapore, several providers of digital payment services have been approved by the country’s top regulator.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also recently approved a crypto exchange for license – a move that industry observers said puts the country ahead of the curve in Asia.

In Ukraine, residents will be allowed to trade and spend cryptocurrencies, the country’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov said.

The new law, called “On Virtual Assets,” will allow Ukrainians to legally exchange and declare their crypto assets.

  • Launched in 2015, the platform also recorded a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year
DUBAI: Dubai-based digital asset platform BitOasis saw trade volumes exceeding $3 billion during the first half of 2021 – a positive sign for the region’s crypto market.

Launched in 2015, the platform also recorded a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year, it said in a statement.

More institutional and family investors in the region are expressing interest in crypto assets, according to the company.

The figures “send a strong message of confidence in the region’s crypto market for the long-term,” Ola Doudin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BitOasis said.

The company claims it was the first authorized platform to operate a regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and custody platform for digital assets in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the UAE.

The platform allows buying and selling of digital assets with local currencies, and will launch after securing additional launch approvals.

Doudin said Bitoases plans to expand its operations to a number of countries across the region, including acquiring additional regulatory licenses.

