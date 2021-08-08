Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results

DUBAI: Dubai-based digital asset platform BitOasis saw trade volumes exceeding $3 billion during the first half of 2021 – a positive sign for the region’s crypto market.

Launched in 2015, the platform also recorded a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year, it said in a statement.

More institutional and family investors in the region are expressing interest in crypto assets, according to the company.

The figures “send a strong message of confidence in the region’s crypto market for the long-term,” Ola Doudin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BitOasis said.

The company claims it was the first authorized platform to operate a regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and custody platform for digital assets in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the UAE.

The platform allows buying and selling of digital assets with local currencies, and will launch after securing additional launch approvals.

Doudin said Bitoases plans to expand its operations to a number of countries across the region, including acquiring additional regulatory licenses.