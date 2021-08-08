You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results
Doudin said Bitoases plans to expand its operations to a number of countries across the region, including acquiring additional regulatory licenses. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8e3m7

Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results
  • Launched in 2015, the platform also recorded a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based digital asset platform BitOasis saw trade volumes exceeding $3 billion during the first half of 2021 – a positive sign for the region’s crypto market.

Launched in 2015, the platform also recorded a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year, it said in a statement.

More institutional and family investors in the region are expressing interest in crypto assets, according to the company.

The figures “send a strong message of confidence in the region’s crypto market for the long-term,” Ola Doudin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BitOasis said.

The company claims it was the first authorized platform to operate a regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and custody platform for digital assets in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the UAE.

The platform allows buying and selling of digital assets with local currencies, and will launch after securing additional launch approvals.

Doudin said Bitoases plans to expand its operations to a number of countries across the region, including acquiring additional regulatory licenses.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency Dubai BitOasis

Related

Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say
Business & Economy
Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say
JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos
Business & Economy
JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos

Crypto rallies ahead of US infrastructure plan

Crypto rallies ahead of US infrastructure plan
Updated 08 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

Crypto rallies ahead of US infrastructure plan

Crypto rallies ahead of US infrastructure plan
  • The price movements come as the US infrastructure bill that could affect the market makes its way through congress
Updated 08 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

DUBAI: Bitcoin and Ether, two of the most traded crypto currencies, are at their highest levels in more than two months after a significant pullback in recent months.

The price movements come as the US infrastructure bill that could affect the market makes its way through congress.

The bill includes a cryptocurrency reporting provision that could tax miners, hardware and software developers, and other parties involved in facilitating a transaction.

“It makes possible a massive increase in financial surveillance, potentially requiring companies to report information about individuals even if they are not customers,” the Blockchain Association, Coin Center, Coinbase, Ribbit Capital and Square said in a joint statement last week.

Just recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed opposition on a “hasty cryptocurrency regulation,” Bitcoin.com has reported.

He said: “This is not the time to pick technology winners or losers in cryptocurrency technology.”

Other crypto news:

A Bloomberg analyst is predicting a “refreshed bull market” for bitcoin, Bitcoin.com reported.

“This year is prime for bitcoin to take the next step in its price-discovery stage and we see a refreshed bull market,” Mike McGlone said.

Nasdaq-listed Coinbase has enabled the purchase of cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay, as well as instant cash outs of up to $100,000 per transaction. It plans to do the same with Google Pay.

In Singapore, several providers of digital payment services have been approved by the country’s top regulator.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also recently approved a crypto exchange for license – a move that industry observers said puts the country ahead of the curve in Asia.

In Ukraine, residents will be allowed to trade and spend cryptocurrencies, the country’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov said.

The new law, called “On Virtual Assets,” will allow Ukrainians to legally exchange and declare their crypto assets.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Related

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results
Business & Economy
Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results
Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say
Business & Economy
Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president
  • Before his appointment, Alajlan served as director of the Hydrocarbon Sustainability Program at the Saudi Energy Ministry
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Fahad Alajlan, who oversees the Kingdom’s Circular Carbon Economy National Program, is the new president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, replacing Adam Sieminski, it was announced on Sunday.

Before the appointment, Alajlan was the director of the Saudi Ministry of Energy’s hydrocarbon sustainability program where he looked after long-term energy trends.

He worked at the Ministry of Economy and Planning advising on energy markets, policy, and trends, as well as the petrochemical industry.

The center’s board of trustees also appointed Sieminski, a former head of US Energy Information Administration, as a senior advisor.

Topics: energy Petroleum KAPSARC

Related

Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018
  • The company declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco profits rose from a year earlier to SR95.47 billion ($25.46 billion) in the second quarter as a recovering global economy pushed up oil prices and allowed the Kingdom to pump more crude.

It represents a 288 percent increase, and was affiliated with higher oil prices and a recovery in global demand, supported by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures, and accleerating activity in key markets, the oil giant said in a Tadawul filing.

This was slightly above median economist estimate of $24.7 billion - Bank of America predicted $24 billion; JPMorgan estimated $23.7 billion, while Alrajhi Capital forecast $25.3 billion.

“Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum,” Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said.

“While there is still some uncertainty around the challenges posed by COVID-19 variants, we have shown that we can adapt swiftly and effectively to changing market conditions,” he added.

The company declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion.

Aramco’s indicated dividend yield is roughly 4 percent, while BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. all pay above 5 percent.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen about 40 percent this year and closed at $70.70 on Friday after its biggest weekly decline in four months.

The oil giant also benefitted from its strategy to optimize its portfolio, announcing billion dollar deals in recent months.

“Our historic $12.4 billion pipeline deal was an endorsement of our long-term business strategy by international investors, representing significant progress in our portfolio optimization program. Our landmark $6 billion Sukuk reinforced our robust balance sheet, further diversifying our funding sources and expanding our investor base. And, once again, we delivered a dividend of $18.8 billion for our shareholders,” Nasser said.

He said the company will move forward on a number of strategic programs, particularly focusing on sustainability and low-carbon fuels.

 

 

Topics: Aramco Oil

Related

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

From Russia with billions: Egypt expects windfall from tourism boost

Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification. (AFP/File Photo)
Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

From Russia with billions: Egypt expects windfall from tourism boost

Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Russian Center for Combating the Coronavirus said the return of Russian tourism to the Egyptian resorts in Hurghada will commence from around Aug. 9
Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Moscow’s Federal Air Transport Agency has issued permits to eight Russian airlines for regular flights to Egyptian tourist resorts in Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to media reports, the permits have been granted to Aeroflot, Pobeda, Rossiya, S7, Smartavia, Ural Airlines, Nordwind and Azur Air.

Egypt previously welcomed Russia’s decision on July 8 to lift the ban on charter flights with Egypt after a presidential decree was issued by the Kremlin.

The Russian Center for Combating the Coronavirus said the return of Russian tourism to the Egyptian resorts in Hurghada will commence from around Aug. 9.

It said trips to Egypt have been increased in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada in South Sinai. 

Each city will receive five Russian flights a week. Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification as one of the best tourist destinations around the world.

He told Arab News that Egypt will benefit from more than $4 billion in annual revenues, with the number of Russian tourists estimated to exceed 2 million.

However, Mohamed Fala, a member of the Red Sea Tourism Investors Association, said it is difficult for Russian companies to operate direct flights from Russia to Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada soon, adding that the set date of Aug. 9 may be postponed for at least a week or two.

He said the return of Russian tourism will be gradual, provided that it begins to increase during the winter, specifically during November and December, adding that all hotel facilities in the Red Sea and South Sinai are ready to receive Russian tourists.

He said the tourist movement coming to Egypt from Russia is vital as it continues throughout the year and that Russian tourists travel in large numbers, which revives hotel occupancy in the coastal tourist cities, especially Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

“The average number of Russians who were visiting Egypt before 2015 was about 2.5 million annually,” he said.

Russian flights were stopped six years ago in 2015 due to the crash of a Russian plane on the beaches of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Topics: business economy Egypt Russia tourism

Related

Eastern Europe holidaymakers support Egypt tourism recovery
Business & Economy
Eastern Europe holidaymakers support Egypt tourism recovery
Special Egyptian tourism records 21.6% decline, halting reform efforts
Business & Economy
Egyptian tourism records 21.6% decline, halting reform efforts

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
  • Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel for September shipments
  • China is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious delta Covid-19 strain
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to raise the price of the oil it sells in Asia this month may prove costly as Chinese demand weakens amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases and the US and Russia seek to undercut the Kingdom’s product with cheaper alternatives, Bloomberg reported.

Saudi Aramco raised its Arab Medium and Heavy grades by 20 to 30 cents a barrel to the highest in at least four months for September sales to the region, but demand for these may suffer as China battles an outbreak of the highly infectious Covid-19 strain.

Brent’s premium to Dubai oil was at $3.38 a barrel as of early Friday, compared with $4.36 a month earlier.

Also, US varieties, such as Mars, which is of a comparable medium quality, are being offered at rates that are lower than last month, while Russia’s Urals is also becoming cheaper, according to traders who buy and sell those barrels, which could lead to Asian refiners to buy lower amounts of contracted volumes from Aramco.

Nominations were due Thursday and Aramco will likely notify buyers of their allocations next week, Bloomberg said.

Cargoes of some Middle Eastern medium and heavy-sour crudes have been falling to discounts against their official selling prices.

The market is also starting to see prompt cargoes offered as the OPEC+ restores more production.

OPEC+, the oil-producers’ group led by the Saudis and Russia, agreed last month to ramp up production over the rest of the year.

While most analysts still see the market facing a shortage of barrels amid a global economic recovery from the worst of the pandemic, the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant poses a risk to demand that is keeping many producers, particularly international oil companies, reticent to open the gushers just yet.

Saudi Arabia sends more than 60 percent of its crude exports to Asia, with China, South Korea, Japan and India the biggest buyers.

Brent crude has dropped 5 percent this week to just above $72 a barrel on concern about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly in Asia, but remains around 40 percent higher this year.

Topics: #oil #saudi #asia

Related

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Latest updates

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai gets its final touches
The Pavilion includes the Exploration center, a platform for building investment opportunities and partnerships. (SPA)
Tunisia launches vaccine ‘open day’ against Delta-driven spike
Tunisia launches vaccine ‘open day’ against Delta-driven spike
Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse
Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse
Saudi and Iraqi foreign ministers discuss boosting regional stability
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia compensates families of deceased COVID-19 health workers
Saudi Arabia compensates families of deceased COVID-19 health workers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.