Iran's Raisi names US-sanctioned Mokhber as first VP

Iran’s Raisi names US-sanctioned Mokhber as first VP
Mohammad Mokhber has for years headed the foundation known as Setad. (File/Getty Images)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

  • The Setad and Mokhber were blacklisted by the US Treasury in January
  • Washington had said that Setad “has a stake in nearly every sector of the Iranian economy”
TEHRAN: Iran’s new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday named the chairman of a powerful state-owned foundation sanctioned by the United States as his first vice president, the president’s official website said.
Mohammad Mokhber, long rumored by local media to be top pick for the position, has for years headed the foundation known as Setad, or the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s order, in reference to the Islamic republic’s founder Ruhollah Khomeini.
Mokhber was appointed to the position by the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2007, following a string of official positions at the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
The Setad was originally founded in the late 1980s to manage confiscated properties following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
It has since turned into a sprawling conglomerate with stakes in various industries, including health, and its Barekat Foundation produced out Iran’s first local Covid-19 vaccine project.
The vaccine received emergency approval in June from health authorities in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.
The Setad and Mokhber were blacklisted by the US Treasury in January. Washington had said that Setad “has a stake in nearly every sector of the Iranian economy, including energy, telecommunications, and financial services.”
Raisi, who won a June 18 election marked by record abstention, takes over from moderate Hassan Rouhani.
On Thursday, Raisi took the oath of office before parliament, to which he must present a list of ministers within two weeks.
A former judiciary chief, Raisi has been criticized by the West for his human rights record and sanctioned by the US since 2019.
Raisi also picked Gholamhossein Esmaili, the judiciary’s spokesman during his tenure, as his chief of staff.
A former prosecutor, Esmaili is under sanctions by the European Union.
He was first blacklisted in 2011 as Iran’s prisons’ organization chief over “serious human rights violations.”
Raisi’s presidency is due to consolidate power in the hands of conservatives following their 2020 parliamentary election victory, which was marked by the disqualification of thousands of reformist or moderate candidates.
Also on Sunday, ultraconservative MP and 2021 presidential candidate Alireza Zakani was elected as mayor of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported.
He won the majority of conservative-dominated city council votes, but he cannot take over before resigning from the parliament, it said.
He succeeds Pirouz Hanachi, a veteran public servant with a background in urban development seen as close to the reformist camp.
Zakani has served in parliament between 2004 and 2016, and won a seat again last year.
A doctor in nuclear medicine, aged 55, he dropped out of the June presidential race in favor of Raisi.

Topics: Iran Ebrahim Raisi Mohammad Mokhber

Top Houthi negotiator says no point in meeting new UN envoy now

Top Houthi negotiator says no point in meeting new UN envoy now
Updated 08 August 2021
Reuters

Top Houthi negotiator says no point in meeting new UN envoy now

Top Houthi negotiator says no point in meeting new UN envoy now
  • Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg was appointed on Friday as the new UN envoy
Updated 08 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The chief negotiator for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia said on Sunday it would be futile to hold talks with the United Nations new special envoy for Yemen without movement on the group’s key conditions under stalled peace efforts.
The appointment of Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg on Friday as the new UN envoy comes as the United Nations and United States struggle to secure a breakthrough to end more than six years of war between the Houthis and the Arab coalition that backs Yemen’s recognized government.
A UN-led initiative for a cease-fire and the lifting of sea and air restrictions imposed by the coalition on Houthi-held areas has stalled, with the coalition seeking a simultaneous deal and the Houthis insisting on an end to the blockade first.
“There is no use in having any dialogue before airports and ports are opened as a humanitarian necessity and priority,” Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman, tweeted in response to Grundberg’s appointment.
When contacted by Reuters, Abdulsalam said in a text message a meeting would be pointless as Grundberg “has nothing in his hands” and that there was no progress following last month’s visit to Riyadh by the US envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking.
Lenderking’s latest trip to the region came as ground battles spread beyond Yemen’s gas-rich Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold that the Houthis are trying to seize.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Yemeni government from the capital Sanaa.

Topics: Houthi UN Yemen Mohammed Abdulsalam

Sudan recalls ambassador from Ethiopia as tensions rise

Sudan recalls ambassador from Ethiopia as tensions rise
Updated 08 August 2021
AFP

Sudan recalls ambassador from Ethiopia as tensions rise

Sudan recalls ambassador from Ethiopia as tensions rise
  • Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by fighting since last November
  • Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have also soured over the contested border region of Fashaga
Updated 08 August 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan has recalled its ambassador to neighboring Ethiopia, the foreign ministry said Sunday, reporting Addis Ababa had spurned its efforts at trying to broker a cease-fire in war-torn Tigray.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, chair of the regional body IGAD, wanted “to encourage all Ethiopian sides to reach a cease-fire agreement, and engage in comprehensive political talks,” the ministry said in a statement.

But last week Ethiopia said their trust in some of Sudan’s leaders had been “eroded,” and accused the Sudanese army of launching an “incursion” into their territory.

Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by fighting since last November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to topple the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s then ruling party.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians have fled to refugee camps in Sudan, to escape a conflict that the UN says has pushed 400,000 people into famine-like conditions.

Relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have also soured over the contested border region of Fashaga, a fertile strip long cultivated by Ethiopian farmers, but claimed by Sudan.

Billene Seyoum, spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said the issue “needs to be thoroughly addressed, before Sudan could be entertained as a credible party in terms of facilitating such kind of negotiations.”

Sudan’s foreign ministry on Sunday said it had “followed statements made by senior Ethiopian officials refusing Sudan’s help to end the bloody conflict in Tigray, citing a lack of neutrality and (Sudan’s) occupation of Ethiopian territories,” the ministry statement read.

It dismissed the statements as “allegations with no basis,” adding that “Sudan has recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations.”

The two countries are also at odds over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the center of a regional dispute ever since Addis Ababa broke ground on the project in 2011.

Downstream nations Egypt and Sudan both fear the Blue Nile mega-dam threatens the waters they depend on.

Topics: Sudan Ehtiopia Khartoum Addis Ababa Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not

Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not
Updated 08 August 2021
AP

Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not

Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not
Updated 08 August 2021
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel’s prime minister said Sunday he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s comments came days after one of the heaviest flareups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years and indicated Israel could expand its response if the rocket fire continues.
“The country of Lebanon and the army of Lebanon have to take responsibility (for) what happens in its backyard,” Bennett told his Cabinet.
Over several days last week, militants in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, drawing rare Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. On Friday, Hezbollah fired additional rockets toward Israel, and Israel responded with heavy artillery shelling.
“It is less important to us if it’s a Palestinian organization that fired, independent rebels, the state of Israel won’t accept shooting on its land,” Bennett said.
He spoke a day after Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah, said he’d retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and added it would be wrong to assume Hezbollah would be constrained by internal divisions in Lebanon or the country’s harsh economic crisis.
“Don’t miscalculate by saying that Hezbollah is busy with Lebanon’s problems,” Nasrallah said, adding that the firing of rockets was a “clear message.”
Israel and Hezbollah are enemies who fought to a stalemate in a monthlong war in 2006.
Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which the World Bank describes as among the worst the world has witnessed since the mid 1800s.
Israel estimates Hezbollah possesses over 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country. In recent years, Israel also has expressed concerns that the group is trying to import or develop an arsenal of precision-guided missiles.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Attacks

Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic

Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic
Updated 08 August 2021
AP

Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic

Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic
  • Health authorities logged over 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus
  • Only 3.3 percent of the total population of some 80 million has been fully vaccinated
Updated 08 August 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran, grappling with its most severe surge of the coronavirus to date, reported more new infections and deaths across the country on Sunday than any other single day since the pandemic began.

Health authorities logged over 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus. The fatality count shatters the previous record set during Iran’s deadliest coronavirus surge that gripped the country last November, signaling the current wave will likely only get worse. The new all-time highs push Iran’s total number of infections over 4.1 million and death toll over 94,000 — the highest in the Middle East.

The crush of new cases, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant, have overwhelmed hospitals with patients too numerous to handle. The country has never seen so many COVID-19 patients in critical condition, with 6,462 more severe cases reported Sunday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, last week ordered officials to discuss the possibility of a total national shutdown. The government has been loath to enforce such a lockdown, fearing the damage it would do to an economy reeling from years of American sanctions.

Iran’s sputtering vaccination campaign hasn’t helped matters. Only 3.3 percent of the total population of some 80 million has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled from government sources by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

Topics: Iran COVID-19 Pandemic vaccination

Egypt FM to deliver message from Sisi to Bahraini King during official visit

Egypt FM to deliver message from Sisi to Bahraini King during official visit
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Egypt FM to deliver message from Sisi to Bahraini King during official visit

Egypt FM to deliver message from Sisi to Bahraini King during official visit
  • Shoukry will be delivering a handwritten message from Sisi to Al-Khalifa that is “related to boosting bilateral relations in all fields”
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister started an official visit to Bahrain on Saturday to deliver a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to King Hamad bin Eisa Al-Khalifa. 

Minister Sameh Shoukry will be delivering a handwritten message from Sisi to Al-Khalifa that is “related to boosting bilateral relations in all fields,” according to a report on Egypt Today. 

The message also includes enhancing coordination in issues related to regional stability.

Shoukry is scheduled to meet his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, during this visit.

Topics: Egypt Bahrain

