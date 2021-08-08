RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has started distributing SR500,000 ($133,332) in compensation to families of health workers who died from COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The move applies to workers in the government and private health sector, whether civilian or military, or Saudi or non-Saudi, “who gave their lives in the fight against the pandemic to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents in the Kingdom.”
Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who is also chairman of the Saudi Health Council, confirmed that the funds were being disbursing to the families. He said the ministry appreciated the great sacrifices made by workers in all the Kingdom’s health sectors, and dedication to serve and care for patients during the pandemic.
He praised the concern and unlimited support provided by King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the government to protect public health and safety, and improve the level and quality of health services provided in the Kingdom.
Al-Rabiah said the health sectors in the Kingdom made great efforts to contain this epidemic, control the situation and prevent its spread using all scientific and practical means, while the state has allocated huge budgets to enhance the sector’s readiness.
The government has accelerated a nationwide vaccination drive as it seeks to revive tourism and other pandemic-hit sectors, such as sports competitions and entertainment.
More than 29 million does of vaccine have been administered in the country of 35 million people, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
Vaccination is mandatory for anyone wanting to enter government and private establishments, including education institutions and entertainment venues, as well as to use public transport.
Saudi Arabia has registered nearly 533,000 coronavirus cases and more than 8,300 deaths.
(With AFP)
Saudi Arabia compensates families of deceased COVID-19 health workers
https://arab.news/phjjv
Saudi Arabia compensates families of deceased COVID-19 health workers
- The move applies to workers in the government and private health sector, whether Saudi or non-Saudi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has started distributing SR500,000 ($133,332) in compensation to families of health workers who died from COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.