Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices

Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices
Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) second quarter profits soared by a surge in commodity prices. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices

Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) second quarter profits soared by a surge in commodity prices and the trend is expected to continue into 2021, according to its CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Harbi.

In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Al-Harbi said: “We are enjoying a very good time in commodity prices.”

Maaden reported a net income of more than SR1 billion ($266.7 million) for the first time in almost eight years. The company’s second quarter profit of SR1.1 billion, in line with expectations and helped by a 52 percent jump in sales, is up from a SR434 million loss in the same period a year ago. 

Maaden will boost spending on exploration for metals in the Kingdom, Al-Harbi said.

Profitability was also due to the increase in net profit attributable to Maaden’s stake in joint ventures.

Topics: Maaden Saudi mining

Updated 08 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

Crypto rallies ahead of US infrastructure plan

Crypto rallies ahead of US infrastructure plan
  The price movements come as the US infrastructure bill that could affect the market makes its way through congress
Updated 08 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

DUBAI: Bitcoin and Ether, two of the most traded crypto currencies, are at their highest levels in more than two months after a significant pullback in recent months.

The price movements come as the US infrastructure bill that could affect the market makes its way through congress.

The bill includes a cryptocurrency reporting provision that could tax miners, hardware and software developers, and other parties involved in facilitating a transaction.

“It makes possible a massive increase in financial surveillance, potentially requiring companies to report information about individuals even if they are not customers,” the Blockchain Association, Coin Center, Coinbase, Ribbit Capital and Square said in a joint statement last week.

Just recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed opposition on a “hasty cryptocurrency regulation,” Bitcoin.com has reported.

He said: “This is not the time to pick technology winners or losers in cryptocurrency technology.”

Other crypto news:

A Bloomberg analyst is predicting a “refreshed bull market” for bitcoin, Bitcoin.com reported.

“This year is prime for bitcoin to take the next step in its price-discovery stage and we see a refreshed bull market,” Mike McGlone said.

Nasdaq-listed Coinbase has enabled the purchase of cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay, as well as instant cash outs of up to $100,000 per transaction. It plans to do the same with Google Pay.

In Singapore, several providers of digital payment services have been approved by the country’s top regulator.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also recently approved a crypto exchange for license – a move that industry observers said puts the country ahead of the curve in Asia.

In Ukraine, residents will be allowed to trade and spend cryptocurrencies, the country’s Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov said.

The new law, called “On Virtual Assets,” will allow Ukrainians to legally exchange and declare their crypto assets.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results

Dubai-based crypto platform BitOasis posts strong H1 results
  Launched in 2015, the platform also recorded a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based digital asset platform BitOasis saw trade volumes exceeding $3 billion during the first half of 2021 – a positive sign for the region’s crypto market.

Launched in 2015, the platform also recorded a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year, it said in a statement.

More institutional and family investors in the region are expressing interest in crypto assets, according to the company.

The figures “send a strong message of confidence in the region’s crypto market for the long-term,” Ola Doudin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BitOasis said.

The company claims it was the first authorized platform to operate a regulated Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and custody platform for digital assets in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the UAE.

The platform allows buying and selling of digital assets with local currencies, and will launch after securing additional launch approvals.

Doudin said Bitoases plans to expand its operations to a number of countries across the region, including acquiring additional regulatory licenses.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency Dubai BitOasis

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends services of financial regulator, Suez canal heads

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends services of financial regulator, Suez canal heads
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's El-Sisi extends services of financial regulator, Suez canal heads

Egypt’s El-Sisi extends services of financial regulator, Suez canal heads
  The prime minister extended the tenure of Mohamed Farid, chairman of the the Egyptian Exchange
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued decrees extending the service of Financial Regulation Authority (FRA) chairman Mohamed Omran and Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie by one year, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
Rabie has held the post since August 2019, while Omran has been chairman of FRA since August 2017.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly extended the term of Mohamed Farid, chairman of the the Egyptian Exchange, for another four years. He succeeded Omran in 2017 when the latter’s tenure had expired.

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Egypt suez canal Mostafa Madbouly

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president

Fahad Alajlan replaces Adam Sieminski as KAPSARC president
  Before his appointment, Alajlan served as director of the Hydrocarbon Sustainability Program at the Saudi Energy Ministry
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Fahad Alajlan, who oversees the Kingdom’s Circular Carbon Economy National Program, is the new president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, replacing Adam Sieminski, it was announced on Sunday.

Before the appointment, Alajlan was the director of the Saudi Ministry of Energy’s hydrocarbon sustainability program where he looked after long-term energy trends.

He worked at the Ministry of Economy and Planning advising on energy markets, policy, and trends, as well as the petrochemical industry.

The center’s board of trustees also appointed Sieminski, a former head of US Energy Information Administration, as a senior advisor.

Topics: energy Petroleum KAPSARC

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018

Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018
  The company declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco profits rose from a year earlier to SR95.47 billion ($25.46 billion) in the second quarter as a recovering global economy pushed up oil prices and allowed the Kingdom to pump more crude.

It represents a 288 percent increase, and was affiliated with higher oil prices and a recovery in global demand, supported by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures, and accleerating activity in key markets, the oil giant said in a Tadawul filing.

This was slightly above median economist estimate of $24.7 billion - Bank of America predicted $24 billion; JPMorgan estimated $23.7 billion, while Alrajhi Capital forecast $25.3 billion.

“Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum,” Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said.

“While there is still some uncertainty around the challenges posed by COVID-19 variants, we have shown that we can adapt swiftly and effectively to changing market conditions,” he added.

The company declared a dividend of SR70.33 billion.

Aramco’s indicated dividend yield is roughly 4 percent, while BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. all pay above 5 percent.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen about 40 percent this year and closed at $70.70 on Friday after its biggest weekly decline in four months.

The oil giant also benefitted from its strategy to optimize its portfolio, announcing billion dollar deals in recent months.

“Our historic $12.4 billion pipeline deal was an endorsement of our long-term business strategy by international investors, representing significant progress in our portfolio optimization program. Our landmark $6 billion Sukuk reinforced our robust balance sheet, further diversifying our funding sources and expanding our investor base. And, once again, we delivered a dividend of $18.8 billion for our shareholders,” Nasser said.

He said the company will move forward on a number of strategic programs, particularly focusing on sustainability and low-carbon fuels.

 

 

Topics: Aramco Oil

