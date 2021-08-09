Saudi aid agency chief meets Yemeni health minister

RIYADH: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met Yemeni Minister of Health Dr. Qassem Buhaibah in Riyadh on Sunday.
The meeting focused on humanitarian and rescue projects related to Yemen’s health sector, and included a review of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Buhaibah praised Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for supporting the health sector in Yemen, and its effective response to the pandemic by providing medical and preemptive aid, as well as constructing oxygen factories in Yemeni governorates.
KSrelief has completed more than 283 health projects in Yemen with a total value exceeding $756 million.
In total, it has implemented 613 projects in Yemen for a total cost of almost $3.9 billion.
The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.
Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,705 projects in 69 countries at a total cost of almost $5.43 billion.
