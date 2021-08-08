Saudi Arabia records 22k coronavirus violations

RIYADH: Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
They recorded 21,967 violations of the regulations in one week, according to recent statistics from the Ministry of Interior.
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 7,214 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (3,022), Madinah (2,189), Qassim (2,119), Makkah (1,836), Hail (1,818), Jouf (1,331), the Northern Borders (666), Tabuk (541), Baha (334), Jazan (316), Asir (314), and Najran (267).
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities in this regard.
Meanwhile, health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the pandemic began. Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics. Appointments to either service can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
