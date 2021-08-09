You are here

  • Home
  • France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests

Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/562px

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests

Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
  • Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France where over 55 percent are now double-jabbed. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings were made for first jabs since the plans were outlined
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: People in France will from Monday need to show a health pass to enjoy usually routine activities such as sipping a coffee in a cafe or traveling on an intercity train, in a plan championed by President Emmanuel Macron to squeeze Covid-19 infections and encourage vaccination.
The government is pressing ahead with the extension of an already-existing health pass to cafes, restaurants and intercity travel, despite four weekends of angry protests that saw almost a quarter of a million rally nationwide on Saturday.
Macron, who has expressed exasperation with the protests, hopes that the plan will help ramp up vaccinations and quell the fourth wave of coronavirus in France in a strategy similar to that of EU neighbors such as Italy and Germany.
The health pass is generated in a QR code either by a full course of vaccinations, a recent negative virus test or a recovery from Covid-19. The government expects a one-week grace period for consumers and businesses to get used to the new rules.
“The pass and the vaccination drive should help us avoid new curfews and lockdowns,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told Le Parisien daily.
Veran announced slight modifications in the rules — notably that tests could be 72 hours old and not 48, and also that self-tests carried out under medical supervision would be allowed.

But he emphasised there would be no going back on rules which will remain in place until at least November, lamenting the attention paid to those who are “anti-vax, anti-science and anti-state” over those who respected distancing and had been vaccinated.
“I am willing to hear the fears, do everything to reassure. But there comes a time when enough is enough,” he said.
The numbers in hospital are still way off previous highs seen in the pandemic, but there were 1,510 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday compared with 1,099 just one week ago.
Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France where over 55 percent are now double-jabbed. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings were made for first jabs since the plans were outlined.
Cases have been rising fastest in Corsica and the Mediterranean coast, which are seeing a summer influx of holidaymakers.
But the biggest concern is over France’s overseas territories in the Indian Ocean and Caribbean, where new lockdowns have been ordered amid a slow vaccine uptake.
Opponents argue the new rules encroach on civil liberties in a country where individual freedom is prized.
About 237,000 people protested across France on Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris, the interior ministry said, exceeding the 204,000 recorded last weekend — numbers that are extremely unusual for protests at the height of the summer break.
Recent polls though have shown that a clear majority of French back the pass, even including the extension to cafes and restaurants.

The pass has already been required since July 21 to visit cultural venues such as cinemas, theaters and museums. Its extension was approved by France’s Constitutional Council on Thursday.
It will be needed both in the indoor and outdoor areas of restaurants but will not be required on metro systems and suburban transport.
Macron, who faces re-election next year, has in recent days repeatedly taken to the social media platform TikTok, popular among young people, to get his message across.
“Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated,” Macron said in the latest video Friday.
“It’s a question of being a good citizen... our freedom is worth nothing if we infect our friends, neighbors or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible.”
 

Topics: Coronavirus France Paris Emmanuel Macron

Related

No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
World
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says
World
Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says

Fire devours Greek island forests as residents urged to flee

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
AP

Fire devours Greek island forests as residents urged to flee

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
  • Civil Protection chief NIkos Hardalias said the conditions on Evia were particularly tough for the water-dropping planes and helicopters
  • All the forces have been fighting a difficult battle all these days
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: Pillars of billowing smoke and ash blocked out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island and turned the sky orange as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts on Sunday, while residents appealed for additional firefighting help.
The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began Aug. 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast, burning out of control for five days. Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and thousands of residents and vacationers have been evacuated.
The blaze currently is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country’s most protracted and intense heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) and created bone-dry conditions.
The Greek coast guard said three patrol boats, four navy vessels, one ferry, two tourist boats and numerous fishing and private boats were on standby to carry out more potential evacuations from the seaside village of Pefki, on Evia’s northern tip.
Around 350 people already boarded the ferry, the coast guard said, while towering flames cut off many escape routes by roads.
Evacuation orders were issued for four villages, including Pefki, but some residents refused to leave, hoping to save their properties.
Planes and helicopters dropped water on the flames from above.
“It’s already too late, the area has been destroyed,” lamented Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the north Evia municipality of Istiaia, on Greece’s Open TV. Residents of nearby villages had been urged to head to Istiatia, a town of 7,000 in northern Evia that firefighters battled to save on Saturday night.
Villagers and people in north Evia’s main harbor, Aidipsos, were urged to shut windows, doors and chimneys to prevent burning embers from entering houses.
Civil Protection chief NIkos Hardalias said the conditions on Evia were particularly tough for the water-dropping planes and helicopters. Their pilots faced “great danger” with limited visibility, air turbulence and wind currents from the fire, he said.

BACKGROUND

The blaze currently is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country’s most protracted and intense heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius and created bone-dry conditions.

“We have before us one more difficult afternoon, one more difficult night,” Hardalias said.
“All the forces that have been fighting a difficult battle all these days will continue operating with unabated intensity, with the same self-sacrifice.”
On Saturday night, the coast guard and ferries evacuated 83 people from beaches in northern Evia.
On Friday night, ferries evacuated more than 1,000 people from beaches and a seaside village in apocalyptic scenes as flames raged on the hillsides behind them.
Local officials and residents in north Evia called in to television news programs on Saturday, appealing for more firefighters and water-dropping planes.
The fire department said 575 firefighters with 35 ground teams and 89 vehicles were battling the Evia wildfire, including 112 Romanian and 100 Ukrainian firefighters sent to Greece as reinforcements.
Four helicopters and three planes, including a massive Beriev-200 plane leased from Russia, provided air support.
Three more major fires were also burning Sunday in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region, while a massive fire that ravaged forests, homes and businesses on the northern fringes of the Greek capital appeared to be on the wane. That fire burnt through large tracts of a national park on Mount Parnitha, the largest forested area remaining near Athens that still bore deep scars from a fire in 2007.
Rekindling of the fire north of Athens was a constant concern, Hardalias said, adding that firefighters and the military had been patrolling all night to tackle the situation.
One firefighter was transferred to hospital Sunday after loosing consciousness during a patrol, Hardalias said.
His condition was not life-threatening.
On Friday, one volunteer firefighter died after suffering head injuries from a falling electricity pole north of Athens, while at least 20 people have been treated for fire-related injuries, including two firefighters who were hospitalized in intensive care.
The causes of the fires are under investigation. Three people were arrested Friday — in the greater Athens area, central and southern Greece — on suspicion of starting blazes, in two cases intentionally.
Another person, a 47-year-old Greek, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Athens suburb of Petroupoli for lighting two fires in a grove and setting four dumpsters on fire, police said.
Ten countries have already sent personnel and firefighters equipment such as aircraft to Greece, while another eight are sending further reinforcements.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the fire department’s headquarters in Athens Saturday and expressed his “deep sadness” for the volunteer firefighter’s death.
He later visited the airport from which firefighting planes take off and thanked the pilots, both Greek and French.
Securing aid for everyone affected by the wildfires will be “my first political priority,” the prime minister said, promising that all burnt areas would be reforested.
“When this nightmarish summer has passed, we will turn all our attention to repairing the damage as fast as possible, and in restoring our natural environment again,” Mitsotakis said.
Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the large number of fires that burned through southern Europe in recent days, from Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.
Massive fires also have been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, forcing the evacuation on Saturday of a dozen villages. In all, wildfires have burned nearly 15 million acres this year in Russia.
In the US, hot, dry, gusty weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

Topics: Athens

Related

Greek TV commentator fired for remark about Korean athlete
Offbeat
Greek TV commentator fired for remark about Korean athlete
Greek police clash with protesters in rally against mandatory vaccinations
World
Greek police clash with protesters in rally against mandatory vaccinations

UN slams child marriages in Zimbabwe after teen died in labor

The government has reported “high increases in teenage pregnancy and child marriages. (Shutterstock)
The government has reported “high increases in teenage pregnancy and child marriages. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
AFP

UN slams child marriages in Zimbabwe after teen died in labor

The government has reported “high increases in teenage pregnancy and child marriages. (Shutterstock)
  • Official statistics show that one in three Zimbabwean girls are married off before the age of 18
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
AFP

HARARE: The UN has condemned underage forced marriages in Zimbabwe following the death of a 14-year-old girl reportedly during childbirth at a religious shrine in the east of the country.
The death has sparked widespread anger on social media and among children’s rights activists.
A petition to the police commissioner has attracted nearly 58,000 signatures since it was launched on Thursday.
Police at the weekend said they had opened an investigation into the death, which occurred last month.
In a statement dated Saturday, the United Nations said it “notes with deep concern and condemns strongly the surrounding circumstances leading to the untimely death of 14-year-old Memory Machaya... who died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine.
“Sadly, disturbing reports of the sexual exploitation of underage girls, including early forced marriages, continue to surface and this is indeed another sad case,” it added.
The UN said the trend of cases of violence perpetrated against women and girls in Zimbabwe, “including marriages of minors, cannot continue with impunity.”
Official statistics show that one in three Zimbabwean girls are married off before the age of 18.
Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, head of Rozaria Memorial Trust, a Zimbabwean charity fighting the practice of child brides, says that is an underestimation.
“We saw the spike with Covid-19,” she told AFP.
The government has reported “high increases in teenage pregnancy and child marriages, (and) Covid-19 has exacerbated the situation,” said Gumbonzvanda, who is also the African Union goodwill ambassador on ending child marriage.
“We have a crisis on our hands,” she said.
A government watchdog, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, said Sunday that it was “fast-tracking an investigation” into the case and “many other reports of ‘sexual violations against children including rape’ sanitised as child marriages.”
Police have also said they are investigating.

Topics: Zimbabwe child marriage

Related

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups
World
Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan
Updated 09 August 2021
SUMEERA RIAZ

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan

Olympic competitor laments poor sports facilities in Pakistan
  • Arshad Nadeem, the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track and field event, finished fifth in the javelin final in Tokyo on Saturday
Updated 09 August 2021
SUMEERA RIAZ

LAHORE: Arshad Nadeem, who had his dreams of javelin gold dashed on Saturday, says he feels “ashamed” he did not win for Pakistan but that it is only possible to “win hearts, not medals” given the country’s inadequate training facilities for sportspeople.

Nadeem, the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track and field event at the Olympics, was aiming to become the first to win an individual medal for his nation since 1988. On Wednesday, he made it through to the final with the third-best throw of the day at 85.16 meters.

But on Saturday he finished fifth while Neeraj Chopra bagged the best throw of 87.58 meters to claim a historic first Olympic athletics gold medal for India.

“I am ashamed of myself that despite prayers I didn’t live up to the nation’s expectations, I feel disheartened,” Nadeem, 24, told Arab News in a phone interview from Tokyo on Saturday evening. “My people and other national heroes are happy for me, but I am very ashamed of myself.”

Nadeem, choking back tears, added: “With the given facilities, we can only win hearts, not medals.” 

“Other sports are not on the priority list of the government. All governments have been obsessed with cricket,” he said. “We have enough talent but hardly any facilities. It needs to be worked out. There’s no dearth of talent in Pakistan.”

Nadeem, 24, was born in Mian Channu, a small city in Khanewal district, and grew up in poverty as one of nine children of a daily wage laborer. His current and former coaches say that he reached the top despite lacking financial resources and government support.

The athlete urged the government to improve facilities, increase funding and invest in the well-being of players: “I came fifth this time in the Olympics. If facilities are improved, I can perform well in the 2024 Olympics.”

Nadeem’s physiotherapist agreed, saying: “Those who end up at number four or five are the ones who need to be invested in.”

“Arshad Nadeem was suffering from anxiety in the final, and such things do happen when someone is from a very humble background,” Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, secretary of the Medical Commission of the Pakistan Olympic Association, told Arab News.

“Did you see the Indian contingent? They had brought with them an osteopath, physiotherapist, sports psychologist, doctor, orthopedic surgeon and even neurologist. They have an orchestra. What do we have? Nothing,” Shah said.

The doctor said that the government had been given “two awakenings” in the form of Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Tayyab, who finished fifth in the men’s 67kg event.

“Both opportunities were near misses, we can say the medal slipped from our hands,” Shah said. “They can perform well and bring medals if they are facilitated with good coaches, planned nutritious diets and good training sessions.”

Nadeem’s coach Fayyaz Bukhari also complained about the inadequate facilities.

“Very few of our players qualify, so there’s a need to promote sports,” he told Arab News. “Sports facilities are next to nothing in our country,” he added, stressing the need for better grounds, training centers, trainers and mentors. “If you want a healthy body and mind, and to improve your education, you need to upgrade your sports.”

Before Tokyo, in May 2017, Nadeem won a bronze medal with a best throw of 76.33 meters at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku. In April 2018, he set a new personal best of 80.45 meters in the qualification round of the javelin event at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia. In August 2018, he won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he set a new personal best and national record of 80.75 meters.

As the only Pakistani athlete at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Nadeem achieved a new personal best and national record of 81.52 meters. In November 2019, Nadeem set a national record when he recorded a 83.65-meter throw to win gold for WAPDA at the 33rd National Games in Peshawar. In December 2019, he won a gold medal with a 86.29-meter event-record throw at the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

Topics: Arshad Nadeem Olympic Pakistan

Related

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan
World
Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse

Asylum seekers in UK ‘ghetto’ accommodation victims of racist abuse
  • One Yemeni refugee targeted twice by far-right activists at hotel outside London
  • Asylum seekers claim they were driven at, assaulted with fireworks, and threatened with rape
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: “Ghettoized” asylum seekers in the UK have been the victims of at least 70 racist incidents since the start of last year while in state-provided accommodation, The Guardian reported, with campaigners suggesting that the real figure is much higher.

Data released via a freedom of information request spanning the period from Jan. 1, 2020 until July 13, 2021, included examples of harassment, threats and assault, including at a number of sites highlighted by activists and politicians as potentially unfit for purpose.

One asylum seeker from Yemen was a victim of racist abuse on two separate occasions, when far-right activists targeted him at hotel accommodation near London provided by the UK Home Office.

“They were driving around the hotel recording us on video,” the asylum seeker told The Guardian. “They were insulting us, swearing at us and screaming things like ‘Go out from our country, why are you eating our food? Go away from us, you are strangers here.’ We were too scared to go outside the hotel and felt like it was a prison we had to stay inside.

“We fled countries where there is a lot of torture and persecution and felt safe when we arrived here,” he said, “but when we saw this kind of racist attack, we felt we were not protected.”

The security of asylum seekers in hotels in particular appears to have worsened, with data showing the number of racist incidents rising from 13 across all of 2020 to 40 so far in 2021.

On Aug. 7, the far-right group Britain First uploaded a video saying a number of its members had impersonated journalists to target asylum seekers at hotels in the city of Hull.

Clare Moseley, founder of the refugee support group Care4Calais, called targeting “vulnerable” asylum seekers “extreme cowardice.”

In addition to hotels, a number of former military barracks have also been highlighted as being the sites of racist abuse, having previously been noted for other failings, leading to scrutiny from lawyers, journalists and politicians.

At Penally Barracks in Pembrokeshire, Wales, which was closed in March just six months after it was opened to house refugees, only one incident was recorded across the total period.

But legal challenges and witness statements from former residents claim abuse was frequent, including assaults, rape threats, bottles, fireworks and rocks being thrown, and even an attempt to ram a refugee with a car.

At Napier Barracks in Folkstone, Kent, four incidents were recorded in 2020, and 12 so far in 2021.

The site became the focus of UK media attention after it was temporarily emptied in April amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, with residents claiming they were forced to live in dangerous, unhygienic conditions that prevented social distancing.

Campaigners believe that the true number of cases of racist abuse suffered by asylum seekers over the period is much higher.

“Ghettoizing people seeking safety in large-scale accommodations such as hotels and army barracks exposes them to harm,” said Maddie Harris of the Humans for Rights Network.

“The figures shown here are not an accurate representation of the level of racial abuse endured by the people we support.

“We have had numerous conversations with asylum seekers where they have told us how unsafe they feel due to frequent incidents of racial abuse that they have experienced in and around these accommodations,” she added.

A UK Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian: “It is unacceptable for anyone in asylum accommodation to experience hostile or racist incidents and we ensure each incident is thoroughly investigated.

“We work closely with a range of organizations to ensure immediate support and assistance is provided to people living in the accommodation and if needed escalate to law enforcement,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: UK asylum seekers Napier Barracks

Related

Protestors surround an Immigration Enforcement van to stop it from departing after individuals were detained in Glasgow in May. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Campaigners call for inquiry into asylum seekers’ deaths in Scotland
Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court
World
Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death

British Muslim whose ‘pivotal’ speech stopped race riots still mourning son’s death
  • Tariq Jahan credits his faith for helping him address Birmingham crowd in 2011
  • His son Haroon was hit by car while protecting businesses from looters hours earlier
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British Muslim father whose speech urging calm proved “pivotal” in defusing deadly riots in the UK in 2011 has said that his faith helped him remain calm, but that he still grieves a decade after his son was killed in the violence.

Tariq Jahan’s 21-year-old son Haroon was hit by a car alongside brothers Shazad Ali, 30, and Abdul Musavir, 31, as they tried to protect local businesses in the city of Birmingham from being attacked by looters, in scenes that authorities feared would escalate into race riots.

Jahan addressed a large crowd just hours after Haroon’s death to “plead” with people to end the violence, in an act that Derrick Campbell, a former advisor to then prime minister David Cameron, said played a key part in preventing the riots escalating along racial lines.

“Today we stand here to plead with all the youth to remain calm for our communities to stand united,” Jahan said at the time. “I lost my son. Blacks, Asians, whites, we all live in the same community. Why do we have to kill one another? What started these riots and what has escalated? Why are we doing this?

“I lost my son. Step forward if you want to lose your sons. Otherwise, calm down and go home. Please.”

A decade on, Jahan told The Telegraph newspaper: “I had no idea the impact it would have. Obviously I was emotional because of the loss of my son. Everything came out from the heart.

“I think people were in shock. They were like ‘hold on, this guy has just lost his son and all he can say is calm down — and what possible reason can we have for carrying on?’ It made a huge impact, it stopped people in their tracks.”

Jahan added that his Muslim faith helped him deal with the dreadful situation in a measured way.

“It was the month of Ramadan at the time. We were fasting and it’s a time to look into yourself and reflect,” he said. “This is something that I am proud of. I can look back on my life and say I did something positive, I did something good.

“Hate won’t get you anywhere, but the biggest thing, showing love to everyone in this world, it really does, it unites everyone and I think that’s what happened here.”

Campbell, a former government advisor on violent crime who was with Jahan as he addressed the crowd in 2011, said that the riots had become “so worrying” that he traveled to the area himself in an effort to coordinate with authorities to quell the violence.

“That (Jahan’s) speech will go down in history, in my view, as one of the most effective and timely speeches I have ever witnessed,” Campbell said.

“We started to see and get intelligence that there were fracture lines developing. This was quickly moving into what could have been an all-out race riot.

“Cameron had some decisions to make about the deployment of police, maybe troops, and I was expected to go and address the nation. As we were driving from police headquarters to Dudley Road, the site of the incident, we had a discussion and it dawned on us: Would Tariq be prepared to talk to the media and to the country? So we called him while we were driving to the scene and he said yes, and we were very grateful for that.”

However, Jahan added that despite the significance of his actions preventing further loss, he has not yet recovered from the death of his son.

“Time doesn’t heal. How can you forget that your son was killed? You witnessed everything, you tried to save him and you watched the life ebb out of your son’s body,” he said. “I won’t forget. I can’t forget.”

Topics: London UK Muslim riots

Related

Update ‘No justice, no peace’: Tens of thousands in London protest death of Floyd photos
World
‘No justice, no peace’: Tens of thousands in London protest death of Floyd
Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?
World
Climate mural emerges after London protests; Is it Banksy?

Latest updates

France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests
Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
Coalition forces thwart Houthi drone attack on Saudi city
Coalition forces thwart Houthi drone attack on Saudi city
Fire devours Greek island forests as residents urged to flee
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Vasilika, on the island of Evia, Greece. (Reuters)
UN slams child marriages in Zimbabwe after teen died in labor
The government has reported “high increases in teenage pregnancy and child marriages. (Shutterstock)
Saudi research lab is on its way to developing COVID-19 test kit locally
Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of daily PCR tests in the Kingdom has risen from a few thousand to between 75,000-110,000 a day. Demand is growing as many now recognize the symptoms of COVID-19. (File photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.