Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
A rally in the US dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
  • WTI crude hits lowest since May
  • China's July crude imports down 20% year on year
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell by 4 percent on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.
A United Nations panel’s dire warning on climate change also added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece have razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.
Brent crude futures fell by $2.82, or 4.2 percent, to $67.88 a barrel by 9:30 a.m. GMT after a 6 percent slump last week for their biggest weekly loss in four months.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.85, or 4.3 percent, to $65.43 after plunging by nearly 7 percent last week. On Monday the contract fell as low as $65.15, its lowest since May.
“Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate,” RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.
ANZ analysts pointed to new restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, as a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.
The restrictions include flight cancelations, warnings by 46 cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst hit areas.
On Monday China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.
China’s export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods while import growth was also weaker than expected.
“Both (benchmark crude) contracts look vulnerable to more bad news on the virus front, focusing on mainland China,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
China’s crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.
A rally in the US dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices after Friday’s stronger than expected US jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten US monetary policy.
A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Topics: #oil #crude #WTI #brent #china #energy

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
  • IHS Markit Dubai PMI rises to 53.2 in July from 51 in June
  • Job creation rises to 20-month high
Arab News

DUBAI: Job creation in Dubai’s non-oil economy rose to a 20-month high in July as businesses gradually recover from the impact of COVID-19, according to the latest IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report.

The composite index rose from 51 in June to 53.2 in July, the second highest reading since November 2019, as increased consumer spending pushed businesses to hire more employees to match rising demand.

The seasonally adjusted index covers non-oil sectors, including travel and tourism, wholesale and retail, as well as construction.

Data showed travel and tourism firms recording the most improvement in output growth since June.

“Growth in the Dubai non-oil economy re-accelerated in July, helped by a rise in customer numbers that boosted sales in the travel and tourism, and wholesale and retail sectors,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“This was also a key driver of employment as firms frequently mentioned hiring sales staff, leading to the fastest rate of job creation since November 2019,” he said.

Topics: #dubai #economy #pmi

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
Updated 44 min 28 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
  • 74 percent year-on-year increase in transaction volume in the six months to June
  • 113 percent jump in the value of deals in the period
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Confidence is returning to Dubai’s residential property market as both the volume and value of transaction jumped in the first half of the year, according to SmartCrowd’s inaugural Dubai Residential Property Report.

A 74 percent year-on-year increase in transaction volume in the six months to June was bettered by a 113 percent jump in the value of deals in the period, the report showed, suggesting prices are rising.

“Government policies to introduce attractive visa and residency schemes for investors and professionals are starting to bear fruit, incentives to support entrepreneurs and the private sector, proactive safety measures to combat COVID-19, and visionary thinking for events such as EXPO 2020, have underpinned investor appetite for real estate in Dubai,” said SmartCrowd CEO and co-Founder Siddiq Farid.

“While nothing is guaranteed, we expect that confidence to continue to grow for the remainder of the year,” the DFSA-regulated property investment and technology platform CEO said.

About 72 percent of deals were for completed homes, against 28 percent for off-plan.

High demand for completed properties helped drive per square foot prices for available properties up by 10 percent year on year, while the average off-plan price per square foot dipped by 3.4 percent.

The decline can be attributed to new supply focusing on more affordable housing and thus putting downward pressure on average prices, according to the report.

“With a lack of new supply in Dubai’s most popular areas and pricing at levels last seen in 2011, there is positive sentiment in the market and a resultant boost in demand for existing properties,” Farid said.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) saw the highest increase in transaction volume of 262 percent while Palm Jumeirah showed a 34 percent gain in the value of property transactions and a 221 percent increase in volume of transactions.

The average sales price for completed villas in Dubai increased by 19.3 percent from the first half of 2020 to 905.1 dirhams ($246.45) per square foot in the first half of 2021, said SmartCrowd, which attributed the gain to people’s preferences shifting to larger living spaces, with room for outdoor activities.

Similarly, off-plan sales prices of villas have grown by 9.3 percent to 748.4 dirhams per square foot in first half of 2021.

Completed apartments’ sales prices increased by 8.7 percent year on year, while off-plan apartment prices dropped 9.5 percent in the same period.

“Investor sentiment is returning, and personal finances are beginning to recover too,” said Farid. “While investing in an entire property in Dubai might still be out of reach for some, investment via crowdfunding allows people to take a fraction of a property from as little as 2,000 dirhams. Crowdfunding in real estate is an accelerating trend and has the potential to be a major catalyst for the region’s property market.”

Topics: #dubai #property

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
Updated 09 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
  • Series B round takes total fundraising to $25 million
  • Mubadala and 500 Startups join board
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: UAE-based financial technology startup Sarwa has secured $15 million during its latest funding round led by Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala, the company said in a statement.

The investment and personal finance platform was launched in 2017, and has since raised $25 million from regional and international investors.

Sarwa said it plans to reach more users with the recent investment by building new products and growing its team.

“Thousands of clients already use Sarwa to grow their money and build a better future, and this investment will fuel our growth so that we can reach millions more,” said Sarwa co-Founder and CEO Mark Chahwan.

The platform has around 40,000 users, and in 2020, it experienced a surge in new customers as demand for digital investing grew amid the pandemic.

Representatives from Mubadala and 500 Startups are joining the company’s board of directors.

“When Mubadala looks at early-stage investment opportunities, the quality of the founders is of paramount importance, and we strongly believe that Sarwa’s management team has the vision and passion to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” said Mubadala’s Head of Ventures and Growth Ibrahim Ajami.

Topics: #sarwa #uae #fintech #startup #venturefunding

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
Updated 09 August 2021
INJI ALBUKHARI
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
  • YoY growth rebounded to 1.5 percent in Q2
  • Saudi Arabia had posted 5 straight quarters of negative YoY growth
INJI ALBUKHARI SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy posted its first year-on-year growth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as non-oil growth surged.

The Kingdom’s real GDP rose 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. The non-oil economy grew by 10.1 percent, oil activity contracted 7 percent and government output climbed by 0.7 percent, the report showed on Monday.

The data represents a rebound after five consecutive quarters of year-on-year declines, including a 7 percent drop in the second quarter of 2020 when lockdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic took effect globally.

GDP expanded 1.1 percent from the previous quarter after shrinking 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year. However, Saudi Arabia had posted quarter-on-quarter growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 following a 5.5 percent contraction in Q2, the data show.

The quarter-on-quarter GDP growth “was driven by the unwinding of the voluntary oil output cuts and the easing of virus-related restrictions supported domestic activity,” said James Swanston, Middle East and Africa economist at Capital Economics.

“With the OPEC+ impasse now resolved oil production will be raised further and remaining virus restrictions are being relaxed, the economic recovery looks set gather pace over the second half of the year,” he said.

Capital Economics predicts full-year GDP growth of 4.8 percent in Saudi Arabia this year and 6.3 percent in 2022, higher than the consensus forecast of 2.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Topics: #saudi #gdp #oil #nonoilgdp

Riyadh led Saudi Arabia residential market boom in Q2: Knight Frank

Riyadh led Saudi Arabia residential market boom in Q2: Knight Frank
Updated 09 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Riyadh led Saudi Arabia residential market boom in Q2: Knight Frank
  • Residential transactions in Riyadh rose by 77 percent from a year ago
  • Apartment values in the capital grew 7.6 percent last year
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The Saudi capital led the residential market boom in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter of this year, according to a report from Knight Frank.

The number of residential transactions in Riyadh went up by 77 percent from a year ago, while the number of homes sold in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah rose by 44 percent, the report said.

“The post-Covid recovery was never going to be smooth sailing, but we are seeing sustained growth in certain segments of the market,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research at Knight Frank. “In the residential market for instance, the government’s various initiatives, such as Sakani and Wafi are continuing to contribute to an acceleration in home ownership rates across the Kingdom.”

Government initiatives are supporting the residential market with 155,000 new homes scheduled to complete before the end of 2023 across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam Metropolitan Area, 100,000 of which are in Riyadh alone, the report said.

Apartment values in the capital grew by 7.6 percent last year, the fastest pace since at least 2017, it said. However, rental rates have continued to decline outside of Riyadh as demand remains muted.

OFFICE MARKET
The Riyadh office is market is facing similar pressures to the rest of the world as tenants look to “rightsize” following the pandemic, Durrani said. While Grade A office rents are being supported in Riyadh by demand from public and quasi-public sector entities, growing new supply “is quickly emerging as an area of concern,” he said.

Knight Frank has identified almost 1.8 million square meters set for completion by the end of 2023, 56 percent of which is planned for Riyadh.

“It’s likely that Grade B buildings will feel the greatest downward pressure on rents as the flight to quality intensifies, particularly in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, which will see a 25 percent and 36 percent increase in total office supply in the next three years,” Durrani said.

Knight Frank expects total office stock in Riyadh and Jeddah to reach 5.3m sqm and 1.8m sqm by the end of 2023.

RETAIL RENTS
Rents in shopping malls have suffered amid restrictions in travel. Lease rates in prime shopping malls across the Kingdom fell between 1 percent and 5 percent over the last 18 months, according to Knight Frank. During the second quarter alone, rents in the Kingdom’s best shopping malls declined by between 1.5-3 percent in Riyadh, Jeddah and DMA.

“The reopening of the border to tourists from 49 nations this week, combined with ‘revenge spending’ from surging domestic tourism may help to cushion the market from further sharp declines,” Durrani said.

Topics: #property #realestate #saudi

