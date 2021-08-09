You are here

  • Home
  • Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
People stroll through the streets of Rome, wearing protective masks, during the covid-19 pandemic. Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, double the day's before figure, the health ministry said. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pqs2j

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
  • Italy has registered 128,242 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020
  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 2,786 on Monday
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, double the day’s before figure, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,200 from 5,735.
Italy has registered 128,242 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.40 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 2,786 on Monday, up from 2,631 a day earlier.
There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 24 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 323 from a previous 299.
Some 102,864 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 203,511, the health ministry said.

Topics: Italy #covid-19

Related

Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers
World
Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers
Special Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years
Middle-East
Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
Updated 09 August 2021
AFP

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report
  • IPCC report showed "the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe"
  • EU’s deputy climate chief said the 3,500-page report proved "it's not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change”
Updated 09 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted Monday to a “terrifying” UN climate science report with a mix of horror and hopefulness as the scale of the emergency dawned on many.
US presidential envoy on climate John Kerry said the IPCC report, which warned the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030, showed “the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe.”
Frans Timmermans, the European Union’s deputy climate chief said the 3,500-page report proved “it’s not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change.”
Britain’s Boris Johnson, whose government is hosting a crucial climate summit in November, said the assessment “makes for sobering reading.”
“I hope today’s IPCC report will be a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow in November for the critical COP26 summit,” he said.
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed said the document confirmed that climate vulnerable nations were “on the edge of extinction.”
Saleemul Huq, director of Dhaka-based environmental think tank ICCCAD, said the IPCC report was “the final warning that bubble of empty promises is about to burst.”
He said it showed G20 countries needed to accelerate emissions cuts to ensure their economies are in line with the 1.5C target.
“It’s suicidal, and economically irrational to keep procrastinating,” said Huq.
Dorothy Guerrero, head of policy at Global Justice Now, said the report was a “terrifying warning of our future unless drastic action is taken.”
“There is no denying the science of the climate crisis,” she said.
“But policymakers refuse to face up to the fact that it is rooted in economics and a history of colonial exploitation.”
Many interpreted the IPCC’s assessment as a clarion call to overhaul the fossil-fuel powered global economy.
“Where can we start? Almost everywhere,” said Katherine Hayhoe, chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy.
“Accelerating the transition to clean energy; reforming our most environmentally-damaging activities; and recalibrating financial flows to accelerate the economic transition.”
Climate wunderkind Greta Thunberg said the report was a “solid (but cautious) summary” of the state of the planet.
“It doesn’t tell us what to do,” she said on Twitter.
“It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis.”
Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate tweeted “Scientists warn time running out on the 1.5C target! World leaders must get serious about climate change!“
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday’s report “must sound a death knell” for coal, oil and gas and warned that fossil fuels were destroying the planet.
Greenpeace was even more direct.
“Dear fossil fuel industry,” the charity said on Twitter. “We’ll see you in court.”

Topics: climate change UN United States climate envoy John Kerry Antonio Guterres

Related

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
World
Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress

Sicily governor calls for state of emergency over migrant arrivals

Sicily governor calls for state of emergency over migrant arrivals
Updated 09 August 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

Sicily governor calls for state of emergency over migrant arrivals

Sicily governor calls for state of emergency over migrant arrivals
  • Nearly 1,000 migrants have landed in Sicily from North Africa since last Saturday
  • Italian Coast Guard source says nearly 15% of migrants tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 09 August 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Sicily Gov. Nello Musumeci called on the Italian government to declare a state of emergency after nearly 1,000 migrants landed in Sicily from North Africa since last Saturday.

“We cannot carry on like this. Sicily cannot be left alone to carry this burden. Everyone has to play a part, or we will face disaster,” Musumeci told Arab News after Italian news agency ANSA reported on the latest arrival to the island of Lampedusa, late Monday morning — a dinghy overcrowded with around 30 migrants, mostly from Tunisia.

On Sunday, 550 migrants disembarked in the Sicilian port from charity rescue ship Ocean Viking.

Most of them came from Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Mali and Morocco and were rescued by the NGO vessel from boats in distress in six rescue operations in the Channel of Sicily.

They had to wait for nearly one week in intense heat and crowded conditions on the ship before the Italian Coast Guard authorized the vessel to dock in Pozzallo.

A source in the Italian Coast Guard told Arab News that nearly 15 percent of the migrants who landed in Pozzallo tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), explaining that the circumstance was “alarming the local population, as the infection rate, in general, was on the rise.”

On Saturday, 257 migrants landed in the Port of Trapani after being rescued by the German-operated ship Sea-Watch 3.

Thirty Ocean Viking migrants tested positive for COVID-19, and the remainder went into isolation on the quarantine ship Azzurra, in Pozzallo.

In the local overcrowded reception center, police had to intervene to stop a fight between Moroccan and Sri Lankan migrants.

Musumeci said that the arrivals were a sign that the recent missions of Italian ministers to North African states were not yielding the desired objectives.

“The EU keeps turning its attention away from Sicily, where desperate people come to look for a better future that they cannot find in the present condition. We cannot be left alone, and we cannot go on like this,” he said.

Musumeci called on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to send a “strong signal” and declare a “state of emergency.”

“Otherwise, the dangerous mix of increasing numbers of migrants and the rise of COVID-19 infections in Sicily could become explosive,” he said.

Topics: Italy sicily migrants Tunisia

Related

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port
Middle-East
Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port
600 migrants reach Italian island from Tunisia in 2 days
World
600 migrants reach Italian island from Tunisia in 2 days

Ex-top UK general: Western withdrawal from Afghanistan a ‘strategic mistake’

Ex-top UK general: Western withdrawal from Afghanistan a ‘strategic mistake’
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

Ex-top UK general: Western withdrawal from Afghanistan a ‘strategic mistake’

Ex-top UK general: Western withdrawal from Afghanistan a ‘strategic mistake’
  • Richard Barrons: ‘We will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan’
  • Withdrawal suggests ‘we don’t have the stomach to see these things through’
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

The Western withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a “strategic mistake” that risks allowing terrorism to flourish, a former top British general has warned.

Gen. Richard Barrons, who was commander of Joint Forces Command from 2013 until his retirement in 2016, said British and Western forces had “sold the future of Afghanistan into a very difficult place.”

The majority of Britain’s deployment in Kabul left in July, with a full withdrawal of all Western forces expected by Sept. 11. 

The Taliban have made significant territorial gains since NATO forces started to withdraw, capturing five cities in three days.

“The withdrawal now is a strategic mistake. I don’t believe it’s in our own interest,” Barrons told the BBC, adding that the decision had sent a “really unfortunate message” to Western allies around the world.

The withdrawal suggests that “we don’t have the stomach to see these things through, and we would rather leave than ensure that a humanitarian or political crisis doesn’t occur,” he said.

“We will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan, to bring harm in Europe and elsewhere. I think this is a very poor strategic outcome.”

The British government has advised all citizens to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban advances. Barrons warned that a sudden departure of the international community — reminiscent of the fall of Saigon, Vietnam, in 1975 — would risk undermining Kabul during a crucial period.
This would be worsened by an exodus of the Afghan elite, he added, arguing that support for the country’s government and military is vital to prevent further crisis.

Barrons said a decades-long civil war could be sparked by the current crisis unless political discussions resume.

A British government spokeswoman said in a statement: “We recognise that the security situation in Afghanistan is serious, and reports of the escalating violence are extremely disturbing.

“We do not believe there is any military solution to Afghanistan’s conflict, and call on the Taliban to end their campaign of violence and engage in meaningful dialogue with the Afghan government. There needs to be a negotiated solution to ensure a lasting peace.”

Topics: Afghanistan United States United Kingdom

Related

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
World
UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
Special Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan video
World
Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
  • Ben Wallace: Allies were not prepared to join British effort to support Afghan military
  • He describes Washington’s deal to end conflict with Taliban as ‘rotten’
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has accused NATO allies of refusing to join a British-led military coalition to support Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces this year.

Wallace told the Daily Mail that he believed Washington’s deal to end the conflict with the Afghan Taliban was “rotten.”

Since the beginning of the withdrawal of coalition troops, the Taliban have recaptured great swathes of Afghanistan from government forces, taking control of several provincial capitals since Aug. 6.

Wallace said his efforts to do more to help the country’s beleaguered government had fallen on deaf ears when the UK approached “like-minded” nations asking for cooperation.

“I did try talking to NATO nations, but they were not interested, nearly all of them,” he said. “We tried a number of like-minded nations. Some said they were keen, but their parliaments weren’t. It became apparent pretty quickly that without the US as the framework nation it had been, these options were closed off.

“All of us were saddened, from the prime minister (Boris Johnson) down, about all the blood and treasure that had been spent, that this was how it was ending.”

Wallace said the prospect of the UK remaining alone in Afghanistan had been raised, but was ruled unfeasible given Britain’s commitments to other military theaters and its own national security. 

“We could have put a force there but we would have had to take ourselves out of a lot of other places around the world. The possibility ... was not viable,” he added.

Last year, the Taliban agreed a deal with the US not to target Western forces or US interests, or to tolerate terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

US forces began to withdraw in April this year, with a date set to complete the repatriation by the symbolic date of Sept. 11.

However, Wallace said the US decision to deal with the Taliban had convinced the group of its growing supremacy, which had emboldened it to take on the government in Kabul.

“It saddens me that the deal picked apart a lot of what had been achieved in Afghanistan over 20 years,” he added.

“We’ll probably be back in 10 or 20 years. But acting now is not possible. The damage was done with the deal.”

Topics: Afghanistan United Kingdom Taliban NATO United States

Related

Special Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan video
World
Taliban capture two more towns in Afghanistan

Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge

Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge

Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge
  • The spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker health care systems under considerable strain
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president is due to discuss on Monday the extension of cornavirus restrictions in the world’s largest archipelago, as health ministry data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are surging in some regional areas.
Mobility restrictions to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant were enacted on Java and Bali islands in early July, but have since been extended to other areas with high infection rates.
After the peak of a devastating second wave in Jakarta last month, when some COVID-19 patients had to be treated in hospital car parks and residents scrambled to find oxygen supplies, infections in the capital have dropped sharply.
On July 12, Jakarta recorded 14,619 infections, but by Aug. 5 that figure had tumbled to 2,311, while overall bed occupancy rates at the city’s hospitals dropped from 90 percent to 39 percent.
Improved indicators could see malls and restaurants reopen in Jakarta with limited capacity, the Straits Times https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/jakarta-to-ease-curbs-as-covid-19-cases-hospital-admissions-fall-sources reported.
But while curbs could be eased in Jakarta, on Saturday President Joko Widodo signalled that a surge in cases in parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua may require tighter measures.
“When cases are huge, people’s mobility needs to be stemmed,” he said.
The spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker health care systems under considerable strain.
The occupancy of intensive care beds in Gorontalo, on Sulawesi island, has surpassed 90 percent, while the level in three regions on Sumatra island was above 80 percent, according to health ministry data released on Sunday.
Meanwhile in East Kalimantan on Borneo island the number of infections has soared from 922 cases in the second week of June to 12,127 in the first week of August, said Padilah Mante Runa, head of its health agency.
In West Sumatra, Defriman Djafri, an epidemiologist at Andalas University in Padang, said despite the second-highest level of restrictions the area had seen one of its deadliest COVID-19 months, blaming “a plague of disinformation and hoaxes” about the coronavirus for making the situation worse.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Special Jakarta tightens curbs as virus cases hit 1m
World
Jakarta tightens curbs as virus cases hit 1m
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says
World
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

Latest updates

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
Top 10 moments for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020
Top 10 moments for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020
Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja
Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja
‘Because I got high’: Emirates thwarts rumors, releases behind-the-scenes footage of Burj Khalifa shoot
The flight attendant in the video, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, told local media: “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done.” (Screenshot)
US announces $165 million in new humanitarian assistance for Yemen
US announces $165 million in new humanitarian assistance for Yemen

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.