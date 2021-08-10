You are here

Crypto coins edge higher as industry awaits changes
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 3.21 percent. (Reuters)
  • Koinwa, a crypto borrowing platform, is helping excluded groups in Africa to have access to financial services, Bitcoin.com has reported
RIYADH/DUBAI: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 3.21 percent to $46,033.54 at 5:22 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,151.89, up 1.67 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

London Stock Exchange-listed crypto mining company Argo Blockchain reported a growth of more than 300 percent in earnings to $22 million.

The firm earlier said it has plans to list in the US subject to regulatory approval, CoinDesk has reported.

In Ireland, Standard Chartered will soon offer crypto brokerage services to institutional investors through its Zodia Custody service.

The service was established in December as a joint venture between Standard Chartered and wealth management company Northern Trust.

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio was worried that governments could outlaw cryptocurrencies. In a CNBC interview last week, Dalio said there is a “reasonable chance” that the federal government could eventually outlaw cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

In the US, Sen. Mike Lee warned that passing a crypto tax provision will hamper innovation, and “make Americans poorer,” Bitcoin.com has reported.

The senator was referring to provisions in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that have already been criticized by crypto groups.

Koinwa, a crypto borrowing platform, is helping excluded groups in Africa to have access to financial services, Bitcoin.com has reported.

The platform allows underserved communities to loan cryptocurrencies, as well as to purchase coins for a minimal price.

  • Without a change in its approach, China may have to continue with occasional lockdowns: Neil Shearing
JEDDAH: China’s economy is facing different challenges that may impact the country’s investment environment, said Neil Shearing of Capital Economics on Monday.

In a note, the group chief economist wrote that China’s “zero-COVID” approach seemed to be unrealistic given the spread of the delta variant. 

“Whereas most governments are now starting to acknowledge that we are likely to have to live with the coronavirus for the long term, China’s ambition remains to keep it out of the country altogether.

That will be difficult if it can spread easily among a highly vaccinated population,” he wrote.

According to Shearing, without a change in its approach, China may have to continue with occasional lockdowns and restrictions on movement, which is likely to have an impact on consumer and business behavior in the world’s second-largest economy.

On the macro front, he said indicators are showing that China’s economy is slowing down. “The slowdown is a reminder that China’s long-term growth challenges haven’t gone away.”

Shearing said there is a growing unease about Beijing’s commitment to open and free capital markets. He cited the recent clampdown on the private education sector, which came on the heels of a crackdown on the ride-hailing firm Didi.

“A combination of slowing growth, deepening policy concerns, and recurrent flare-ups in the virus is likely to make for difficult terrain for investors,” Shearing cautioned.

  • Fire at Novy Urengoy plant caused gas prices to rise on global markets
MOSCOW: Gazprom is gradually resuming supply of feedstock to the gas condensate plant in Novy Urengoy after a fire broke out last Thursday at a condensate preparation plant, Interfax has said, citing a press release from the Russian energy giant.

The plant is part of the Urengoy gas production complex that processes unstable gas condensate from the largest fields in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, Russia’s main gas province.

The process of stabilizing the condensate produced together with natural gas is linked inseparably with gas production, meaning that the fire caused the Novy Urengoy plant to completely stop accepting raw materials.

It led to a decrease in Gazprom’s gas production by tens of millions of cubic meters per day, according to Interfax.

The accident has caused concerns over the effect it might have on Gazprom gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, sending natural gas prices above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading (Dutch TTF) in Europe on Aug. 6.

The capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline is 33 billion cubic meters a year, which works out to about 16 percent of Gazproms’s 2021 total gas supplies to EU, which were estimated at 202 billion cubic meters, according to Kirill Bakhtin, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group.

Physical transit via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline decreased by a further 3 percent on Sunday, dropping from 1.5 million cubic meters per hour to 1.4 million cubic meters her hour, Interfax said on Aug. 9, citing data provided by German transport network operator Gascade.

Analysts are cautious in their opinions regarding the extent of possible impact on Gazprom gas supplies to Europe, and are waiting for further details from the company about the damage caused by the fire.

“We understand most of the short-term impact will be on gas condensate output,” analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote in a note published Aug. 6. “In this scenario, we estimate Gazprom may lose an annualized production volume of about 5 millions tonnes of gas condensate (reflecting 29 percent of our 2021 estimate), and about 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas (2 percent of our estimated 2021 gas output and 4 percent of our 2021 gas export volumes estimate).”

In a note published on the same day, Goldman Sachs analysts said: “We think that the implications are not material given that the gas production volumes that might be lost as a result of the accident can be compensated by higher production at other fields and Russian gas in storage. Hence, we believe that gas sales volumes would be largely unaffected by this accident.”

In what seems to be a similar approach, Bakhtin of Sinara Financial Group said in an Aug. 9 note: “We think that Gazprom’s gas exports from Yamal were reduced as a temporary precaution and will be restored shortly, since the fire allegedly damaged the de-ethanization facility used for the preparation of gas condensate. The main question now is how the accident will affect Gazprom’s gas condensate production chain. Without any comments from the company on the actual damage caused by the fire, it is not possible to accurately estimate the timing of the resumption of liquid and gas supplies in full.”

  • Saudi budget deficit fell by 38 percent from Q1
  • Spending rose to SR252 billion from SR212 billion
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is experiencing a strong economic comeback from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Kingdom’s budget deficit narrowed sharply in the first six months of this year, with the government applying more fiscal discipline and increasing non-oil revenue sources, mainly from taxes.

The deficit for the first half of 2021 dropped a staggering 92 percent from the same period last year to SR12 billion, while keeping spending around the same levels.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, was hit last year by the twin shocks of COVID-19 and record-low oil prices. A rebound in demand for crude and the easing of coronavirus restrictions, however, have helped to lift the economy in recent months.

Most of the improvement in oil prices came as Saudi Arabia worked with Russia and other allied producers to balance the market through voluntary cuts in production.  

With oil revenues on the rise and more government borrowing, analysts now believe that the deficit this year will continue to fall. “We expect the deficit will slide to SR62 billion for the full year, down from SR141 billion we expected in the beginning of the year. This is supported by oil revenue that benefited from a market recovery,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at AlRajhi Capital, told Arab News.

The government took many measures to safeguard and stimulate the economy from the impact of the pandemic last year, which resulted in a ballooning deficit in the second quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed. This year, the economy has displayed stronger signs of recovery in line with global growth, leading to higher oil sales abroad and more non-oil activities at home.

Total state revenues in the first half increased by 39 percent to SR453 billion, fueled by an increase in taxes and a rise in oil sales. Oil prices this year increased from $52 in January to $75 in July, along with steady ramping up of Saudi oil production under the OPEC+ deal. The result was an increase in oil revenues by 11 percent to SR249 billion in the first six months of the year, according to the data.

The government made cuts to subsidies in the first half of 2021 by 28 percent to SR9.7 billion, along with cuts in infrastructure spending by 19 percent and 25 percent for municipal services. At the same time, social spending continued to increase this year by 51 percent as the government shielded citizens from the impact of the pandemic.

Ratings agency Fitch last month revised its outlook for Saudi Arabia to “stable” from “negative,” citing rising oil prices and the government’s continuing efforts to adjust its finances. Fitch maintained the Kingdom’s sovereign rating at “A.”

  • EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists today
  • The Airbus A300-330 landed in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada
CAIRO: Russia resumed flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts on Monday, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people onboard.
The local branch of the Daesh group said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. At the time, Russian officials insisted that security procedures at Egyptian airports were insufficient.
Early on Monday morning, EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists. Hours later, the Airbus A300-330 landed in Hurghada, a popular Red Sea destination, Egypt’s national carrier said in a statement.
The Russian plane was welcomed by a ceremonial “water salute” on touchdown and Russian tourists, most of them wearing facemasks, were greeted with flowers and balloons upon disembarking.
The statement said EgyptAir would operate seven flights from the Russian capital to Hurghada and Sham el-Sheikh, on the tip of the Sinai Peninsula. The first EgyptAir flight from Moscow to Sharm el-Sheikh was scheduled for Tuesday, it said.
Egypt’s envoy to Russia, Ihab Nasr, told a local TV station on Sunday that there would be 20 direct flights between Moscow and the two Red Sea resorts every week, and that Egyptian and Russian officials were discussing additional flights.
The Russian state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, has cleared eight Russian airlines to operate flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh from 43 cities across Russia. However, the list does not include St. Petersburg, the destination of the doomed Russian airliner downed over Sinai.
For now, Rossiya, a subsidiary of the Russia’s state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot, appears to be the only Russian airline with scheduled flights to the two Egyptian Red Sea resorts from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. Its flight FV5361 landed in Hurghada early on Monday afternoon with more than 500 Russian tourists on board. Around two hours later, Rossiya’s flight FV5633 landed in Sharm el-Sheikh, carrying over 500 tourists.
Other Russian airlines cleared to operate flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh — such as Aeroflot’s low-cost subsidiary Pobeda and S7 Airlines, Russia’s largest privately owned carrier — have no flights scheduled for the coming days, according to their websites.
The development comes a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled his order suspending the flights after the 2015 disaster.
Flights between Moscow and Cairo resumed in April 2018 after Egyptian officials beefed up security at Cairo’s international airport, but talks about restoring direct air travel to Red Sea resorts had dragged on. In 2016, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi finally said the downing of the Russian airliner was a “terrorist attack.”
Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borizenko, said the decision to resume flights was not an easy one for Moscow.
“However, we ascertained that in recent years Egypt’s airports and resorts have dramatically increased security measures. Therefore, we expect that Russian tourists, who remember the traditional Egyptian hospitality well and miss the Red Sea very much, will have a safe and comfortable stay,” Borizenko was quoted by the state RIA Novosti news agency as saying.
Britain, another major source of visitors to Egypt which had also suspended flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in the wake of the bombing, lifted its restrictions in October 2019.
The 2015 attack was a serious blow to Egypt’s vital tourism industry, which was also affected by the unrest following its 2011 Arab Spring uprising. Egyptian authorities have since spent millions of dollars upgrading security at the country’s airports, hoping to get Moscow to change its mind.
The resumption of flights will be key for Egypt’s tourism sector, which was dealt another blow by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. Authorities have kept looser restrictions in Red Sea towns, trying to attract foreign visitors. But they have mandated vaccinations for workers in the tourism sector in Red Sea resorts, though a vaccination campaign has been slow elsewhere in Egypt. All foreign visitors, however, have to show a negative PCR test and wear facemasks.
Prior to the ban, Russians were the top visitors to Egypt, numbering about 3 million tourists in 2014.
Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

  • WTI crude hits lowest since May
  • China's July crude imports down 20% year on year
LONDON: Oil prices fell by 4 percent on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.
A United Nations panel’s dire warning on climate change also added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece have razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.
Brent crude futures fell by $2.82, or 4.2 percent, to $67.88 a barrel by 9:30 a.m. GMT after a 6 percent slump last week for their biggest weekly loss in four months.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.85, or 4.3 percent, to $65.43 after plunging by nearly 7 percent last week. On Monday the contract fell as low as $65.15, its lowest since May.
“Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate,” RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.
ANZ analysts pointed to new restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, as a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.
The restrictions include flight cancelations, warnings by 46 cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst hit areas.
On Monday China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.
China’s export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods while import growth was also weaker than expected.
“Both (benchmark crude) contracts look vulnerable to more bad news on the virus front, focusing on mainland China,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
China’s crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.
A rally in the US dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices after Friday’s stronger than expected US jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten US monetary policy.
A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

