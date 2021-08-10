SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts $2bn profit, share weakness casts shadow

You are here

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference in Tokyo. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Didi, Full Truck Alliance listed during Q1
  • China regulatory action has hit valuations
TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund unit on Tuesday posted a 236 billion yen ($2.14 billion) profit in the first quarter after gains from listing portfolio companies were offset by falling shares in firms like e-retailer Coupang Inc.
The Japanese conglomerate posted record annual profit in May with executives pointing to further upside from Vision Fund investments such as Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc. and “Uber for trucks” startup Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Those companies listed in New York during the quarter but Chinese regulatory action has subsequently hammered valuations, underscoring SoftBank’s China risk even as the group seeks to reduce dependence on its largest asset, a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The turmoil is clouding the outlook for the group, whose shares have slipped a third from two-decade highs in March amid a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback which has since been completed. Shares closed up 0.9 percent ahead of earnings.
First-quarter group net profit fell 39 percent to 762 billion yen.
Still, SoftBank said its Vision Fund unit recorded gains of 310 billion yen after selling shares in delivery firm DoorDash Inc. and ridehailer Uber Technologies Inc.
SoftBank has also been investing in publicly listed shares through its SB Northstar trading unit. It held stakes in firms worth $13.6 billion at the end of June with the portfolio no longer including Microsoft Corp. or Facebook Inc. listed three months earlier.

Updated 10 August 2021
Ryana Alqubali & One Carlo Diaz

  • Koinwa, a crypto borrowing platform, is helping excluded groups in Africa to have access to financial services, Bitcoin.com has reported
RIYADH/DUBAI: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 3.21 percent to $46,033.54 at 5:22 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,151.89, up 1.67 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

London Stock Exchange-listed crypto mining company Argo Blockchain reported a growth of more than 300 percent in earnings to $22 million.

The firm earlier said it has plans to list in the US subject to regulatory approval, CoinDesk has reported.

In Ireland, Standard Chartered will soon offer crypto brokerage services to institutional investors through its Zodia Custody service.

The service was established in December as a joint venture between Standard Chartered and wealth management company Northern Trust.

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio was worried that governments could outlaw cryptocurrencies. In a CNBC interview last week, Dalio said there is a “reasonable chance” that the federal government could eventually outlaw cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

In the US, Sen. Mike Lee warned that passing a crypto tax provision will hamper innovation, and “make Americans poorer,” Bitcoin.com has reported.

The senator was referring to provisions in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that have already been criticized by crypto groups.

Koinwa, a crypto borrowing platform, is helping excluded groups in Africa to have access to financial services, Bitcoin.com has reported.

The platform allows underserved communities to loan cryptocurrencies, as well as to purchase coins for a minimal price.

Updated 10 August 2021
AMEERA ABID

  • Without a change in its approach, China may have to continue with occasional lockdowns: Neil Shearing
JEDDAH: China’s economy is facing different challenges that may impact the country’s investment environment, said Neil Shearing of Capital Economics on Monday.

In a note, the group chief economist wrote that China’s “zero-COVID” approach seemed to be unrealistic given the spread of the delta variant. 

“Whereas most governments are now starting to acknowledge that we are likely to have to live with the coronavirus for the long term, China’s ambition remains to keep it out of the country altogether.

That will be difficult if it can spread easily among a highly vaccinated population,” he wrote.

According to Shearing, without a change in its approach, China may have to continue with occasional lockdowns and restrictions on movement, which is likely to have an impact on consumer and business behavior in the world’s second-largest economy.

On the macro front, he said indicators are showing that China’s economy is slowing down. “The slowdown is a reminder that China’s long-term growth challenges haven’t gone away.”

Shearing said there is a growing unease about Beijing’s commitment to open and free capital markets. He cited the recent clampdown on the private education sector, which came on the heels of a crackdown on the ride-hailing firm Didi.

“A combination of slowing growth, deepening policy concerns, and recurrent flare-ups in the virus is likely to make for difficult terrain for investors,” Shearing cautioned.

Updated 09 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

  • Fire at Novy Urengoy plant caused gas prices to rise on global markets
MOSCOW: Gazprom is gradually resuming supply of feedstock to the gas condensate plant in Novy Urengoy after a fire broke out last Thursday at a condensate preparation plant, Interfax has said, citing a press release from the Russian energy giant.

The plant is part of the Urengoy gas production complex that processes unstable gas condensate from the largest fields in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, Russia’s main gas province.

The process of stabilizing the condensate produced together with natural gas is linked inseparably with gas production, meaning that the fire caused the Novy Urengoy plant to completely stop accepting raw materials.

It led to a decrease in Gazprom’s gas production by tens of millions of cubic meters per day, according to Interfax.

The accident has caused concerns over the effect it might have on Gazprom gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, sending natural gas prices above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading (Dutch TTF) in Europe on Aug. 6.

The capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline is 33 billion cubic meters a year, which works out to about 16 percent of Gazproms’s 2021 total gas supplies to EU, which were estimated at 202 billion cubic meters, according to Kirill Bakhtin, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group.

Physical transit via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline decreased by a further 3 percent on Sunday, dropping from 1.5 million cubic meters per hour to 1.4 million cubic meters her hour, Interfax said on Aug. 9, citing data provided by German transport network operator Gascade.

Analysts are cautious in their opinions regarding the extent of possible impact on Gazprom gas supplies to Europe, and are waiting for further details from the company about the damage caused by the fire.

“We understand most of the short-term impact will be on gas condensate output,” analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote in a note published Aug. 6. “In this scenario, we estimate Gazprom may lose an annualized production volume of about 5 millions tonnes of gas condensate (reflecting 29 percent of our 2021 estimate), and about 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas (2 percent of our estimated 2021 gas output and 4 percent of our 2021 gas export volumes estimate).”

In a note published on the same day, Goldman Sachs analysts said: “We think that the implications are not material given that the gas production volumes that might be lost as a result of the accident can be compensated by higher production at other fields and Russian gas in storage. Hence, we believe that gas sales volumes would be largely unaffected by this accident.”

In what seems to be a similar approach, Bakhtin of Sinara Financial Group said in an Aug. 9 note: “We think that Gazprom’s gas exports from Yamal were reduced as a temporary precaution and will be restored shortly, since the fire allegedly damaged the de-ethanization facility used for the preparation of gas condensate. The main question now is how the accident will affect Gazprom’s gas condensate production chain. Without any comments from the company on the actual damage caused by the fire, it is not possible to accurately estimate the timing of the resumption of liquid and gas supplies in full.”

Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

  • UN report urges supply of affordable energy with minimum impact on environment
LONDON: Changes to the climate, including more severe weather events and rising sea levels, are irreversible and only more large-scale action by humanity can stop it spiraling out of control, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a report today.

The world will pass the 1.5 C warming threshold that the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to avoid within 20 years. The temperature could jump by 2.0 C by 2060 and 2.7 C by the century’s end, the IPCC said in its latest update, which drew on 14,000 scientific studies.

“The alarm bells are deafening,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

In three months’ time, the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland will try to wring much more ambitious climate action out of the nations of the world, and the money to go with it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the report would be “a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow.”

The report says emissions “unequivocally caused by human activities” have already pushed the average global temperature up 1.1 C from its pre-industrial average. They would have raised it 0.5 C further without the cooling effect of pollution in the atmosphere, it said.

Some climate changes are already unavoidable, according to the report. Greenland’s sheet of land-ice is “virtually certain” to continue melting, which will in turn raise the sea level for centuries to come as the oceans warm and expand.

“We are now committed to some aspects of climate change, some of which are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years,” said IPCC co-author Tamsin Edwards, a climate scientist at King’s College London. “But the more we limit warming, the more we can avoid or slow down those changes.” 

The only way of meeting the Paris goal of keeping temperature increases to 1.5 C by the end of the century is through negative emissions, which involves sucking more carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere than is added, the viability of which is questioned by many scientists.

“This report highlights the importance of the Middle East Green and Saudi Green initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to produce energy globally on a sustainable basis,” Cornelia Meyer, CEO of energy consultancy Meyer Resources, told Arab News. “As we still need oil and gas, we still need producers and we need to look at other technologies beyond renewables, such as carbon capture.”

She added: “We need to look at all methods to ensure people can be supplied with affordable energy while having a minimum impact on the environment.”

Updated 10 August 2021
Jana Salloum
SHATHA ALMASOUDI
SARA ALFAIZ

  • Saudi budget deficit fell by 38 percent from Q1
  • Spending rose to SR252 billion from SR212 billion
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is experiencing a strong economic comeback from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Kingdom’s budget deficit narrowed sharply in the first six months of this year, with the government applying more fiscal discipline and increasing non-oil revenue sources, mainly from taxes.

The deficit for the first half of 2021 dropped a staggering 92 percent from the same period last year to SR12 billion, while keeping spending around the same levels.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, was hit last year by the twin shocks of COVID-19 and record-low oil prices. A rebound in demand for crude and the easing of coronavirus restrictions, however, have helped to lift the economy in recent months.

Most of the improvement in oil prices came as Saudi Arabia worked with Russia and other allied producers to balance the market through voluntary cuts in production.  

With oil revenues on the rise and more government borrowing, analysts now believe that the deficit this year will continue to fall. “We expect the deficit will slide to SR62 billion for the full year, down from SR141 billion we expected in the beginning of the year. This is supported by oil revenue that benefited from a market recovery,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at AlRajhi Capital, told Arab News.

The government took many measures to safeguard and stimulate the economy from the impact of the pandemic last year, which resulted in a ballooning deficit in the second quarter, Ministry of Finance data showed. This year, the economy has displayed stronger signs of recovery in line with global growth, leading to higher oil sales abroad and more non-oil activities at home.

Total state revenues in the first half increased by 39 percent to SR453 billion, fueled by an increase in taxes and a rise in oil sales. Oil prices this year increased from $52 in January to $75 in July, along with steady ramping up of Saudi oil production under the OPEC+ deal. The result was an increase in oil revenues by 11 percent to SR249 billion in the first six months of the year, according to the data.

The government made cuts to subsidies in the first half of 2021 by 28 percent to SR9.7 billion, along with cuts in infrastructure spending by 19 percent and 25 percent for municipal services. At the same time, social spending continued to increase this year by 51 percent as the government shielded citizens from the impact of the pandemic.

Ratings agency Fitch last month revised its outlook for Saudi Arabia to “stable” from “negative,” citing rising oil prices and the government’s continuing efforts to adjust its finances. Fitch maintained the Kingdom’s sovereign rating at “A.”

