Saudi Arabia confirms 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 7 arrested for breaking quarantine rules

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,357.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 864 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 535,176 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 10,829 remain active and 1,396 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 159, followed by the Eastern Province with 125, the capital Riyadh with 121, Asir recorded 115, and Jazan confirmed 85 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 451 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 515,990.
Over 30.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, police in Najran said they arrested seven people for flouting quarantine instructions after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Eastern Province’s Municipality closed 11 commercial establishments and issued fines to 61 others for violating the preventive measures, during over 1,482 monitoring rounds carried out on Monday.
The municipality said its call center received 18 reports of violations from the public.
The Ministry of Commerce said it carried out 4,600 inspection tours to malls and shopping centers in Najran from July 9 to 21, to ensure that precautionary measures have been implemented.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in Jazan region after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after two people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,984 within 184 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 204 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.32 million.