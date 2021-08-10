Major crypto coins sustain gains as regulation debates continue

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 0.33 percent to $46,098.12 at 4:32 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,224.52, up 2.22 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other crypto news:

Institutional investors are fueling bitcoin’s nearly 20 percent gains since last week, amid concerns in the industry over increasing scrutiny form regulators.

Analysts said investors are focusing on cryptocurrencies’ potential rather than the obstacles, CoinDesk has reported.

In India, crypto exchange CoinDCX has raised $90 million from investors, achieving the first unicorn status in the country.

The funding round was led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group. Other investors include Coinbase, Polychain, Block.one, and Jump Capital.

Good news for moviegoers, who are also bitcoin holders, US movie theater chain AMC said it plans to accept the cryptocurrency as payment for tickers and concessions by the end of the year.

AMC operates nearly 1,000 movie theaters around the world.

In Argentina, non-profit organization Bitcoin Cash Argentina has successfully funded its second Flipstarter campaign.

The organization aims to increase the knowledge and adoption of bitcoin cash in the country.

The new funded campaign will onboard 150 merchants in the country in the next five months.

In Brazil, the federal court ordered the sale of a bitcoin stash worth $1.1 million, Bitcoin.com has reported.

The stash was recovered from Tradergroup, which was accused of operating a Ponzi scheme.

It marks the first time a Brazilian court order initiated sale from seized assets in the country.