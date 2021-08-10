You are here

Saudi, Indian navies hold exercise in Arabian Gulf

The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
Arab News

Saudi, Indian navies hold exercise in Arabian Gulf

The Saudi Arabian and Indian navies began a joint drill in the Arabian Gulf amid heightened tensions in the region. (SPA)
  • The exercise aimed to unify concepts, exchange expertise and develop command, control and communications
  • It is the first drill of its kind between the Saudi and Indian navies
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India launched joint military naval exercises in the Arabian Gulf, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces were represented by the Eastern Fleet for the maneuvers held at the King Abdul Aziz Naval Base in Jubail.
The exercise aimed to unify concepts, exchange expertise and develop command, control and communications during joint operations to ensure freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Arabian Gulf, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Eastern Fleet commander Vice Admiral Majed Al-Qahtani said the exercise is the first of its kind between the Saudi and Indian navies, and will enhance military cooperation in naval operations.
The Indian embassy in Riyadh said the maneuvers herald a new chapter in bilateral defense ties.
The Indian navy on Saturday concluded a mixed drill with the UAE off the coast of Abu Dhabi. 
The exercises come during heightened tensions in the Arabian Gulf following a drone attack on the MV Mercer Street tanker near Oman that killed two people.

  • The Kingdom said 557 patients recovered and 864 new cases were reported in past 24 hours
  • 2 mosques reopened in Jazan after being sterilized after 2 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,357.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 864 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 535,176 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,829 remain active and 1,396 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 159, followed by the Eastern Province with 125, the capital Riyadh with 121, Asir recorded 115, and Jazan confirmed 85 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 451 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 515,990.
Over 30.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Meanwhile, police in Najran said they arrested seven people for flouting quarantine instructions after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Eastern Province’s Municipality closed 11 commercial establishments and issued fines to 61 others for violating the preventive measures, during over 1,482 monitoring rounds carried out on Monday.
The municipality said its call center received 18 reports of violations from the public.
The Ministry of Commerce said it carried out 4,600 inspection tours to malls and shopping centers in Najran from July 9 to 21, to ensure that precautionary measures have been implemented.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in Jazan region after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after two people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,984 within 184 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 204 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.32 million.

Does Saudi Arabia’s ancient Firzan canal deserve UNESCO’s attention?

The irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level, said Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, an expert. (Supplied)
The irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level, said Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, an expert. (Supplied)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Does Saudi Arabia’s ancient Firzan canal deserve UNESCO’s attention?

The irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level, said Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, an expert. (Supplied)
  • Located in the northwest of Al-Kharj governorate, the canal of wells covers more than 7,000 meters
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: With its 2000-year history, will the Firzan underground water canal in central Saudi Arabia be the seventh Saudi site to be added to UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites?

Located in the northwest of Al-Kharj governorate, the canal of wells covers more than 7,000 meters and was used to bring underground water from a neighboring mountain to the area’s farms.
“No one knows exactly where the name ‘Firzan’ has come from since it is a very old name,” Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, a geography professor at King Saud University, told Arab News. “However a nearby mountain, where the water-source well is located, is also known by the same name.”
The irrigation system was known about for thousands of years and this particular canal dated back 2,000 years, he said.
“The primeval water canal, which extends in an area of nearly 7 kilometers, and the discovery of over 5,000 ancient pagan graves, which go back to the pre-Islamic and even pre-Christianity eras, discovered in the nearby mountain of Firzan, give us evidence for a human presence in cities that might have been buried.”
Further evidence of the area’s history can be found in some of the poems from the pre-Islamic era.
Al-Juaidi said this particular irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level.
“This irrigation system is one of the most important traditional irrigation engineering systems man has ever known. In that system, water was taken from water springs or wells through underground horizontal channels to irrigate farms that were away from the water source.”
He added that some of the water wells alongside these channels could also help in providing more water for inhabitants and their crops, which they depended on mainly as a source of food.
Al-Juaidi, who wrote a book about the region, said there was a chain of 150 holes with depths ranging from 25 to 20 meters.
“The depth of these holes decreases gradually from the source of the water to the canal mouth, where the depth is nearly 50 centimeters (at the mouth of the canal). The wells in the canal are from five to six meters apart, with a mouth diameter ranging from one to four meters. What distinguishes the Firzan canal from those in AlUla or Al-Asyah is that the shafts in this canal are deeper, and the canal itself is even longer than any other water channel in the Kingdom.”

(Photo credit: alyaum newspaper)

Al-Juaidi said he had talked about the canal’s characteristics with the CEO of the Heritage Authority, Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish.
“Al-Herbish expressed his authority’s interest in developing and preserving the site. We are in fact hopeful that this site would be registered on the list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.”
He said the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) had conducted important studies to document the site of the canal and the graves on the flat-topped heights of nearby Mount Firzan.
In its documentation, Darah recorded the location coordinates, size and cadastral survey of the place. It also photographed the canal.
“The last restoration project to the water canal of Firzan was in the era of King Abdul Aziz and that continued to the 1950s. However, some of the wells are now filled with garbage and waste. I, therefore, suggest an immediate intervention to restore the site and work on registering it with UNESCO.”

In his book, Al-Juaidi wrote how the area had attracted many Western travelers and researchers who visited the region, including Glen Brown, John Philby, Gerald de Gaury and Daniel van der Meulen.
Based on his prior geological experience in the US and abroad, Brown was selected in 1944 to investigate water supplies in the Saudi desert in response to a request from the late King Abdul Aziz for assistance from the US Geographical Survey.
According to a memorial from US geologist Dr. John Reinemund, Brown arrived in Saudi Arabia early in 1945 and joined a mission to study possibilities for agricultural development in central Arabia.
“As part of his mission, Glen carried out a detailed investigation of the geologic formations in the Al-Kharj district. Brown identified substantial ground-water resources in buried aquifers. His report on the results of that investigation was very enthusiastically received by Saudi officials, and was submitted to Northwestern University as the thesis for Glen’s Ph.D. degree,” Reinemund said.

Saudi Hajj ministry offers Umrah permits to 12 to 18-year-olds who have taken two vaccine doses

Saudi Hajj ministry offers Umrah permits to 12 to 18-year-olds who have taken two vaccine doses
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that local pilgrims aged from 12 to 18 can obtain Umrah permits if they have received two vaccine doses.

The announcement follows the inauguration of the 2021 Umrah season on Aug.10.

More than 13,000 permits were issued for this age group, allowing them to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul-Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, said that Umrah permits are issued through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications, with an integrated system of services and preventive measures ensuring the safety and health of those wishing to perform Umrah rituals.

Mashat said that that the ministry worked with other authorities before this year’s Umrah season to establish executive mechanisms and create a safe environment for pilgrims.

He highlighted the need to adhere to health procedures established by the ministry to ensure the safety of pilgrims and those serving them, and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Umrah permits must be obtained through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications, the deputy minister added.

Young winners of Saudi Arabia’s Rawi Al-Diriyah contest tell their stories

Young winners of Saudi Arabia’s Rawi Al-Diriyah contest tell their stories
Lama Alhamawi

Young winners of Saudi Arabia’s Rawi Al-Diriyah contest tell their stories

Young winners of Saudi Arabia’s Rawi Al-Diriyah contest tell their stories
  • The 12 finalists received their awards after taking to the stage in At-Turaif to share tales ripped from the pages of Saudi history books
  • More than 250,000 middle-school and high-school students registered for the contest and 12,000 submissions were received
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Twelve young storytellers took to the stage in Diriyah on Monday to share stirring tales from the history of Saudi Arabia.

They were the winners of the Rawi Al-Diriyah competition, which was organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to encourage students to learn about the history of the Kingdom and its ancient storytelling tradition. More than 250,000 middle-school and high-school students registered for the contest when it was launched in late 2020, and 12,000 submissions were received.

During an awards ceremony set against the backdrop of historic At-Turaif, the birthplace of Saudi Arabia, the 12 finalists told the stories of historic Saudi figures, characters and traditions. One of the winners was Judy Ali Al-Oumrah, who told of the Kingdom’s enduring love of Arabian horses and the important role they have played throughout Saudi history.

“I felt a sense of pride in myself because during the preparation process there were preliminary rounds that we had to pass to make it to the live performance,” Al-Oumrah told Arab News. “I am very thankful, and thanks to God I did it.”

The other winners were Asem Ibrahim Fatah, Bader Andullah Alharbi, Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al-Rasheed, Safanah Khalid Al-Grainees, Sondos Omar Seet, Saeed Algahtani, Homoud Alsahli, Khalid Abu Tawari, Ghala Sulaiman Al-Taymani, Joud Altawalah Al-Shamare, and Mouneera Mougren Al-Mogren.

After their performances they received their awards from Mohammed Al-Muqbil, undersecretary for general education at the Ministry of Education, and DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo. Inzerillo also presented Al-Muqbil with a plaque on behalf of the authority.

At the end of the ceremony the winners and their families joined Inzerillo and Al-Muqbil for a group photograph in front of historic Salwa Palace. They then sat down for a celebratory dinner and watched a grand light show that featured scenes from the history of the Kingdom, from the establishment of the first Saudi state and the attack by the Ottoman Empire through to the return of King Abdulaziz and the founding of present-day Saudi Arabia.

Manga Productions named Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2021

The factors covered in the survey include leadership, workplace, teamwork and HR practices. (Supplied)
The factors covered in the survey include leadership, workplace, teamwork and HR practices. (Supplied)
Arab News

Manga Productions named Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2021

The factors covered in the survey include leadership, workplace, teamwork and HR practices. (Supplied)
  • Manga Productions creates animation projects and video games aimed at conveying the Saudi message globally, through professional works that include distinguished creative content
Arab News

RIYADH: Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), has been chosen as the Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2021.
The company won the accolade, part of a program from the Best Companies Group, due to its innovative and stimulating work environment that enables creativity needed to produce world-renowned films such as “The Journey.”
Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “At Manga Productions, we believe that human resources are the most important assets. Success requires a stimulating and inspiring work environment for achievement and creativity, and this is what we have worked on in previous years with the support of Manga’s board members and Misk foundation.
“This certificate will be a catalyst for more successes, whether in the work environment or in the upcoming project, to inspire the heroes of tomorrow,” he added.
Hazzaa Alsubaie, human resources (HR) manager at Manga Productions, said: “Manga Productions always strives to maintain a creative work environment that serves its mission, vision, and purpose. We are proud that we (have been) certified among the best places to work in Saudi for 2021.”
Best Places to Work Program accreditation is recognized as the global standard in workplace engagement.
The awarding process began with an HR assessment from Manga Productions’ team, and an employee survey that asked staff to score the company around a number of workplace factors in a secure and confidential platform.

FASTFACT

Company behind movie ‘The Journey’ recognized for its innovative and stimulating work environment.

The factors covered in the survey include leadership, corporate and social responsibilities, workplace and procedures, employee engagement, teamwork and relationships, compensation and benefits, and finally, HR practices.
The survey was conducted in two Manga Production offices in Tokyo and Riyadh, after which the organization analyzed the data collected and identified key themes emerging along with Manga Productions’ engagement level, benchmark performance, and provided recommendations.
Manga Productions creates animation projects and video games aimed at conveying the Saudi message globally, through professional works that include distinguished creative content.
The company also provides training opportunities for Saudi talents with Toei Animation studios in Japan, to transfer knowledge and localize the creative industry in the Kingdom.
“The Journey” is one of the biggest milestones in the company’s history, and it seeks to be a pioneer and global leader in the production of purposeful creative content in the Arab world and beyond.
The film, directed by Shizuno Kobon, tells an epic tale about the ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East that establishes a historical fantasy for future generations.

