Experts to discuss empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia

The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)
The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)
Experts to discuss empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia
The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Experts to discuss empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia

The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)
  University will host conference exploring experiences of women in light of recent reforms, and the ways in which they are contributing to Vision 2030
Updated 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The growing role of women in Saudi Arabia, their successes and how they are helping to achieve the aims of Vision 2030 will be discussed during a special academic event next month.

The Conference on the Empowerment of Women and their Developmental Role in the Reign of King Salman will take place at Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University at the start of the new academic year, under the patronage of Princess Fahda bint Falah Al-Hithlain.

The university’s president, professor Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amiri, said the event will examine the abilities of women and their scientific and practical experiences in all fields.

“The conference aims to highlight the legislative reforms in the era of (King Salman) and how those reforms have helped empower women and enhance their role in achieving the goals of Vision 2030,” he added.

“It also sheds light on government projects and initiatives to support the empowerment of Saudi women in various fields, and on their successes and gains in this era.”




The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)

The conference will also examine the ways in which recent reforms have helped to enhance the national identity of Saudi women, Al-Amiri said. Other themes that will be explored include how the concept of citizenship has been strengthened for Saudi women and families, and the enhanced participation of women in education and training and how this is preparing them to play a more prominent and effective role in society.

The conference will also consider the role of modern media in promoting the empowerment of women and raising their profile in the development of society, especially in Saudi universities. It will highlight the efforts Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and other Saudi universities are making to help achieve this as part of the goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Amiri said the event will also look at the role women play in economic development, their enhanced participation in the labor market, and review their successful experiences so far.

It will consider what the future holds for the empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia, along with the challenges they might face and ways to overcome them.

Professor Nouf bint Abd Al-Aly Al-Ajmi, the university’s vice president and chairwoman of the conference’s organizing committee, thanked King Salman for his support and commended the organizers of the conference for their efforts to meet the expectations of the country’s leadership and contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

 

Topics: Vision2030 Vision 2030

Malaysia presents award to MWL secretary-general

Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa gives a speech during a visit to the Nozyk Synagogue on January 24, 2020 in Warsaw. (AFP)
Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa gives a speech during a visit to the Nozyk Synagogue on January 24, 2020 in Warsaw. (AFP)
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Malaysia presents award to MWL secretary-general

Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa gives a speech during a visit to the Nozyk Synagogue on January 24, 2020 in Warsaw. (AFP)
  The award is granted annually by the Malaysian government at the start of a new Hijri year to prominent international figures who play a key role in serving Islam and humanity
Updated 21 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

KULALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has granted Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa the Hijra of the Prophet award — the most prestigious award granted to Muslim scholars in the world.
The award was presented to Al-Issa as the most influential international Islamic figure in acknowledgment of his efforts in highlighting the truth and humanitarian message of Islam, promoting harmony among followers of different religions and spreading peace.
Al-Issa was honored for his efforts during a ceremony held by the Malaysian government to celebrate the new Islamic year. The ceremony was held in the presence of Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, government members and representatives of Islamic and non-Islamic states in the country.
The award is granted annually by the Malaysian government at the start of a new Hijri year to prominent international figures who play a key role in serving Islam and humanity.
Based in Makkah, the core activities of the MWL include holding conferences, seminars and meetings around the world, with participation from scholars, intellectuals and opinion leaders to debate and discuss topics of interest to Muslims and others. 

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Saudi Arabia reiterates solidarity with the Lebanese people

Saudi Arabia reiterates solidarity with the Lebanese people
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reiterates solidarity with the Lebanese people

Saudi Arabia reiterates solidarity with the Lebanese people
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it stands with the Lebanese people in a cabinet statement on Tuesday.

But the Kingdom said that any assistance to a current or future government depends on its carrying out serious, tangible reforms, state media reported.


— More to follow.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet Lebanon

Saudi Arabia and Norway sign agreement to enhance relations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide via video conference. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide via video conference. (SPA)
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Norway sign agreement to enhance relations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide via video conference. (SPA)
  The MoU aims to take relations to broader horizons to serve the aspirations of both countries' governments and people
  Prince Faisal called on Norwegian businesses and government agencies to contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
Updated 49 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Norway signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for political consultations to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The agreement was signed during a meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide via video conference.
The MoU aims to take relations to broader horizons to serve the aspirations of both countries’ governments and people, the ministry said.

“The two countries share many areas of cooperation, most notably joint coordination in the oil and energy sector, renewable energy, climate change, investment and tourism, in addition to continuous consultation and constructive dialogue regarding developments in the Middle East and important international issues for both countries,” Prince Faisal said.
“The two countries agree on the importance of encouraging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to international crises, adherence to the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness, and achieving international peace and security,” he added.
Prince Faisal called on Norwegian businesses and government agencies to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic reform program.
“We are confident that your country will provide appropriate investment facilities for Saudi investors to invest in Norway in a way that enhances the trade and economic relations of our two countries,” Prince Faisal added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Norway Prince Faisal bin Farhan Ine Eriksen Soreide Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra announces finalists for first Creative Solutions program focusing on immersive technologies

Ithra’s Creative Solutions is part the creative programs launched by the center. (Supplied)
Ithra’s Creative Solutions is part the creative programs launched by the center. (Supplied)
Updated 39 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Ithra announces finalists for first Creative Solutions program focusing on immersive technologies

Ithra’s Creative Solutions is part the creative programs launched by the center. (Supplied)
  The five programs were chosen from the 26 teams in the initial refining and presentation phase
Updated 39 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) announced the five finalists for its new Creative Solutions program. The projects will develop their ideas, which share the theme “Digital Immersive Content Creation,” with a view to turning them into marketable products.
The program was launched on Feb. 23, 2021 and is designed to build an network of innovators supporting the growth of the creative economy in the Kingdom.
Creative Solutions focuses on the use of immersive technologies including artificial intelligence, haptics, virtual, augmented and mixed reality and immersive audio.
The five programs were chosen from the 26 teams in the initial refining and presentation phase. These participants, many of them young Saudis who work in the creative and high-tech industries, spent several weeks at a series of master classes, technical workshops and networking events designed to help them in their creative careers, whether selected for the final five projects or not.
The third phase involves an intensive international bootcamp, which will be held online and involve tailored one-to-one mentoring to develop each project and each creative.
There will then be more than three months of intensive support to turn each project into a marketable product.
This phase also entails financial support of up to SR75,000 ($20,000) per project, with the overall Creative Solutions winner to be announced on December 16.
The first of the five selected projects is Alqatt XR, which features the traditional Al-Qatt art from southern Saudi Arabia. The project is being delivered by a team of four: Areej Alwabil, Haifa Al-Hababi, Layla Al-Babtain and Abdullah Moshantat. The project is dedicated to documenting, and preserving the Saudi cultural and natural heritage. It uses digital visualization, 3D virtualization, geospatial informatics and open access solutions to provide digital data and 3D models to regional institutions, museums, local scholars and the public.
The second is Anticipation of Rain, which is a mixed reality experience based on the sensations which comes from heavy rainstorms. The solo project by the artist Naima Karim, who comes from Bangladesh and lives in Saudi Arabia, delivers a theater-based installation with thunder, lightning, orchestral immersive sound and sensors with the aim of provoking thought about the need to care for the world.

SPEEDREAD

• Ithra has selected five digital immersive content projects from shortlist of 26.

• The center supports the projects with finance and technical guidance as they work to deliver final project in December 2021.

The third project is Jawaab — Interactive Gamiﬁed Museum Tour — which assists visits to museums. It is produced by a team of four: Nouf Al-Sughier, Nora Al-Munaif, Reem Al-Rashoud and Bayan Al-Arafi. The application is linked to location data and involves augmented reality and gamification to bring a new dimension to studying museums and their collections.
The fourth is Story of Science, a virtual museum tour involving holograms, virtual reality and multi-speaker immersive sound. It is the brainchild of the Saudi creator Abdullah Al-Arfaj.
The project allows the user to walk into a simulated elevator to witness the development of the physical understanding of the universe.
The final project is Wamdah, which gives a virtual journey across time and space in Saudi Arabia and is delivered by an eight-person team known as Hakawati. The team consists of Abdullah Ba Mashmos, Mohammed Shalabi, Mohammed Molham, Roua Al-Zahem, Moyaser Tamim, Atheer Minwar, Omar Balfagih and Muneb Younes. The scenario focuses on a man who is looking for his lost brother in 1970 and is teleported to the far future, where he witnesses the bright future of the Kingdom.
Ithra’s Creative Solutions program is part of a series of creative programs and initiatives launched by the Center to support participants in turning creative ideas into marketable solutions by engaging them in professional training.
Additionally, Ithra will support the selected projects financially to help to develop them into viable models, as well as providing the chance to present their ideas to global investors and collaborators.

Topics: ITHRA

Yemen’s president meets Saudi deputy defense minister

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi meets Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi meets Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Updated 46 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen's president meets Saudi deputy defense minister

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi meets Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
  They discussed efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the Yemeni crisis
Updated 46 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in the capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.
Prince Khalid conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Hadi, and their wishes for further progress and stability for the Yemeni people.
“We discussed the latest developments in Yemen, the Kingdom’s firm position in supporting the Yemeni people and their legitimate government, and efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis and achieve security and stability in Yemen,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet following the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Prince Khalid bin Salman

