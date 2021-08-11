Experts to discuss empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The growing role of women in Saudi Arabia, their successes and how they are helping to achieve the aims of Vision 2030 will be discussed during a special academic event next month.

The Conference on the Empowerment of Women and their Developmental Role in the Reign of King Salman will take place at Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University at the start of the new academic year, under the patronage of Princess Fahda bint Falah Al-Hithlain.

The university’s president, professor Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amiri, said the event will examine the abilities of women and their scientific and practical experiences in all fields.

“The conference aims to highlight the legislative reforms in the era of (King Salman) and how those reforms have helped empower women and enhance their role in achieving the goals of Vision 2030,” he added.

“It also sheds light on government projects and initiatives to support the empowerment of Saudi women in various fields, and on their successes and gains in this era.”







The conference will consider the role of media in promoting the empowerment of women. (Supplied)



The conference will also examine the ways in which recent reforms have helped to enhance the national identity of Saudi women, Al-Amiri said. Other themes that will be explored include how the concept of citizenship has been strengthened for Saudi women and families, and the enhanced participation of women in education and training and how this is preparing them to play a more prominent and effective role in society.

The conference will also consider the role of modern media in promoting the empowerment of women and raising their profile in the development of society, especially in Saudi universities. It will highlight the efforts Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and other Saudi universities are making to help achieve this as part of the goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Amiri said the event will also look at the role women play in economic development, their enhanced participation in the labor market, and review their successful experiences so far.

It will consider what the future holds for the empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia, along with the challenges they might face and ways to overcome them.

Professor Nouf bint Abd Al-Aly Al-Ajmi, the university’s vice president and chairwoman of the conference’s organizing committee, thanked King Salman for his support and commended the organizers of the conference for their efforts to meet the expectations of the country’s leadership and contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.