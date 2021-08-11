You are here

  • Home
  • Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC+ to pump more

Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC+ to pump more

Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC+ to pump more
Goldman Sachs lowered its China demand outlook as Delta variant surges. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w72ss

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC+ to pump more

Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC+ to pump more
  • White House: OPEC+ output not enough, may harm global recovery
  • API says U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fell last week
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil fell below $70 a barrel on Wednesday as the United States urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost output, saying current production was not enough and could threaten the global economic recovery.
The price of Brent crude is up 35 percent this year supported by OPEC-led supply curbs, even after oil last week suffered the steepest weekly loss in months on worries that travel restrictions to curb coronavirus infections would hit demand.
Brent crude was down 75 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $69.88 a barrel at 1126 GMT, following a 2.3 percent rally on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 81 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $67.48, after a 2.7 percent jump on Tuesday.
The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that the Biden administration had urged OPEC and its partners to boost production. CNBC earlier reported the development.
Earlier on Wednesday, crude was trading above $70 as signs of rising fuel demand in the United States offset concerns about travel curbs in Asia caused by the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Industry data showed US crude and gasoline inventories fell last week, while the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US job growth and increasing mobility had boosted gasoline consumption so far this year.
“The EIA’s upbeat demand forecasts for this year helped alleviate fears of a deteriorating near-term outlook,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
The Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen Chinese cities since the first cases there were found in July, prompting some new travel restrictions, while US cases and hospitalizations have soared to six-month highs.
In focus later will be the EIA’s official US inventory figures at 1430 GMT.
On Tuesday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said US crude stocks fell by 816,000 barrels and gasoline stocks dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week.

Topics: #oil #crude #OPEC

Related

Oil rises as market shrugs off virus impact
Business & Economy
Oil rises as market shrugs off virus impact
Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
Business & Economy
Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning

More Saudis turning to consultants as Vision 2030 opens new opportunities

More Saudis turning to consultants as Vision 2030 opens new opportunities
Updated 45 min 34 sec ago
Jana Salloum

More Saudis turning to consultants as Vision 2030 opens new opportunities

More Saudis turning to consultants as Vision 2030 opens new opportunities
  • The Saudi Ministry of Commerce issued 27 percent more licenses for consultancies in H1
Updated 45 min 34 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: More Saudi professionals are now applying for licenses to be consultants with more projects under the country’s Vision 2030 and the ease of starting business at a time when working remotely is becoming a norm.

The Saudi Ministry of Commerce issued 407 licenses to consultancy companies in the first half of this year, an increase of 27 percent on the same period a year earlier. Management consulting topped the list with 188 licenses, followed by financial consulting (for non-securities) with 59 licenses, and value-added tax (VAT) services with 35 licenses, the ministry said.

There was also a 15 percent year-on-year increase in applications from individuals to be licensed as professional consultants, the ministry said.

“This is a good direction and good timing, and we look forward to seeing more people involved in this sector, which could grow to $5 billion in the GCC alone,” Yahya Alsulaiman, founding partner of Serole Technologies Saudi Arabia and YISETech, told Arab news.

“Saudis have accumulated a large amount of knowledge working on diverse projects in the Kingdom over the past decades and many of them are not qualified to provide advice on similar projects,” Sleiman said. “Also, these consultants were guided by the directives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which urge starting a private business that allows the consultant to maximize income.”

New legislation and regulation from the Ministry of Human Resources Development, and the government’s decision to limit many advisory tenders to citizens have also helped support this trend, she said.

Rana Zumai, a consultant who advises SMEs in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that one of the most important reasons behind the demand for consultants is the positive results they are achieving.

“Consulting practice is one of the activities that increase the personal impact of those with expertise and specialists in a particular field,” she said.

“Counseling for me is an exchange and integration between the counselor and the consultation seeker, where the counselor can share his experiences and the consultation seekers share his problem or stumbles in his project,” Zumai said.

“Consequently, the consultant becomes more informed and practiced in the same field, and this integrative process saves a lot of entrepreneurs from repeating mistakes, or that enthusiasm takes them to decisions in which they need an expert’s point of view,” she said.

Topics: #consultants #vision2030 #labor

Related

Saudi, Bahrain announce tender for consultancy services for development of second causeway
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Bahrain announce tender for consultancy services for development of second causeway
Business & Economy
Dubai opens consultancy tender for $27bn green fund

Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share

Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share

Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
  • Saudi Ministry of Energy to work with Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy
  • Saudi Aramco said on Monday that it is looking for off-take agreements for blue hydrogen in its key markets
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is turning to Germany to explore opportunities in hydrogen as the Kingdom is vying to be one of the largest players in the fuel of the future.
The Saudi Cabinet last night approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy to explore opportunities in the hydrogen field, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
This agreement comes at a time when state-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco is planning to expand in production of blue hydrogen, while the futuristic project of NEOM is working on producing its first green hydrogen in 2025.
Although the agreement was signed yesterday, Germans were heavily involved and active over the past two years with Saudi counterparts on hydrogen discussions. NEOM has already a team of Germans leading its hydrogen unit, with Peter Terium, a Dutch energy executive and former Chief Executive Officer of innogy and RWE, as head of its energy sector.
Saudi Aramco said on Monday that it is looking for off-take agreements for blue hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth. Aramco is talking to potential buyers in Japan and South Korea, which it says will be major markets for the fuel, CEO Amin Nasser said on an investor call.
Blue hydrogen uses the traditional Haber-Bosch method of turning natural gas into hydrogen but captures the carbon emissions, while green hydrogen is created with renewable energy and water.
Hydrogen is converted into ammonia for long-distance transportation.
In September last year, Saudi Aramco and Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics (IEEJ) announced the first shipment of blue ammonia from Saudi Arabia to Japan.
The shipment, which was in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), contained forty tons of high-grade blue ammonia, and is meant for use in zero-carbon power generation.
Nasser also said on Monday Saudi Aramco is in talks about renewable investments with the nation’s wealth fund PIF and Acwa Power.

Topics: #hydrogen #saudi #germany #bluehydrogen

Related

Global interest in clean hydrogen surges as Mideast works to boost supply
Business & Economy
Global interest in clean hydrogen surges as Mideast works to boost supply
TAQA, Abu Dhabi Ports to build 2 GW green hydrogen project
Business & Economy
TAQA, Abu Dhabi Ports to build 2 GW green hydrogen project
Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model
Business & Economy
Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model
Arab economies jostle for position in $200 billion green hydrogen race graphic
Business & Economy
Arab economies jostle for position in $200 billion green hydrogen race

Saudis run back to gyms despite world’s highest prices

Saudis run back to gyms despite world’s highest prices
Updated 11 August 2021
Amira Abid

Saudis run back to gyms despite world’s highest prices

Saudis run back to gyms despite world’s highest prices
  • At $79.57 per month, gym memberships in Saudi Arabia are much higher than the global average
Updated 11 August 2021
Amira Abid

JEDDAH: Saudis flocked to rejoin health and fitness clubs as soon as pandemic restrictions were eased in the Kingdom, despite being charged among the highest rates globally.

Rates for joining gyms in Saudi Arabia are much higher than the global average at $79.57 per month, an industry report has revealed.

According to CashNetUSA, Saudi Arabia has the seventh highest gym fees, with Austria topping the list at $107 per month. The Kingdom is also trailing costly memberships in the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt. 

Monthly gym or health center charges are the cheapest in Canada at $15 per month.

Leejam Sports, which operates leading Saudi brand Fitness Time, reported profit for the second quarter of this year, more than doubling the average analyst estimates. 

The company recorded a profit of SR50.9 million compared to a loss of SR91.0 million last year, after its revenues jumped to SR221.9 million from SR24.4 million a year ago.

The cost of doing sport and staying in shape differs between men and women, who are charged more to access the many women-only gyms available in the Kingdom.

Explaining the high prices, Haya Sawan, founder and managing partner at SheFit Gym, told Arab News: “Fitness is still a relatively new concept in Saudi Arabia. Since 2017, however, we have witnessed a much greater interest and awareness, especially among women who are more empowered and confident today than before.”

She said that due to the limited availability of women-only facilities, as well as the high dependency on costly foreign trainers, there is a split in prices between gendered gyms.

Fouz Bakhashwain, a 34-year-old fitness trainer, said: “We have a lack of experts who can educate and train gym-goers, and because of that we have to get help from trainers from abroad.”

He added: “It is nobody’s fault really, we are just a young industry and until we train Saudis who are interested in joining the field as trainers, the situation is likely to continue.”

Hamna Khalid, a Pakistani living in Jeddah, said: “Since I am a student and I want to stay fit, much of my allowance goes to my gym subscription. When I was living abroad, going to the gym was not considered a luxury but a necessity, and I didn’t even consider it an expense.”

But there is hope that the situation will change. Sawan believes that the collective journey of Saudis toward fitness and better health is driving a change in prices and an increase in the number of homegrown trainers.

“It is encouraging to see a large number of certified Saudi trainers who are contributing to the growth of our industry,” she said. “The future of sports and fitness in the Kingdom is very bright and in the next five years, we will see tremendous progress.”

Topics: #gyms #saudi #femalefitness

Related

Fitness Time targets women gym-goers in new low-cost Riyadh facility
Business & Economy
Fitness Time targets women gym-goers in new low-cost Riyadh facility
Saudi boutique gym offers fitness-focused adventures geared toward women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi boutique gym offers fitness-focused adventures geared toward women
Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign
Business & Economy
Saudi ministry taps Fitness Time gyms in new health campaign

Dubai airport targets 56 million passengers next year, CEO says

Dubai airport targets 56 million passengers next year, CEO says
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

Dubai airport targets 56 million passengers next year, CEO says

Dubai airport targets 56 million passengers next year, CEO says
  • Airport handled 25.9 million passengers last year and 86.4 million in 2019
  • Airport expects to end 2021 close to its 28 million passenger target
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai’s state airport operator is forecasting 56 million passengers to pass through Dubai International next year, double its target for this year though still below pre-pandemic levels.
The airport, a major travel hub, has seen a rise in passenger traffic in recent weeks following the start of the peak summer travel season and an easing in travel restrictions for some core markets.
“This gives rise to a more optimistic forecast and we are looking at something like 56 million for the year to come,” Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters.
The airport handled 25.9 million passengers last year and 86.4 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck.
The operator on Wednesday reported 10.6 million passengers passed through Dubai International in the first half of this year, down 40.9 percent on the same period last year.
Griffiths said passenger traffic in recent weeks had been “much more positive” and the airport was now expected to end the year close to its 28 million passenger target, at around 26-27 million.
He said the operator was being conservative with its forecast for this year given many countries still impose travel restrictions and that it was focused on managing costs, balancing its budget and remaining cash positive.
Dubai International is one of the world’s busiest airports and the hub for state-owned Gulf carrier Emirates. Its operations are reliant on international flights and it has no domestic market to cushion against international border closures or restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The United Arab Emirates this month eased restrictions on travel from several African and Asian countries, including key market India, while Britain, another important market, has moved the Gulf Arab state from its travel “red list” to “amber.”
“There has been an absolute surge of bookings and huge numbers of people booking to go both directions to London, for example, and I think the UAE easing restrictions to places like India are steps in the right direction,” Griffiths said.

Topics: #aviation #airports #emirates #dubai #uae

Related

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
Business & Economy
Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
Business & Economy
Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
Saudi international airports fly high in global rankings
Business & Economy
Saudi international airports fly high in global rankings

World Bank’s IFC gives $75m debt financing to Yemeni food group

World Bank’s IFC gives $75m debt financing to Yemeni food group
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

World Bank’s IFC gives $75m debt financing to Yemeni food group

World Bank’s IFC gives $75m debt financing to Yemeni food group
  • Debt financing provided to Yemeni family conglomerate the Hayel Saeed Anam Group
  • HAS includes six food companies operating in the dairy, flour, and sugar sectors in Yemen
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will provide up to $75 million in debt financing to a Yemeni food company as the war-torn country struggles with a growing hunger crisis and aid funding shortage, it said on Tuesday.
The IFC, the investment arm of the World Bank, is giving the assistance to multinational Yemeni family conglomerate the Hayel Saeed Anam Group (HAS), which includes six food companies operating in the dairy, flour, and sugar sectors in Yemen.
IFC said it is its first investment in Yemen’s agribusiness sector in more than 10 years.
Yemen’s deep economic crisis, shortage of foreign currency and impediments to food imports have seen prices skyrocket out of the reach of many.
A serious gap in funding for the Yemen aid response appeared last year, but more funds started flowing from March to April after UN officials said Yemen could see the world’s worst famine in decades.
“IFC’s financing package will help reduce food shortages and ensure supply chain sustainability, including the supply of staple foods to towns and villages across Yemen,” the corporation said.
The United Nations says the country is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Pockets of famine-like conditions re-appeared last year, the world body has said.
The United States on Monday said it would give $165 million in new humanitarian assistance to Yemen, hoping the move would encourage other donors to come forward with funds to address Yemen’s funding shortage.

Topics: #IFC #worldbank #yemen #food

Related

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi meets Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia
Yemen’s president meets Saudi deputy defense minister
US announces $165 million in new humanitarian assistance for Yemen
US announces $165 million in new humanitarian assistance for Yemen

Latest updates

Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC+ to pump more
Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC+ to pump more
UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting
UAE calls for protecting maritime routes from any threats in Security Council meeting
Fire rips through plastic factory in Dubai
Fire rips through plastic factory in Dubai
Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister
Sudan to hand Bashir, other wanted officials to ICC: minister
Tunisia's Ennahda leader backtracks, announces party support for president
Tunisia's Ennahda leader backtracks, announces party support for president

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.