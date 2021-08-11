US President Biden pledges $100 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon: Sky News Arabia

US president Biden pledges $100 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, according to Sky News Arabia.
Developing story
LONDON: An Iranian asylum seeker cleared of smuggling people to Britain has said the authorities made him a “scapegoat.”
Fouad Kakaei was jailed for two years and two months in January after he steered a small dinghy toward the English coast.
But he was found not guilty at a second trial after demonstrating that he was piloting the boat because of the risk to life.
His lawyer Aneurin Brewer said there were concerns that the government was using laws designed to tackle smugglers to prosecute asylum seekers because they are “easy targets.”
Kakaei’s successful appeal comes as the number of people reaching Britain by small boats since the start of 2020 approaches 20,000.
Last year, 54 people were arrested for facilitating illegal entry into Britain across the English Channel, but investigations found that 33 of them were “subsequently identified as asylum seekers,” and just 18 went on to be prosecuted.
At the retrial, the prosecution could not establish that Kakaei intended to avoid detection. The dinghy was intercepted by UK border authorities and all those on board claimed asylum.
He told the court that he had paid smugglers for transport to the English coast before being put on a boat, and that he chose to steer the craft because “nobody was able to steer it.”
He added: “I could see everybody’s life was in danger. To save myself and the lives of the rest ... I started to take control of the boat. It was a matter of life and death.”
He said while he was in custody, he felt that “one way or the other they wanted to find me guilty ... They wanted a scapegoat.”
Kakaei said he fled Iran because his “life was in danger,” but the process of trying to claim asylum in Europe was “hell.” He added that before arriving in Britain, he had started a failed asylum process in Denmark.
Following Kakaei’s retrial, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reviewed similar cases, scrapping 12 that involved charging people who had piloted small boats.
The CPS has published new guidance to advise against prosecuting migrants who pilot boats unless it can be demonstrated that they themselves are the smugglers.
A Home Office spokesman said: “We will welcome people through safe and legal routes whilst preventing abuse of the system, cracking down on illegal entry and the criminality associated with it.”
WASHINGTON: Google on Tuesday unveiled a series of online safety measures for children including a private setting for videos uploaded by teens and safeguard for ads shown to users under 18.
The new features, which come amid heightened concerns about online child exploitation and safety at a time of growing Internet usage during the global pandemic, affect Google’s YouTube video platform as well its online services such as search and Google Assistant.
“As kids and teens spend more time online, parents, educators, child safety and privacy experts, and policy makers are rightly concerned about how to keep them safe,” said Google product and user experience director Mindy Brooks.
“We engage with these groups regularly, and share these concerns.”
Google’s “safe search” — which excludes sensitive or mature content — will be the default setting for users under 18, which up to now had been the case only for under-13 users.
On the massively popular YouTube platform, content from 13- to 17-year-olds will be private by default, the tech giant said.
“With private uploads, content can only be seen by the user and whomever they choose,” said a blog post by James Beser, head of product management for YouTube Kids and Family.
“We want to help younger users make informed decisions about their online footprint and digital privacy... If the user would like to make their content public, they can change the default upload visibility setting and we’ll provide reminders indicating who can see their video.”
Google will also make it easier for families to request removal of a child’s photos from image search requests.
“Of course, removing an image from search doesn’t remove it from the web, but we believe this change will help give young people more control of their images online,” Brooks said.
In another safety move, Google will turn off location history for all users under 18 globally, without an option to turn it back on. This is already in place for those under 13.
Google will also make changes in how it shows ads to minors, blocking any “age-sensitive” categories and banning targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18.
PARIS: Lionel Messi said he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.
“My goal and dream is to raise another Champion’s (League Trophy) and I believe that I am in the right place to have the best chances to achieve that,” Messi said.
“When you see this squad, you really want to play with them because there are so many possibilities,” he added. “We have the same goal. And Neymar of course did a lot and was important for my choice.”
Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich. Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies.
Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with not only Neymar — his former teammate at Barcelona — but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
“I’m going to play with best players, it’s very nice, it’s incredible to be able to experience this,” said Messi, who also cited Argentina teammates and PSG players Ángel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.
“Obviously, one of the reasons (I came) was the locker room: Neymar, Dí María, Paredes, whom I know.”
Messi said he is “ready” to start playing with PSG, which hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night.
“When I feel it, when the staff thinks I’m ok, I’ll be ready. I’m willing to play,” he said.
Messi became the most high-profile free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because the salary would not comply with financial regulations, with the Catalan club burdened by debts of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
PSG moved quickly to sign the Argentina star. The team, Messi said, “positioned themselves and everything went really fast and it was easy. It happened in little time. It was a difficult situation and they were efficient.”
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino quickly made contact with his fellow Argentine after Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old boy.
Messi won every major honor with Barcelona and was granted a tearful exit news conference on Sunday to signal the end of an era. Only Cristiano Ronaldo in the current era challenges Messi’s status as an all-time great.
While PSG had to pay 222 million euros (then $261 million) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.
No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually. The person said on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed.
PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but finally win the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised “a historic day for the club, football world and it is a fantastic moment for us.”
“Everybody knows Leo... He makes the football magic, beautiful and he’s a winner. It will be very exciting for our supporters and the fans worldwide,” he added. ”We have big ambition.”
Messi said it was “very hard” to leave Barcelona after so many years but added “the moment I arrived here I felt very happy.”
PSG supporters have seen their club transformed over the last decade since the influx of Qatari sovereign wealth investment linked to the emir. Once Messi’s Barcelona contract expired — and the Catalan club was unable to afford to keep him — PSG was one of the few clubs that could finance a deal to sign the six-time world player of the year.
Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey — the same number he wore in his first two seasons with Barcelona before switching to No. 19 and then the prized No. 10, which Neymar gets to keep at PSG.
CAIRO: A Syrian YouTuber and his Iraqi wife could face legal issues in Egypt after sharing a clip claiming to have held their baby’s gender reveal party by the pyramids at Giza.
Siamand and Shahad, who are expecting their second child together, shared a video on their YouTube channel with the title: “First gender reveal party held by the pyramids.”
The couple appear in the footage carrying their daughter and alongside family and friends, all looking excited to discover the new baby’s gender.
Then, as a light show begins to play projected onto the site of the pyramids and other ancient structures, the entire site turns blue following a countdown, indicating a boy.
An Egyptian official in charge of the site, however, said the lights had nothing to do with with social media personalities, adding “private parties are strictly prohibited near the pyramids, and … the pyramids are not used for advertising purposes.”
The official stressed that the site had in fact been illuminated in blue and orange in coordination with work done by the ministries of tourism and health to mark World Liver Day, and that the gender reveal stunt was a “lie.”
Siamand and Shahad’s attempt to stage a gender reveal party at the pyramids is thought to have been inspired by a Dubai YouTuber couple, Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh, who hosted a gender reveal party at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa tower in 2020.