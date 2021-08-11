You are here

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
A police car is parked in front of the British embassy in Berlin on Wednesday. German prosecutors say they’ve detained a British citizen accused of spying for Russia while working at the Embassy. (AP)
Updated 11 August 2021

  • German prosecutors said the man’s apartment and workplace had been searched and he would appear before an investigating judge
  • "The accused received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his transmission of information," said Germany's chief federal prosecutor's office
BERLIN: German police have arrested a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
German prosecutors said the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only as David S., had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday.
British police said the man was 57.
“On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service,” Germany’s chief federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
“The accused received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his transmission of information,” it added.
An investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice later approved the arrest warrant “on suspicion of secret service agent activity,” meaning the man can be held in custody and the investigation can go ahead, the prosecutor’s office said.
A Western security source said the motivation of the British man was likely money. As a locally engaged staffer, he did not have access to highly classified material, the source said, adding Britain’s MI5 counter-intelligence service was involved in catching him.
German online magazine Focus Online reported that he provided the Russians with documents containing information on counterterrorism.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) did not immediately reply to requests for comment. The Russian Embassy in Germany declined to comment on reports about the case to the Interfax news agency.
The British embassy in Berlin is just around the corner from the iconic Brandenburg Gate and a short, 250-meter (273 yard) walk from the Russian embassy, which is on the famous Unter den Linden boulevard.
In May, Britain set out plans to crack down on hostile activity by foreign states, introducing a proposed law to give security services and law enforcement new powers to tackle growing threats.
The man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam, just outside Berlin. He was employed as a local staff member at the embassy until his arrest, which was the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities, the prosecutors said.
British police said in a statement the man was arrested on suspicion of committing offenses relating to being engaged in “Intelligence Agent activity.”
British spy chiefs say both China and Russia have sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in politics, while Russian agents are also accused of carrying out an attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal on British soil in 2018.
Beijing and Moscow say the West is gripped with a paranoia about plots. Both Russia and China deny they meddle abroad, seek to steal technology, carry out cyberattacks or sow discord.
The Berlin case has echoes of the shadowy world of espionage practiced during the Cold War, when double agent Kim Philby and others in a ring of British spies known as the “Cambridge Five” passed information to the Soviet Union.

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought
Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought
  • The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk
  • Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers
MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected and left traces of pollution along the scenic coastline.
The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. The oil spilled while being pumped into the Minerva Symphony tanker, which sails under the Greek flag.
Authorities initially estimated that the spill covered only about 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), but Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers (nearly 31 square miles).
WWF Russia has estimated that about 100 metric tons of oil have spilled into the sea.
The Prosecutor General’s office has opened a criminal probe on charges of environmental pollution and said it would seek damages.
Russian media said traces of oil were spotted along the scenic Black Sea coast, including Abrau-Dyurso and a dolphin aquarium in Bolshoy Utrish, 25 kilometers (15 miles) to the west, where workers urgently put up barriers to protect the mammals. The spill’s oily film was also spotted in the resort city of Anapa, further west down the coast.
However, Russia’s state consumer safety agency, Roskomnadzor said in a statement that an analysis of water samples along the Black Sea coast has found that it remained within norms.
The agency chief, Svetlana Radionova, said in televised remarks that a safety system appeared to quickly cut off the spill but wouldn’t say how much oil leaked into the sea.
Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko met with the director of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that operates a 1,511-kilometer (939-mile) pipeline stretching from Kazakhstan to Russia’s Black Sea coast to request information about the spill.

370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus

370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus
370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus

370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus
  • Baghdad last week announced a suspension of flights to Belarus to stem the flow and “protect Iraqi citizens who have been victims of smuggling networks”
  • EU ministers are to hold crisis talks on the migration influx issue next week
BAGHDAD: Iraq has repatriated 370 of its nationals from the Belarus border with Lithuania, a government source said Wednesday, after accusations that Minsk has been encouraging unauthorized arrivals of migrants to the EU.
Baghdad last week announced a suspension of flights to Belarus to stem the flow and “protect Iraqi citizens who have been victims of smuggling networks.”
Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said a special flight returned to Baghdad from Minsk on Tuesday night with 240 Iraqis on board, a day after 130 others were flown back home.
Additional flights will be laid on to return more Iraqis stranded on the Belarus frontier with EU member Lithuania, he said, although their number was unknown “because the border is very long,” he told AFP.
The European Union on Tuesday reported a “significant decrease” in migrants crossing the border from Belarus since Iraq halted the regular Baghdad-Minsk flights.
Lithuania accuses Belarusian authorities of funnelling migrants to its border in retaliation for EU sanctions.
The sanctions have been imposed over President Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on the opposition and protesters in the wake of a disputed ballot.
Parliament in Lithuania has passed a law giving the green light to the construction of a fence along its border with Belarus.
Lithuania, which has offered strong support and refuge to the Belarusian opposition, began turning back migrants this week, after more than 4,000 people entered the country from Belarus since the start of the year.
EU ministers are to hold crisis talks on the migration influx issue next week.

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
  • Fires have ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate
  • Wildfires broke out last week after Greece had just experienced its most protracted heatwave since 1987
PEFKI, Greece: Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Mideast worked alongside their Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday, trying to contain flareups of the huge wildfires.
Fires have ravaged Greece’s forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate.
The spread of the blazes has been largely halted, officials said, but fronts still burned on the large island of Evia and in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region, where several homes were on fire, according to state ERT TV.
The fires broke out last week after Greece had just experienced its most protracted heatwave since 1987, leaving its forests tinder-dry. Other nearby nations such as Turkey and Italy faced similar searing temperatures and quickly spreading fires, while Spain and Portugal were on alert Wednesday for wildfires amid a heat wave forecast to last through Monday.
Worsening drought and heat – both linked to climate change – have also fueled wildfires this summer in the Western US and in Russia’s northern Siberia region. Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.
Greece’s fire service said 900 firefighters, including teams from Poland, Romania, Cyprus, Ukraine, Serbia, Slovakia and Moldova, and 27 aircraft were working on Evia, Greece’s second-largest island which is linked to the mainland by a bridge.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone Wednesday with top officials from Ukraine, Qatar and Romania to “warmly thank them” for their contributions. The three countries sent 340 firefighters and 24 vehicles in response to Greece’s appeal for help.
Evia’s northern part, which has forests entwined with villages and small seaside resorts, has suffered the greatest damage, with an estimated 50,000 hectares (123,000 acres) lost and dozens of homes burned.
Retiree Maria Roga said although her house in Pefki, a village on Evia, was saved from the flames that burned a neighboring home, she still worries about flare-ups.
“I’m still afraid. I’m afraid,” she told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “(But) I can’t complain. I am very grateful, I am one of the lucky ones.”
Although most of Pefki’s homes are intact, the village — whose name means pine tree — is now surrounded by ranks of blackened trees.
Some 600 firefighters from Greece, the Czech Republic, Britain, France and Germany were also deployed Wednesday near ancient Olympia and in Arcadia in the Peloponnese, assisted by 33 water-dropping aircraft — including two Russian Ilyushin Il-76s that can drop more than 40 tons at one go.
A massive fire that broke out last week north of Athens has been limited to a section of a national park on Mount Parnitha. Firefighters from France, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel were deployed there.
Despite the widescale destruction to forests, wildlife and livestock — and homes, although official estimates are not yet available — Greek authorities’ policy of evacuating villages to protect lives has paid off. No residents or tourists were killed in the wildfires. One volunteer firefighter died last week and two have been hospitalized in serious condition with burns.
In contrast, a wildfire in 2018 killed 102 people near Athens.
The health ministry said Wednesday another three firefighters required treatment for respiratory problems and light burns suffered in the Arcadia fire.
Nevertheless, some locals criticized the evacuation policy, saying while it saved lives it sent away villagers who could have helped firefighters battle the flames. Others have complained that water-dropping planes and even ground forces were absent at crucial times.
On the outskirts of Kamatriades on Evia, residents cutting firebreaks through the forest said they had received no help in protecting their village.
“We need some help here, we need some help! We are fighting alone (for) seven days now,” said Dimitris Stefanidakis.
Greek officials say they did everything they could against the fire service’s biggest-ever challenge. In eight days, authorities had to deal with 586 fires across the country, while heavy smoke from the fires often reduced visibility so much that water-dropping aircraft could not be deployed safely.
The causes of the blazes are under investigation, and authorities say that in at least one major blaze arson seems likely. Several people have been arrested.
The government has pledged a large compensation and reforestation program.
Big wildfires were also burning in Italy, which claimed two more lives Wednesday — bringing the overall toll this month to four.
In Turkey, firefighters worked Wednesday to extinguish a wildfire in the southwest Mugla province. At least eight people and countless animals have died in Turkey in more than 200 wildfires since July 28.

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan
Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan
  • Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered the suspension “for the time being”
  • A spokesman said earlier Wednesday that almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany are currently required to leave the country
BERLIN: Germany has suspended deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation as Taliban insurgents make sweeping gains in the Mideast country.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered the suspension “for the time being,” spokesman Steve Alter said Wednesday.
Alter said earlier Wednesday that almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany are currently required to leave the country.
The ministry “continues to be of the view that there are people in Germany who need to leave the country, as soon as possible,” Alter told reporters.
Last week, six other European Union member countries argued that the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan must continue despite the government in Kabul suspending such “non-voluntary returns” for three months.
In a letter dated Aug. 5, the interior ministers of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands urged the EU’s executive branch to “intensify talks” with the Afghan government to ensure that the deportations of refugees would continue.
“Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU,” the ministers wrote to the European Commission.
The commission confirmed Tuesday that it had received the letter and would reply when ready. Asked whether Afghanistan was a safe place to forcibly send people, spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said: “It is up to each (EU) member state to make an individual assessment of whether a return is possible.”
Emboldened by the Biden administration’s decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan and end NATO’s troop training mission in Afghanistan, Taliban insurgents have captured five out of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week.
Afghan security forces, which have been backed, trained and financed with billions of dollars in a 20-year-long Western military effort that included many EU countries, appear unable to cope with the offensive.

Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler

Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler
Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler

Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler
  • Fouad Kakaei said he steered dinghy across English Channel because ‘everybody’s life was in danger’
  • At retrial, prosecution could not establish that he intended to avoid detection
LONDON: An Iranian asylum seeker cleared of smuggling people to Britain has said the authorities made him a “scapegoat.”

Fouad Kakaei was jailed for two years and two months in January after he steered a small dinghy toward the English coast.

But he was found not guilty at a second trial after demonstrating that he was piloting the boat because of the risk to life.

His lawyer Aneurin Brewer said there were concerns that the government was using laws designed to tackle smugglers to prosecute asylum seekers because they are “easy targets.”

Kakaei’s successful appeal comes as the number of people reaching Britain by small boats since the start of 2020 approaches 20,000.

Last year, 54 people were arrested for facilitating illegal entry into Britain across the English Channel, but investigations found that 33 of them were “subsequently identified as asylum seekers,” and just 18 went on to be prosecuted.

At the retrial, the prosecution could not establish that Kakaei intended to avoid detection. The dinghy was intercepted by UK border authorities and all those on board claimed asylum.

He told the court that he had paid smugglers for transport to the English coast before being put on a boat, and that he chose to steer the craft because “nobody was able to steer it.”

He added: “I could see everybody’s life was in danger. To save myself and the lives of the rest ... I started to take control of the boat. It was a matter of life and death.”

He said while he was in custody, he felt that “one way or the other they wanted to find me guilty ... They wanted a scapegoat.”

Kakaei said he fled Iran because his “life was in danger,” but the process of trying to claim asylum in Europe was “hell.” He added that before arriving in Britain, he had started a failed asylum process in Denmark.

Following Kakaei’s retrial, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reviewed similar cases, scrapping 12 that involved charging people who had piloted small boats. 

The CPS has published new guidance to advise against prosecuting migrants who pilot boats unless it can be demonstrated that they themselves are the smugglers.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We will welcome people through safe and legal routes whilst preventing abuse of the system, cracking down on illegal entry and the criminality associated with it.”

