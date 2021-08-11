Russian tourists delighted with return to Egyptian resorts
Russian tourists arrive at Sharm El-Sheikh airport, after a decision to lift an almost six-year ban on direct flights following the bombing of an airliner, which killed everyone on board in 2015, Aug. 9, 2021. (Reuters)
CAIRO: The first Russian tourists to return to Sharm El-Sheikh for six years said they were delighted to return and were impressed by Egyptian hospitality.
Russia resumed flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts on Monday, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people on board. An EgyptAir plane flew 300 Russian tourists to Hurghada on Monday.
Tuesday’s flight in Sharm El-Sheikh was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute upon its touchdown and the Russian tourists were presented flowers and balloons.
The tourists were seen smiling and eager to finally get the chance to revisit some of their favorite Egyptian resorts.
One tourist told Arab News that this was her sixth trip to Egypt, expressing her joy over the return of Russian tourism to the country.
She said she loves Hurghada as a vacation spot because “the people in Hurghada are so great and so is the hotel.”
She expressed her desire to spend her next vacation in Hurghada as well.
Another tourist, who was visiting Hurghada with his wife and child, said he loved the destination and that his “trip was postponed for six years.”
He added that a trip to Hurghada is unique and cannot be compared to his holidays in other locations.
Rossiya Airlines has scheduled regular flights from the Red Sea resorts to Moscow.
According to an official statement, EgyptAir is set to operate seven weekly flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.
Prior to the first Russian flight landing in Egypt, a Russian delegation inspected both Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh airports to ensure sufficient security and health measures.
The 2015 bombing caused a dip in Egypt’s tourism earnings, which made up roughly 12 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product in 2019.
The Egyptian branch of Daesh said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015 shortly after the aircraft took off from Sharm El-Sheikh.
At the time, Russian officials insisted that security procedures at Egyptian airports were insufficient.
Prior to the 2015 bombing, Egypt used to receive on average 2.5 million Russian tourists annually.
The Egyptian government said the resumption of tourism flights between the two countries is a reflection of their strong relations.
Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian homes
Israel had ordered the demolition of around 100 homes in Silwan, a Palestinian neighborhood on the edge of the Old City in east Jerusalem
Monday’s court order froze most of those demolition orders until February 2022, while also allowing 16 homes to be razed immediately
AFP
JERUSALEM: A lawyer said Wednesday a Jerusalem court ruling that dozens of home demolitions in a flashpoint Palestinian neighborhood should be frozen for six months was “progress,” but not “victory.”
Israel had ordered the demolition of around 100 homes in Silwan, a Palestinian neighborhood on the edge of the Old City in east Jerusalem, claiming they were built illegally on public land.
Monday’s court order froze most of those demolition orders until February 2022, while also allowing 16 homes to be razed immediately.
“I have reached the conclusion that there is space to grant a specific extension,” wrote Judge Sigal Albo of the Jerusalem Court for Local Affairs in the decision.
Lawyer Ziad Kawar, representing residents in the Al-Bustan area of Silwan, told AFP the ruling was “progress” but “not a victory.” He said he would appeal to foreign diplomats to put pressure on Israel over home demolitions.
Kawar said his clients were applying for retroactive permission for their homes, which he said they built on their own private property without permission.
“It is not possible to get permits there,” Kawar said. Palestinians say the city rejects nearly all of their building permit applications.
Israel captured east Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967, and later annexed it in a move not recognized internationally.
Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
In the 1980s, settlers began moving into Silwan, which sits on land where — according to Jewish tradition — King David established his capital some 3,000 years ago, making the area hallowed ground in Jewish history.
Israelis have said they hope to build a park devoted to the biblical King David in Al-Bustan.
Israeli settlers regard Jerusalem, east and west, as the eternal capital of the Jewish people and a place that Jews themselves have repeatedly been forced to flee through the centuries.
Today several hundred settlers live in Silwan under heavy security, among about 50,000 Palestinians.
This week’s court decision came after Israel’s supreme court delayed ruling on the eviction of four families in east Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
The fate of the families in Sheikh Jarrah sparked tensions in May that spiralled into deadly armed conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
US envoy meets Libyan commander to push for elections
Last month, the UN special envoy for Libya accused “spoilers” of trying to obstruct the holding of elections in December to unify the nation
The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum has so far failed to agree on a legal framework to hold elections
AP
CAIRO: The US ambassador to Libya met Wednesday with a Libyan military commander amid international efforts to salvage a UN-brokered roadmap to elections in the North African country later this year.
Richard Norland met with Khalifa Haftar, commander of the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, in the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The meeting was part of US efforts to support Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections in December, the US Embassy said.
Norland “continues to focus on the urgency of supporting the difficult compromises necessary to establish the constitutional basis and legal framework needed now in order for the elections to take place on Dec. 24,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.
“The United States supports the right of the Libyan people to select their leaders through an open democratic process and calls on key figures to use their influence at this critical stage to do what is best for all Libyans,” it said.
The meeting came amid growing tensions between Haftar and the transitional government. Haftar announced earlier this week the promotions of military officers without consulting or getting approval from the ruling Presidential Council. The council’s head serves as the supreme commander of Libya’s fragmented military.
“Your military will not be subjected to any authority except one elected by the people,” Haftar told his troops Monday in a ceremony celebrating the foundation of the Libyan military.
Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. In the years that followed the uprising, the oil-rich country split between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.
Haftar, an Egypt ally, was aligned with the former east-based government.
In April 2019, Haftar and his forces launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli from armed groups loosely allied with a UN-supported but weak government there.
His 14-month-long campaign, however, collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the Tripoli-based government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. That led to the October cease-fire and roadmap to elections adopted in Tunis a month later, which included a transitional government.
Last month, the UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, accused “spoilers” of trying to obstruct the holding of crucial elections in December to unify the divided nation. He told the UN Security Council that many key players in Libya reiterated their commitment to the elections, but “I am afraid many of them are not ready to walk the talk.”
The Security Council has warned that any individual or group undermining the electoral process could face UN sanctions.
The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, a 75-member body from all walks of life, has so far failed to agree on a legal framework to hold elections. The forum met online Wednesday to consider four proposals for the constitutional basis for elections, according to the UN support mission in Libya.
The forum’s “lack of ability to reach an agreement (on the constitutional basis) risks resulting in depriving once again the Libyan people of their right to democratically elect their representatives and restore the long-lost legitimacy of Libyan institutions,” Kubis told the forum.
Another major hurdle is the presence of thousands of foreign forces and mercenaries, and the failure to pull them out as required under last October’s cease-fire agreement that ended the fighting in the oil-rich country.
The UN mission, meanwhile voiced concern late Tuesday about the abduction and disappearance of a government official in Tripoli earlier this month.
Rida Faraj Fraitis, chief of staff for the first deputy of the prime minister, and a colleague were abducted by armed men after Fraitis’ visit to government offices in the capital Aug. 2, the mission said. Their fate was unknown.
The UN mission said it was concerned about the further targeting of people supporting the democratic transition. Such targeting “has serious implications for the peace and reconciliation process and for the full unification of national institutions,” the mission said.
Soaring drug addiction blights lives in Iraq’s war-shattered Ramadi
Once a transit-route for smuggled illicit substances, Iraq is now seeing a major rise in domestic narcotics use
Ramadi residents urge authorities to prioritize rehabilitation over jail time to bring Captagon scourge under control
Meethak Al-Khatib and Robert Edwards
RAMADI, IRAQ / BOGOTA, COLOMBIA: Ramadi was liberated by Iraqi security forces in the closing days of 2015 after several months under Daesh control. Since then, the people of this war-shattered provincial capital 110km west of Baghdad have struggled to rebuild their lives in the face of severe economic hardship.
After decades of war, occupation and neglect by central government, the people of Ramadi are barely scraping by, with high rates of unemployment, sluggish post-war reconstruction and the twin threat posed by Daesh remnants and pro-Iran militias.
In the vast desert province of Anbar, bordering Syria to the west, conditions are ripe for exploitation by terror cells and criminal gangs trafficking in people, weapons and drugs.
Having long been used as a transit route to shift merchandise overland, the province now offers a ready market for many illicit items, particularly Captagon.
Captagon, an amphetamine also known by its street name “0.1,” is one of the most commonly used drugs on Middle East battlefields. Combatants addicted to the narcotic say it helps them stay awake for days and numbs their senses, giving them stamina for long battles and allowing them to kill with abandon.
Ahmed Ali refuses to give his real name because he is ashamed of his drug habit. The 23-year-old started using Captagon recreationally after the defeat of Daesh, but quickly came to depend on the little yellow pills to stay alert during his punishing work hours.
“I started taking Captagon in 2017 when a friend gave it to me. I was curious. I just wanted to try it,” Ali told Arab News from his home in Ramadi. “It is the most popular drug here. Most of the young people take it.”
Owing to its energizing and mood-lifting effects, Captagon has become a popular recreational drug in the wider region. “People think it makes them feel better. But for me, I use it to stay alert because my job requires me to stay awake for a long time,” Ali said.
“There are not many job opportunities here, so when you have a job, you have to stick to it. If you lose your job, you might not have another for many years. The longest I have stayed awake with no sleep is three days.”
Captagon is popular among students who use it to study through the night in the misguided belief they will achieve better grades as a result. In practice, Ali found it had quite the opposite effect.
“Once I had an exam and I took two and a half pills at once. My body started to shake. I could not write anything. My hands were very shaky. This was the largest amount I have taken at once.”
The street value for two Captagon pills in Ramadi is 5,000 IQD ($3.43). As smugglers are able to move millions of these tiny pills concealed inside shipments of legitimate goods, dealers stand to profit immensely from a reliable base of local addicts.
Anbar police declined to speak to Arab News about their fight against Captagon, but recently trumpeted their success in several raids, which led to 19 arrests and the seizure of 134,589 pills between April and July of this year.
Nevertheless, Captagon continues to spread throughout Anbar and into neighboring provinces. Many are now urging authorities to change tack and to treat drug users as patients in need of rehabilitation rather than criminals and moral deviants.
Noureddine Al-Hamdani, 28, volunteers with Peace Forum, an independent group founded in 2017 to address the many social ills blighting the lives of Ramadi residents, from domestic violence to civil rights violations.
Noureddine regularly joins his team of volunteers in the city’s bustling Anbar Bazaar to distribute pamphlets about drug addiction. He believes the spread of drug use can be linked directly to the psychological impact of war.
“The war with Daesh was one of the main reasons for the spread of Captagon here,” Noureddine said.
As a result, the province has not only become a major regional conduit for drug trafficking but also a lucrative market. “Anbar is a strategic area bordering several countries where drugs are moved into the country. But now Anbar has become an area that consumes drugs,” he said.
Noureddine believes the local police are fighting a losing battle and that resources could be far better spent on providing rehabilitation services, which might help to reduce demand for Captagon.
“There are no health institutions that can help drug addicts in Anbar. That means users are scared to tell people they are users or to go to the authorities to tell them they are users and that they want medical help. The authorities see them as criminals. Because of this, drug use is increasing.
“Users are not criminals. Unfortunately, the authorities jail users with criminals and people accused of terrorism and other crimes.
“We want the government to provide health care for users where they can get help and beat their addiction. Despite our many calls to local and central government, we are not getting any response.”
Under Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein drug offenses carried the death penalty. Since his ouster in 2003, the Iraqi justice system has softened, but continues to jail people for even minor drug offenses.
Law No. 50 on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, issued in 2017, allows courts to issue jail terms of one to three years and impose hefty fines for the import, production, or possession of narcotics. Article 288 of the same law stipulates life imprisonment for those found guilty of setting up drug dens.
Hamid Ali Jasim, an attorney in Ramadi who specializes in narcotics cases, believes the system doesn’t work. “Before 2003, Iraq was always a drug-transit country, where drugs were trafficked from Iran to Syria, Gulf states and Lebanon. Iraq was not a drug-consuming or producing country until after 2003,” Jasim said.
“Before 2003, anti-drugs laws were so harsh that possessing just a few narcotic pills could mean a death sentence. Then, in 2017, a new drugs law was issued in Iraq, which also classified Captagon as a psychoactive drug.”
But when authorities realized dealers and users were not deterred, they imposed even tougher sentences. Now, possession of a hundred Captagon pills can carry up to six years in prison and a minimum fine of 10 million IQD ($6,850).
“The court believed heavy sentences would mean the consumption of drugs would fall, but this was wrong,” Jasim said. “We do not have any health institutions that can offer treatment to convicted drug users and the authorities believe locking people will solve the drug issue.”
Jasim believes the epidemic of drug use is also made worse by corruption within the prison system. “After 2003, many police officers — I don’t say all, but the majority — were not satisfied with their pay rates, so they started to look for other sources of income such as providing phone calls or other things to inmates for money, including Captagon,” he said.
Jasim also alleges properties are frequently raided without a valid court order, that suspects are often denied their right to have a lawyer present during questioning, and that torture is commonplace in police custody.
“In most cases, police use illegal methods during the interrogation to find out where the suspect got their supply,” Jasim said.
Others are alleged to have extracted bribes from drug dealers in exchange for reduced prison terms. “In some cases, dealers make ‘an arrangement’ with the authorities to be sent to court as users, not as dealers, to get a lower sentence.”
Because of the massive backlog of cases, investigations are often rushed, evidence filed incorrectly, and sentences handed down without due process. “Drug trials here take no more than 15 minutes,” Jasim said. “Many people have been unfairly prosecuted.”
For Captagon users such as Ali, too frightened to speak out openly, the system is broken. “I wish there was a rehab clinic here. I would go if there was one,” he said.
But before Iraq’s legal and medical infrastructure can adapt, the language around drug addiction and mental illness must change. “People think if you take illegal substances, you are a dangerous person,” Ali said.
“You find depressed young people everywhere in Iraq. Life here is not normal. But people are afraid to go see a psychologist. Customs and traditions prevent them from doing this. People would think you’re crazy.
“Young people here are scrolling on social media and can see what life is like outside of Iraq and how it’s better. That makes them depressed. It can give them a reason to use Captagon.”
Lebanese MPs to boycott perceived attempt to protect ministers in port blast probe
Three political blocs will not take part in a meeting described by families of Beirut explosion victims as “the session of shame”
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Dozens of Lebanese MPs announced on Wednesday that they will boycott a closed parliamentary session that many people fear will further shield from scrutiny politicians accused of negligence that resulted in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port a year ago.
Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a plenary session to be held on Thursday. It was not clear whether it will focus on a long-running request by judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar, and some political blocs, to lift the immunity from politicians and officials so that they can be questioned about their parts in the disaster, or on the formation of a parliamentary investigation committee.
If such a committee is established, parliament would handle the case and it would no longer be under the jurisdiction of the judicial investigator. It would then be up to the Supreme Council for the Trial of Presidents and Ministers to decide whether to prosecute the ministers and MPs accused by Bitar.
The MPs boycotting Thursday’s session said: “It is aimed at bypassing the crime’s judicial investigation.”
Relatives of the victims of the explosion described it as “the session of shame.” They added that they intend to prevent MPs from entering UNESCO Palace in Beirut, where parliamentary sessions are currently being held because of coronavirus precautions, on Thursday.
In a message posted on Facebook, William Noun, the brother of firefighter Joe Noun who died in the explosion, said: “We are going to face the rulers and their apparatus so that they do not approve laws that hide the truth.”
A group representing victims of the relatives said: “The parliamentary session aims to obliterate the truth and help the suspects escape punishment. The session comes as a continuation of a series of practices that violate the constitution and the law, undertaken by the ruling class to hamper the work of the judicial investigator or set red lines in the way of his work.”
They called on MPs to “prevent parliament from reaching the required quorum or be considered accomplices in the wastage of our loved ones’ blood and the obliteration of the truth and justice.”
The pleas from the relatives of the victims resonated with members of three parliamentary blocs, which confirmed that they plan to boycott the session, which might make it impossible to form a quorum. They are: the Free Patriotic Movement, President Michel Aoun’s bloc; the Lebanese Forces bloc; and the Democratic Gathering bloc, which includes the Progressive Socialist Party and the Damanat Al-Jabal bloc headed by Talal Arslan.
Bitar has been under pressure from many sources since taking over the investigation in February from Judge Fadi Sawan, who was removed from the case after accusing a number of individuals of negligence that led to the explosion.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah added to the pressure on Bitar a few days ago when he described the investigation as “politically driven.” He criticized the judge and challenged him to “provide the evidence based on which he decided to summon current and former officials for questioning in the case.”
Nasrallah added “either (Bitar) works clearly or the judiciary needs to find another judge to handle the case.” He also rejected accusations that Hezbollah was involves in the arrival of the explosive materials at the port.
The devastating blast on Aug. 4, 2020, was the result of a fire in a warehouse where 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored without proper safety precautions along with a large quantity of seized fireworks. At least 218 people were killed and 7,500 injured by the explosion, which caused $15 billion of property damage and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.
Bitar has asked parliament to strip three former ministers, who are current MPs, of their immunity so he can move forward with his investigation. The parliament asked to see the evidence before making a decision, a request Bitar rejected.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken: We believe that it is within Bashar Assad’s power to free Austin
The appeals to Syrian officials come despite the absence of diplomatic relations with Damascus
AFP
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Syria’s president to use his power to free Austin Tice, a US journalist abducted nine years ago, on his 40th birthday Wednesday.
“I am personally committed to bringing home all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. We believe that it is within Bashar Assad’s power to free Austin,” Blinken said in a statement.
“Austin Tice must be allowed to return home to his loved ones who miss him dearly and to the country that awaits him eagerly.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States was seeking the assistance of Syrian officials on finding Tice and other missing Americans.
Tice was a freelance photojournalist working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS and other news organizations when he disappeared after being detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on August 14, 2012.
Tice appeared blindfolded in the custody of an unidentified group of armed men in a video a month later but there has been little news since.
Last year the previous administration of Donald Trump sent a White House official on a rare mission to Damascus to seek the freedom of Tice and Majd Kamalmaz, a Syrian-American doctor who disappeared at a checkpoint in February 2017. The mission yielded no visible results.
The appeals to Syrian officials come despite the absence of diplomatic relations with Damascus and continued US efforts to isolate Assad, whose forces have wrested back control of most of the country following a brutal decade-long civil war.
More than 380,000 people have died and millions displaced in the war that helped give rise to the Daesh extremist group and triggered a migration crisis that rocked European politics.