Saudi air force honors Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi

RIYADH: Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi was honored on Wednesday by the commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF), Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.
Hamdi, who also competes for the Saudi air force’s karate team, represented the Saudi national team at the Tokyo 2020 games and won the silver medal in the Men’s Karate Kumite +75kg.
The Saudi hero was honored with a certificate of thanks and appreciation for his honorable representation of the country by the RSAF commander, who wished him further success.
Musharraf Al-Shehri, president of the Saudi Karate Federation, and coach Mounir Afkir were also honored at the ceremony and thanked Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar.
MADRID: Squabbling between Spanish football’s power brokers over a tie-up between its elite leagues and a private equity firm intensified on Wednesday, as the body representing lower-tier professional sides joined the two biggest in rejecting it.
La Liga, which covers the top two soccer divisions, announced last week it would get 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of funding from CVC Capital Partners, with 90 percent of that going to clubs and the firm in return getting 10 percent of La Liga’s revenue and a 10 percent stake in most of its business.
On Wednesday, as two sources said Goldman Sachs would contribute a 1 billion euro syndicated loan to CVC’s planned investment, Spanish Football Association RFEF said it was firmly opposed.
RFEF, which is responsible for professional and amateur clubs from the third division downwards, said it would widen inequalities and make the “reasonable development” of the professional game in Spain impossible.
That drew an angry response from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who suggested the Spanish FA had not properly considered the proposal. “Of course, they don’t fail to attack La Liga ... even if they haven’t studied the documents,” he said in a tweet.
La Liga, which had said the deal would strengthen its clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernization projects as well as increasing how much they could spend on players’ salaries. Later on Wednesday said it strongly rejected the RFEF’s criticisms.
It said it had provided the Spanish FA with all relevant documentation and hosted a meeting at which the RFEF did not raise any objections.
The RFEF also said it had also noted “various complaints and comments” from first and second division clubs.
On Tuesday, Real Madrid said they would launch civil and criminal lawsuits against Tebas and CVC Capital Partners’ chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over the deal.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said it would have allowed the Catalan giants to re-sign superstar Lionel Messi, who on Tuesday joined Paris St. Germain.
Despite that, the club were opposed to a deal that would be tantamount to “mortgaging the club’s rights over the next half-century,” he added.
LONDON: There is still everything to play for going into the last race weekend of Formula E’s inaugural FIA World Championship season, with only 23 points separating drivers’ championship leader Nyck de Vries and René Rast in 10th place.
With Berlin hosting the final races of the season once again, having hosted one of the most exciting finales in motorsport in 2020, there are also only 86 points covering the top 10 teams with 96 points still available over the weekend.
The Berlin E-Prix has been present on the Formula E calendar since 2015, and this weekend Tempelhof Airport will once again host a thrilling finish to another closely-fought season, which started at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah street circuit in February.
The first race on Saturday will use the circuit’s traditional anti-clockwise layout, but on Sunday will run in reverse, offering up a challenge for both the drivers and the teams.
“We’re heading into a weekend season finale where just about anything is possible, said ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal Susie Wolff. “We have a car starting in Group 2 and a car starting in Group 4 in qualifying which should hopefully work to our advantage and we’ve seen how quickly things can change over the course of a double header race weekend,” she added.
“It’s been an incredibly close, tight season and as we discovered in Puebla, one good weekend can change everything.
“We know we have the pace but we also know what we’re up against and only when the chequered flag waves on Sunday will we see if we’ve really achieved our ambitions for this season.”
ROKiT’s Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara, who currently sits 9th in the drivers’ championship standings on 74 points and 21 behind leader de Vries, is quietly confident of his chances in the two races.
“Racing on two different circuits on one weekend is a new challenge for everyone in Formula E but I’m feeling quite optimistic for Berlin,” he said.
“I’m excited to get back into the car and being a part of Group 2 qualifying should benefit us because we’ll avoid the usual difficulties that come from Group 1.
“I think if we can qualify well, we should be able to score a big haul of points in both races and consistency is my main aim for the weekend.
“If we can establish a strong performance baseline, we should be able to perform well and given the pace we have shown at points this season, I think we have the potential to challenge for podiums,” he added.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has appointed Monika Staab as new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team.
The announcement was made on the SAFF Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
The 62-year-old German had a playing career that saw her represent Kickers Offenbach (1970-1977) and NSG Oberst Schiel in Germany before stints at Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers and Southampton.
After he retirement in 1992 she coached SG Praunheim, her last playing club, for six years, before moving to Bundesliga club FFC Frankfurt where she won the 2002 UEFA Women’s Cup (now the UEFA Women’s Champions League), four league titles and five German Cups.
In 2007 she was appointed coach of Bahrain’s women’s national team, and in 2013-14, the Qatari national team.
Now she will be tasked with coaching the newly established Saudi women’s national team just under a year after the establishment of the Saudi Women’s Football League, which is expected to start its second season in November.
PARIS: Lionel Messi said he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.
“My goal and dream is to raise another Champion’s (League Trophy) and I believe that I am in the right place to have the best chances to achieve that,” Messi said.
“When you see this squad, you really want to play with them because there are so many possibilities,” he added. “We have the same goal. And Neymar of course did a lot and was important for my choice.”
Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich. Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies.
Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with not only Neymar — his former teammate at Barcelona — but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
“I’m going to play with best players, it’s very nice, it’s incredible to be able to experience this,” said Messi, who also cited Argentina teammates and PSG players Ángel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.
“Obviously, one of the reasons (I came) was the locker room: Neymar, Dí María, Paredes, whom I know.”
Messi said he is “ready” to start playing with PSG, which hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night.
“When I feel it, when the staff thinks I’m ok, I’ll be ready. I’m willing to play,” he said.
Messi became the most high-profile free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because the salary would not comply with financial regulations, with the Catalan club burdened by debts of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
PSG moved quickly to sign the Argentina star. The team, Messi said, “positioned themselves and everything went really fast and it was easy. It happened in little time. It was a difficult situation and they were efficient.”
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino quickly made contact with his fellow Argentine after Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old boy.
Messi won every major honor with Barcelona and was granted a tearful exit news conference on Sunday to signal the end of an era. Only Cristiano Ronaldo in the current era challenges Messi’s status as an all-time great.
While PSG had to pay 222 million euros (then $261 million) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.
No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually. The person said on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed.
PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but finally win the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised “a historic day for the club, football world and it is a fantastic moment for us.”
“Everybody knows Leo... He makes the football magic, beautiful and he’s a winner. It will be very exciting for our supporters and the fans worldwide,” he added. ”We have big ambition.”
Messi said it was “very hard” to leave Barcelona after so many years but added “the moment I arrived here I felt very happy.”
PSG supporters have seen their club transformed over the last decade since the influx of Qatari sovereign wealth investment linked to the emir. Once Messi’s Barcelona contract expired — and the Catalan club was unable to afford to keep him — PSG was one of the few clubs that could finance a deal to sign the six-time world player of the year.
Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey — the same number he wore in his first two seasons with Barcelona before switching to No. 19 and then the prized No. 10, which Neymar gets to keep at PSG.
DUBAI: Boxing nights are not a common occurrence in the UAE, but some of the world’s best fighters could soon become regular visitors to the country if the organizers behind this weekend’s Legacy Boxing Series - International Boxing Fight Night have their way.
On Friday, Legacy Sports Management is bringing six professional fights, two of which are title bouts, to the Atlantis hotel on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
Former world WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout, who will take on Alejandro Davila in the super welterweight division in the night’s main event, told Arab News that he was glad the wait for his fight was finally over.
He said: “I’ve had to mentally psych myself into not worrying about the possibility of is it going to happen, is it not going to happen, will (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19 stop, are the flights going to come through?
“All those things that were buzzing around the fight, I’ve just been training, my coaches expect me in the gym regardless, if the fight was happening or not. We’ve been working hard.”
Trout’s last fight was in February’s unanimous decision win over Juan Armando Garcia in Mexico, and the 35-year-old southpaw pointed out that he was in great condition to take on another strong Mexican opponent in Davila.
“It’s been good here, it’s been hot, but I wasn’t expecting it to also be so humid, which is great for losing weight. My weight is good. It’s something that you have to get used to, so I’m glad that Legacy brought us out with enough time to acclimatize,” the Texas fighter added.
It will be Trout’s first time in Dubai, and he has been training at the Real Boxing Only gym in Al-Quoz alongside several other boxers who will be taking to the ring in the Atlantis at the weekend.
He said: “Facilities here are great, and we have everything we need. It’s a nice professional atmosphere. Everybody that’s in here works, so it’s not like some gyms where you come in and you see some people slacking around, nothing like that. I love the environment and the atmosphere here.
“I’m very excited to be back in the ring, even more excited to be fighting here in Dubai,” added Trout, who has a professional career record of 33 wins, five losses, and one draw.
“A big part of my career we were fighting abroad, and honestly it was the most fun part of my career. I really enjoyed it. I was in love with boxing. So, I’m happy to do more travelling, more fighting.”
He also hoped that boxing would follow mixed martial arts’ example of staging more fights in the UAE and the Middle East.
“From my understanding and what I’ve always gathered, is that Middle East loves combat sports. There really is no reason why there shouldn’t be a lot of boxing. UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) kind of paved the way with Fight Island (on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi) and they’ve had some good success with that, so I’m hoping boxing follows suit and brings a lot of fights over here. It’s always appreciated,” Trout said.
While his focus remained on Friday’s bout, Trout was clear about his future ambitions.
“We don’t have any set plans, we always have to get past what’s ahead of us, but I’m looking to get to the title. I’m looking to be a two-time world champion, the moves we make will be toward that goal,” he added.
The organizers also hope many similar events will follow.
Karim Akkar, chief executive officer of Legacy Sports Management, said: “Dubai stands for quality, and we are keen to bring the best fight cards to Dubai and spotlight the city as the new place to be for boxing.
“Dubai is the place where we want to build world champions in the next year. Everyone loves the city and boxers around the globe were overwhelmed with the opportunity to fight here.”
One of the highlights on the fight card will be the clash between Ismaikel “Mike” Perez and Tony Salam for the vacant WBA Intercontinental cruiserweight title.
Perez said: “Being in Dubai will make it special, most people dream of coming here, and fighting here. It’s a blessing to be here, it’s a blessing to have Legacy behind me and to give me this opportunity. It’s a blessing to be fighting for a title. It took me three to four years to get here, just to come back like this, I have no words to explain it.”
The Ireland-based Cuban noted that finding the right balance of training since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had not been easy.
“I don’t think I had any problems in a fitness way, I’ve been training for three years straight. Even with gyms on lockdown, I would go running every day, do what I could. I didn’t do too much boxing at the time. Where I live, it’s hard to find a gym that can let you train, especially me as an immigrant. But in the last six months, I’ve done everything, sparring, everything,” he added.
Perez fought for the WBC cruiserweight title in 2017, but the last few years have not been easy for the 35-year-old.
He said: “It took me three years before I found Legacy in the end. My wife and I were talking about it, she was like I know you love it but maybe it’s time to go ahead and do something else. And just when I was about to decide to move on and stop boxing for good, I found Legacy, and the opportunity to come. I just can’t wait. I will do my very best, I want this.
“I’m ready to go. Even after Friday, if they tell me to go next Friday, I’m ready to go. All I want is just to fight.”
Also on the bill is a highly anticipated bout for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title between the talented American Anthony Sims Jr. and Hernan David Perez from Argentina. It will be a second chance to secure the belt that the 26-year-old from Indiana aims not to waste.
He said: “I lost my last fight, which was for the world title, so it’s like I’m getting a chance to do it all over and do it the right way. It’s the chance of a lifetime. Lightning never strikes twice, but to me it struck twice in one year, and I’m just blessed.”
Sims was also looking forward to fighting in front of a new crowd in a new environment. “I always want to fight in front of beautiful people, of all ethnicities and races across world, and I’m getting to do it right here in Dubai.”
He pointed out that the camp in Dubai had been ideal ahead of Friday’s fight.
“The gym is amazing. Both gyms supply your different needs. One gym has all the bags you need, and the other has more diverse bags, both have amazing rings, and a great atmosphere. You don’t need for anything, it’s perfect,” he added.
And beyond Dubai, his focus was clear. “After this fight, we’re going for somebody in the top 10.”
Rounding up the card will be the super featherweight bout between Bekman Soylybayev and Ramiro Cesena; Fernando Daniel Martinez versus Gonzalo Garcia Duran in the super flyweight category; and Ramona Graeff against Karina Kopinska in the female lightweight division.