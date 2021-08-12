Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) has told a US conference of its experience hosting summer enrichment programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Council for Gifted and Talented Children conference, titled “Developing The Future Of Gifted Education,” was held virtually and included representatives from 55 countries around the world.
Dr. Khaled Al-Sharif, director general of Mawhiba’s Center of Excellence, reviewed the foundation’s experience and talked about its efforts in establishing summer enrichment programs and support initiatives for talented students during the pandemic.
He also spoke on Mawhiba’s ability to transform the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity for success and a means to adapt technology, develop its business, and launch the e-mawhiba digital transformation project, which aims to become a “leap to the future.”
Organized by Mawhiba and the Saudi Ministry of Education each summer, the enrichment programs aim to meet the future needs of highly qualified Saudis.
It comes as part of the Kingdom’s ambition to realize Vision 2030, grow interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and develop the leadership capabilities of students.
Mawhiba’s summer enrichment programs are one of 20 initiatives offered to gifted students, who must undergo numerous testing stages based on international standards in order to qualify for the foundation.
Online art house steps out of the frame with works by Saudi artists
‘Pioneering creatives have the freedom to tell their own story,’ says curator
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: AucArt, the world’s first online art auction house selling only work by emerging talent, is planning a sale of digital art created by young Saudi artists.
The initiative is part of a plan by Saudi curator Marriam Mossalli, founder of Saudi Arabia’s leading luxury communications consultancy Niche Arabia, to support aspiring young Saudi artists, providing them with promotional opportunities to sell artworks and reach new audiences.
Mossalli said that she set up the initiative to connect young local creatives with international brands and companies in order to “accurately portray the Saudi aesthetic.”
“I am aiming to give young Saudi creatives the freedom to tell their own story without others assuming their voices. This is crucial to changing the cultural landscape of modern Saudi Arabia,” Mossalli told Arab News.
“In some way or another, the Saudi region represents ‘home’ for these artists, a home in which they significantly contribute to its thriving art movement.”
She added: “Though proud of their cultural heritage, these artists are also looking to test the boundaries of self-expression within a region known for its famously conservative values.”
She said that Saudi art in the past was characterized by color, ornate patterns and elaborate Islamic calligraphy, and was viewed as a hobby rather than a livelihood.
“These artists, therefore, are pioneers of a flourishing industry which has not yet been wholly accepted as a means of living. In recent years, support and patronage of Saudi art has only increased, which is why we are so excited to be welcoming these artists to the AucArt roster this month,” the curator said.
The cutting-edge artists work in a broad range of mediums, including paint, collage, photography and video. Some view the process by which their works are made as a means of therapy, engaging with emotive forms such as dance, while others actively and critically investigate the changing cultural and political dynamics of the Kingdom, commenting on ideas about gender and religion.
What is clear to the viewer, however, is the contrast between the joy and temporality experienced by individuals within society.
Emerging contemporary artists such as Badr Ali and Nasser Al-Mulhim say that online art galleries have given them a valuable opportunity to show and sell their work.
Painter Badr Ali, 29, said: “As an emerging artist straight out of college, it was very easy to get into dodgy deals with art agents that you were never really taught how to deal or work with, especially in terms of contracts, reading the fine print, and understanding what is an appropriate balance between your obligations as an artist versus the organization to which you are consigning your work.”
He added: “Working with AucArt is convenient because the relationship is laid out quite clearly, especially in terms of the costs regarding delivery of the work, which AucArt takes care of — something that is quite uncommon, especially since it’s not exactly a gallery.”
Al-Mulhim, whose work will be featured in AucArt, said that it is an honor to be featured on the platform.
“I am always learning from the beauty of the artists’ creations that you share with us. It has helped me to let go of certain dark energies and deal with my depression by gazing into the light of the artists’ creations,” he said.
“It inspired me to dig deeper within my soul, face my own shadow, and express my internal energies through painting. I always remind myself that the world needs us, creative people, to bring joy and happiness.”
Commenting on her support for Saudi artists, Natasha Arselan, founder of AucArt, said that she is delighted to be hosting the platform’s first Saudi Arabian sale. “I have found this part of our journey fascinating, discovering the juxtaposition between the traditional and the avant-garde processes of Saudi’s most promising emerging talent,” she said. “It’s a joy to work with Marriam, with whom I share a mission to highlight and elevate local talent to an international audience.”
Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister
Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Greece, during call with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias
They also discussed bilateral relations
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday stressed his country’s solidarity with Greece following blazes that destroyed homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.
Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East are working alongside Greek colleague to contain flare-ups of the huge wildfires that have ravaged Greece’s forests for a week.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom was ready to provide the necessary support, during a phone call to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.
They also discussed relations between the two countries and ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest. (With AP)
Saudi and Yemeni foreign ministers discuss political, humanitarian developments
They discussed the Kingdom’s efforts to support reaching a comprehensive political solution to the war
They also discussed relief and development support programs provided by KSrelief
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Yemeni counterpart, Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday to discuss political and humanitarian developments in Yemen.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives to achieve security, stability and peace in Yemen, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
They “discussed the Kingdom’s efforts at the regional and international levels to support reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and to stop the humanitarian violations carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the Yemeni people, which has disrupted all political solutions to end the crisis.”
The Houthis launched a brutal offensive to take control of oil and gas-rich Marib in February, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as the region has served as a safe haven for internally displaced people who had fled the fighting since the conflict began seven years ago.
The two ministers also discussed the humanitarian and development support programs implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties
The INS Kochi is docked in Jubail as part of the first shared naval exercise between India and the Kingdom
Harbor phase of the “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021” exercise began on Monday as sea-based drills started Wednesday
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News
JUBAIL: India and Saudi Arabia have embarked on a well-trodden journey toward enhancing bilateral relations in a variety of different fields, including trade and business, infrastructure development, commerce, medical research, and people-to-people exchanges.
Now the two countries can add defense cooperation and military training to that list, Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed said.
He spoke to reporters while onboard the INS Kochi, a flagship destroyer for the Indian Western Naval Fleet, which is docked in Jubail as part of the first Saudi-India naval exercise.
The harbor phase of the “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021” exercise began on Monday and the sea-based drills started Wednesday.
“Defense relations constitute a significant element of our shared strategic vision for the region and this first bilateral naval exercise is a testimony to our strong ties with Saudi Arabia,” Sayeed said.
“The naval exercise will assist in promoting understanding and furthering interoperability between the two navies.”
The arrival of the Indian Navy ship heralds a new chapter in bilateral defense ties, the ambassador said, as India-Saudi bilateral defense engagements have seen a noticeable upswing in the past few months with an increased number of Indian Navy ships visiting Saudi Arabia.
The Indian Western Fleet commander was aboard the ship for the first exercise as the India-Saudi naval training will include a number of sea exercises and maneuvers.
According to Sayeed, Indian naval assets have been increasingly deployed to address the maritime concerns within the region. Highlighting the Indian Navy’s strengths, he said the country’s navy has assisted countries in the region with hydrographic surveys, search and rescue, and other capacity-building and capability-enhancing activities.
The warship arrived in Saudi Arabia after carrying out a similar naval exercise with the UAE Navy off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
While it was docked in Jubail, Sayeed toured the INS Kochi and was briefed on the ongoing naval exercise as well as the capabilities and various tasks undertaken by the warship.
The INS Kochi is one of three Kolkata-class stealth guided-missile destroyers that were constructed for the Indian Navy. It was commissioned on Sept. 30, 2015, and is equipped with sophisticated digital networks along with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to neutralize any threat from the air, sea, or from underwater.
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires
At least 65 people were killed in the latest Mediterranean wildfires that spread across Algeria
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the victims of forest fires that spread across the north African country.
Firefighters, troops and civilian volunteers continued to battle blazes in forests across northern Algeria on Wednesday as the country reeled at a death toll of at least 65 people in the latest Mediterranean wildfires.
The king said: “We have learned of the news of the fires that took place in several Algerian states, and the resulting deaths, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Algerian people, our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Tebboune. (With AFP)