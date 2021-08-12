You are here

Kuwait’s economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life

Oil brings in 90 percent of Kuwait's state revenues. (Reuters)
Updated 12 August 2021

KUWAIT: Thousands of small and medium Kuwaiti businesses could go to the wall after being walloped by the pandemic, potentially torpedoing a private sector central to the country’s efforts to remake its unorthodox and oil-pumped economy.
The government, which spends more than half of its annual budget on the salaries of Kuwaitis who mostly work in state jobs, has encouraged citizens to set up their own businesses over the past decade in an effort to engineer a private sector.
The aim has been to ease state finances, reduce reliance on the imported labor of expatriates who make up most of the population, and also help Kuwait diversify away from oil, which brings in 90 percent of state revenues but is looking increasingly precarious as the world moves away from fossil fuels.
Yet much of that decade of work to foster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which involved about $500 million of state financing, has been undone by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to many industry experts.
Most of the 25,000 to 30,000 SMEs in Kuwait were operating with limited cash reserves even before the pandemic struck and were unable to weather a halt in operations due to lockdowns, investment management firm Markaz said.
In an indication of the scale of the problem, Abdulaziz Al-Mubarak, head of the Kuwait Federation for Small and Medium Enterprises, said that about 8,600 entrepreneurs were currently switching from working in the private sector to the government.
He warned that the cash crunch could “end the whole sector.”
That’s a major problem for Kuwait, where SMEs generate 11.9 percent of GDP by gross value added, employ tens of thousands of people and play an important role in sectors like wholesale and retail trade, food and drinks, hospitality and construction.
Take Mohammed Al-Blushi. His factory making trucks and smart homes from light steel suffered heavy losses due to COVID-19 restrictions. He has been forced to shrink his staff to just three employees from about 60.
He came up with half of the 800,000-dinar ($2.7 million) financing to start his business four years ago, with the rest coming from a loan from a state fund.
The 36-year-old now fears he could default on the loan, and is holding out for further support from the government such as compensation for its pandemic losses or exemptions from certain debts.
“I will not give up,” he said. “The crisis will subside, God willing.”
DOUBLE SHOCK
Expatriates, mostly from Arabic and Asian nations, make up about 70 percent of the 4.6 million-strong population of Kuwait, a small country on the Arabian Gulf sandwiched by bigger regional players Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
Kuwait, like other oil exporters, was slammed by the double shock of low crude prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the economy shrinking by 8 percent last year.
On March 30 this year, parliament passed a law on financing for SMEs, but for some business owners it will prove too late.
The law gives those affected by the pandemic access to funding of up to 250,000 dinars, of which the government guarantees 80 percent. Many SME owners say banks impose onerous financing conditions under the scheme, like proving the operational efficiency of projects. The repayment period is five years with a possible additional two years of grace.
A senior government source, who declined to be named, said some SMEs were reluctant to make use of the law because it offered loans rather than compensation, the state didn’t fully guarantee the financing and the limit on the repayment time.
However the official said the legislation could be amended to provide more support business owners, if necessary. “All solutions are available to the government to support owners of SMEs,” he added, without elaborating.
An amendment to Kuwait’s bankruptcy law, which began to be implemented last month and freed SME owners from the threat of imprisonment from debt defaults, has offered some relief.
Yet entrepreneurs are still exposed to risks such as seizure of assets or insolvency if they can’t settle their debts, said Fawaz Khaled Alkhateeb, an academic at the Kuwait International Law School.

ISTANBUL: Turkish rescuers distributed food and relocated thousands of people into student dormitories Thursday as the death toll from flash floods that swept across several Black Sea regions rose to nine.
Heavy storms descended on Turkey’s northern stretches just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of wildfires that have killed eight people since late July under near total control in the south.
Turkey has been grappling with drought and a rapid succession of natural disasters that world scientists believe are becoming more frequent and violent because of climate change.
Heavy rains late Tuesday produced flash floods that turned streets into running rivers and sparked mudslides that buckled roads in three northern regions.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli warned on Wednesday that the area was facing “a disaster that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years.”
Rescuers were forced to evacuate a regional hospital holding 45 patients — four of them in intensive care — in the region around the coastal city of Sinop on Wednesday.
Images on television and social media showed water rising to the level of street signs in some towns.
They showed stranded villagers being plucked off rooftops by helicopter and bridges collapsing under the force of the rushing water below.
Turkey’s disaster response authority said nine people had lost their lives in the northern Kastamonu province while the search for a person who disappeared in the northern city of Bartin continued.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said he held a phone call with the heads of the affected regions Thursday and promised to provide all state assistance available.
The emergencies authority said more than 1,000 rescuers were working in the region while Turkish Red Crescent teams were distributing food packages and hot meals.
Officials said more than 5,000 spaces had been allocated in student dormitories to shelter those displaced by the floods.
Three villages suffered power cuts and mobile phone services was down in parts of the affected towns.
The disaster struck less than a month after six people died in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.
Turkey’s mountainous Black Sea regions frequently experience heavy rains that produce flash floods and mudslides in the summer months.
Officials said that all but three of the nearly 300 fires that had been ravaging Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts since July 28 have been brought under control.

DUBAI: Global digital firm Valtech is acquiring Dubai-based digital experience and design specialist agency, Revonic.

The purchase comes on the back of Valtech receiving funding from investment firm BC Partners valuing the company at $1.4 billion.

Adam Cukrowski, founder and chief executive officer of Revonic, said: “Revonic takes an organization’s digital offerings further, through data-based actionable insights.

“By putting enterprises in the driver’s seat of their digital vehicle, we have given new confidence to the region’s innovators to tweak the customer experience and fine-tune performance.”

Valtech’s regional operations were launched more than 18 months ago, and talks began with Revonic soon after.

The acquisition is the latest addition in a series of recent buys for the company, reaffirming its commitment to clients across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the region, which is undergoing rapid digital transformation as consumers’ appetite for digital solutions continues to grow.

Olivier Padiou, group CEO at Valtech, said: “We are excited to welcome Revonic into the Valtech group and to be expanding our operations across MENA. We are not only welcoming an impressive set of new clients, but also an impressive and talented team that will help to strengthen and develop our international brand and increase our reach.”

Valtech, which has offices in 18 countries, is responsible for delivering digital solutions for multinationals including L’Oreal, easyJet, Audi, and PepsiCo.

Topics: Valtech Revonic MENA Middle East and North Africa (MENA) BC Partners

Eight feared dead as Russia tourist helicopter crashes into lake

Eight feared dead as Russia tourist helicopter crashes into lake
Updated 6 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Eight feared dead as Russia tourist helicopter crashes into lake

Eight feared dead as Russia tourist helicopter crashes into lake
  • The Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed into the icy waters of Kuril Lake in the mountainous Kamchatka peninsula in poor visibility and sank
  • Staff of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve dispatched boats to the crash site and saved eight people, two of whom are now in intensive care
Updated 6 min 55 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: A helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Russia’s far east crashed into a lake on Thursday, leaving eight people including a child feared dead and two others in serious condition.
The Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed into the icy waters of Kuril Lake in the mountainous Kamchatka peninsula in poor visibility and sank, local authorities said.
Staff of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve dispatched boats to the crash site and saved eight people, two of whom are now in intensive care with various injuries. Survivors praised wildlife inspectors for coming to their rescue in a matter of minutes.
“This situation is close to a miracle,” said governor Vladimir Solodov.
The other eight — including the only child on board and the crew commander — were missing and feared dead.
“We don’t have any information about the rest,” the governor’s spokeswoman, Alla Golovan, told AFP.
The wreckage of the helicopter was now lying at a depth of more than 130 meters (420 feet) some 700 meters from the shore, the emergencies ministry said.
Rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene but they did not have the necessary equipment to begin work at that depth.
Solodov said the authorities turned to the defense ministry, which sent the necessary underwater equipment.
“Robots will be studying the bottom of Kuril Lake at the site of the crash,” the governor said.
Recounting the crash and subsequent rescue operation, wildlife inspectors said that the visibility at the lake was no greater than 100 meters, adding that they heard the helicopter but could not see it.
When staff of the reserve heard a loud “boom,” they said they dispatched two motorboats with four inspectors, who reached the scene in about three to four minutes.
“Eight people were on the surface, who we immediately lifted onboard,” inspector Yevgeny Denges said in a statement. The inspectors looked for other survivors but could not find anyone, Denges added.
Citing the survivors, the nature reserve said that the chopper began to sink nose first and the passengers managed to swim up to the surface from a depth of eight to nine meters.
“The water temperature in the lake is no more than 5-6 degrees (Celsius, 41-43 degrees Fahrenheit), it is impossible to remain in it for a long time,” the reserve said.
The tourists were from Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg.
One of the survivors, Viktor Strelkin, said that at the time of the accident he was sleeping and woke up when a stream of water hit him in the face.
“My friend’s son was sitting next to me. He was fastened with a security belt and I did not have time to yank him out because I woke up too late,” Strelkin said in remarks released by authorities.
Strelkin, who practices free-diving, managed to unfasten himself, breathe in some air before the cabin filled with water, get out of the aircraft and swim up to the surface.
Another survivor, state TV presenter Nikolai Korzhenevsky, appeared to blame the crew for the accident.
“For some reason we flew there even though we knew about the horrible weather conditions there,” he said.
Kamchatka is a vast peninsula popular with adventure tourists for its abundant wildlife, live volcanoes and black sand beaches.
The aircraft belongs to a firm called Vityaz-Aero, co-owned by local lawmaker Igor Redkin.
Earlier this week, Redkin made headlines in Russia when he admitted to killing a man he mistook for a bear.
Officials said the helicopter had been in operation since 1984 but was in good condition.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was looking into a potential violation of air safety rules.
The regional prosecutor’s office launched a probe to study “the implementation of the legislation on the provision of tourist services.”
In July, a small plane crashed on the peninsula, killing 19 people when it flew into a cliff.
Airplane crashes are fairly common in Russia due to poor maintenance and lax compliance with safety rules.

Topics: Russia Kamchatka peninsula helicopter crash

US policy on Yemen reflects original Saudi plan

US policy on Yemen reflects original Saudi plan
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US policy on Yemen reflects original Saudi plan

US policy on Yemen reflects original Saudi plan
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Houthi violence and backing from Iran has shown US President Joe Biden that the original Saudi strategy to force the Houthis to end their military assaults is the only way to end the crisis in Yemen, the former ambassador to the small Gulf country said on Wednesday.

Biden had called for the Saudis to restrain their military response to Houthi violence, during his 2020 election campaign and after taking office in January 2021, believing it would open the door to the Houthis entering negotiations.

However, during an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, former US Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein said that subduing Saudi efforts to confront the Houthis allowed the Iran-backed militia movement to expand their military campaign and target Marib and the important port at Al-Hudaydah.

Feierstein said that ending the conflict required the US-Saudi coalition to block the Houthi advance on Marib and Al-Hudaydah and show them that the Houthis had “no military option.”

“Certainly the Houthi response to the US initiative made it clear that the Houthis weren’t willing to stop. And then Saudi Arabia, of course, put on the table, along with the UN, cease-fire initiatives. They offered a cease-fire, a comprehensive cease-fire to the Houthis that was rejected,” Feierstein said, noting that the original Saudi strategy was correct and more effective.

“The UN tried to negotiate for many months what they called the Joint Declaration, which included a number of points that the Houthis had demanded including reopening the Sanaa airport; lifting the blockade on the port of Hudaydah and taking some other steps that the Houthis had indicated that they required. But still the Houthis refused to agree to stop the military operations and to return to the table. I think as we saw these cumulative failures on the part of the Houthis to accept a political approach, it became clear to the (Biden) administration that they needed to take a harder line.”

“Of course, the broader concern was if the Houthis were successful in taking control of the Marib governorate, which as you know is the source of much of Yemen’s oil and gas supplies. It is also home to well over a million internally displaced people, people who had largely fled from Houthi-controlled areas to an area that was still under the control of the government,” Feierstein said.

“So, if the Houthis were successful in getting control of Hudaydah that would fundamentally shift the balance inside of Yemen and make achieving any kind of political agreement that much more difficult.”

Despite social media and a pro-Iran campaign to blame Saudi Arabia for the continued violence, Feierstein said that the Houthis sought to control Al-Hudayah in spite of Biden’s efforts to restrain Saudi responses to Houthi aggression.

Feierstein contends that “the number one priority at this point is ensuring that the Houthis don’t succeed in Marib. That until again, as we discussed, this idea what we need to do is to strengthen those elements within the Houthi movement who want to negotiate, who want to cooperate with the UN and reach a negotiated solution. We need to strengthen them and weaken the elements who think they can still win a military victory. The first requirement is to prevent the Houthis from achieving their objectives in Marib and convincing again the Houthi leadership that there is no military solution.”

During the initial period, as Biden sought to negotiate a peace accord through the UN, the Houthis stepped up both their drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi civilians, and their media propaganda to place the blame for the conflict on the Saudis.


“There was a view here in Washington and I think more broadly in the West that the issue was really the Saudi military intervention and the coalition operations in Yemen, and if you took that out of the equation that the parties to the dispute, primarily the Houthis and the legitimate government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, would be able to come to the table and reach some kind of an agreement under UN negotiations, under UN auspices in order to move forward,” Feierstein said.

“President Biden was very clear in saying that the US strategy would shift away from the Trump approach, which supported the Saudi intervention, and emphasize the support for the UN negotiations and also press the Saudis to stop their military operations inside of Yemen. He also appointed Tim Lenderking, a career US diplomat, to be our special envoy and to support the UN.”

But Feierstein said that Biden’s approach quickly changed as the Houthis, backed by Iran, began launching more and more drone and missiles against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

“Over the last five or six months, rather than returning to the negotiating table and cooperating with the UN, the Houthis in fact have expanded their military operations. They launched new aggressions inside Yemen, particularly in the Marib governate, and also have increased the amount of cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia using drones, scud missiles and other kinds of weapons to try to threaten Saudi civilian infrastructure,” Feierstein said.

“So, what we have seen over the past six weeks or so, six or eight weeks, the (Biden) administration has been willing to take a harder line with the Houthis and to single them out for responsibility for the failure to negotiate and also of course for increasing military conflict inside of Yemen.”

Feierstein said that the Iranians may be using the Yemeni conflict to leverage their negotiating efforts with the US over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, which former President Trump abandoned and President Biden sought to revive.

Discussions with Iran in Vienna have been at an impasse and State Department spokesman Ned Price accused Iran on July 17 of an “outrageous effort to deflect blame for the current impasse.”

Feierstein added that although Iran’s objectives in Yemen were not clear, the mullahs had great sway over the Houthi role in the conflict.

“The fact of the matter is they (Houthis) are heavily dependent on Iran for their weapons and for a lot of other kinds of support and therefore they can’t afford to ignore Iranian views and Iranian positions,” Feierstein said.

“There is certainly a view, a legitimate view, I think, that the Iranians are linking what happens in Yemen to the state of the negotiations in Vienna with the US about the nuclear deal and that the Iranians see Yemen as a pressure point on the United States to be more forward-leaning and lifting sanctions and doing other things related to the nuclear problem.”

Feierstein served as the US Ambassador to Yemen under President Barack Obama from September 2010 to October 2013 and was principal deputy assistant Middle East Institute senior vice president until 2016.


The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C. Sponsored by Arab News, the radio show is streamed live in video at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia United States Ray Hanania

Lebanese block roads after de facto end to fuel subsidies

Lebanese block roads after de facto end to fuel subsidies
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Lebanese block roads after de facto end to fuel subsidies

Lebanese block roads after de facto end to fuel subsidies
  • The national news agency said people blocked roads in the north, south and east of the country
  • The cost of petrol is expected to at least triple, according to projections by the Information International think tank
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Angry residents blocked roads across Lebanon Thursday, a day after the central bank said it could no longer afford to prop up fuel imports except at the black market rate.
As Lebanon’s economy crumbles and its foreign reserves dwindle, the decision has been considered a de facto lifting of fuel subsidies.
The national news agency said people blocked roads in the north, south and east of the country.
AFP correspondents saw motorists in long queues outside petrol stations still open, after they rushed to fill up before the energy ministry officially announced the new prices.
The cost of petrol is expected to at least triple, according to projections by the Information International think tank.
In front of one petrol station in Beirut, Hussein Majed asked how everyone was expected to cope.
“You’re going to force us to steal just to fill up a moped,” he raged.
“When the judge asks, we’ll say it was to buy petrol, eat and drink.”
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market in less than two years.
Officially, however, the currency has remained pegged at 1,507 to the greenback.
Until recently, hydrocarbon importers were given access to dollars at the advantageous official rate.
But authorities last month increased it to 3,900, sparking a sharp rise in prices at the petrol pump.
On Wednesday, the central bank said it would further increase to the “market rate,” which is currently hovering at around 20,000.
The bank said it had spent $800 million on fuel imports in July.
The outgoing premier, Hassan Diab, has protested against the bank’s unilateral decision.
Foreign reserves have plummeted by more than half since the economic crisis started in the autumn of 2019, from $32 billion to around $15 billion today, according to central bank figures.

Topics: Lebanon Fuel subsidies Protests

