Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) signed today a contract for the construction of Dhiba concrete silos with one of the national companies specialized in this field, with a capacity of 120,000 metric tons, SPA reported.
The northern regions of the Kingdom are expected to witness an increase in demand within the framework of the major projects being implemented, said Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of SAGO Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, adding that this project will contribute to food security.
The project will be implemented in Dhiba port within 34 months, with a value of SR399 million ($106.3 million), consisting of two separate units with a capacity of 60,000 tons per unit, SAGO Governor Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris said.
The governor also pointed out the implementation of conveyors and equipment for handling grain and direct unloading equipment from ships with a capacity of 1,000 tons per hour, a backup station for electrical generators and an integrated network for rain drainage according to the highest environmental standards.