Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) may allow full passenger seating capacity on domestic flights, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and in response to the request made by some national air carriers, the authority said in a statement.
The new procedures would come into force from Sept. 1, the authority said, adding that the return to using the normal seating capacity before the pandemic outbreak would be based on certain conditions, including immunization of all passengers with two doses of vaccine.
Children under 12 years and those who have been given exemption by the competent Saudi health authorities from taking vaccines on medical grounds are exempted from these conditions, the authority said.
GACA stressed the importance of continuing to comply with wearing masks, washing of hands, and applying all preventive measures as per the domestic and international aviation protocols issued by the Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya).