You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
Saudia has been working to make passengers feel confident to fly. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2m3zz

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
  • The new procedures could come into force from Sept. 1
  • Return to normal seating capacity would be based on certain conditions
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) may allow full passenger seating capacity on domestic flights, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and in response to the request made by some national air carriers, the authority said in a statement.

The new procedures would come into force from Sept. 1, the authority said, adding that the return to using the normal seating capacity before the pandemic outbreak would be based on certain conditions, including immunization of all passengers with two doses of vaccine.

Children under 12 years and those who have been given exemption by the competent Saudi health authorities from taking vaccines on medical grounds are exempted from these conditions, the authority said.

GACA stressed the importance of continuing to comply with wearing masks, washing of hands, and applying all preventive measures as per the domestic and international aviation protocols issued by the Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya).

Topics: #aviation #airlines #saudi #saudia

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Rashed Abdulrahman Alarfaj, vice president at Saudi Airlines Catering Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Rashed Abdulrahman Alarfaj, vice president at Saudi Airlines Catering Co.
Saudi budget airline expands flights to Bisha
Business & Economy
Saudi budget airline expands flights to Bisha

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project
  • Silos will have a capacity of 120,000 metric tons
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) signed today a contract for the construction of Dhiba concrete silos with one of the national companies specialized in this field, with a capacity of 120,000 metric tons, SPA reported.

The northern regions of the Kingdom are expected to witness an increase in demand within the framework of the major projects being implemented, said Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of SAGO Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, adding that this project will contribute to food security.

The project will be implemented in Dhiba port within 34 months, with a value of SR399 million ($106.3 million), consisting of two separate units with a capacity of 60,000 tons per unit, SAGO Governor Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris said.

The governor also pointed out the implementation of conveyors and equipment for handling grain and direct unloading equipment from ships with a capacity of 1,000 tons per hour, a backup station for electrical generators and an integrated network for rain drainage according to the highest environmental standards.

Topics: #grain #saudi #agriculture

Related

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
Business & Economy
After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
Saudi Grains Organization to import 660k tons of feed barley
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Grains Organization to import 660k tons of feed barley

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain
Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain
  • Government agencies, oil and gas operators, educational and research institutions, as well as ports will work together on project
  • In May, Oman announced a plan to build the biggest green hydrogen plant in the world
Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

MUSCAT: Oman has brought together 13 public and private-sector institutions to create a national hydrogen alliance as it seeks to develop a supply chain for the green fuel.

Government agencies, oil and gas operators, educational and research institutions, as well as ports will work together on the local production, transportation, utilization and export of clean hydrogen, the state Oman News Agency reported.

Gulf Arab countries are well positioned for the growing demand for clean hydrogen due to their climate, location, and experience developing large energy supply chains.

The alliance will attract investment and develop technology, policies and expertise throughout the entire hydrogen supply chain under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals through the Future Energies Unit of Petroleum Development Oman.

Other members of the alliance include the Public Services Regulatory Authority, Energy Development Oman, Okio Group, Oman Liquefied Natural Gas Company, BP Oman, Shell Oman, Total Energy Oman, Sultan Qaboos University, German University of Technology, Sohar Port and Duqm Port.

In May, Oman announced a plan to build the biggest green hydrogen plant in the world over the coming 27 years along with 25 GW of solar and wind power.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia said it had signed an agreement with Germany to explore opportunities in clean hydrogen, while earlier in the week Aramco said it is looking for off-take agreements for blue hydrogen in its key markets including Japan and South Korea.

Blue hydrogen uses the traditional Haber-Bosch method of turning natural gas into hydrogen but captures the carbon emissions, while green hydrogen is created by splitting water with renewable energy.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has “all the right ingredients” to develop green hydrogen, including cost-efficient renewable power and water, CEO Jasim Husain Thabet told Arab News this week.

Topics: #oman #hydrogen

Related

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
Global interest in clean hydrogen surges as Mideast works to boost supply
Business & Economy
Global interest in clean hydrogen surges as Mideast works to boost supply

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery
  • GDP rises 1.0 percent month on month in June vs. Reuters poll 0.8 percent
  • Services sector grew by 1.5 percent in June from May, with health activities contributing the most
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew by a faster-than expected 1 percent in June, after many hospitality firms restarted indoor service in mid-May and as more people visited doctors following the pandemic, lifting health care, official data showed on Thursday.
However, British gross domestic product remained 2.2 percent smaller at the end of June than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic struck the country, a reminder of the huge hit dealt by Britain’s long coronavirus lockdowns last year.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.8 percent in gross domestic product in June.
The Office for National Statistics lowered its estimate for growth in May to 0.6 percent from an originally reported 0.8 percent increase but output growth in April was revised up to 2.2 percent from 2 percent.
Gross domestic product in the three months to the end of June was 22.2 percent higher than in the same period of 2020.
That reflected the impact of last year’s first coronavirus shutdown on much of the economy which contrasted with the lifting of restrictions in the second quarter of this year.
But Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomic, said Britain’s economy was almost certainly the hardest hit by COVID-19 among Group of Seven countries for a fifth consecutive quarter in the April-June period.
“The UK’s continued underperformance remains largely attributable to weakness in households’ spending, which was 7.0 percent below its Q4 2019 level in Q2, despite a quarter-on-quarter increase of 7.3 percent,” he said.
“By contrast, real government expenditure was 8.0 percent above its Q4 2019 level, primarily due to COVID-related spending.”
The huge services sector grew by 1.5 percent in June from May, with health activities contributing the most to growth as visits to GPs increased in June while food and beverage services jumped by more than 10 percent.
Industrial output shrank by 0.7 percent, as maintenance of oil field production sites and a swing in the volatile pharmaceutical industry dragged on the sector, but manufacturing grew by 0.2 percent.
Construction output fell by 1.3 percent.
Compared with the first quarter of this year, when much of Britain’s economy was in the grip of a third lockdown, the economy was up by 4.8 percent, the ONS said.
The International Monetary Fund said last month that Britain’s economy was on track to grow by 7 percent in 2021, the same as the United States, as it bounces back from an almost 10 percent slump last year.
However, the Bank of England thinks Britain’s economy will settle back into its slow pre-crisis rut once the impact of the pandemic slump and rebound settles down. It expects British GDP to grow by 5.75 percent next but only by 1.25 percent in 2023.
Last week the BoE laid out its plans for a “modest tightening” of its huge stimulus for Britain’s economy.
Separate trade data from the ONS showed British exports to the European Union in May and June exceeded their levels immediately before Britain left the EU’s single market at the start of this year, excluding volatile trade in precious metals.

Topics: #uk #economy #gdp

Related

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases
Business & Economy
UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases

Kuwait’s economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life

Kuwait’s economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life
Updated 12 August 2021

Kuwait’s economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life

Kuwait’s economic makeover under threat as small businesses fight for life
Updated 12 August 2021
KUWAIT: Thousands of small and medium Kuwaiti businesses could go to the wall after being walloped by the pandemic, potentially torpedoing a private sector central to the country’s efforts to remake its unorthodox and oil-pumped economy.
The government, which spends more than half of its annual budget on the salaries of Kuwaitis who mostly work in state jobs, has encouraged citizens to set up their own businesses over the past decade in an effort to engineer a private sector.
The aim has been to ease state finances, reduce reliance on the imported labor of expatriates who make up most of the population, and also help Kuwait diversify away from oil, which brings in 90 percent of state revenues but is looking increasingly precarious as the world moves away from fossil fuels.
Yet much of that decade of work to foster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which involved about $500 million of state financing, has been undone by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to many industry experts.
Most of the 25,000 to 30,000 SMEs in Kuwait were operating with limited cash reserves even before the pandemic struck and were unable to weather a halt in operations due to lockdowns, investment management firm Markaz said.
In an indication of the scale of the problem, Abdulaziz Al-Mubarak, head of the Kuwait Federation for Small and Medium Enterprises, said that about 8,600 entrepreneurs were currently switching from working in the private sector to the government.
He warned that the cash crunch could “end the whole sector.”
That’s a major problem for Kuwait, where SMEs generate 11.9 percent of GDP by gross value added, employ tens of thousands of people and play an important role in sectors like wholesale and retail trade, food and drinks, hospitality and construction.
Take Mohammed Al-Blushi. His factory making trucks and smart homes from light steel suffered heavy losses due to COVID-19 restrictions. He has been forced to shrink his staff to just three employees from about 60.
He came up with half of the 800,000-dinar ($2.7 million) financing to start his business four years ago, with the rest coming from a loan from a state fund.
The 36-year-old now fears he could default on the loan, and is holding out for further support from the government such as compensation for its pandemic losses or exemptions from certain debts.
“I will not give up,” he said. “The crisis will subside, God willing.”
DOUBLE SHOCK
Expatriates, mostly from Arabic and Asian nations, make up about 70 percent of the 4.6 million-strong population of Kuwait, a small country on the Arabian Gulf sandwiched by bigger regional players Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
Kuwait, like other oil exporters, was slammed by the double shock of low crude prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the economy shrinking by 8 percent last year.
On March 30 this year, parliament passed a law on financing for SMEs, but for some business owners it will prove too late.
The law gives those affected by the pandemic access to funding of up to 250,000 dinars, of which the government guarantees 80 percent. Many SME owners say banks impose onerous financing conditions under the scheme, like proving the operational efficiency of projects. The repayment period is five years with a possible additional two years of grace.
A senior government source, who declined to be named, said some SMEs were reluctant to make use of the law because it offered loans rather than compensation, the state didn’t fully guarantee the financing and the limit on the repayment time.
However the official said the legislation could be amended to provide more support business owners, if necessary. “All solutions are available to the government to support owners of SMEs,” he added, without elaborating.
An amendment to Kuwait’s bankruptcy law, which began to be implemented last month and freed SME owners from the threat of imprisonment from debt defaults, has offered some relief.
Yet entrepreneurs are still exposed to risks such as seizure of assets or insolvency if they can’t settle their debts, said Fawaz Khaled Alkhateeb, an academic at the Kuwait International Law School.

Lebanese central bank effectively ends fuel subsidy

Lebanese central bank effectively ends fuel subsidy
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

Lebanese central bank effectively ends fuel subsidy

Lebanese central bank effectively ends fuel subsidy
  • Fuel prices likely to quadruple from current levels
  • Move should alleviate crippling fuel supply shortages as incentives to smuggle and hoard heavily subsidised fuel disappear
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank said it would offer credit lines for fuel imports based on the market price for the Lebanese pound from Thursday, effectively ending a fuel subsidy that has drained its reserves since the country descended into financial crisis.
The move, announced late on Wednesday, means fuel prices will rise steeply: One Lebanese broadcaster cited figures showing the price of unsubsidised 95 octane gasoline at more than four times the subsidised price.
It will spell more hardship for the growing number of people in poverty in a country whose currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value in less than two years, in what the World Bank has described as one of the sharpest depressions in modern history.
But it should also alleviate crippling fuel supply shortages as incentives to smuggle and hoard heavily subsidised fuel disappear, said Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Byblos Bank.
Bank Governor Riad Salameh had said earlier in the day at a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council that the bank could no longer continue to offer lines of credit and subsidize fuel imports, a ministerial source and Al-Jadeed TV said.
Since the onset of the crisis, the central bank had been effectively subsidizing fuel by using its dollar reserves to finance fuel imports at official exchange rates well below the rates on the parallel market.
Most recently, the central bank had been extending credit for fuel imports at a rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar, compared with a parallel market rate of more than 20,000 pounds on Wednesday.
The central bank’s reserves have sunk from more than $40 billion in 2016 to $15 billion in March. The fuel subsidy costs some $3 billion a year.
Senior finance adviser Mike Azar noted that since the bank would continue to sell dollars to importers, they wouldn’t need to resort to the market causing an even more rapid devaluation of the pound.
The official rate for the Lebanese pound, against which most salaries are benchmarked, is still 1,500 pounds to the dollar, a peg that was maintained for more than two decades until the crisis erupted in late 2019.
Ghobril said the government must now roll out an electronic cash card as quickly as possibly to help needy families. Parliament approved the prepaid cash cards at the end of June.
The move to end the subsidy and the central bank governor’s role in the decision drew criticism from former Foreign Affairs minister Gebran Bassil.
“The president, the government and the people must prevent the implementation of the conspiracy,” he said on Twitter.
In recent days, gas stations have witnessed long queues and deadly altercations, and most people have experienced extended blackouts as diesel becomes scarce.
The hard currency crunch means that medicines are also hard to find and prices for basic goods have skyrocketed, adding to the burden for a population where more than half are below the poverty line.
In a June report, the World Bank said Lebanon’s 12-month inflation rate has risen to 157.9 percent in March this year from 10 percent in January 2020.

Topics: #Lebanon #subsidies #fuel

Related

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs
Middle-East
Lebanon’s American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs
Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead
Middle-East
Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead

Latest updates

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket
Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket
Swiss urge Chinese media to take down ‘false news’ articles about COVID-19 origins
According to a study by MIT, false news spread much more rapidly than real news, particularly on social media sites. (File/AFP)
Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project
Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project
Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain
Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.