You are here

  • Home
  • GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims
Imports consist of the testliner and fluted paperboard originating from Germany, France, and India,. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/meaz7

Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims
  • The GCC Bureau reviewed allegations that this product was imported at dumped prices
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The GCC Standing Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade decided to start an anti-dumping investigation on the GCC imports of cardboard, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCCSG) said in a statement today.

Imports consist of the testliner and fluted paperboard originating from Germany, France, and India, in line with the provisions of Article (2) of the executive regulations of the GCC Unified Customs Law.

The GCC Bureau reviewed allegations of the GCC industry and confirmed by evidence that this product was imported to the GCC market at dumped prices, which resulted in material damage to the GCC similar products, Director General, Rehan Mubarak Fayez said.

Topics: #trrade #cardboard #dumping #gcc

Related

Europe slaps anti-dumping duties on MEG Saudi petchems product
Business & Economy
Europe slaps anti-dumping duties on MEG Saudi petchems product
Turkey dumping UK plastic waste: Report
World
Turkey dumping UK plastic waste: Report

Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020

Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020

Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) revealed in a report that it imposed SR35.2 million ($9.3 million) in fines during 2020 on companies that breached competition rules in the Kingdom, Okaz newspaper reported.

Cases in the past year include nine companies that were charged with violating competition law, complicity in tenders, abusing a dominant position, requiring subscription to other services and completing concentration without informing the authority, according to GAC’s website.

GAC, which is headed by former governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Ahmed Al-Kholaifi, announced on Wednesday that it had approved the merger of 32 forex companies into one closed-stock company to help mitigate losses from the pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017

Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017
Updated 12 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017

Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017
  • More than SR1.9 billion was paid out in August, its 45th batch, while SR10.5 million in arrears was paid
  • Expenditure on social benefits rose by 51 percent as the largest rise from H1 2020, reaching SR42 billion for H1 2021
Updated 12 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The Kingdom has deposited SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) into the accounts of beneficiaries of its Citizen Account Program since its establishment in 2017, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The welfare program is a national scheme aimed at protecting low-income Saudi households from the direct, indirect and expected impacts of the economic reforms taking place in the Kingdom through monthly cash transfers into their accounts. The program was launched following the structural reforms and removal and reduction of subsidies that accompanied the Saudi Vision 2030 plan.

More than SR1.9 billion was paid out in August, its 45th batch, while SR10.5 million in arrears was paid, SPA said, citing program spokesman Sultan Al-Qahtani.

“The program is essential to the success of the transformation process in the Saudi economy to help mitigate the negative impacts on Saudi citizens, but I don’t think it’s been delivering the needed results,” Razeen Capital CEO Mohamed Alsuwayed told Arab News.

The program’s success was not possible without the king’s intervention on several occasions to provide additional allowances to the public, he said. “Also, the IMF is still emphasizing in its periodic assessments that Saudi should increase its social spending to ease the negative impact of the economic transformation on the citizens.”

Saudi expenditures in the first half of 2021 decreased by 1 percent from the first half of the previous year, according to the quarterly budget report, with total expenditure of SR465 billion in H1 2021 down from SR469 billion in H1 2020.

Expenditure on social benefits rose by 51 percent as the largest rise from H1 2020, reaching SR42 billion for H1 2021. Grants increased by 36 percent in H1 2021.

Subsidy spending for H1 2021 also decreased by 28 percent, followed by other expenditures, with a decrease of 10 percent, and finally in compensation to employees, with a decrease of 1 percent.

Topics: Citizen Account Program Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch
Saudi Arabia
Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch
The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household’s total monthly income. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Citizen Account Program deposits SR1.9 billion for July 

PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset

PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset
Updated 12 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN IN LONDON and RAYANA ALQUBALI IN RIYADH

PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset

PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset
  • PSG sold about 30 million euros of the tokens over the past week, about half of which was pocketed by the club
  • Trade in the tokens surged to $1.2 billion in the days leading up to his signing
Updated 12 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN IN LONDON and RAYANA ALQUBALI IN RIYADH

LONDON: Paris St. Germain may have made more than 15 million euros from the sale of fan tokens as rumors of the signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi circulated over the past week.

PSG sold about 30 million euros of the tokens over the past week, about half of which was pocketed by the club, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The crypto tokens surged 130 percent in five days, reaching a record $60 on Tuesday before trading at $40 on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Messi, who joined the Paris club on Tuesday, received a “significant” amount of his 25-30 million euros welcome package, PSG said on Thursday. Trade in the tokens surged to $1.2 billion in the days leading up to his signing.

Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allow holders to vote on mostly minor decisions related to their clubs. Among clubs to launch tokens this year are English Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy’s AC Milan. Messi’s former club Barcelona launched one last year.

Like bitcoin and other digital currencies, fan tokens can be traded on exchanges. They also share in common with other cryptocurrencies a tendency for wild price swings, leading some regulators to issue warnings to investors about digital assets.

“We have been able to engage with a new global audience, creating a significant digital revenue stream,” said Marc Armstrong, PSG’s chief partnerships officer.

HEIST REVERSED

Elsewhere in the crypto universe today, hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned over half of the $610 million-plus they stole, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday.

Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter hackers had returned $342 million of the currencies stolen. Some $268 million worth of tokens are still outstanding, it said.

Poly Network, which allows users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hit by the cyberheists, urging the culprits to return the stolen funds.

On the main cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, bitcoin gave up some of its recent gains, losing 4.7 percent to $44,279.93 as of 3:27 p.m. in London, while ether fell 5.7 percent to $3,062.49.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the brokerage arm of Singapore’s DBS Bank has received approval “in principle” from the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the country’s Payment Services Act to begin providing crypto services to asset managers and companies.

In 2019, the city also passed a payment law requiring all digital payment service providers to have a license to operate. CoinDesk has reported

In South Korea, electronics giant Samsung Electronics plans to be part of the Central Bank of Korea’s digital currency pilot project, testing the bank’s digital currency display functionality using its Galaxy smartphone. According to a report in the Korea Times on Thursday, CoinDesk

Jeff Bandman is a former senior CFTC official who is currently the director of Bandman Advisers on crypto-related amendments introduced in the Senate.

” Here’s the silver lining, if the US government believes it will collect $28 billion in taxes from the cryptocurrency industry in the next 10 years, then the cryptocurrency is here to stay and will be a new cornerstone of the American economy.”

In China, the central government continues to tighten regulations on the cryptocurrency industry as it released a five-year plan calling for tighter regulation across industries, indicating that the crackdown that has shaken investor confidence in the market will not abate soon.

Coding in real estate is an “inevitable next chapter, and the emergence of new secondary markets for digital real estate assets could mean increased liquidity and efficiency, lower costs and improved efficiency through the use of ‘smart contracts’ that can replace heavy and cumbersome paperwork on investors,” according to a report published by Moore Intelligence.

Nasdaq-listed auto insurance company Metromile has announced that it has purchased $1 million worth of bitcoin.

The company also plans to become the first insurance company to offer policyholders the option to pay in bitcoin or dollars. Bitcoin.com has reported.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has taken a stake in crypto exchange FTX and signed a multi-year deal to become its ambassador and spokesperson.

Topics: #crypto #bitcoin #psg #messi #fantokens

Related

Major crypto coins sustain gains as regulation debates continue
Business & Economy
Major crypto coins sustain gains as regulation debates continue
Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says
Business & Economy
Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says

Saudi Arabia plans to attract $7.3bn into health from private investors, minister says

Saudi Arabia plans to attract $7.3bn into health from private investors, minister says
Updated 12 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia plans to attract $7.3bn into health from private investors, minister says

Saudi Arabia plans to attract $7.3bn into health from private investors, minister says
  • The Saudi Ministry of Health aspires to increase the private sector’s participation in the sector from to 35 percent by 2030 from 25 percent
Updated 12 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The ministry is working with partners in the private sector and across government to implement a package of initiatives for privatization projects in the health sector in several regions in the Kingdom, with an initial investment volume exceeding $7.3 billion, Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Health aspires to increase the private sector’s participation in the sector from to 35 percent by 2030 from 25 percent today, he said.

It is seeking to operate medical cities, hospitals and primary care centers, highlighting the launch of an approximately $187 million project to build and operate Al-Ansar Hospital in Al Madinah with a capacity of 244 beds, the partnership contract for which is expected to be signed during the fourth quarter of this year.

The Ministry of Health is also seeking to offer 74 primary health care centers in the Kingdom, with initial investment of approximately $266 million, and the partnership contract is expected to be signed during the third quarter of next year, he said.

The ministry is also working on a $6.1 billion project to establish two medical cities with a capacity of 1,500 beds in the regions of Asir and Al-Jouf, aiming to provide specialized health services to the residents of the southern and northern regions of the Kingdom, and the partnership contract is expected to be signed in the second quarter of 2023, he said.

Privatizing the sector will have a good effect on raising the level of competition and reducing costs on the state when privatizing, especially if compulsory insurance is applied to citizens, business consultant Majed Alsaggaf told Arab News.

However, the health sector is very large and occupies a high percentage of the state budget, meaning it has taken longer than others to reform, Alsaggaf said.

Topics: #health #saudi #investment

Related

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia gives $133k to families of health workers who died of COVID-19
MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare
Saudi Arabia
MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare

Lebanon to discuss law allowing c.bank to keep subsidizing fuel, source says

Lebanon to discuss law allowing c.bank to keep subsidizing fuel, source says
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

Lebanon to discuss law allowing c.bank to keep subsidizing fuel, source says

Lebanon to discuss law allowing c.bank to keep subsidizing fuel, source says
  • The government attacked the central bank over the decision, calling it a unilateral move that would have serious consequences
  • The decision triggered scattered protests, though fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday and many petrol stations shut
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government will discuss a law on Thursday allowing the central bank to use its mandatory reserve to keep subsidizing fuel imports after the bank decided to halt a subsidy that has drained its coffers, a ministerial source said.
The government attacked governor Riad Salameh over the decision announced on Wednesday, calling it a unilateral move that would have serious consequences as Lebanon grapples with a crippling financial meltdown.
The central bank defended its decision, saying it told the government a year ago that legislation would be needed to use the mandatory reserve, a portion of deposits that must be preserved by law.
A loss of fuel subsidies would open a new phase in the financial crisis that has cut the value of Lebanon’s currency by more than 90 percent since 2019 and thrown more than half the population into poverty.
The episode captured the failure of the ruling elite to set policies to get Lebanon out of the worst since the 1975-90 civil war, even as supplies of fuel and medicine have run out.
The decision triggered scattered protests, though fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday and many petrol stations shut.
“They made us lose everything in Lebanon: no fuel, no electricity, no water, nothing. House rents now cost millions. Where should we go from here?” said Hussein Ibrahim, who was protesting against the decision in Sidon.
President Michel Aoun summoned Salameh to the presidential palace for a meeting at which the governor refused to back down, saying use of the mandatory reserve required legislation, the ministerial source said.
This would be discussed at an emergency meeting of Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s caretaker cabinet on Thursday, the source said.
Diab said he was opposed to subsidies being ended before an alternative was on offer. Progress was being made toward rolling out a prepaid cash card for the poor and the decision could have waited until it was available.
“It is a decision that contravenes the law,” he said on Twitter, referring to the June law establishing the cards.
“Its damages are much greater than the gains of protecting the mandatory reserves in the central bank” because it would take the country into the unknown.
MPs from the powerful Shiite group Hezbollah rejected Salameh’s move, saying the prepaid cards must be rolled out before any action on subsidies.
Since the onset of the crisis, the central bank had been effectively subsidizing fuel by using its dollar reserves to finance imports at exchange rates well below the rates on the parallel market.
The fuel subsidy has been costing about $3 billion a year.
The central bank said that while it had spent more than $800 million on fuel in the last month and the bill for medicines had multiplied, those goods were still absent from the open market, and being sold at prices that exceed their value.
Tempers have frayed with motorists queueing for hours for petrol and often not being able to fill up. Three men died in altercations on Monday related to scarce fuel supplies.
The central bank said on Wednesday that it would offer credit lines for fuel imports at market rather than subsidized exchange rates.
Unsubsidized, the price of 95 octane gasoline was projected at more than four times its previous price in a schedule reported by a broadcaster.
Most recently, the central bank had been extending credit for fuel imports at a rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar, compared with a parallel market rate of more than 20,000 pounds.
The reserves have sunk from more than $40 billion in 2016 to $15 billion in March. 

Topics: Lebanon Fuel subsidies Lebanon Central Bank Riad Salameh Lebanon crisis Banque du Liban

Related

Lebanese block roads after central bank puts brakes on fuel subsidies
Middle-East
Lebanese block roads after central bank puts brakes on fuel subsidies
Lebanon’s central bank to offer credit lines for fuel imports at market price, ends subsidy
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s central bank to offer credit lines for fuel imports at market price, ends subsidy

Latest updates

Electricity crisis deprives Lebanese fans of their beloved European football
Electricity crisis deprives Lebanese fans of their beloved European football
Libya in peace push amid flurry of diplomacy in Cairo
Libya in peace push amid flurry of diplomacy in Cairo
Egypt launches first Arabic robotic nurse
Egypt launches first Arabic robotic nurse
A number of people killed in shooting incident in Plymouth, England
Air Ambulances from Devon and Cornwall were called to the site of an incident believed to be a shooting in Plymouth, England. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Houthis fire hundreds of ‘renegade’ security officers
Houthis fire hundreds of ‘renegade’ security officers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.