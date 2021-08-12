You are here

Spanish clubs, minus Barca and Real, approve CVC investment deal
Spain's professional football clubs approved La Liga's plans to sell 10 percent of the Spanish game's rights to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and a 4th club rejected the deal. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

Spanish clubs, minus Barca and Real, approve CVC investment deal
  • The deal received green light from Spain's 42 clubs in top two divisions except Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and one unnamed club
  • CVC decided to leave out of the deal the four clubs which opposed it
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

MADRID: Spain’s professional football clubs approved La Liga’s plans to sell 10 percent of the Spanish game’s rights to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, La Liga president Javier Tebas said.
The deal received the green light from all but four of Spain’s 42 clubs in the top two divisions — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and one club which prefered not to be named — he said.
It needed two-thirds support among the 42 clubs.
CVC decided to leave out of the deal the four clubs which opposed it.
The private equity firm initially proposed to inject 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) into La Liga in exchange for a 10 percent stake in its television rights over 50 years.
But the amount was reduced to 2.1 billion euros after the four clubs voted to opt out, Tebas said following a club meeting to vote on the deal which was unveiled by La Liga last week.
La Liga argues the deal gives clubs funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernization projects, as well as boost their budgets to recruit new players.
But Real Madrid and Barcelona have fiercely opposed it. They complain the 50-year duration is too long in a rapidly changing industry and it undervalues the Spanish game’s rights.
Real Madrid said Tuesday they would take legal action against the Spanish league over the planned deal.
By opting out of the deal, Real Madrid and Barcelona will be free to continue with plans for the creation of a European Super League.
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are the last ones standing of the 12 clubs that signed up to the breakaway project in April, only for it to unravel when six Premier League clubs plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew.
CVC said it would give the four opposing clubs three years to change their minds and join the investment deal, without penalties.
Tebas said the deal was “the fruit of ten months of work” and he criticized “the other championship model which the clubs which voted against it defend.”
Real and Barcelona have long complained about the revamping of broadcasting rights in Spain which until 2016 they were able to negotiate on their own behalf before a new collective system came in under royal decree.
Real says the CVC deal is an “opportunist” undertaking and noted that CVC had tried but failed to land similar accords with the Italian and German leagues.

Topics: La Liga Spanish football real madrid Barcelona CVC

Electricity crisis deprives Lebanese fans of their beloved European football

Electricity crisis deprives Lebanese fans of their beloved European football
Updated 12 August 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Electricity crisis deprives Lebanese fans of their beloved European football

Electricity crisis deprives Lebanese fans of their beloved European football
  • Blackouts and diesel shortage forced many to miss the UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal
  • Football fans across the country are already coming to terms with not being able to watch this weekend’s opening English Premier League matches
Updated 12 August 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Lebanese sports fans are preparing for the disappointment of missing much of the European football season due to sweeping electricity blackouts and diesel shortages.

As the country enters the latest stage of economic collapse, even the joyful escape of watching a favorite team from England, Spain, or Italy is now being taken away.

Many fans were unable to watch European football’s season opener on Wednesday, the UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal, that went to extra time and was decided in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Due to hours of power failures, thousands of football enthusiasts living in Beirut, Tripoli, Saida, Tyre, Mount Lebanon, and other areas were left with blank TV screens when the match kicked off at 10 p.m. Beirut time.

“We barely get an hour of general electricity per day and yesterday was chaotic as our building’s backup generator ran out of diesel,” Armen, who did not want to give his full name, told Arab News. “They shut it down three hours before the game. I could not watch it.”

Infuriated that the European championships are just around the corner and he will not be able to enjoy “the passion of his life” due to the blackouts, Armen, who lives in Achrafieh, said he followed Wednesday’s match on a football app.

“I could not watch it live,” he complained.

George Maroun, a resident of Mount Lebanon, said he managed to catch up with the middle of the first half at a cafe near his neighborhood.

“Our generator had not been functioning since morning because we could not get diesel. They asked us for a hilarious price of $13 in fresh cash per canister (20 liters),” Maroun said.

Football enthusiast Mosbah Hassan was only able to watch the first half as his building’s generator switched off at 11 p.m. just as the second half started.

At least he managed to catch Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea ahead in the 13th minute, but he missed Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno’s equalizer deep in the second half.

The result remained 1-1 after extra time when Chelsea won the shootout and lifted their second European trophy for 2021 under the management of German coach Thomas Tuchel.

“I could not watch the match because the electricity went off and our generator was empty,” Marwan Moustafa said. “I tried to secure a diesel supply to be able to have the lights on but it was impossible.”

He is now coming to terms with not being able to watch this weekend’s opening English Premier League matches due to the power crisis.

On Thursday, many outraged residents blocked roads across the country after the central bank’s decision to stop subsidizing fuel imports except at the black market rate.

However, for some fans, the depth of Lebanon’s woes has put their love for the beautiful game into perspective.

Businessman and football fanatic Rabih Saad told Arab News that not watching football was a minor issue compared to not being able to perform essential daily tasks due to the lack of electricity.

“I watched the game using my internet data bundle that has been almost consumed for the month,” he said.

Ibrahim Hassan, a former sports teacher, said the committee that oversees his building puts the generator on a break between 10 p.m. and midnight.

“I am a Chelsea fan and could not watch or enjoy the win. I was so grumpy all day long for having failed to convince the committee to exceptionally keep the generator on for the night,” Ibrahim said.

A Beirut sports cafe owner, who identified himself as Mohammad, told Arab News he was flooded with customers because he was able to show the match.

“My cafe is always fully booked when football games are on, especially during Champion League nights, but yesterday clients flocked in by the dozens. Some agreed to watch while standing as their houses had blackouts and no generators.”

Topics: Lebanon UEFA Super Cup english Premier League Chelsea

Saudi Arabia rises 3 spots to number 61 in new FIFA World rankings

Saudi Arabia rises 3 spots to number 61 in new FIFA World rankings
Updated 12 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia rises 3 spots to number 61 in new FIFA World rankings

Saudi Arabia rises 3 spots to number 61 in new FIFA World rankings
  • Follows 3 wins in June qualifiers for 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup
  • Saudi Arabia overcame Yemen 3-0 on June 5, and followed that up with two more wins by the same score against Singapore and Uzbekistan
Updated 12 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia has ranked 61st in the latest FIFA rankings for men’s international teams issued on Thursday.

The Green Falcons rise came on the back of three victories in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and and saw them jump three places from last month’s 64th spot.

Saudi Arabia overcame Yemen 3-0 on June 5, and followed that up with two more wins by the same score against Singapore and Uzbekistan.

The results meant Herve Renard’s team won Group D to advance to the third round of qualifying scheduled to start in September.

The ranking of 61 means the Saudi team is sixth among the AFC teams in the overall table, behind Japan in 24th place, Iran (26), Australia (35), South Korea (36) and Qatar (42).

Belgium still leads the FIFA rankings despite missing out on Euro 2020. Brazil ranked second while reigning World Cup winners France placed third.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Green Falcons Herve Renard

Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket

Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket
Updated 12 August 2021
Jon Pike

Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket

Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket
  • Original reason for allowing technology in umpires’ decision-making was to review controversial decisions. DRS is now here to stay
Updated 12 August 2021
Jon Pike

LONDON: Last week, I traveled to Trent Bridge, Nottingham, to attend the first three days of the opening Test match of a series of five between England and India. The series is the first in the new round of the Test Match Championship to be contested by nine teams between mid-2021 and April 2023.

In a previous column, I covered the result of the play-off in June at Southampton between the top two teams in the 2019-2021 cycle, India and New Zealand, in which the latter triumphed, a setback to India’s quest to dominate world cricket.

There can be little doubt that the wounded Indian camp is seeking to re-set its goals by winning the series against an England team beset by injury, lack of preparation for Test cricket and, in the case of some players, a vulnerable technique. This showed through and England was fortunate that rain washed out the final day allowing a draw to be claimed.

My visit to Nottingham was partly sentimental. It is my former home territory, where I watched my first professional cricket match, and is the only international venue on which I ever played. However, following last week’s column on the authority of umpires, I went with an additional objective, that of focusing my eyes on the Decision Review System (DRS).

This can be invoked by the fielding team to challenge a “not out” decision and by the batting team to dispute an “out” decision. The fielding team captain or the batsman/batswoman being dismissed can activate a “Player Review” with a “T” sign.

In the 21st over, India reviewed an umpire’s decision, which ruled against an appeal for a catch by the wicketkeeper. The review is conducted by a third umpire, using a toolkit of technological aids. Based on these, he ruled that the ball had not touched the bat and that the umpire’s original decision was correct.

Two balls later, the bowler produced an almost identical delivery that drew an almost identical response from the batsman. The bowler and wicketkeeper appealed for a catch behind, which the umpire rejected. Again, the fielding team opted to review. This time, the third umpire detected the faintest of contact behind bat and ball and, almost reluctantly and apologetically, asked the on-field umpire to reverse his decision.

The DRS has added drama and tension to the game. The ultimate responsibility for deciding to review a not out decision rests with the captain of the fielding side, who has 15 seconds to form a view based on advice from those closest, usually the bowler and wicketkeeper. The crowd clapped down the 15 seconds and cheered his decision, made with one second left.

Whilst waiting for the third umpire’s decision, tension mounted, as the tracking process is shared on a big screen. When the decision was revealed, there was a heady mixture of jubilation and deflation amongst the spectators and the players. During the day, there were a further two reviews and, on the next day, four were activated. The spectacle is heightened in that each team has a limited number of reviews available per innings. In this series, it is three. Unsuccessful reviews are taken off the allowance, so each review carries both a degree of risk and judgement.

It should be remembered that the original reason for allowing technology to have a role in umpires’ decision-making was to review controversial decisions. The use of TV replays for three methods of dismissal had been introduced in November 1992 but it took a long while for any further technology to be accepted. Eventually, a player referral system was tested in a match between India and Sri Lanka in 2008 and was officially launched by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Nov. 24, 2009 in the Test series between New Zealand and Pakistan. The system was extended to One-Day Internationals in January 2011 for a series between Australia and England.

At that time, the intention was to make the system mandatory in all international matches but not all countries could agree that all elements were to be used and its implementation became optional, the system being used only if both teams agreed. The system was first used for One-Day Internationals in January 2011 in a series between Australia and England.

One of the main resistors to DRS was The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Although not against the use of technology in decision making, it did have concerns over the accuracy of the ball-tracking element. These concerns continued until 2016, when sufficient improvements had been made for the BCCI to agree to the experimental use of ball-tracking in a series against England. This paved the way for the use of DRS in T20 Internationals in October 2017 and a uniform system across all international match formats. More recently, it has been applied selectively in other first-class matches.

Every decision reviewed using DRS involves fixed steps followed by the third umpire. The first check is to establish if the delivery is legal, using tv replays, including slow-motion. Then, depending on whether the appeal is for a catch or leg-before-wicket, technology that uses directional microphones to detect small sounds made as ball hits bat or pad is available, as is infrared imaging system which shows if the ball has been in contact with bat or pad. Finally, for leg-before-wicket decisions, ball-tracking technology, which plots and projects the trajectory of a delivery that has been interrupted by the batsman/batswoman, often by the pad, is used to assess if the ball would have hit the stumps.

An on-field umpire has only moments to decide. Naturally, errors will be made. Research has revealed that, between 2009 and 2017, 26 percent of reviews resulted in on-field decisions being overturned, often by the slimmest of margins. It seems that DRS is here to stay and continue its uneasy relationship with the game.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Triumph for disabled athletes at first Riyadh training camp

Triumph for disabled athletes at first Riyadh training camp
Updated 12 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

Triumph for disabled athletes at first Riyadh training camp

Triumph for disabled athletes at first Riyadh training camp
  • Fakher sports program ‘highlights strengths of people with disabilities,’ says Saudi Paralympic Committee chief
Updated 12 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Fakher program, a campaign to develop and implement adaptive sports opportunities for people with disabilities, completed its first training camp in Riyadh last week.

Fakher, organized by the Saudi Arabia Paralympic Committee under the Quality of Life program, was launched on July 4 and aims to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to increase engagement in sports and improve the quality of life for Saudis.

Program activities are scheduled to be held over a year, and include the provision of health and physical rehabilitation services to Saudi male and female participants, with each member able to pick one of four sports fields that best suits his or her capabilities: Shooting, weightlifting, basketball or athletics.

The program will also provide prosthetic limbs and sports chairs.

Rafid Al-Qadheeb, CEO of Saudi Arabia Paralympic Committee, highlighted the importance of empowering people with disabilities through sports programs.

“This year marked a turning point in sports history in Saudi Arabia, with the inclusion of people with disabilities in the wider community,” he said. “Sport has provided much-needed visibility for those with disabilities in the country, and has highlighted their strengths and ability to contribute positively to their community.”

The Fakher program includes three local and international camps for about 350 Saudis, overseen by a team of experienced trainers and physiotherapists. National champions of these competitions will get the chance to join local sports clubs on a permanent basis.

“Fakher is a high-performance athlete wellness and transition program designed to give Saudi athletes new tools to pursue excellence during and beyond their sporting careers,” Al-Qadheeb said.

Following the program’s official announcement in July, hundreds of individuals with special needs signed up join the para-athletics program, with the first training camp kicking off in the Saudi capital on Aug. 1 and ending on Aug. 8.

Mohammed Al-Othman, head of project management for Fakher, said that the first training camp is part of a multi-sport series to be held nationally and internationally.

“It’s a message to talented people with disabilities to join Fakher,” he said. “We have a large number of applicants to join the program, but right now we are targeting around 350 disabled athletes, with more to come in the future.”

Al-Othman said that the registered athletes first attend an orientation session and later are given the opportunity during four days of training to select the sport they would like to take part in.

One of the disabled athletes who joined Fakher program, Munais Fahad Al-Qahtani, a social activist and founder and head of the Saudi Falcons with disabilities team, posted on his Twitter account: “On Sunday, it was my last day at the first Fakher training camp with the group. I would like to extend my special thanks to the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, and to Ahmed Al-Muqarin, president of the Fakher supreme committee, for giving us the chance to empower ourselves.”

He added: “It’s so great to see more athletes involved now. I hope this gets bigger and bigger in coming years.” 

Topics: Fakher Program Riyadh Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Paralympic Committee

New Man City documentary features unseen footage of historic title-winning season

New Man City documentary features unseen footage of historic title-winning season
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

New Man City documentary features unseen footage of historic title-winning season

New Man City documentary features unseen footage of historic title-winning season
  • ‘Together’ follows players and staff as they close in on the 2020-21 Premier League title and reach the club’s first-ever Champions League final
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Manchester City documentary released today includes never-before-seen footage of the closing months of the record-breaking 2020-21 season which saw the club claim its fifth English Premier League title in 10 years.

“Together” will be available for football fans in the Middle East through the club’s channel, CITY+, for one week before being released globally on YouTube.

“The teamwork and togetherness shown by everyone involved at the club last season, both on and off the field, was amazing,” said Manchester City captain Fernandinho. “This film shows some of those special moments, as well as the highs and lows we experienced as players during a season like no other.”

 

 

After a season largely disrupted by the challenges of the global pandemic, and at a time when fans have physically been further away from the team than ever before, the film gives an insight into the closing games of the Premier League and domestic cup competitions, as well as the club’s first appearance in a Champions League final.

Shot by a camera crew allowed inside the player bubble and using a multi-camera set-up, the feature film includes behind-the-scenes close-ups of players and staff during some of the biggest moments of last season.

Among the scenes are Pep Guardiola’s team talks, exclusive footage of club legend Sergio Aguero’s final few weeks at the Etihad, and dressing room speeches from Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

“We wished we could have enjoyed more moments with our fans across the world last year, but I hope they enjoy watching this film and it helps to build their excitement for the new season,” Fernandinho said.

“We can’t wait to be together again.”

Gavin Johnson, media director at City Football Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to release this feature film today for fans across the globe to enjoy. Despite the challenges and restrictions we faced during the 2020-21 season, our small, embedded crew was able to capture some truly special, behind-the-scenes moments of the climax to an extraordinary campaign.”

He added: “The unique circumstances for our crew to be living and traveling alongside our players allowed them to not just observe but also be part of the team and showcase its journey for fans to enjoy.”

Topics: Manchester city football

