Saudi and Eritrean foreign ministers discuss security in Africa

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 12 August 2021
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in Riyadh. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Kingdom’s support of regional and international efforts to lay the foundations for security and stability, resolve conflicts, advance development, and promote investment on the African continent.
The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, in addition to discussing regional and international developments of common interest, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Meskel said “the visit is part of regular consultations between the two countries, which have established a Joint Ministerial Commission.

 

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Friday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, AlEkhbariya reported.

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.

On Monday, the coalition knocked down two other drones heading toward the city, located in the southern province of Asir.

The Houthis have been condemned for targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom, an act which Saudi Arabia and the coalition say is tantamount to war crimes.

The attacks come days after the UN named veteran Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as new special envoy for Yemen, seeking to find new ground for peace talks between the Internationally recognized government and the Houthis.

Grundberg’s appointment was widely welcomed by the international community amid renewed hopes of an end to the seven-year war.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would stand by the new envoy.

“We wish him success in his new role and look forward to working with him. The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts to reach a political solution that helps bring peace and prosperity to Yemen,” Prince Faisal said on Twitter.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi welcomed Grundberg’s appointment, and called on his government to cooperate with him and facilitate his tasks to enhance peace opportunities.

But chief Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Sunday that the group had no plans to meet the new envoy, and such a meeting would be pointless because Grundberg had “nothing in his hands.”

“There is no use in having any dialogue before airports and ports are opened as a humanitarian necessity and priority,” said Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman.

Efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Yemen, sponsored by Grundberg’s predecessor Martin Griffiths, failed as the Houthis refused to put into place a nationwide truce and stop their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was great international support for addressing the humanitarian crisis and ending the Yemen conflict.

“There is unprecedented consensus on resolving the conflict and a real opportunity for peace. Only a durable agreement among Yemenis can reverse the dire humanitarian crisis,” Blinken said in a statement.

Riyadh-based anti-terrorism coalition organizes lecture on war by proxy

The concept of war by proxy is discussed at IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday. (Twitter)
The concept of war by proxy is discussed at IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday. (Twitter)
RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) hosted a lecture titled “War by Proxy: Fourth Generation Warfare” on Thursday at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The lecture reviewed the concept of war by proxy, its mechanisms, military, political and economic dimensions, and the most important means, tools and characteristics that are used in wars by proxy.

Mechanisms and strategies of states in using war by proxy and ways to avoid and take precautions against this, in addition to countering financing terrorism, were also reviewed.

Presented by Jordan's representative at IMCTC, Brig. Gen. Raed Salim Al-Marashdeh, the session was attended by the acting secretary-general of IMCTC, Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, as well as representatives of member states and employees of IMCTC.

 

International Camel Organization signs cooperation agreement with the World Assembly of Youth

International Camel Organization signs cooperation agreement with the World Assembly of Youth
  Deal signed to encourage the youth to take interest in developing and revitalizing the camel industry as part of ensuring food security
RIYADH: Sheikh Fahad bin Falah bin Hithlin, founder and president of the Riyadh-based International Camel Organization (ICO), spoke on International Youth Day, observed annually on Aug. 12, about the ICO’s objectives in relation to young people.

He said that improving camel rearing, care, and preserving their cultural significance, through the use of technology in the sector, especially among young people, are among ICO’s strategic goals.

“The youth are the future and they are the ones that will further disseminate this global heritage,” he noted.

To mark this occasion, the ICO signed a joint memorandum of cooperation with the World Assembly of Youth (WAY), with the aim of developing cultural, scientific and practical thought in the field of camel breeding and heritage.

The memorandum also seeks to develop and revitalize the sector among young people, support researchers in the field of camel studies, and to ensure a better future via means of food security and economics.

The two parties stressed that the memorandum also aims to conduct research related to the future of camels, by organizing an international youth conference to address camel affairs and the development of their culture.

The ICO is a Riyadh-based nonprofit organization founded in March 2019. It has 105 member states, and aims to develop and serve all matters related to camels.

It also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh to exchange experiences in the field of camel research and study, and leverage the library’s cultural and scientific inventory to support its programs.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will work to establish a camel information center, including a specialized library.

The library will build a camel database, while the Saudi Arabian Camel Club will allocate a pavilion for the library at the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.

Saudi crown prince in phone call with Brazilian president

Saudi crown prince in phone call with Brazilian president
NEOM: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday.
During the call, the crown prince checked on Bolsonaro’s condition, wishing him good health. Bolsonaro thanked prince Mohammed in return.
They also discussed the two friendly countries’ bilateral relations and ways to develop them.

Algeria has Kingdom's support, Saudi FM tells counterpart as wildfires continue to burn

Algeria has Kingdom’s support, Saudi FM tells counterpart as wildfires continue to burn
  Dozens of forest fires have hit mountainous areas in northern Algeria since Monday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, on Thursday as wildfires ravaged parts of the north African country.
During the call, Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s support for the government and people of Algeria in these difficult times.
Dozens of forest fires have hit mountainous areas in northern Algeria since Monday, mainly in Tizi Ouzou, the main province of the Kabyle region east of the capital, Algiers. 65 people have been killed, including at least 28 military men who were deployed to help firefighters contain the blazes.
During the call, they also reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them, in addition to discussing regional and international developments of common interest.

