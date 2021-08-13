What We Are Eating Today: Sabeeka

If you love to work out and are looking for the perfect exercising snack, then you need to get to know Sabeeka.
This Saudi brand offers healthy no-bake energy snack bars made with the Kingdom’s premium date varieties and fresh nuts.
Start your day with something healthy, delicious, and full of energy by trying one of Sabeeka’s six flavors.
The brand uses different nuts and toppings made of dates as the main ingredient, with flavors including ajwa pistachio rose, sukkari walnut sesame, mabroom almond coconut, khalas peanuts, khalas cashews and khalas hazelnuts.
The name of the brand translates to “gold bar” in English, referencing how eating healthy is great for your body.
With no added sugar, the all-natural date bars are guilt-free.
Sabeeka also produces minis: A jar of 18 assorted pieces that you can use as a substitute for dessert offered with Arabic coffee to your guests.
The brand offers all vegan and organic ingredients that add a lot of nutritional value such as coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary extract, Chia seeds, flaxseeds and raw cacao. The bars are available at many hypermarkets. For more information, visit Instagram @sabeekabar.
Updated 07 August 2021
Nada Hameed
Brown Butter is a Saudi home-based bakery brand, its name reflecting one of the backbone ingredients of its sweet and savory recipes.
Browning the butter is a method used to give a deep, nutty flavor to products, and to also diffuse an aroma and attractive chestnut brown color.
The bakery offers an array of scrumptious snack bars, including pecan bars made with organic maple syrup.
The menu also offers peanut butter bars, and pistachio and rose bars, that can work as a snack or a wonderful addition to a dessert buffet.
There are also kunafa bars with different crusty toppings, coming in either cardamom or salted caramel flavor.
The bakery also offers a summer special of kunafa and vanilla ice cream with a salted caramel box of six jars, an ideal choice to enjoy with family or friends.
Everything offered in the bakery is hand-made. For more information, you can find the bakery on the @lugmety or @thechefz_ food delivery apps.
Jeddah-based bakery Wildflour offers local homemade desserts and specialized gifts for people who crave the sweet taste of brownies and cookies.
The business chooses simplicity and classic flavors to create memorable dessert foods and baked goods.
Its most popular products include chewy brownie bites with a crumble top and freshly baked bundt cakes in several flavors, including banana and chocolate, and lemon and blueberry.
The bakery uses classic white boxes and decorative wildflower varieties to package its desserts. It also offers gift options, cards and flowers. Wildflour offers catering services for large events and also hosts product giveaways.
One unique product offered by the bakery is the brownie bit mini jar, which dispenses miniature sweet snacks for people following strict diets. It is also good choice for a chocolate treat on the go.
For more information, find the bakery on the food delivery app Lugmety or directly on Instagram @wildflour.bakery.
Mideast, North Africa region to get 50 Best Restaurants list in 2022
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: In February 2022, some of the most lauded restaurateurs, fine chefs and food lovers will congregate in the UAE for the reveal of the 50 top restaurants in the region.
It’s been announced that The World's 50 Best Restaurants, owned and run by William Reed Business Media and established in 2002, is launching a new regional restaurants list and awards program that will be hosted in Abu Dhabi early next year.
It will be the first time that a Middle Eastern country will play host to the prestigious event, which is informally known as the Oscars of fine dining.
“We are delighted that Abu Dhabi will be playing host to the awards ceremony, as the UAE capital has been establishing itself as a culinary force over recent years,” William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, said in a released statement.
Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants is the latest regional restaurants list and awards program since 2013, when both Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants were established.
The list, which was born out of the magazine pages of Britain’s “Restaurant” is now widely regarded as the most highly influential ranking of its kind.
The inaugural Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list will be revealed in a live countdown, along with a series of special awards, culminating in the announcement of The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2022.
“The diversity of cuisines and restaurants across this wide region will ensure this new list is a vital addition to the international gastronomic landscape,” added Drew.
The ranking will be determined by 250 voters, made up of anonymous restaurant experts from 19 countries across the region, based on their best restaurant experiences. Dining establishments cannot apply to be on the list.
Meanwhile, a program of events, including a forum, chef masterclasses and dining events, will be hosted in the UAE capital in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi from Feb. 4-11, as part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Calendar.
Some events will be open to the public on a ticketed basis, with details to be revealed later.
The gala awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 7.
The Kuwaiti chef and entrepreneur on cheese-melt goodness, the brilliance of butter, and taking inspiration from his dad
Updated 30 July 2021
Nourhan Tewfik
LONDON: On a fine London afternoon, Kuwaiti chef Ahmad Al-Bader sits in Chestnut Bakery. It is one of four successful food ventures he’s co-founded and currently co-manages — the other three being the beef canteen Habra, and Lunch Room — a “social-dining venue” — both in Kuwait, as well as GunBun in Riyadh.
Al-Bader has made a name for himself in the regional and international culinary scenes thanks largely to the consistent quality of his food, which is partly down to his systematic approach to cooking and baking.
“This is the core of success,” he says. “Things have to be written down. For the past 10 years I’ve been writing my recipes, not cooking them. When you reach this point, you have to be very experienced and to know exactly what is right. Recipes are written based on the palette — the acidity, sourness, bitterness, and sweetness; that’s how I create the balance.”
Q: What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
A: Butter. It’s has a fatty flavour. It’s soothing and it hits the palette. Sometimes you can have a loaf of white bread and still feel empty. But on other days you can have two or three spoons of peanut butter and some honey and feel happy.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I love Chinese food, and Indian. Anything that (Wagamama founder) Alan Yau does always inspires me. He’s one of the ‘guru’ concept developers I’ve met. I respect how he thinks and works and I’ve learned a lot from him. The same applies to Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi (co-owners of six delis and restaurants in London). I have the greatest respect for them.
What’s the most common issue you find when you eat in other restaurants?
Dining out is never for competitive purposes. Knowledge is always my objective — I want to learn how to do something. But not to compete. My objective is always to build something with value.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly? And why?
A cheese melt sandwich. Good cheese and good bread. It’s soothing. And you can play with it — you can put pickles, mustard, or roast beef or chicken. And use a good 60 grams of butter; that will give you a solid foundation.
What’s the most annoying thing customers do?
Customers are never annoying. As long as they’re not insulting one of the waiters or insulting us, I’ll respect whatever they have to say. I’m here to serve them.
What’s your biggest challenge as a restaurateur?
Food handling, especially critical items like protein and fish that need to be transported. I don’t risk having a lot of them in my concept because of the heat and handling. Freshness is very important in these protein concepts. That’s why I simplify things through process cooking or curing, et cetera. That’s what I do to avoid any bacterial growth.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Grilling and barbecuing reminds me so much of my dad. Prepping instant salsas is also one of many things I learned from him. He’s probably been making chimichurri for 30 years but in his own way, with a lot of coriander and garlic. He’s always been a host. Hosting is very important to me.
I also love slow cooking. I love cooking tongue — beef or lamb — and this I also got from my dad. I remember he used to slice it and eat it with mustard. And I always loved that.
Here, Al-Bader offers some cooking tips and a recipe for a tasty beetroot dish (although it requires a sous-vide machine).
If you want wholesome, nutrient-dense snack choices, try Loqmatain date bars — a Saudi brand that offers healthy tasty snacks made of different types.
Loqmatain is an Arabic expression that translates as eating a small portion of food or snack, which reflects on the concept of the brand, as it offers on-the-go date bars and dip snacks that you can take to work to have with your morning coffee, or on a road trip. They are also suitable for children as Loqmatain’s products are rich in fiber and naturally sweetened.
The bars on offer are an updated version of those popular in the 80s and 90s, filled with biscuits and wrapped with date paste.
Each product is accompanied by different toppings and optional dips, including tahini, pistachio, and chocolate. The local brand deals almost exclusively with local farmers, to ensure good quality.
You can find them in supermarkets and coffee shops in many cities in Saudi Arabia. For more information visit their website: Loqmatain.com or Instagram account @loqmatain