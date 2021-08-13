Oil extends losses as Delta variant slows demand recovery

You are here

Both global benchmark, WTI and Brent, are little changed this week.
Reuters

  International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply
TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging COVID-19 cases worldwide forced governments to revive movement restrictions.
Brent crude was down 58 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $70.73 a barrel by 6:30 a.m. GMT, after dropping 13 cents in the previous session.
US crude was off by 65 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $68.44 a barrel, having fallen 0.2 percent on Thursday. The benchmarks are little changed this week.
“The sudden about-face by the IEA has shaken nerves and capped the oil rally, bringing home the reality of the impact of the Delta variant,” said Jeffrey Halley, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.
Rising demand for crude ground to a halt in July and is set to rise at a slower pace over the rest of 2021 because of the surge in infections from the coronavirus Delta variant, the IEA said on Thursday.
Banks have also lowered their near-term demand forecasts. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in August and averaging 97.9 million bpd in September, on par with the nearly 98 million bpd average in July,” JPM Commodities Research said.
Similarly, Goldman Sachs has reduced its estimate for the global oil deficit to 1 million bpd from 2.3 million bpd in the short term as demand is set to decline in August and September. Looking beyond the near-term risks from Delta, the bank still expects the demand recovery to continue alongside rising vaccination rates.
In sharp contrast, OPEC on Thursday stuck to its forecasts for a rebound in oil demand globally this year and further growth in 2022, notwithstanding the rising concern about the surge in COVID-19 infections.
In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also raised its expectations for supplies next year from other producers, including US shale drillers, which could potentially snarl efforts by the group and allies, known as OPEC+, to achieve a balance in the market.
“Although OPEC left its demand forecast unchanged, we think that the near-term demand outlook has deteriorated, which may mean that the group adjusts down its supply plans at its next meeting,” Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Egyptian transport startup Swvl sees profit by 2024

Egyptian transport startup Swvl sees profit by 2024
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

  Swvl plans to list on Nasdaq in fourth quarter
  Expects to operate in Europe, Asia, LatAm by 2025
CAIRO: Transport start-up Swvl, based in Dubai and Cairo, expects to turn its first profit in 2024 as it expands into new countries, its chief financial officer Youssef Salem said on Thursday.
Swvl last month announced a merger with US-based Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital that will allow the company to list on the US Nasdaq stock exchange.
Founded in Egypt in 2017, Swvl operates a digital platform that allows passengers to reserve and pay for rides with participating buses along fixed routes.
It now operates in 10 cities in six countries and makes more than 3 million trips a month, a number it aims to increase to 2 million a day by 2025.
“Swvl will turn profitable in 2024 after investments and operating costs of about $13 million. We then aim to earn more than $170 million in 2025,” Salem told Reuters.
Swvl’s administrative offices are in Dubai and its main operations in Cairo.
Its capital of more than $100 million will increase to $550 million after it completes a merger with Queen’s Gambit by the end of the year.
It plans to list on Nasdaq in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is studying a possible listing on the Egyptian Exchange in 2022/23.
The company aims to expand to 30 cities in 20 countries by 2025, including in southern and western Europe, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, Salem said.
It will expand into other activities such as logistics, advertising and financial services beginning in 2023, he added.
This should help to increase Swvl’s revenue to $800 million in 2024 from a projected $79 million this year and $26 million in 2020 and $100,000 in 2017. It expects revenue to exceed $1 billion in 2025.
The company has 600 employees, 400 of whom are in Egypt, and a network of 5,000 buses, 3,000 of which are in Egypt.

Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020

Saudi trade body hands out $9.3m in anti-competition fines in 2020
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) revealed in a report that it imposed SR35.2 million ($9.3 million) in fines during 2020 on companies that breached competition rules in the Kingdom, Okaz newspaper reported.

Cases in the past year include nine companies that were charged with violating competition law, complicity in tenders, abusing a dominant position, requiring subscription to other services and completing concentration without informing the authority, according to GAC’s website.

GAC, which is headed by former governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Ahmed Al-Kholaifi, announced on Wednesday that it had approved the merger of 32 forex companies into one closed-stock company to help mitigate losses from the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017

Saudi Arabia has spent $27bn on citizen welfare program since 2017
Updated 12 August 2021
Jana Salloum

  More than SR1.9 billion was paid out in August, its 45th batch, while SR10.5 million in arrears was paid
  Expenditure on social benefits rose by 51 percent as the largest rise from H1 2020, reaching SR42 billion for H1 2021
RIYADH: The Kingdom has deposited SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) into the accounts of beneficiaries of its Citizen Account Program since its establishment in 2017, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The welfare program is a national scheme aimed at protecting low-income Saudi households from the direct, indirect and expected impacts of the economic reforms taking place in the Kingdom through monthly cash transfers into their accounts. The program was launched following the structural reforms and removal and reduction of subsidies that accompanied the Saudi Vision 2030 plan.

More than SR1.9 billion was paid out in August, its 45th batch, while SR10.5 million in arrears was paid, SPA said, citing program spokesman Sultan Al-Qahtani.

“The program is essential to the success of the transformation process in the Saudi economy to help mitigate the negative impacts on Saudi citizens, but I don’t think it’s been delivering the needed results,” Razeen Capital CEO Mohamed Alsuwayed told Arab News.

The program’s success was not possible without the king’s intervention on several occasions to provide additional allowances to the public, he said. “Also, the IMF is still emphasizing in its periodic assessments that Saudi should increase its social spending to ease the negative impact of the economic transformation on the citizens.”

Saudi expenditures in the first half of 2021 decreased by 1 percent from the first half of the previous year, according to the quarterly budget report, with total expenditure of SR465 billion in H1 2021 down from SR469 billion in H1 2020.

Expenditure on social benefits rose by 51 percent as the largest rise from H1 2020, reaching SR42 billion for H1 2021. Grants increased by 36 percent in H1 2021.

Subsidy spending for H1 2021 also decreased by 28 percent, followed by other expenditures, with a decrease of 10 percent, and finally in compensation to employees, with a decrease of 1 percent.

Lebanese government, central bank clash over fuel subsidies

Lebanese government, central bank clash over fuel subsidies
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  The government attacked the central bank over the decision, calling it a unilateral move that would have serious consequences
  The decision triggered scattered protests, though fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday and many petrol stations shut
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government clashed with the central bank on Thursday over its move to end fuel subsidies that have drained the currency reserves, saying prices must not change and subsidies must continue until measures are in place to help the poor.
With the government and central bank adopting conflicting positions, petroleum importers demanded clarification, with one warning of huge fuel shortages due to inadequate supply.
The loss of fuel subsidies would open a new phase in the financial crisis that has sunk the value of Lebanon’s currency by more than 90 percent since 2019 and thrown more than half the population into poverty.
Since the crisis began, the central bank has been effectively subsidizing fuel by using its dollar reserves to finance imports at exchange rates well below the rates on the parallel market.
The central bank defended its decision to provide dollars at market rates, saying it had told the government a year ago that legislation would be needed to dip into the mandatory reserve, a portion of deposits that must be preserved by law.
The public dispute at the very top of the Lebanese state captured the failure of the ruling elite to set policies to get the country out of its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, even as supplies of fuel and medicine have run out.
Petroleum importers noted that while the government said petroleum products must continue to be sold at prices based on a subsidized exchange rate, the central bank would now only open credit lines for them to import at the market rate.
The same exchange rate must apply for buying and selling, they said. “We are waiting for them to sort it out, to communicate what they want to do,” Maroun Chammas, a member of The Association of Petroleum Importing Companies, said.
The central bank’s decision triggered scattered protests, though fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday and many petrol stations were shut.
After an emergency meeting of the caretaker cabinet, the government affirmed the need to continue subsidies, and that steps to rationalize them should only begin when prepaid cash cards for the poor, approved by parliament in June, were rolled out.
It also said there must be no change in the prices of refined petroleum products.
The government statement did not spell out how this would be achieved if the central bank was going to stop providing dollars at subsidized exchange rates.
The government accused governor Riad Salameh of acting unilaterally.
“They made us lose everything in Lebanon: no fuel, no electricity, no water, nothing. House rents now cost millions. Where should we go from here?” said Hussein Ibrahim, who was protesting against the decision in Sidon.
SUMMONED TO PALACE
President Michel Aoun summoned Salameh to the presidential palace for a meeting at which the governor refused to back down, saying use of the mandatory reserve required legislation, a ministerial source said.
The source said the idea of draft legislation was discussed at the cabinet meeting and the government would work on a draft.
“The country cannot bear the dire consequences of this type of decision,” Diab said at the start of the cabinet meeting.
“Its damages are much greater than the gains of protecting the mandatory reserves in the central bank” because it would take the country into the unknown.
MPs from the powerful Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah rejected Salameh’s move, echoing the view that the prepaid cards must be rolled out before any action on subsidies.
The fuel subsidy has been costing about $3 billion a year.
The central bank said that while it had spent more than $800 million on fuel in the last month and the bill for medicines had multiplied, those goods were still absent from the open market, and being sold at prices that exceed their value.
Tempers have frayed with motorists queuing for hours for petrol and often not being able to fill up. Three men died in altercations on Monday related to scarce fuel supplies.
The central bank said on Wednesday it would offer credit lines for fuel imports at market rather than subsidized exchange rates.
Unsubsidized, the price of 95-octane gasoline was projected at more than four times its previous price in a schedule reported by a broadcaster.
Most recently, the central bank had been extending credit for fuel imports at a rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar, compared with a parallel market rate of more than 20,000 pounds.
The reserves have sunk from more than $40 billion in 2016 to $15 billion in March.

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

  The GCC Bureau reviewed allegations that this product was imported at dumped prices
RIYADH: The GCC Standing Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade decided to start an anti-dumping investigation on the GCC imports of cardboard, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCCSG) said in a statement today.

Imports consist of the testliner and fluted paperboard originating from Germany, France, and India, in line with the provisions of Article (2) of the executive regulations of the GCC Unified Customs Law.

The GCC Bureau reviewed allegations of the GCC industry and confirmed by evidence that this product was imported to the GCC market at dumped prices, which resulted in material damage to the GCC similar products, Director General, Rehan Mubarak Fayez said.

