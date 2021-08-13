You are here

Wheat hits new highs as USDA stokes world supply worries

Wheat hits new highs as USDA stokes world supply worries
The USDA reduced its estimate of US wheat production to a 19-year low due to adverse weather. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  • Paris wheat at new contract highs, CBOT wheat at new 3-month top
  • USDA's steep world supply cuts fuelled rally in wheat market
Reuters

PARIS/SINGAPORE: US and European wheat futures extended gains on Friday, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world supply in a US government report fueled concern about dwindling availability in major export zones.
Corn and soybeans edged up as investors assessed the US Department of Agriculture’s sharper than expected reductions to US yields against the agency’s lower demand projections.
In its widely followed monthly crop outlook on Thursday, the USDA surprised the market by slashing projected world wheat supplies, notably due to a combined 20 million ton cut to expected production in Russia and Canada. The USDA also reduced its estimate of US production to a 19-year low due to adverse weather.
“The market found a new factor of tension with the strong cuts to production in the main exporting countries,” consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4 percent at $7.64-1/4 a bushel by 11:11 a.m. GMT, near an earlier three-month peak. Euronext futures showed sharper gains, drawing additional strength from weak milling quality in a rain-hit French harvest. December wheat on Euronext was up 2.7 percent at a new life of contract high of 255.50 euros ($300.16) a ton.
Grain group Soufflet said on Thursday only about a third of soft wheat it has collected so far in France was meeting a key milling standard. CBOT corn was up 0.2 percent at $574.50 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9 percent to $13.53-1/2 a bushel.
Corn had rallied on Thursday on the USDA’s reduced forecast for US yields, although as in soybeans the USDA trimmed demand projections. The export outlook for US soybeans has been clouded by signs of slowing Chinese demand. However, analysts still see global supplies remaining relatively tight.
“Modest demand rationing — especially in soy — may deliver a softer landing for G&O (grains and oilseeds) supplies, but it will be tough to materially raise carry-out (stocks) over the next year or two, raising prices risks for consumers across the board,” Rabobank said in a note.

Philipp Plein opens door for major fashion groups to accept cryptocurrencies

Philipp Plein opens door for major fashion groups to accept cryptocurrencies
Updated 13 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

  • Philipp Plein Group is accepting 15 different types of cryptocurrency
  • Plein expects the biggest impact to be through its online channels
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Major fashion house Philipp Plein has started accepting cryptocurrency, raising the prospect that other leading brands will follow suit.

As of Aug. 3, Switzerland-based Philipp Plein Group began accepting 15 different types of cryptocurrency, including bitcoin and Ethereum, at both its bricks-and-mortar stores and online, it said in a statement.

Plein expects the biggest impact to be through its digital channels, which are already its most lucrative, turning over a predicted 100 million euros this year.

“Being among the most progressive and disruptive fashion brands is nothing new for Philipp Plein,” the company’s founder said. “I believe that cryptocurrencies are the future and my team and I have made a major commitment in time and resources, performing all necessary system modifications in order to adopt this new type of currency.”

However, the reasons that make accepting cryptos attractive to Philipp Plein are the same that might make it less desirable to some of the other major fashion and luxury groups, such as LVMH and Chanel.

Plein is a controversial character in the fashion industry, and has developed a brand that sometimes seems designed to upset those who don’t adore it. His clothes are often ostentatious and are not ashamed to reflect the wealth needed to afford them.

Yet, other luxury brands have been experimenting with crypto adoption. Earlier this month, Burberry launched a non-fungible token (NFT) collection in Blankos Block Party, a game designed by Mythical games.

In April, LVMH, Prada, Richemont and others announced the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a platform designed to verify the authenticity and provenance of luxury goods.

A few luxury and beauty brands, including watchmakers Hublot and Franck Muller, are accepting cryptocurrency for payment.

With cryptos mainly used for investing and trading these days, it is not clear how many transactions actually occur using these decentralized currencies. The biggest value may be in adding some cutting edge flavor to your brand, and who better than a fashion label to do that.

WHITE HAT BUG BOUNTY
Elsewhere in the cryptoscape today, Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform that lost $610 million in a hack earlier this week, confirmed on Friday it had offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 “bug bounty.”
In a statement, it thanked the hacker — who it dubbed a “white hat,” sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities — who had returned the bulk of the funds for “helping us improve Poly Network’s security.”

The network also said it hoped “Mr. White Hat” would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the $500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins.

On the markets, bitcoin rebounded from yesterday’s loss, adding 4.2 percent to $46,534 as of 2:14 p.m. in London. Ethereum was 4.1 percent stronger at $3,232.

Solar-gas hybrid Green Duba power plant is 95% complete — Saudi Electricity

Solar-gas hybrid Green Duba power plant is 95% complete — Saudi Electricity
Updated 13 August 2021
Jana Salloum

  • Project combines solar array with combined cycle gas turbines
  • 605 MW project will cost $906.5 million
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia accelerates its low-carbon energy plans as the state electricity company announced the 95 percent completion of the Green Duba power plant, which combined solar with combined cycle gas turbines.

The 605 MW project will cost SR3.4 billion ($906.5 million), SPA reported.

The Green Duba plant is being built with GE and represents Saudi Arabia’s first integration of a solar array with a combined-cycle plant and the first introduction of condensate as a gas turbine fuel. It has the capacity to generate the equivalent power needed to supply approximately 600,000 Saudi Arabia homes for a year.

Saudi Electricity has six ongoing projects at an estimated cost of SR5.5 billion with further projects under tender and award for a further SR1.6 billion, according to SPA.

Projects under development include the construction of a 210 km dual antenna, high-voltage line that will a cost SR249.6 million, Saudi Electricity said.

The Buhairah-Tabuk substation and its link to the network will cost SR683 million, while a smart-meter project has been fully completed.

Saudi Arabia's Tawal plans to add 200 telecom towers annually

Saudi Arabia’s Tawal plans to add 200 telecom towers annually
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

  • Tawal owns about 15,000 of Saudi's 35,000 telecoms towers
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ICT infrastructure company Tawal is planning to build about 200 new towers in the Kingdom every year, to keep pace with the sector’s expansion needs, CEO Mohammed Alhakbani told Argaam.

The company is working to participate in major projects in the Kingdom, such as NEOM, Al-Qiddiya, Red Sea, Amaala and AlUla, he said.

There are more than 35,000 communications towers in Saudi Arabia, and Tawal owns about 45 percent of them, Alhakbani said.

The company’s net income margin ranges from 15-to-20 percent, a strong performance compared with the profit margins and returns for the most efficient international companies, he said.

The first dedicated telecom tower company in the Kingdom recently adopted its sustainability strategy that consists of improving access to high-speed digital services for the entire community, being committed to environmental standards and contributing to local economic development by supporting and raising the proportion of local content it uses, he said.

At NEOM, Tawal has started the construction of 60 new sites that operate entirely on solar energy, Alhakbani said.

Tawal is using hybrid energy solutions consisting of batteries and generators for 850 sites, with the aim of reaching more than 1,000 locations through 2021, he said.

More than 300 diesel generators have also been converted and connected to the electricity grid, with a further 100 to be added by the end of 2021, while renewable energy is increasingly being used across its network, he said.

Tawal is also working on promoting the sharing of communication towers to reduce duplication, he said.

Rosneft second-quarter profit leaps on higher oil prices

Rosneft second-quarter profit leaps on higher oil prices
Updated 13 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin
and
Reuters

  • Net profit showed a fivefold increase from the same period last year
Rinat Gainullin and Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian oil producer Rosneft’s second-quarter net profit showed a fivefold increase from the same period last year, it said on Friday, citing recovering oil prices.
Net profit surged to 233 billion roubles ($3.2 billion) while revenue doubled to 2.167 trillion roubles.

Rosneft, which includes oil major BP among its shareholders, said that liquid hydrocarbon production was at an average of 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, down from 4.04 million bpd a year earlier, when OPEC+ launched its deepest oil supply cuts to prop-up global prices hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue increased 25 percent quarter on quarter to 2,167 billion billion. The company’s total hydrocarbon output increased 5.6% from the first quarter to 452.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The results slightly exceeded analysts’ expectations but overall came as no surprise to the market. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated revenue 2,089 billion roubles and net income of 224.7 billion roubles.

“We expect management to comment on its capex guidance for 2021 and provide more details on its enormous Vostok Oil project, which includes several fields on Russia’s Taymyr Peninsula and in the north of Krasnoyarsk Krai”, analysts of Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group said in a note published August 12 before the conference call for analysts later today.

Oil holds above $70 despite forecasts for weaker demand growth

Oil holds above $70 despite forecasts for weaker demand growth
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters

  • International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply
Reuters

LONDON: The Brent benchmark oil price held above $70 a barrel on Friday, broadly shrugging off a warning from the International Energy Agency that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing oil demand growth.
Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $71.13 a barrel by 1:32 p.m. GMT. US crude lost 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, to trade at $68.95. Over the week the benchmarks are up less than 1 percent.
The IEA this week highlighted that growth in demand for crude oil ground to a halt in July and is set to rise at a slower pace over the rest of 2021 because of surging infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Banks have also lowered their near-term demand forecasts. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in August and averaging 97.9 million bpd in September, on par with the nearly 98 million bpd average in July,” JPM Commodities Research said.
Similarly, Goldman Sachs has reduced its estimate for the global oil deficit to 1 million bpd from 2.3 million bpd in the short term, citing an expected decline in demand in August and September.
Looking beyond the near-term risks from the Delta variant, Goldman expects the demand recovery to continue alongside rising vaccination rates.
In sharp contrast, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday stuck to its forecasts for a rebound in global oil demand this year and further growth in 2022, notwithstanding the rising concern over surges in COVID-19 infections.
But OPEC also raised its expectations for supplies next year from other producers, including US shale drillers, which could hamper efforts by the producer group and allies to achieve a balanced market.
“The IEA/OPEC duo are far from being unanimous when it comes to the oil demand front. However, one area in which they find common ground is the reducing demand for OPEC crude,” PVM analysts said in a note.

