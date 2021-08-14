You are here

Who's Who: Khaled Aloqaily, general director at Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation

Khaled Aloqaily
Khaled Aloqaily
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Khaled Aloqaily, general director at Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation

Who’s Who: Khaled Aloqaily, general director at Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Khaled Aloqaily has been the general director of corporate communication and marketing at the General Authority of Civil Aviation since October 2020.

He is responsible for tracking media coverage of the authority’s activities in coordination with the relevant departments, and strengthening bonds among the authority’s staff. Aloqaily boasts considerable experience as a media corporate communications and marketing expert.

Prior to his current role, he served as the corporate communications consultant and media center adviser at the Ministry of Civil Service from February 2019 to May 2020.

Aloqail established a media center for the ministry, and built a new media strategy in line with the ministry’s vision. In addition, he also launched the ministry’s annual media forum.

Between August 2016 and February 2019, he held the position of director of corporate communications at the Ministry of Transport.

He also served as the media manager at Elm, as a media consultant at Flynas, an executive director at Future Space, a visual content specialist at the Saudi Research and Publishing Co., a production and marketing manager at Asila Media Production, he was also a TV anchor at Rotana and at the SBC Channel.

He has gained considerable experience from working as a host of social dialogue shows on TV, the latest being “Saudi Street Show.”

Aloqaily led communication teams in a number of organizations. He believes in communication because it reflects an organization’s philosophy and culture through interactive dialogue within the organization and with its target audience.

Aloqaily earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from King Abdul Aziz University and a diploma in programming from the College of Communications and Information Technology.

Saudis embrace curly look in post-pandemic hair revolution

Hessah Al-Sharif is a hair specialist and founder of Curl Boutique, the first salon in Jeddah to focus on natural, curly hair. (Supplied)
Hessah Al-Sharif is a hair specialist and founder of Curl Boutique, the first salon in Jeddah to focus on natural, curly hair. (Supplied)
Updated 31 min 53 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudis embrace curly look in post-pandemic hair revolution

Hessah Al-Sharif is a hair specialist and founder of Curl Boutique, the first salon in Jeddah to focus on natural, curly hair. (Supplied)
  COVID-19 lockdowns sparked trend toward natural beauty in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 53 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns have brought about many changes in daily health and beauty routines with many Saudis opting for a more natural look.

And the enforced closure of hair salons in particular has resulted in millions of people adopting new approaches to managing their tresses.
For many Saudis, haircare has become a source of therapy and experimentation, changing their relationship with their locks in ways they could never have imagined.
Ameera Hassan, 25, from Jeddah, told Arab News that she had been hiding her tight, springy, natural curls for the past 10 years with straightening chemical treatments.

Our image as people with beautiful natural curls is always used as the before picture in salon advertisements for chemical treatments, and these photos are being posted online over social media and on printed banners at salons. I wanted to reverse that, and that is what I’m doing.

Hessah Al-Sharif

“Not going to a salon for months was a terrifying experience for me. I have hated my hair from a very young age, but the global trend toward natural hair due to the pandemic gave me a sense of solidarity and the confidence to accept my big hair,” she said.
Another convert to the natural hair movement, Sarah Ahmad, 28, also from Jeddah, said: “The lockdown experience left me with no choice but having to deal with my natural hair texture, and working from home gave my oppressed curls a break from the flatiron.
“For many years I thought my hair was frizzy, however, it turns out it is just curly. I would never have discovered that without lockdown. I had never been alone with my natural hair for so long and it allowed me to experiment and discover different products, treatments, and routines for my hair texture. It’s been a learning curve for sure.
“I’ve learnt that it isn’t just hair, it is part of who I am, how I was truly meant to look,” she added.
During the past year, social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram along with regional online influencers have been the inspirational driving forces behind the curly hair style revolution.
And a shortage of hair products in local markets has prompted some entrepreneurs to set up their own internet businesses selling items such as brushes, microfiber towels, shampoos, conditioners, gels, foams, silk and satin pillowcases, and bonnets.
Many people have found the freedom of going natural to be more appealing and healthier for their hair, a trend that has brought about genuine diversity in the global and regional beauty industry, including in Saudi Arabia.

Hessah Al-Sharif is a hair specialist and founder of Curl Boutique, the first salon in Jeddah to focus on natural, curly hair.
She decided to move away from the straight hair standard offered by many salons and beauty centers in the Kingdom, preferring to encourage the younger generation to embrace their natural beauty.
After receiving professional training in cutting curly hair at the DevaCurl Academy in New York, Al-Sharif opened her boutique during the pandemic.
“I started with an Instagram page where I shared curly hair care tips, recommended products, and posted reviews; however, people kept asking me where in Jeddah they could get their hair cut and I didn’t have an answer.”
Similar to many other women with curly hair in Saudi Arabia, she found herself bombarded with recommendations for treatments to straighten her hair when visiting salons or was given the option of a wet cut which she pointed out was not the best way to manage big hair.
She said: “While a lot of businesses were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I was affected in a positive way. Around 70 percent of my current clients just started their transition journey to natural hair during the pandemic.
“Our image as people with beautiful natural curls is always used as the before picture in salon advertisements for chemical treatments, and these photos are being posted online over social media and on printed banners at salons. I wanted to reverse that, and that is what I’m doing.”
Al-Sharif also aims to make natural hair products and services affordable to all by promoting local brands.
And it is not just women who have been embarking on the curly hair journey.
Abdullah Sami, 30, said: “My experience is more intimate than going natural. I was going through the anxiety about what was happening during the pandemic and the stress it had imposed on my professional, educational, and personal life. So, exerting effort on taking care of my hair was an attempt to ensure that I had everything under control and an escape to overcome everything.”
And he would never go back to having short hair. “My hair now is an extension of me, of who I am, of my personal experience, and I wouldn’t ever accept cutting it again. It gives a completely different impression when you start growing out your hair. It’s a personal statement,” he added.
Sami’s hair transition experience encouraged his sisters to try out new hair styles too.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast offers fascinating fun for vacationers

The warm climate in Saudi Arabia makes for beautiful diving and swimming weather year-round along the coast, tempting many across the Kingdom to visit. (SPA)
The warm climate in Saudi Arabia makes for beautiful diving and swimming weather year-round along the coast, tempting many across the Kingdom to visit. (SPA)
Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast offers fascinating fun for vacationers

The warm climate in Saudi Arabia makes for beautiful diving and swimming weather year-round along the coast, tempting many across the Kingdom to visit. (SPA)
  "Saudis and foreigners alike come to my family's quaint restaurant off the road in Thuwal and become frequent visitors"
Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast has emerged as a top destination for vacationers. It has marine life-filled waters, fantastic vistas, swimming and diving sites — making it an ideal summer destination.
There are several excellent diving and swimming sites along the coastline, with the northern areas offering shipwrecks. The southern regions are home to islands filled with flora and fauna, offering dramatic encounters with manta rays, sharks and other species that live off the mangroves and shallow coral reefs.
The warm climate in Saudi Arabia makes for beautiful diving and swimming weather year-round along the coast, tempting many across the Kingdom to visit.
Farzanul Haque, an Indian expat living in Jeddah who has toured different cities and towns along the Red Sea coast, told Arab News: “The reason why I enjoy swimming in the waters here is due to the amazing colors of the corals, the marine life, and the water temperatures are warm all year round,” he said.
“Since my family arrived in 2017, I started visiting seaside cities such as Umluj, Yanbu and Thuwal while spending some quality time with them; we’re used to going to the Corniche most of the time, especially on the weekend and to other coastal cities during a vacation to enjoy swimming.”
For scuba divers, the Red Sea offers an adventure in discovering rich marine environments, as well as the experience of exploring historic shipwrecks such as the more than 100-year-old Sunken British ship Iona, as well as a Greek ship and a Chinese boat wholly covered with coral and seaweed.
The Seven Sisters is a series of red sea coral reefs known for their formations and bright colors. Some adventurers are keen to take photographs, with sophisticated cameras provided by diving centers.
Not only do these destinations have great swimming and diving opportunities, local seafood restaurants offer an assortment of dishes featuring the freshest catch of the day.
“You won’t find fish like the Red Sea’s fish anywhere else but here,” said Khalid Garout, a private sector worker and fishermen who helps provide his family business with fresh fish over the weekends.
“Saudis and foreigners alike come to my family’s quaint restaurant off the road in Thuwal and become frequent visitors,” he told Arab News. “Everyone here knows their fish, they know when to fish them and the best ways of cooking them.”

 

Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 10 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 520,358
  • A total of 8,388 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 10 deaths from COVID-19 and 681 new infections on Friday.

Of the new cases, 148 were recorded in Riyadh, 119 in Makkah, 92 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Jazan, 58 in Asir, 41 in Madinah, 32 in Najran, 22 in Hail, 15 in Tabuk, 14 in the Northern Borders region, 12 in Al-Jouf and 11 in Al-Baha.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 520,358 after 1,447 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,388 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 31.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 1.6m Captagon pills through port

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 1.6m Captagon pills through port
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 1.6m Captagon pills through port

Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 1.6m Captagon pills through port
  • The floor of the truck had been hollowed out to hide the pills in
  • Two people who were due to receive the drugs were arrested
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi customs officers at Jeddah Islamic Port have foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.6 million Captagon pills into the Kingdom. 

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said the drugs were hidden in the hollowed-out floor of a truck.

After making the seizure, authorities coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in the arrest of two people believed to be the planned recipients of the tablets in the Kingdom.

The authority said anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations could call the Security Reports Center’s confidential line on 1910, and that financial rewards were available for valid tip offs.

An attempt to smuggle 8.7 million Captagon pills hidden in a consignment of cocoa beans into the Kingdom was foiled at the beginning of August.

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Friday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, AlEkhbariya reported.

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.

The coalition said the group’s “aggressive attempts to target civilians have been thwarted and destroyed”, adding that operational measures were being taken to “deal with the sources of threats”.

The Arab coalition is supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government whose control of the country is partial after the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and now control large swaths of territory.

The Houthis have been condemned for targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom, an act which Saudi Arabia and the coalition say is tantamount to war crimes.

On Monday, the coalition knocked down two other drones heading toward the city, located in the southern province of Asir.

The attacks come days after the UN named veteran Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as new special envoy for Yemen, seeking to find new ground for peace talks between the  government and the Houthis.

Grundberg’s appointment was widely welcomed by the international community amid renewed hopes of an end to the seven-year war.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would stand by the new envoy.

“We wish him success in his new role and look forward to working with him. The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts to reach a political solution that helps bring peace and prosperity to Yemen,” Prince Faisal said on Twitter.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi welcomed Grundberg’s appointment, and called on his government to cooperate with him and facilitate his tasks to enhance peace opportunities.

But chief Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Sunday that the group had no plans to meet the new envoy, and such a meeting would be pointless because Grundberg had “nothing in his hands.”

“There is no use in having any dialogue before airports and ports are opened as a humanitarian necessity and priority,” said Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman.

Efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Yemen, sponsored by Grundberg’s predecessor Martin Griffiths, failed as the Houthis refused to put into place a nationwide truce and stop their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was great international support for addressing the humanitarian crisis and ending the Yemen conflict.

“There is unprecedented consensus on resolving the conflict and a real opportunity for peace. Only a durable agreement among Yemenis can reverse the dire humanitarian crisis,” Blinken said in a statement.

