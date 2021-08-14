Who’s Who: Khaled Aloqaily, general director at Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation

Khaled Aloqaily has been the general director of corporate communication and marketing at the General Authority of Civil Aviation since October 2020.
He is responsible for tracking media coverage of the authority’s activities in coordination with the relevant departments, and strengthening bonds among the authority’s staff. Aloqaily boasts considerable experience as a media corporate communications and marketing expert.
Prior to his current role, he served as the corporate communications consultant and media center adviser at the Ministry of Civil Service from February 2019 to May 2020.
Aloqail established a media center for the ministry, and built a new media strategy in line with the ministry’s vision. In addition, he also launched the ministry’s annual media forum.
Between August 2016 and February 2019, he held the position of director of corporate communications at the Ministry of Transport.
He also served as the media manager at Elm, as a media consultant at Flynas, an executive director at Future Space, a visual content specialist at the Saudi Research and Publishing Co., a production and marketing manager at Asila Media Production, he was also a TV anchor at Rotana and at the SBC Channel.
He has gained considerable experience from working as a host of social dialogue shows on TV, the latest being “Saudi Street Show.”
Aloqaily led communication teams in a number of organizations. He believes in communication because it reflects an organization’s philosophy and culture through interactive dialogue within the organization and with its target audience.
Aloqaily earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from King Abdul Aziz University and a diploma in programming from the College of Communications and Information Technology.