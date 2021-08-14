US authorizes Covid boosters for those with weakened immune systems

WASHINGTON: The United States authorized an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems overnight Thursday to Friday, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.
Emergency use authorization for a third injection of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines was granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator.
“The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.
The FDA said the additional dose was for solid organ transplant recipients or those with equivalent weakened immune systems.
US health authorities had been debating whether a third dose may be required, following a similar move by Israel.
Some media reports suggest that one million Americans may have had unauthorized third doses in an attempt to increase protection against the coronavirus.
“Individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine at this time,” Woodcook said.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted in favor of the decision on Friday, with the agency subsequently publishing its recommendations for the administration of a third dose for use by health care professionals.
However, the committee said people who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, a minority of the US population, were not included in the decision due to lack of available data.
Earlier this month, the United States rejected an appeal from the World Health Organization for a moratorium on booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.
More than 619,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19, with case numbers increasing sharply in recent months due to the spread of the Delta variant.
The country’s rapid vaccination program hit resistance in politically conservative regions in the South and Midwest, among those with lower incomes and racial minorities.
But officials this week hailed recent progress, with a half million people getting newly vaccinated every day, and improved take-up among teenagers and in virus hotspots such as Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.
After the FDA ruling, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said it was “promising” that studies demonstrated a third dose could help immunocompromised people.
Covid-19 vaccines are free and widely available in the United States, though only half of the total population is fully vaccinated.
“Right now at this moment, other than the immune compromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters to people,” top US Covid-19 adviser Anthony Fauci told NBC on Thursday.
“But we will be following them very carefully, and if they do need it, we’ll be ready to give it to them... inevitably there will be a time when we will have to give boosts.”
Scientists on the CDC committee will meet again at the end of August to review data on the potential of recommending a third dose for other population groups, including adults over 65 years of age, long-term nursing home residents and health care professionals.
These populations were among the first to receive a vaccine in the United States and health authorities want to study whether their level of protection against Covid-19 has eroded over time.
Any such decision, however, would “need to focus on the prevention of severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Sara Oliver, a physician with the CDC.
President Joe Biden announced in July that all federal employees must attest to being vaccinated or face tough restrictions, such as regular testing, amid a surge in hospitalizations.
Propelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, coronavirus infections have soared to a daily average of more than 100,000, a level not seen since the winter surge.
In the climate change battle, Pakistan is an inspiration to world
Under the PM’s leadership, a landmark ‘10-Billion Tree Tsunami’ reforestation project has earned international acclaim
Updated 31 min 13 sec ago
Malik Mohammed Ashraf
ISLAMABAD: Climate change caused by increases in greenhouse gas emissions is undoubtedly the biggest challenge facing humanity in the 21st century. The failure of the international community to counter the continuing rise in global temperatures caused by these emissions could have catastrophic consequences.
As has been repeatedly stressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, it is essential that we make peace with Mother Nature by ensuring that the average increase in global temperature remains below 1.5 degrees Celsius; the importance of this has been emphasized by scientists and environmental experts.
According to a UN report, titled “Code Red for Humanity,” which was published on Aug. 8, the earth is warming at such a rate that within about a decade temperatures could exceed the level experts warn we must avoid.
Climate change is already having devastating effects worldwide and Pakistan is among the 10 worst affected countries that have borne the brunt of this climatic onslaught in the past 20 years.
Yet many leaders around the world remain indecisive. Some of them in countries that are major polluters are reluctant to commit to cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions, preferring instead to prioritize industrial growth over environmental concerns.
As a result, developing countries such as Pakistan are having to devise their own strategies to minimize the effects of climate change until such a time that a collective global will and sense of commitment crystallizes into concrete, coordinated action to deal with the challenges.
BACKGROUND
Last year, Pakistan also co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, which was established to support climate action in developing countries.
Pakistan has also been playing a proactive role in shaping international discourse on efforts to tackle global warming.
Pakistan, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made it a top priority to implement measures that can help to reduce the debilitating effects of climate change. The central aim of these efforts is to ensure that Pakistan is a clean and green society.
A number of initiatives have been launched, including a landmark “10-Billion Tree Tsunami” reforestation project that has earned international acclaim, including praise from the World Economic Forum.
Pakistan can also rightly boast about a number of other initiatives, including its green economic stimulus, Ecosystem Protection Program, wildlife management, Protected Areas Initiative, and Clean Air Program. Khan also inaugurated the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest near Lahore on Aug. 9, as part of the tree tsunami.
All these efforts are, in the words of the prime minister, driven solely by his commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring future generations inherit a clean and green Pakistan.
In addition to the previously mentioned measures, Pakistan has also launched an initiative that aims to ensure that 60 percent of the country’s energy needs are provided by renewable resources by 2030. For example, two planned coal-fueled power plants, which were intended to generate 2600 megawatts of electricity, were scrapped and replaced with hydroelectric projects.
Khan has been a vocal advocate of collective action by the international community to tackle climate change. In recognition of his comments on the issue as part of the Biodiversity Convention and in the UN General Assembly, and the nature-based solutions developed by his government, the UN Environment Program asked Pakistan to host this year’s UN Environment Day, which took place on June 5.
During the event, Khan shared his government’s plans for dealing with climate change. These include a Recharge Pakistan project, which is designed to divert flood water to wetland to recharge water tables, and the reforestation of mangroves to absorb the carbon contained in greenhouse gases.
Highlighting the threats Pakistan is facing as a result of climate change, he stressed the need for the international community to take action to reduce emissions. They are causing glaciers to melt, which threatens countries such as Pakistan and others in Central Asia whose rivers are fed by these glaciers.
He also called on the international community to assist poorer nations, including Pakistan, that are bearing the brunt of the effects of climate change.
Last year, Pakistan also co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, which was established to support climate action in developing countries. As vice president of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Pakistan has also been playing a proactive role in shaping international discourse on efforts to tackle global warming.
At this point it is worth taking a cursory look at international efforts to address climate challenges. The first international agreement to restrict greenhouse gas emissions, known as the Kyoto Protocol, was adopted on Dec. 11, 1997. It operationalized the UNFCCC by committing industrialized countries and economies in transition to limit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with agreed individual targets in two phases.
Regrettably much of the required cooperation from participating countries failed to materialize. New Zealand and Russia participated in the first phase but did not adopt any targets during the second phase. Canada withdrew from the protocol in 2012 and the USA did not ratify it at all.
A second international accord, known as Paris Agreement, was signed on Dec. 12, 2015 during the UNFCCC’s 21st Conference of the Parties (COP). It marked a historic turning point in global climate action, as world leaders reached a consensus on its framework and goals. Regrettably, US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the agreement while he was in office, as he did from a number of other international commitments.
It is satisfying to note that his successor, President Joe Biden, has announced his intention to rejoin the Paris Agreement. Not only that, in a reflection of the urgency with which he views climate issues, Biden also convened a Leaders Summit on Climate in April this year. The leaders of 41 countries, including Pakistan, took part.
The participants underscored the urgency, and the potential economic benefits, of stronger action on climate change. The deliberations during the event are considered to be a key milestone on the road to the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland.
As the people of Pakistan celebrate the country’s 74th Independence Day on Aug. 14, and remember the struggles and achievements of its founders, they can also take pride in the fact that not only are the efforts of their present-day leaders to save the nation from the effects of climate change heading in the right direction, they are also making a sterling contribution to the global climate cause.
The initiatives undertaken by Pakistan are surely worthy of emulation by the international community in general, and by other developing nations in particular.
US Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks
Also warns of risk of “targeted violence” around the 20th anniversary of 9/11
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.
The new DHS bulletin also warned of the risk of “targeted violence” around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays.
The department said that COVID-19-related stress has “contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”
In a bulletin issued in May, DHS had warned that domestic extremists could take advantage of moves earlier this year to ease COVID-19 restrictions to launch attacks on a broader range of targets.
The latest warning bulletin noted that Al-Qaeda’s Arabian Peninsula branch had recently released the first English-language version of its “Inspire” magazine in four years, which DHS says is evidence that violent foreign militants are still trying to inspire US followers to engage in attacks.
DHS said it was promoting “authoritative sources of information” in order to “debunk” and if possible “pre-empt” disinformation.
DHS warned that media outlets linked to the Russian, Chinese and Iranian governments had “repeatedly” amplified conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines.
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
As extreme heat waves struck parts of the US and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month
The last seven Julys, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest seven Julys on record, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo
Updated 13 August 2021
AP
USA: Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, US weather officials announced.
As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),
The last seven Julys, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest seven Julys on record, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. Last month was 1.67 degrees (0.93 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.
“In this case first place is the worst place to be,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.”
“This is climate change,” said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann. “It is an exclamation mark on a summer of unprecedented heat, drought, wildfires and flooding.”
Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activity.
Warming on land in western North America and in parts of Europe and Asia really drove the record-setting heat, Sanchez-Lugo said. While the worldwide temperature was barely higher than the record, what shattered it was land temperature over the Northern Hemisphere, she said.
Northern Hemisphere temperatures were a third of a degree (.19 degrees Celsius) higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which for temperature records is “a wide margin,” Sanchez-Lugo said.
July is the hottest month of the year for the globe, so this is also the hottest month on record.
One factor helping the world bake this summer is a natural weather cycle called the Arctic Oscillation, sort of a cousin to El Nino, which in its positive phase is associated with more warming, the NOAA climatologist said.
Even with a scorching July and a nasty June, this year so far is only the sixth warmest on record. That’s mostly because 2021 started cooler than recent years due to a La Nina cooling of the central Pacific that often reduces the global temperature average, Sanchez-Lugo said.
“One month by itself does not say much, but that this was a La Nina year and we still had the warmest temperatures on record ... fits with the pattern of what we have been seeing for most of the last decade now,” said University of Illinois meteorology professor Donald Wuebbles.
While the world set a record in July, the United States only tied for its 13th hottest July on record. Even though California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington had their hottest Julys, slightly cooler than normal months in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire kept the nation from approaching record heat levels.
The last time the globe had a July cooler than the 20th century average was in 1976, which was also the last year the globe was cooler than that normal.
“So if you’re younger than 45 you haven’t seen a year (or July) where the mean temperature of the planet was cooler than the 20th century average,” said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi.
Why Afghanistan’s Taliban proved unstoppable after all
As the fighting shows, the Kabul government has been unable to match the Taliban’s staying power
The Taliban claims the upper hand militarily now that it has captured more than half of Afghanistan
Updated 14 August 2021
Rahimullah Yusufzai
PESHAWAR: The Taliban has reportedly seized control of the Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar and Ghazni after weeks of military gains across the country, prompting fears the Afghan government in Kabul could collapse.
Acknowledging the rapid deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, the US and UK governments both plan to send troops to help evacuate embassy staff.
Taliban fighters have taken charge of the southern Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan and several crossing points with Iran to the west and Central Asian countries to the north.
Since May 2021, when the US and NATO powers began their final drawdown some 20 years after their arrival in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the fragility of the Afghan government has been revealed by a string of battlefield losses.
Just how lopsided the victories of the Taliban have been is evident from the fact that, in many cases, government forces have surrendered without fighting. Even Afghan elite commandos, so highly praised by their US military patrons, have failed to make a stand.
The Taliban has seized 10 provincial capitals in less than a week, with fighting ongoing in Lashkar Gah in the south. Government forces have effectively lost control of the north and west — traditional anti-Taliban strongholds.
Taking full control of Kandahar, a vital southern city of 600,000 people, would be a major boost for the insurgents. Not only is it an important trade hub, but the militant group’s birthplace and stronghold after it seized power in 1996.
According to several reports emerging late on Thursday, the Afghan government’s negotiating team in Doha has approached the Taliban leadership with a proposal for a power-sharing deal in return for a ceasefire.
The intra-Afghan peace talks have been an agonizing, drawn-out affair, with few concrete achievements to show for President Ashraf Ghani and his backers.
The lighting advances by the Taliban in multiple provinces on Thursday may well be a make-or-break moment for the negotiations.
Granted, nobody expected the peace process to be smooth, but the talks, beginning on Sept. 12, 2020, have proved particularly slow and unproductive.
After almost nine months, the only achievement the two sides have made is an agreement on the code of conduct for the negotiations themselves.
Disagreements persisted over the precise agenda of the talks, despite mounting pressure on both negotiating parties by major stakeholders, including the US, Pakistan, Qatar and China. Yet it was obvious that any negotiations concerning substantive issues could only proceed once the agenda had been finalized.
The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the name favored by Ghani’s internationally recognized government, has long insisted on placing the matter of a ceasefire at the very top of the agenda.
For the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, what mattered most was the question of what system of government the country ought to adopt — its preference being Shariah, or Islamic, law.
Analysts were largely correct when they predicted that intra-Afghan negotiations would be far more challenging once the Taliban-US peace agreement was signed.
The conflict in Afghanistan, a country of some 38 million people of multiple ethnic backgrounds, has ground on for more than four decades, drawing in state and non-state actors and creating a fertile ground for both terrorism and opium cultivation — quite the opposite of what American and British forces set out to achieve then they launched a bombing campaign in October 2001.
Back then, the administration of President George W. Bush was responding to the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington, in which nearly 3,000 people perished. Accusing fingers were pointed at the terrorist group Al-Qaeda led by Osama bin Laden, who was once a mujahideen fighter in the Soviet-Afghan war.
But the Taliban refused to hand over bin Laden, who was then living in Afghanistan under the group’s protection. Bin Laden and his closest aides had fled Afghanistan by the time a US-led coalition intervened and toppled the Taliban in December 2001, setting the stage for America’s longest war.
AFGHAN WAR COST TO USA
* $2,261bn - Total cost from 2001 to 2021.
* $933bn - Defense of Defense (DoD) allocation.
* $59bn - State Department budget allocation.
* $530bn - Interest on DoD & State Dept. borrowing.
* $296bn - US veterans’ care.
* $443bn - Additions to DoD base budget.
After Joe Biden took office in January, he set a symbolic date of Sept. 11, 2021, for full troop withdrawal, pushing back the May 1 deadline set in an accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump last year.
It had taken 18 months of exhaustive talks between the Taliban and the US to reach their deal, signed in Doha on Feb. 29, 2020, after repeated suspensions and acute differences over the exchange of Afghan prisoners.
Five and a half months were spent on an agreement to exchange 5,000 Taliban prisoners for more than 1,000 Afghan servicemen, and only after seeking approval from a specially convened loya jirga — a legal assembly in Pashtunwali culture.
Momentum was quickly lost, however, and mutual mistrust again crept in, to the extent that, even after several weeks of talks, neither side could agree on something as simple as whether to call the Kabul government an Islamic republic or an Islamic emirate.
As the Taliban offensive intensified in recent weeks, the Afghan government, through its Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, asked Pakistan for help in containing the Taliban, arguing that the militants posed a threat to neighboring countries and regional security.
The statement was unprecedented. No Afghan government had ever asked for Islamabad’s help fighting its enemies, instead choosing to accuse it of taking sides in the Afghan civil war.
Atmar also accused the Taliban leadership of cheating the Afghan government by holding peace talks in Doha on the one hand and preparing for a military offensive on the other.
During a recent visit to Russia, Shahabuddin Delawar, a senior member of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha, held the door open to further Taliban offensives by arguing the group had made no such promises to withhold attacks or refrain from seizing provincial capitals.
With the Taliban capturing more than half of the country in less than two months, it is now justifiably claiming the upper hand militarily.
There are several possible reasons for the Taliban’s rapid gains in northern Afghanistan, one being that many non-Pashtuns, including Tajiks, Uzbeks and Turkmen, have joined the Taliban’s ranks after graduating from madrassas in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Another possible reason is the long history of disunity in the ranks of non-Taliban factions, which has fostered splits and undermined their collective strength.
Short of allowing the country to sink into a protracted, bloody stalemate and a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale not seen in decades, a negotiated solution involving some measure of power-sharing appears to remain the only viable option for the warring sides.
Although the two negotiating teams reiterated their commitment to the peace process in the latest round of talks on July 16, the Taliban has flatly refused to give up its demand for “a genuine Islamic system.”
Ghani has insisted his forces may lose battles, but will ultimately win the war, and made it clear his government is in the war for the long haul. His predecessor, Hamid Karzai, also warned the Taliban they would lose if they refused to reach a political settlement.
The government began mobilizing and equipping the arbaki (militia) as early as 2019, providing tribal fighters with resources to resist the Taliban. The former mujahideen, made up mostly of non-Pashtuns, was also mobilized, particularly in its northern strongholds, but soon began to collapse in the face of the Taliban onslaught.
Three giant portraits of Ghani, Karzai and the late mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Masood that hang outside Hamid Karzai International Airport are symbols of the grit that government forces were expected to show in the face of the Taliban.
But as the fighting has shown over the past two months, the Kabul regime has been unable to match the Taliban’s strength, to say nothing of determination.
KABUL: Taliban fighters overran key areas of Logar province on Friday bringing them near to Kabul, security sources confirmed, a day after the militants took control of another key city west of the Afghan capital.
Logar lies 25 km south of Kabul and serves as an artery for the capital's security. On Thursday, Taliban guerrillas seized Ghazni, a strategic town 120 km from Kabul.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters the group was in control of Logar’s provincial capital, Pul-i-Alam, its prison and police headquarters. He said many government soldiers had surrendered to the group.
“The Taliban have taken some key areas in Logar,” a security source from Logar, who was not authorized to talk to the media, told Arab News. “There is resistance in some parts, but things do not look good.”
While officials declined to comment, a second security source in Kabul confirmed the account.
The Taliban’s battlefield victories are heaping pressure on the government, which has lost many provincial centers.
Since Thursday, the Taliban have tightened their grip on Afghanistan and taken over the country’s second and third largest cities — Kandahar in the south and Herat in the west.
Local sources in Herat said government troops had surrendered to the Taliban. Former Afghan mujahideen leader Ismail Khan, who until last night led anti-Taliban resistance, said he hoped the Taliban would treat people well.
“We ask (Taliban) to treat people well, so they have a good feeling and live comfortably by each other’s side,” Khan said in a video shared by the group, adding that he wished fighting would come to an end for Afghanistan's stability.
In the south, the militants have captured Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, and Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province. In the west, they have taken over Ghor province and Badghis province, which borders Turkmenistan.
The Taliban siege of other cities continues, with Mazar-i-Sharif — the fourth largest city and capital of Balkh — and Maimana, the capital of Faryab — remaining under government control.
Their rapid advances have caught many by surprise, with the US and UK rushing to evacuate their citizens.
Tens of thousands of Afghans have been displaced by the last few weeks of fighting, with peace talks between the Taliban and government remaining stalled.
The US envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, in a series of tweets on Friday called for an end to the attacks, warning that the international community would reject a government established by force.
Many, however, blame the US for leaving the country without making the Taliban and Kabul reach a power-sharing agreement, as they fear the country will slip into civil war once the troops are gone.
The US is withdrawing under an historic agreement signed with the Taliban in February last year.
It will end its combat mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31, nearly 20 years after it invaded the country and toppled the Taliban for protecting Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.