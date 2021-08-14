Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: state TV

You are here

The move was a response to London’s refusal to renew or issue visas to Russian journalists in Britain
  • Rossiya-24 said Russian authorities had decided against renewing Sarah Rainsford’s accreditation to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow
MOSCOW: Russia has told a BBC journalist working in Moscow to leave the country by the end of this month in retaliation for what it called London’s discrimination against Russian journalists working in Britain, state TV reported late on Thursday.
In an unusual move that signals a further deterioration in already poor ties between London and Moscow, the Rossiya-24 TV channel said that Sarah Rainsford, one of the British broadcaster’s two English-language Moscow correspondents, would be going home in what it called “a landmark deportation.”
The step, a de facto expulsion, follows a crackdown before parliamentary elections in September on Russian-language media at home that the authorities judge to be backed by malign foreign interests intent on stoking unrest.
“Being expelled from Russia, a country I’ve lived in for almost 1/3 of my life — and reported for years — is devastating. Thank you for all your kind messages of support,” Rainsford wrote on Twitter.
Rossiya-24 said Russian authorities had decided against renewing Rainsford’s accreditation to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow beyond the end of this month when her visa expires.
The move was a response to London’s refusal to renew or issue visas to Russian journalists in Britain, it said.
The channel cited Britain’s treatment of state-backed Russian broadcaster RT and of online state news outlet Sputnik, saying neither could get accredited in Britain to cover international events.
“Sarah Rainsford is going home. According to our experts, this correspondent of Moscow’s BBC bureau will not have her visa extended because Britain, in the media sphere, has crossed all our red lines,” Rossiya-24 said.
“The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is our symmetrical response,” it said.
Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, called her expulsion “a direct assault on media freedom, which we condemn unreservedly.”
“We urge the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to report events in the region independently and impartially,” he said.
Rainsford did not reply to a request for comment. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry (MFA), said BBC representatives had been at the ministry in recent days and that everything had been explained to them in detail.
Zakharova said Moscow had warned London many times that it would respond to what she called visa-related persecution of Russian journalists in Britain.
“We reject the MFA’s claims of discriminatory action against Russian journalists in the UK,” the British embassy in Moscow said in a statement, adding that Russian journalists continue to work freely in the UK if they act within the law and the regulatory framework.
“We urge them to reconsider this retrograde step against an award-winning BBC journalist which can only do further damage to media freedom in Russia.”
Rainsford is part of a team that supplies the British public service broadcaster’s English-language outlets with content about Russia and the former Soviet Union. The BBC also operates a large Russian-language service in Moscow.
Rainsford, a Russian speaker, is an experienced BBC foreign correspondent who has also done stints in Havana, Istanbul and Madrid. (Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Tom Balmforth, Mark Heinrich, Barbara Lewis and Daniel Wallis)

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
  • The move comes as the sanctity of data on smartphones becomes an increasingly sensitive topic
  • Encrypting text chats on Messenger has been an option since 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Facebook on Friday began rolling out encryption for voice or video calls made through its Messenger texting app, ratcheting up privacy for users.
The move comes as the sanctity of data on smartphones becomes an increasingly sensitive topic.
Encrypting text chats on Messenger has been an option since 2016.
The number of audio or video calls made on Messenger has surged since then to more than 150 million daily, prompting Facebook to add the option of scrambling exchanges from one end to the other to prevent snooping.
"The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver's device," Messenger director of product management Ruth Kricheli said in a blog post.
"This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what's sent or said."
End-to-end encryption is already widely used by apps including Facebook-owned WhatsApp and is becoming an industry standard.
"People expect their messaging apps to be secure and private," Kricheli said.
Facebook disclosed that it is testing encrypting group chats and calls on Messenger, as well as direct messages at its image-centric Instagram social network.
"We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram," Kricheli said.
Apple's recent announcement that it would scan encrypted messages for evidence of child sexual abuse has revived debate on online encryption and privacy, raising fears the same technology could be used for government surveillance.
The move represents a major shift for Apple, which has until recently resisted efforts to weaken its encryption that prevents third parties from seeing private messages.
Apple argued in a technical paper that the technology developed by cryptographic experts "is secure, and is expressly designed to preserve user privacy."
Nonetheless, encryption and private specialists warned the tool could be exploited for other purposes, potentially opening a door to mass surveillance.
The Apple move comes following years of standoffs involving technology firms and law enforcement.
FBI officials have warned that so-called "end to end encryption," where only the user and recipient can read messages, can protect criminals, terrorists and pornographers even when authorities have a legal warrant for an investigation.

INTERVIEW: Rising Giants Network’s Basel Anabtawi on bringing storytelling to regional podcasts

INTERVIEW: Rising Giants Network’s Basel Anabtawi on bringing storytelling to regional podcasts
  • Inspired by shows such as ‘Serial,’ ‘Legal Wars’ Anabtawi aims to make Arabic podcasts more narrative, immersive
DUBAI: From advising clients at creative agency TBWA\RAAD to managing content programming at Red Bull, Basel Anabtawi is no stranger to storytelling.

Bored of listening to music while out running, Anabtawi started discovering podcasts, which inspired him to create his own show “Basel Meets” in 2017.

Stumbling upon immersive shows such as “The New York Times,” “Serial,” and Wondery’s “Legal Wars,” made him consider why nothing similar existed in Arabic.

So, along with Bashar Najjar, he co-founded Rising Giants Network (RGN) with the aim of bringing immersive storytelling to regional podcasts, especially in the Arabic language.

The duo partnered with Barry Kirsch Productions (BKP), which provides RGN with studios for recording, and soon after released their first podcast – Anabtawi’s personal favorite – “Legendary Rock Stories.”

Arab News spoke to Anabtawi to learn more about his journey into podcasting and the future of immersive podcasts.

Could you provide some background on what inspired you to leave Red Bull and start Rising Giants Network?

I started my own show “Basel Meets” in 2017 and I dropped everything and just focused on the show. It started growing; it was one of the first podcasts from the region and I started getting more guests on the show.

Then, I started listening to podcasts such as Wondery’s shows in the US, which were more narrative-driven. That really took me on this immersive experience, and I wished we could have stuff like that in Arabic, so that’s where the seeds started.

Leaving Red Bull, where I headed content programming for the Middle East and Africa region and starting RGN was a big gamble for me; everybody talks about video and here I am coming and talking about audio.

But, at that point, I knew that we had an investor locked in and so I spoke to my wife, and she said, ‘if not now, then when?’ It was very hard for me to leave Red Bull – even kind of dumb – but I just felt if not now, then when? So, I bit the bullet, as did my partner Bashar Najjar, who is the co-founder and sound engineer of RGN.

Thankfully, we had a few rounds of investments, and the value of our total investment was $1 million by January of 2021. We now have 15 shows, and we are going to close the year with about 20 to 22 shows. We’re not sharing numbers yet, but I can say that we’re going to reach our milestone way sooner than we thought we would.

RGN launched in July 2020 in the middle of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. How did the lockdowns affect the production of shows and the launch?

We had to convince other podcasters to be a part of our journey, so we started reaching out to media personalities, voice-over artists … people who just had a passion for something but didn’t know how to start a podcast.

We had these people lined up and then the lockdown started. Bashar was stuck in Saudi Arabia for a full year because he was opening BKP’s Saudi studio. We were wondering how we could build a company when everyone was stuck at home or stuck in a different country, and we just did it.

We sent them (hosts) microphones and when there was a partial reopening, we sent people to the studio to record. We then sent the files to Bashar in Saudi and worked on everything remotely.

Our partner, Said Al-Sayyed, who was handling the incorporation of the company, made sure the first seed money went into the company. So, lo and behold, we built the website, had five shows produced remotely in the lockdowns, and we launched on July 7, 2020.

What is the process for creating an original show from selecting the host, to production, and distribution?

We have a process called Sonic Play. We vet everything through this process that has filters such as audience, narrative, and benchmark. If an idea passes this stage, we work on figuring out the right host and working on the script.

After that, we work on the technical aspect such as programming, equipment, et cetera, and finally the distribution network.

Despite the focus on the Arabic language, RGN produces shows in English as well. Do you intend to produce bilingual shows and what’s the strategy for deciding the language of the show?

Our focus is definitely Arabic; 90 percent of our shows are in Arabic. When we find shows that we feel could really compete on a global scale, we’ll do them in English. Moreover, there is an English-speaking market as well in this region and we don’t want to neglect that either.

For example, we knew there was a global angle to the show “Our Darkest Day,” and we had an incredible journalist Ashleigh Stewart hosting it, so we want to do these types of shows as bilingual because the story is so strong.

Similarly, with “Beirut Blast,” which was launched on Aug. 4, we did it in English and Arabic. We wanted the hosts to be from Lebanon and we found a local journalist (Nada Itani) as well as an English Lebanese journalist (Linda Tamim).

We would love to do other languages too, such as French, Turkish, and Spanish but only if the story is strong enough. Overall, though, RGN’s focus is the Arabic language because that is where the biggest gap is.

Speaking of the Arabic language, there are so many different dialects in the region. How do you decide which dialect you’re going to record in?

It depends on two factors: The podcaster and the story. If the podcaster were from a particular country, we would let them use their own dialect because we’re supporting them as a talent, and we want them to be themselves.

When it comes to a scripted story, we look at which market we are targeting. If the story has a Saudi-first audience, we will try to find a Saudi host. There will always be a bleed from other countries; 60 percent of our listeners are from Saudi, and the remaining 40 percent are a mix of other countries in the region, but the UAE, Lebanon, and Egypt are all big markets for us.

At the end of the day, we want to respect our audience and cater to them, so we’re constantly testing and learning.

What can we next look forward to from RGN?

We have partnered with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race. We’re also starting to monetize our shows and we have done an original podcast exclusively with (music streaming service) Deezer.

We are also launching on Apple Podcast Subscriptions (paid version) with an exclusive show called “Behind the Blood,” which is a scripted show about the mafia.

UK watchdog: Facebook’s ownership of Giphy hurts competition

  • Facebook's ownership of Giphy, the GIFs maker, will hurt competition for animated images, UK watchdog says
  • The acquisition would hurt competition among social media platforms because there’s only one other big provider of GIFs, Google’s Tenor
LONDON: Facebook’s ownership of Giphy will hurt competition for animated images, UK regulators said Thursday, meaning the social network could ultimately be forced to unwind the deal if the provisional findings are confirmed.
The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found the acquisition would hurt competition among social media platforms because there’s only one other big provider of GIFs, Google’s Tenor.
Giphy’s library of short looping videos, or GIFs, are a popular tool for Internet users sending messages or posting on social media.
The deal will also reduce digital advertising competition by removing a potential rival from the market, the watchdog said. It started looking into the acquisition last year, shortly after Facebook announced its plan to acquire Giphy in a deal reportedly worth $400 million.
The acquisition also faces scrutiny from regulators in Australia and Austria, underlining concerns about how such acquisitions can affect competition in local markets.
Facebook said it disagreed with the preliminary findings, which it didn’t believe to be supported by the evidence.
“As we have demonstrated, this merger is in the best interest of people and businesses in the UK — and around the world — who use GIPHY and our services,” Facebook said. “We will continue to work with the CMA to address the misconception that the deal harms competition.”
Prior to the deal, Giphy had been considering expanding its paid advertising services to other countries including the UK That would have added a new player to the market and encouraged more innovation from social media sites and advertisers, the CMA said.
But Facebook terminated Giphy’s paid advertising partnerships after the deal, it said.
“Giphy’s takeover could see Facebook withdrawing GIFs from competing platforms or requiring more user data in order to access them. It also removes a potential challenger to Facebook,” which dominates the UK’s 5.5 billion pound ($7.6 billion) display advertising market, inquiry chair Stuart McIntosh said. “None of this would be good news for customers.”
McIntosh said the watchdog would now seek feedback on the provisional findings before issuing its final report on Oct. 6.
“Should we conclude that the merger is detrimental to the market and social media users, we will take the necessary actions to make sure people are protected,” he said.
When it announced the deal, Facebook said about half of Giphy’s traffic came from Facebook apps, which also include Messenger and WhatsApp. It had planned to integrate Giphy into Instagram but the authority ordered the companies to keep the businesses separate during the investigation.
Facebook is facing increased scrutiny over acquisitions that might have previously escaped notice amid rising concern that the digital giants are amassing greater market power. The CMA and European Union and German regulators are all looking into the company’s plan to buy Kustomer, a customer management platform.

Apple’s child protection features spark concern within its own ranks

  • Apple employees join ranks in criticizing the company's move to scan US customer phones for child abuse images
  • Many expressed worries that the feature could be exploited by repressive governments looking to find other material for censorship or arrests
SAN FRANCISCO: A backlash over Apple’s move to scan US customer phones and computers for child sex abuse images has grown to include employees speaking out internally, a notable turn in a company famed for its secretive culture, as well as provoking intensified protests from leading technology policy groups.
Apple employees have flooded an Apple internal Slack channel with more than 800 messages on the plan announced a week ago, workers who asked not to be identified told Reuters. Many expressed worries that the feature could be exploited by repressive governments looking to find other material for censorship or arrests, according to workers who saw the days-long thread.
Past security changes at Apple have also prompted concern among employees, but the volume and duration of the new debate is surprising, the workers said. Some posters worried that Apple is damaging its leading reputation for protecting privacy.
Though coming mainly from employees outside of lead security and privacy roles, the pushback marks a shift for a company where a strict code of secrecy around new products colors other aspects of the corporate culture.
Slack rolled out a few years ago and has been more widely adopted by teams at Apple during the pandemic, two employees said. As workers used the app to maintain social ties during the work-from-home era by sharing recipes and other light-hearted content, more serious discussions have also taken root.
In the Slack thread devoted to the photo-scanning feature, some employees have pushed back against criticism, while others said Slack wasn’t the proper forum for such discussions.
Core security employees did not appear to be major complainants in the posts, and some of them said that they thought Apple’s solution was a reasonable response to pressure to crack down on illegal material.
Other employees said they hoped that the scanning is a step toward fully encrypting iCloud for customers who want it, which would reverse Apple’s direction on the issue a second time.

PROTEST
Last week’s announcement is drawing heavier criticism from past outside supporters who say Apple is rejecting a history of well-marketed privacy fights.
They say that while the US government can’t legally scan wide swaths of household equipment for contraband or make others do so, Apple is doing it voluntarily, with potentially dire consequences.
People familiar with the matter said a coalition of policy groups are finalizing a letter of protest to send to Apple within days demanding a suspension of the plan. Two groups, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)and Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) both released newly detailed objections to Apple’s plan in the past 24 hours.
“What Apple is showing with their announcement last week is that there are technical weaknesses that they are willing to build in,” CDT project director Emma Llanso said in an interview. “It seems so out of step from everything that they had previously been saying and doing.”
Apple declined to comment for this story. It has said it will refuse requests from governments to use the system to check phones for anything other than illegal child sexual abuse material.
Outsiders and employees pointed to Apple’s stand against the FBI in 2016, when it successfully fought a court order to develop a new tool to crack into a terrorism suspect’s iPhone. Back then, the company said that such a tool would inevitably be used to break into other devices for other reasons.
But Apple was surprised its stance then was not more popular, and the global tide since then has been toward more monitoring of private communication.
With less publicity, Apple has made other technical decisions that help authorities, including dropping a plan to encrypt widely used iCloud backups and agreeing to store Chinese user data in that country.
A fundamental problem with Apple’s new plan on scanning child abuse images, critics said, is that the company is making cautious policy decisions that it can be forced to change, now that the capability is there, in exactly the same way it warned would happen if it broke into the terrorism suspect’s phone.
Apple says it will scan only in the United States and other countries to be added one by one, only when images are set to be uploaded to iCloud, and only for images that have been identified by the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children and a small number of other groups.
But any country’s legislature or courts could demand that any one of those elements be expanded, and some of those nations, such as China, represent enormous and hard to refuse markets, critics said.
Police and other agencies will cite recent laws requiring “technical assistance” in investigating crimes, including in the United Kingdom and Australia, to press Apple to expand this new capablity, the EFF said.
“The infrastructure needed to roll out Apple’s proposed changes makes it harder to say that additional surveillance is not technically feasible,” wrote EFF General Counsel Kurt Opsahl.
Lawmakers will build on it as well, said Neil Brown, a UK tech lawyer at decoded.legal: “If Apple demonstrates that, even in just one market, it can carry out on-device content filtering, I would expect regulators/lawmakers to consider it appropriate to demand its use in their own markets, and potentially for an expanded scope of things.”

Facebook delays return to campus as Delta variant rages

  • Facebook announced a delay to employees' return to the office due to the surge in the cases of the Delta variant in the US
  • Google, Facebook and Microsoft have said returning workers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Thursday postponed workers’ return to the office until early next year due to surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The leading social network set a new target of having employees back on its campuses in January, but promised to provide ample notice before they are required to show up.
“Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office,” a Facebook spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.
“We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety.”
For now, the data shows rising numbers of Covid cases based on the Delta variant, the spokesperson said.
Google, Facebook and Microsoft have said returning workers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Facebook is also requiring people in offices to wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
At Microsoft, the earliest date for fully reopening US facilities will be October 4, according to the computing giant based in the state of Washington.
E-commerce colossus Amazon confirmed that it is delaying employees’ return to its corporate offices until January of next year instead of September as originally hoped.
Google this month made its campuses off-limits to unvaccinated employees and extend its global work-from-home option through October 18.
Unions and critics of mandates have spoken out against required vaccinations, citing personal freedom arguments.

