Major quake in Haiti kills at least 227, reduces buildings to rubble

PORT-AU-PRINCE / HAVANA: A major earthquake reduced buildings to rubble and caused at least 227 deaths in southwestern Haiti on Saturday, sending shock waves across the Caribbean, where people fled their homes for fear they might collapse.
The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.
That made the earthquake potentially bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Haiti 11 years ago. That quake killed tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people, flattening buildings and leaving many homeless in what was already the poorest nation in the Americas.
This one — which occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time — hit farther away from the capital, however. In Port-au-Prince, it was strongly felt but did not appear to have caused major damage, according to Reuters witnesses, meaning there will likely be fewer fatalities than the devastating 2010 disaster.
The nearest big town was Les Cayes, with a population of around 126,000, where two residents told Reuters a major hotel and other buildings had collapsed.
“I present my sympathies to the parents of the victims of this violent earthquake that has caused the loss of several lives and material damage in various provinces,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter, in the first official confirmation of fatalities.
USGS said “high casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”
In Les Cayes, locals said water had briefly flooded the coastal town, causing panic amid fear of a tsunami, but then appeared to retreat. Haitian media outlets reported some people along the coast had already fled to the mountains.
The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning after the quake, lifting it shortly thereafter.
‘NEVER A BREAK’
The earthquake comes as Haiti is already mired in intertwined political, humanitarian and security crises.
The government is in turmoil, a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, while swaths of the country are facing growing hunger and health care services are overwhelmed by COVID-19. Access to the southern region, where the quake struck, has been restricted by gang control of key areas.
That region had only recently recovered from Hurricane Matthew, which struck in 2016, killing hundreds and causing widespread devastation. Haiti is now in the cone of Tropical Storm Grace which could bring heavy rains early next week.
“This country just never finds a break! Each year of mismanagement did not hurt but the cumulative effects made us vulnerable to everything,” said Haitian entrepreneur Marc Alain Boucicault on Twitter.
“Its going to take years to fix things and we have not even started!“
In Port-au-Prince, residents traumatized by the 2010 quake rushed, screaming, into the streets and stayed there as the aftershocks rumbled on.
“In my neighborhood, I heard people screaming. They were flying outside,” said resident Sephora Pierre Louis. “At least they know to go outside. In 2010, they didn’t know what to do. People are still outside in the street.”
The quake was felt as far as Cuba and Jamaica although there were no reports of material damage, deaths or injuries there.
“Everyone is really afraid. It’s been years since such a big earthquake,” said Daniel Ross, a resident in the eastern Cuban city of Guantanamo.
He said his home stood firm but the furniture shook.
“I feel it, man. It wake me up. My roof kind of make some noise,” said Danny Bailey, 49, in Kingston.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was magnitude 7.6, while Cuba’s seismological center said it registered a magnitude of 7.4.
From motorcycle warriors to knife-and-fork diplomats: How the Afghan Taliban insurgency evolved
No longer are the Taliban just an assortment of brutal men in black turbans: they are a formidable fighting force
The group is estimated to have 55,000-85,000 trained fighters; locals say they are better equipped than ever
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Owais Tohid
KARACHI, Pakistan: Spring, 1996. Tulips, poppies and contradictions were blooming across Afghanistan. Uzbeks and Tajiks in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif were celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year. A red flag flew over the city’s Blue Mosque.
Nearby, thousands gathered to watch horsemen play buzkashi, a game similar to polo except the ball is replaced with the carcass of a goat. The sport aptly reflects the violence and power struggles that have marked Afghanistan for centuries.
Almost a thousand miles away, in the southern city of Kandahar, I watched as members of the Taliban, then a newly emerged religious force, held a massive congregation of clerics from the seminaries of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“The Taliban are counting on the ulema to implement Shariah law on this land of Allah,” Taliban leader Mullah Omar said as a crowd of armed militiamen raised battle cries. “A new generation has to be trained. Our duty is to use force, take weapons … our mission has to be fulfilled.”
My Talib (student) guide explained the significance of Omar’s words. “These madrasah (Islamic college) clerics are our ideological custodians and their students are future soldiers,” he said.
The Taliban initially gained popularity among locals for offering security and an end to the brutal civil war that had been gripping the country.
On crossing the border from Pakistan into the town of Spin Boldak, en route to the Taliban’s headquarters in Kandahar, the group’s distinctive white flags were visible from a distance flying on rooftops and among the surrounding hillocks.
By the time of my next visit to Kandahar, in 1998, the Taliban had seized control of about 90 percent of Afghanistan. Local clerics announced new rules from mosques and over the airwaves of Radio Shariat.
Music, football and kite flying were banned. Men were told to grow beards at least the length of a clenched fist. Women were not allowed to leave their homes unless accompanied by a male relative. The education of girls was prohibited.
I wore a traditional salwar kameez but was still taunted on account of my French beard and uncovered head. My driver had learned to deftly switch music cassettes on the car stereo to play warrior anthems while driving in the city or in the vicinity of Taliban checkpoints.
I had traveled there to cover the first-ever talks between the UN and Mullah Omar at his fortress-like residence.
“The Western world fails to understand the Taliban,” Mullah Muttamaen, a leading member of the group, told me repeatedly. I asked him whether the Taliban, in turn, understood the world. He looked away in tense silence.
While investigating the experiences of minorities under Taliban rule, I found a neighborhood in which Hindus and Sikhs had been ordered to wear yellow cloth to identify themselves. I wrote a story about it that was published while I was still in Afghanistan. After receiving threats, I was forced to flee the country in the dead of night.
Since then, the Taliban has evolved into an organized force. No longer is it an assortment of clueless, brutal men in black turbans riding motorcycles and bullying locals.
When I met Mullah Akhtar Mansour in the late 1990s, he had just been appointed aviation minister by Mullah Omar because he had downed two Russian helicopters with a rocket launcher and was therefore thought to understand how objects worked in the air. He went on to become leader of the Taliban in July 2015, and was killed in a US drone strike in May 2016 after entering Balochistan in Pakistan from Iran.
Mullah Omar often boasted about how the Taliban movement began with just a few dozen madrasah students with motorcycles and two borrowed vehicles. Now it has developed a hierarchical structure.
Its leaders coalesce in the Leadership Council, or Rehbari Shura, a decision-making body for political and military affairs. It controls many commissions on economics, health and education, operating like a cabinet of ministers.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar effectively serves as the Taliban’s foreign minister. Its political commission has an office in Doha for international representation, which negotiates with diplomats on the Islamic militia’s behalf. The Taliban has developed ties with Iran, Russia and China in preparation for a potential return to power.
“If our leaders are eating meals with a knife and a fork in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran or Doha, it doesn’t mean we will betray our ideology,” one Taliban leader said.
At one time, young Taliban fighters in Afghanistan feared American air power. I once witnessed a Taliban soldier shouting curses at a formation of B-52 bombers. “Meet us face to face if you have the courage,” he shouted at the sky. Now the group has reportedly used drones in some of its attacks.
It is estimated that the Taliban currently has between 55,000 and 85,000 trained fighters, and locals say they are better equipped than in previous years.
“They have night-vision goggles, thermal rifle scopes, armored vehicles, bulletproof vests, wireless sets,” said Rashid Khan, a resident of Nimroz province. “They have a huge quantity of American weaponry captured from Afghan forces — even Humvees.”
Although Taliban forces appear to be taking control of the country following the recent departure of US troops, with districts and provincial capitals falling like dominoes, reestablishing and maintaining rule across Afghanistan will not be easy.
They will face opposition from a new generation of Afghans, including educated youths who bitterly oppose the group’s return to power.
During recent peace talks there has been much speculation about just how much the Taliban has changed in the past two decades in terms of governance, adherence to human rights, artistic expression, and whether women will be allowed to work and girls to go to school.
The group’s political leaders know that the methods of the past will not grant them legitimacy, but the fighters on the ground are ideologically committed to establishing an “Islamic emirate.”
The latter include the men who shot dead the comedian Nazar Mohammad Khasha in Kandahar in July. In another incident, two alleged kidnappers were publicly executed without a trial. Reports are also circulating about various restrictions already being placed on women.
It seems the Taliban now has three faces: The Rahbari Shura leaders who are the custodians of the Taliban ideology; the political Shura leaders who are trying to gain legitimacy by improving the Taliban’s public image; and the mass of fighters forged in war.
There is also uncertainty over whether the Taliban can or will prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a global hub for terrorism. More than 2,000 militants affiliated with Daesh are reportedly operating in the country.
There is additionally the issue of the Pakistani Taliban using Afghanistan as a safe haven from which to launch attacks in Pakistan.
It will be difficult for the Afghan Taliban to sever ties with Al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban, even if it wants to, because the trio formed a nexus during the course of the “war on terror.”
While many analysts were surprised by how quickly the Taliban regime fell after the 2001 US invasion, porous borders continued to provide a sanctuary for its members. Many crossed into Pakistan’s Balochistan province with their families.
Much of the border has since been fenced but at the time, Taliban fighters in remote villages in Zabul and Uruzgan provinces were betting on the US forces eventually getting tired of fighting.
“Mullah Omar has said: ‘Americans have the clocks but we have the time,’” as one seasoned fighter put it. The Taliban’s perception of having time on its side persists.
For more than 40 years Afghanistan has been a battlefield of conflicting ideologies and ethnicities — a bloody tug-of-war between warlords over opium and opportunities for corruption.
I am reminded of the words of Shahrbano, a young Afghan woman I met in Peshawar years ago whose family twice had to flee Kabul; once due to Mujahideen infighting, which reduced the city to ruins, and again during the regressive rule of the Taliban.
“With every invasion, be it Russians or Americans or Mujahids or Taliban, each Afghan dies a little,” she said. “We are the target in this game of death, like a carcass in buzkashi — and the world watches it, again and again.”
Israel recalls Poland envoy over ‘anti-Semitic’ property claims law
"Poland today approved -- not for the first time -- an immoral, anti-Semitic law," Israeli Foreign Minister said
The law, approved Saturday by Polish President, sets a 30-year time limit on challenges to property confiscations
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Saturday he had ordered the country’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw to return after the Polish president approved an “anti-Semitic” law curbing World War II-era property claims.
“Poland today approved — not for the first time — an immoral, anti-Semitic law,” Lapid said in a statement.
“This evening I instructed the charge d’affaires at our embassy in Warsaw to return immediately to Israel for consultations, for an indefinite period of time,” he said.
“The new Israeli ambassador to Poland, who was scheduled to depart to Warsaw, will remain in Israel for the time being,” Lapid added.
The law, approved Saturday by Polish President Andrzej Duda, sets a 30-year time limit on challenges to property confiscations — many of them relating to Poland’s once thriving Jewish community.
Since confiscations mostly occurred during the Communist era in the aftermath of the war, the law will effectively block many possible claims.
Lapid said the foreign ministry would recommend that the Polish envoy to Israel, currently on vacation, “continue his vacation in his country.”
“He should use the time on his hands to explain to Poles the meaning of the Holocaust to Israelis,” Lapid said.
Israel was joined by the US in its opposition to the legislation, and Lapid said Israel was conducting talks with the Americans on further courses of action.
“Poland has this evening become an anti-democratic and illiberal country that does not respect the greatest tragedy in human history,” Lapid said.
“The world cannot remain silent,” he said. “Israel and the Jewish world certainly won’t.”
Six million Poles, half of them Jewish, were killed during World War II in Poland.
After the war, Communist authorities nationalized vast numbers of properties that had been left empty because their owners had been killed or fled.
While the law covers both Jewish and non-Jewish claimants, campaigners say Jewish owners will be disproportionately affected because they were often late in lodging claims after the war.
SRINAGAR: Two years after business activities were halted by India in the town of Uri, close to the border with Pakistan, Kashmiris and traders on Saturday called for the resumption of cross-border trade.
They highlighed the plight of nearly 170,000 villagers whose lives had been upended by the economic crisis in the region.
“After trade stopped in 2019, markets in Uri are badly affected, and they are on the verge of permanent closure,” Tahir Ahmad Khan, a trader in Uri, a connecting point in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, told Arab News.
In April 2019, New Delhi abruptly halted all trading activity in the area, citing “illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency” as reasons for its clampdown.
The Ministry of Home Affairs also suggested that the trade was “misused to fund militancy and separatism” in the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir.
It led to the suspension of an ambitious economic engagement between the two countries, launched in 2008 when trade routes were opened along the Line of Control (LoC), a de facto border that separates India and Pakistan.
The move was part of measures to ease tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors and served as a boon for its residents, most of whom worked as traders, laborers and drivers.
Today, most are grappling with an “existential crisis,” while three laborers have reportedly committed suicide.
“When the trade was happening, a laborer would earn at least 25,000 rupees ($350) a month, but today they are struggling to survive. Three laborers have committed suicide so far,” Lateef Awan, a labor contractor in Uri, told Arab News.
After launching trade routes in 2008, India and Pakistan had approved 21 items for cross-border trade, including medicinal herbs, honey, dried fruits, Peshawari leather sandals, onions and black mushrooms.
No duty was charged at the border.
For four days a week, nearly 70 trucks would use the crossing along two trade routes — the Chakan-Da-Bagh-Rawalakot route in Jammu or the Salamabad-Chokoti route in the Kashmir region — with the Salamabad trade facilitation center in Uri serving as the hub of activities where trucks from Pakistan would be unloaded.
“More than 100 laborers were working under me in Uri’s Salamabad. Today, they don’t have any work; their children no longer go to school. It’s a very sad state of affairs,” Awan said.
Mohammad Maqbool Awan, a 40-year-old trader, said that he used to earn at least $300 per month earlier but today survives on the “doles handed out by traders and others.”
“There is no work, no income. All four of my children are at home because I can’t afford their schooling. With trade gone, our lifeline has also disappeared,” Maqbool told Arab News.
“Trade should be resumed again for the larger interests of the people. But I feel that the government in Delhi is not keen to serve the interests of the people of Kashmir,” he said.
Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both claim it in full and rule it in part and have fought two of their three wars over control of the region since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947. On Sunday, India marks its 75th Independence Day.
Ties between Islamabad and New Delhi nose-dived on Aug. 5, 2019, when the Indian government revoked the special status of Kashmir by repealing the constitution’s Article 370, which granted autonomy to the region.
In February, both the countries agreed to adhere to a 2003 cease-fire agreement along the disputed border in Kashmir, but there have been no developments in the resumption of economic activities in the area.
“Whatever little hoped we nurtured about the start of the trade was dashed after the Aug. 5 development that brought more hardship. By abrogating Kashmir’s special status, New Delhi has made life more difficult for us,” Maqbool said.
The value of cross-border trade reached 7,500 crore rupees ($1.127 billion) between 2008 and 2019, according to a report released by the Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF) in New Delhi last year.
Trading activities generated freight revenue of about 66.4 crores rupees ($10 million) for transporters in Jammu and Kashmir, while more than 300 traders were involved in the business employing more than 150,000 people.
Sami Ullah Bhat, a trader based in the capital Srinagar, is among hundreds who incurred heavy losses after the trade suspension.
“They closed the trade abruptly without any notice or information. As a result, lots of overdue amounts remained across the border,” Bhat, who is also the vice president of the Salamabad Cross-LoC Traders Union, told Arab News.
“We have become bankrupt. Some have sold off their gold, others have taken loans, they got disturbed after the suspension of the LoC trade,” said Bhat, who incurred a loss of more than $80,000.
He added that Kashmir’s economy had “suffered more” due to the trade closure.
“This trade was helping not only traders but the common people by providing employment. Every trader would employ at least five people while tradeable items used to be distributed across Kashmir. Prices of essential commodities were never high,” Bhat said.
It is a sentiment echoed by Tariq Khan, a trader who suffered losses amounting to $90,000 after trade stopped.
“Not only Kashmir suffered, but the traders in rest of India also suffered losses. We used to get spices from south India and send them across the border. It was a good business,” Khan, former president of the Salamabad Cross-LoC Traders Union, told Arab News.
Others said that the resumption of trade would help to maintain a cease-fire along the India-Pakistan border.
“Kashmiris want that both the nations should talk and find a way to solve the problem. Each and every Kashmiri wants that. Opening the trade is a must. It is a must for peace,” Bhat said.
US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the US faces a “heightened threat environment”
It cited increased use of “online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity”
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP
WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism threat advisory on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the United States faces a “heightened threat environment” from both domestic terrorists “and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”
It cited increased use of “online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.”
The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the US Congress by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced “increasingly complex and volatile” threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.
The bulletin had already been amended in May, with DHS warning violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
“Extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of Covid-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the DHS advisory said, adding that “pandemic-related stressors... may contribute to more violence this year.”
Despite a rapid vaccination program, coronavirus case numbers have increased sharply in recent months in the United States due to the spread of the Delta variant, prompting new health measures.
The advisory, which expires on November 11, also noted that in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), had put out an English-language version of its propaganda “Inspire” magazine for the first time in over four years.
This “demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire US-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences,” DHS said.
The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group’s most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its fighters in Yemen since soon after the 9/11 attacks.
DHS was established after 9/11 and regularly issues terrorism threat adviseries.
UK charity launching water, hygiene project in Pakistan
Human Appeal wins $1m UNICEF bid to help 590,000 people in more than 1,300 villages
“This project will give vulnerable people in one of the poorest parts of the world a new start”: CEO
Updated 14 August 2021
Arab News
LONDON: UK-based charity Human Appeal has won a bid with UNICEF to launch a wide-ranging water and sanitation project in Pakistan’s Sindh province.
The 18-month program, which will target the Khairpur district, will build safe water and sewage facilities in more than 1,300 villages, and will benefit 590,000 people.
It aims to achieve the sixth target of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: “Ensure availability, sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”
In Sindh, about one-third of residents drink water contaminated with E. coli, while two-thirds drink water contaminated with coliforms.
More than half the population of the province are forced to drink water that falls below World Health Organization standards for dangerous trace chemicals.
Human Appeal will achieve its stated goal through the “provision of equitable access to safe drinking water, access to adequate and equitable sanitation, and hygiene for all,” said its CEO Dr. Mohamed Ashmawey.
“Working with UNICEF to see this project through to completion next year will mean that Human Appeal has the opportunity to transform hundreds of thousands more lives,” he added.
“This project to tackle water and sanitation issues will give vulnerable people in one of the poorest parts of the world a new start.”
The charity, based in Manchester, has operated in Pakistan for more than a decade, benefiting 8.5 million of the most impoverished people in the country through programs that cover issues such as orphan and child welfare, water, sanitation, hygiene, food security, emergency response capabilities and education.
Human Appeal has also constructed key infrastructure across the country, including environmentally sustainable water wells and solar power generators in desert areas.
It has launched schemes in the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
As part of the new water and sanitation initiative, Human Appeal will use $1 million in extra funding from UNICEF.