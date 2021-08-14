You are here

Saudi Arabia deserves accolades for conducting Hajj in a very seamless manner

Mohammed Shahid Alam
Mohammed Shahid Alam
Mohammed Shahid Alam is India’s consul general in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • I thank King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government of Saudi Arabia for the warm hospitality extended to Indians living in the Kingdom, as well as the support provided to us in delivering consular and welfare services
  • India is completing 74 years of its independence, and we are now just one step away from the diamond jubilee next year
On the joyous occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, I extend my best wishes to all my fellow Indians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly those residing in the Western region.

India is completing 74 years of its independence, and we are now just one step away from the diamond jubilee next year.

The Independence Day celebrations have already started in India under the banner of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,” and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has organized several activities covering a diverse range of themes including culture, business, sports, Hajj and art.

Since we are living with limitations on physical gatherings because of the pandemic, we have introduced several creative ideas and used online and social media platforms extensively to engage with all sections of the community.

As we celebrate this Independence Day, incidentally, strategic partners India and Saudi Arabia are also gearing up for the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship in 2022. The two nations enjoy cordial and friendly relations, reflecting their centuries-old economic and sociocultural ties.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares an extraordinarily warm relationship with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Following the signing of a strategic partnership agreement in 2019, the bilateral relationship has only improved. This is reflected in countless examples of seamless cooperation, including India’s support for Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 last year and their joining of hands as the world fights against COVID-19.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah accords the highest priority to being at the service of the Indian community in the Kingdom and ensuring their welfare. Amid the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consulate has seized the opportunity to enhance its digital outreach to the community.

It has launched a mobile app called “India In Jeddah,” which is available on iOS and Android platforms and provides easy access to a variety of services. One of its remarkable features is a “digital meeting service,” which allows Indians to schedule virtual meetings with officials from the consulate to address their issues. This saves them a lot of time, money and effort as they do not need to travel from various parts of the Kingdom.

At the same time, the consulate has stepped up its efforts to provide consular services locally to Indians in the Kingdom who live far from Jeddah. To help achieve this it has introduced the concept of a “consulate on wheels,” which conducts frequent consular and community tours of different areas in the Western Region.

I am pleased to say that two Visa Facilitation Services centers have opened, one in Makkah and the other in Jazan, which will greatly benefit the Indian communities in these provinces. More such centers are planned. None of this would have been possible without the constant support and collaboration provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

I thank King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government of Saudi Arabia for the warm hospitality extended to Indians living in the Kingdom, as well as the support provided to us in delivering consular and welfare services.

I also take this opportunity to congratulate Saudi Arabia for its excellent initiatives to control COVID-19 and for conducting Hajj in a very seamless manner. While thousands of Indians eagerly await the opportunity to perform Hajj next year, India always stands in support of the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure the best interests of pilgrims and others.

I thank the members of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia for their hard work and their friendly and law-abiding nature, which have contributed to the strengthening of the friendship between their motherland, India, and their second home, Saudi Arabia.

I wish good health and peace to the Indian community and to the good and friendly people of Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Shahid Alam is India’s consul general in Jeddah

 

Topics: India Independence Day India Independence Day 2021

Saudi snake catcher breaking stigmas with Baha conservation group

Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied)
Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied)
Saudi snake catcher breaking stigmas with Baha conservation group

Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied)
  • Animal behavior expert captures the slithery creatures in an attempt to protect and conserve them
MAKKAH: For a little over 30 years, residents of Baha in the southwest part of Saudi Arabia have sought the help of a local cobra catcher who shares a unique bond with the slithery creatures, while also trying to protect them through conservation and awareness efforts.

Hamza Al-Ghamdi, an animal behavior expert and a longtime conservationist, has caught snakes in the region for “as long as I can remember” due to his unique charm and technique.
He captures snakes in an attempt to protect and conserve them, and in the process tries to correct the damaging stereotype that all snakes are dangerous, venomous and will leave a human dead within 30 minutes.
The truth is, “snakes are shy and would rather escape than confront people,” Al-Ghamdi told Arab News.
A native of the southwestern mountainous region, he said that there are 45 species of snakes from seven main families in the Kingdom. Some are rare, while others can be found easily, but the distribution of species around the Kingdom depends on climate, terrain and the availability of prey, he added.
“Some of the most venomous snakes found in the Kingdom are the Arabian cobra, a venomous snake that is endemic to Arabian Peninsula, the puff adder and the horned desert viper, and there are also those that are mildly venomous, such as the hissing snake and braid snake,” said Al-Ghamdi.
The average size of the Kingdom’s snake species ranges between 55 and 75 centimeters in length, Al-Ghamdi added. He stressed that common fears surrounding snakes are “exaggerated” and called on people to protect and conserve them, especially through education and handling lessons, which can change people’s opinions of the slithery creatures.


He said that smaller snakes are “clever camouflagers,” often ignored by humans due to their size or color, leading some to believe that they are earthworms. “There are also two species of boas that are known as the burrowing serpent, as well as the atractaspidae family that includes the most dangerous venomous snake — a small black but deadly one.”
He said that snakes are often found in agricultural areas, and near bodies of water and poultry farming sites, especially pigeon farms. They are attracted to the smell of their prey, which include mice, baby pigeons and bird nests. But Al-Ghamdi said that cats enjoy killing snakes near residential areas, with the two animals being “sworn enemies.”

IhopeI manage to create an exhibition to present these species in our region, in order to promote awareness for visitors, spread knowledge to interested people and preserve these rare species.

Hamza Al-Ghamdi

His connection with snakes is a special one found in many snake catchers, he said, telling Arab News how he has an “emotional communication” with them, and how his time caring for them helped him reach “higher levels of concentration while performing tasks.”
Al-Ghamdi said that some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb.
And statistically, snakes pose a tiny threat to the Kingdom, he added, with snake bite numbers being relatively low and usually limited to people who carelessly try to catch them — often men and children. “I was bitten several times while handling snakes throughout 30 years and catching more than 500 cobras in that time,” he said.
Al-Ghamdi believes that cobras are some of the most “highly evolved and fascinating creatures.” He said that attempting to kill a snake puts people in danger, and as predators, they will defend themselves if threatened. “They’ll snap and continuously try to bite if they feel you’re trying to kill them.”
Only about one in five of the world’s snake species are venomous, with most snakes encountered by people being harmless and in fact beneficial, playing an important role in balancing the ecosystem. Predators by nature, snakes help protect agriculture by catching and killing rodents, which are major culprits in destroying crops and causing damage.

Though he continues to try to educate nearby residents, there is still a common misconception that all snakes are harmful to humans. On the contrary, Al-Ghamdi said, they prefer to flee over risking a potentially dangerous encounter.
“I established a nonofficial group to hunt snakes that Baha citizens inform us about in their homes or farms, and we create awareness-raising videos about the importance of these species, especially the Arabian cobra that only lives in the Kingdom, Oman and Yemen. It is a distinct species that must be preserved,” he added.
“I hope I manage to create an exhibition to present these species in our region, in order to promote environmental awareness for visitors, spread knowledge to interested people and preserve these rare species. We often warn against handling snakes and underestimating their capability, and recommend leaving them alone. If snakes find an escape, they will flee and simply leave you alone without attacking.”

Topics: Saudi snake catcher

Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end

Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end
Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end

Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end
  • Several manoeuvres were carried out as part of exercise “Indian Ocean”
RIYADH: A Saudi-Indian naval exercise that took place in the Arabian Gulf came to an end on Saturday.

The Commander of the Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Majid bin Hazaa Al-Qahtani, explained that several manoeuvres were carried out as part of exercise “Indian Ocean.”

The manoeuvres trained participants in protecting oil fields and islands, electronic warfare, attacking boats of all kinds, refueling, carrying out inspections and conducting search and rescue training.

Al-Qahtani indicated that the exercise achieved all of its goals including unifying concepts, exchanging experiences, refining and developing the skills of participants, and strengthening joint military cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Naval Exercise Indian Ocean

India’s stature is rising in the international arena

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on feb. 20, 2019. Saudi Arabia and India have robust defense cooperation focused on maritime security cooperation and military training. (AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on feb. 20, 2019. Saudi Arabia and India have robust defense cooperation focused on maritime security cooperation and military training. (AFP)
India’s stature is rising in the international arena

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on feb. 20, 2019. Saudi Arabia and India have robust defense cooperation focused on maritime security cooperation and military training. (AFP)
  • India is proud of not only adhering to the Paris Climate Agreement but doing morethanwhatthe country has committed to in order to protect the climate
My dear fellow citizens,

Namaskar!

It is a matter of great joy for me to wish all Indians, living in India and abroad, a very happy Independence Day! This day has a special significance as it marks the beginning of the 75th year of India’s independence for which “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is being celebrated. My hearty congratulations to you all on this momentous occasion!

Independence Day is a festival of freedom for us. This was made possible by generations of freedom fighters, some known, many unknown. They made great sacrifices. Today, you and I breathe under free skies thanks to their heroic deeds. I bow in respect to the pious memory of those brave martyrs.

Our nation, like many others, suffered great injustices and tyranny under foreign rule. What distinguishes India, however, is that the character of our nationalist movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi, was based on the principles of truth and nonviolence.

He and all other national heroes provided us with an invaluable blueprint to not only liberate the nation from colonial rule, but also to rebuild it. Gandhiji’s struggle was for a return to the Indian ethos and for human dignity.

Now as we look back to the 75-year journey of our republic, we have reasons to be proud of the considerable distance we have travelled.

Gandhiji taught us that slow and steady steps in the right direction are preferable to rapid strides in the wrong direction. The world looks up at the miracle of India, home to the plurality of traditions and yet the biggest and most vibrant democracy.

Dear fellow citizens,

In the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, our sports persons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances.

India has won the highest number of medals in the 121 years of its participation in the Olympics.

Along with sports, epoch-making changes are taking place in the participation and success of women in all walks of life.

From higher educational institutions to the armed forces, from laboratories to playgrounds, our daughters are making their mark. In this success of our daughters, I see a glimpse of a developed India of the future.

I urge every parent to learn from the families of such promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth.

Like last year, this year too the scale of Independence Day celebrations may have been reduced due to the pandemic, yet our hearts remain always filled with enthusiasm.

The intensity of the pandemic has come down, but coronavirus has not yet gone away. We are yet to come out of the devastating effects of its recurrence this year.

Last year, with exceptional efforts from all, we succeeded in bringing the spread of infections under control.

Our scientists succeeded in developing vaccines in a very short time.

The economic impact of the pandemic is as disastrous as its health impact.

Therefore, at the beginning of this year, there was every reason to be hopeful as we launched the largest vaccination exercise in history.

Yet, due to the new variants and other unexpected factors, we suffered from a terrible second wave.

I am deeply sad that many lives could not be saved and many more suffered immensely in this phase of an unprecedented crisis.

I speak for the whole nation when I say that I share the grief of all the affected families with the same intensity.

Science is coping with this invisible enemy of terrible might with remarkable speed.

We can take solace from the fact that more lives have been saved than lost.

It was our collective determination to overcome the challenge that helped us see the weakening of the second. Once again our corona warriors - doctors, nurses and health workers, administrators, and others - risked everything to contain the impact of the second wave.

The second wave brought our public healthcare infrastructure under stress.

The reality is that no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions.

Efforts were made on a war-footing to plug the gaps.

The leadership rose to the challenge, and the government’s endeavors were supplemented by initiatives of the states, private sector healthcare facilities, civil society and others.

In this extraordinary mission, foreign nations shared the essentials generously, just as India had reached out to many nations with medicine, equipment and vaccines.

I am grateful to the global fraternity that came forward with a helping hand.

Due to these efforts, the nation breathes a sigh of relief with the return of a semblance of normalcy.

If we have learned our lessons well, we know that this is the time for extra care and caution. We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection that science offers us.

Under the world's biggest vaccination campaign going on in our country, more than 50 crore fellow citizens have been vaccinated so far.

I urge all eligible citizens who are yet to get vaccinated to do so at the earliest and also inspire others.

Dear fellow citizens,

The economic impact of the pandemic is as disastrous as its health impact.

The government has been concerned about the lower middle classes and the poor, as well as about small and medium industries.

It has been sensitive to the needs of laborers and employers who have been facing hardships due to the lockdowns and movement restrictions.

Sensitive to their needs, the government had taken a series of relief measures last year. This year also, the government distributed food grains to about 80 crore people in May and June.

This benefit has been extended until Diwali. Moreover, the government has announced a new stimulus package worth Rupees 6 lakh 28 thousand crore to boost the selected COVID-affected sectors.

In particular, it is heartening to note that an amount of Rupees 23 thousand 220 crore is being spent over one year for the expansion of medical facilities.

It is heartening to note that rural India, particularly the agriculture sector, has kept growing against all odds.

In a recent visit to my ancestral village of Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat district, I was quite pleased to find that better infrastructure is being developed to make life better for people in rural areas.

The psychological distance between the urban and the rural is now much less compared to the past. After all, India lives in its villages which cannot be allowed to lag behind in development. That is why special campaigns, including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, are being implemented for the welfare of our farmers.

These efforts are consistent with the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India.

With abiding faith in the inherent capacity of the economy, the government has further opened up the defense, health, civil aviation, power and other sectors.

The government’s new initiatives to promote eco-friendly, renewable sources of energy, particularly solar power, have won praise around the world. If there is an improvement in the ease of doing business, it has a positive impact on the ease of living for all. In addition, special emphasis is being given to public welfare.

For example, the dream of having a home of one’s own is being realized, thanks to the Rs 70,000 crore credit-linked subsidy scheme. The series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our “annadata” farmers and help them to get better prices for their produce.

These are some of the measures the government has taken to unleash the potential of every Indian.

Dear fellow citizens,

A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has initiated the process of consultation with all stakeholders who have faith in democracy and the rule of law.

I urge the people, especially the youth, of Jammu and Kashmir to utilize this opportunity and work on realizing their aspirations through democratic institutions.

With all-round progress, India’s stature is rising in the international arena, as reflected in our participation in several key multilateral forums as well as in consolidating bilateral relationships with several countries.

Dear fellow citizens,

When India won independence 75 years ago, many skeptics thought democracy would not survive in India. Little did they know that the roots of democracy were nurtured in this soil in ancient times and, even in modern times, India was ahead of many Western nations in offering franchise to all adults, regardless of any distinctions.

The founding fathers had reposed their faith in the wisdom of the people and we, the people of India, have made India a strong democracy.

We have adopted the system of parliamentary democracy. Therefore, our parliament is the temple of our democracy which provides the highest forum where we discuss, debate and decide issues for the wellbeing of our people. It is a matter of great pride for all Indians that our parliament will soon be housed in a new building.

It will be a fitting statement of our outlook: It will honor our legacy while also walking in step with the contemporary world. It is more than symbolic that the new building will be inaugurated in the year of the 75th anniversary of independence.

The government has planned many initiatives to make this special year memorable, and the most exciting of them all may well be the Gaganyaan mission.

Pilots of the Indian Air Force have been receiving training abroad. When they fly off into space, India will become only the fourth nation on the planet to carry out a manned space mission. When it comes to the flights of our ambitions, we don’t let any limitations define us.

Yet we keep our feet on the ground. We acknowledge that we still have a long way to go in realizing the dreams of those who won freedom for us.

Our constitution neatly summarizes those dreams in four words: Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

We must strive for more equality in an unequal world, more justice in unjust circumstances. Justice has come to encompass a larger range of connotations, including economic and environmental justice.

The road ahead is not easy. We will have to negotiate many twists and turns, but we have the benefit of incomparable guidance.

It comes to us from diverse sources, from the venerable seers of millennia ago, down to the sages and leaders of more recent times. In the spirit of unity in diversity, we as a nation are following the right course.

This vision, derived from unique Indian heritage, is going to be helpful not only to us but to the whole world in this century.

Modern industrial civilization has posed serious challenges before humankind.

Climate change has become a reality of life, with seas rising, glaciers melting and temperatures soaring. India is proud of not only adhering to the Paris Climate Agreement but doing more than what the country has committed to in order to protect the climate.

However, the world desperately needs a course correction. This is why the world is increasingly turning to the wisdom of India, as created by the authors of the Vedas and Upanishads, as depicted in the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as taught by Lord Mahavira, Lord Buddha and Guru Nanak and as reflected in the lives of the likes of Gandhi.

Learning the art of living in tune with nature requires effort, Gandhiji says, but once you establish a relationship with rivers and mountains, birds and animals, nature reveals its secrets to you. Let us resolve to listen to this message of Gandhiji and also to make sacrifices for the sake of the land we live in.

The spirit of patriotism and sacrifice was paramount among our freedom fighters.

They faced all kinds of challenges without caring for their own interests. I have seen that, in the face of the coronavirus crisis, lakhs of people have taken enormous risks to protect others, with the spirit of selfless service for humanity. I convey my profound appreciation for all such COVID-19 warriors. Many of them succumbed to COVID-19. I pay homage to them.

Recently, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I wanted to visit the Kargil War Memorial - Dras in Ladakh to pay homage to our brave soldiers. But, due to bad weather, it was not possible for me to reach that monument. On that day, I paid homage to our brave soldiers at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla. That memorial has been built in memory of all the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in their line of duty.

I would like all of us to come together to take India forward on the path of progress with the spirit of keeping the interest of the nation and society foremost.

Dear fellow citizens,

I extend my greetings especially to members of the armed forces, who have guarded our freedom, valiantly and gladly making supreme sacrifices when necessary.

I also extend my greetings to the members of the Indian diaspora, who have represented the motherland well wherever they have made home.

I once again congratulate all of you, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day.

While celebrating this anniversary, I cannot stop my mind from imagining a powerful, prosperous and peaceful India of 2047, when we will celebrate 100 years of our independence.

I wish that all our people come out of the difficulties caused by the pandemic and move ahead on the path of happiness and prosperity.

Once again, my best wishes to all of you!

Jai Hind!

Topics: India Independence Day India Independence Day 2021

Safer together: The evolution of Indo-Saudi defense cooperation

Safer together: The evolution of Indo-Saudi defense cooperation
Safer together: The evolution of Indo-Saudi defense cooperation

Safer together: The evolution of Indo-Saudi defense cooperation
  • Defense and security ties took a quantum leap forward with the visit of King Salman, who at the time was Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, to India in 2014
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India have historic, centuries-old civilizational and cultural ties that bind the countries and their regions together, and in recent years the relationship has evolved significantly.

In 2006, King Abdullah became the first Saudi monarch to visit India, and with his landmark statement about “India as a second home” he set a solid foundation for the current bilateral ties.

The friendly relationship continued to grow, resulting in the historic visit of Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Saudi Arabia in 2010. The Riyadh Declaration was signed during his visit, elevating relations between the countries to the level of a strategic partnership covering areas such as security, economics, defense and politics.

Defense and security ties took a quantum leap forward with the visit of King Salman, who at the time was Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, to India in 2014. During his trip, a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation was signed that formalized the joint activities to be undertaken in the military field. A Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation, formed to carry out periodic reviews to ensure military ties continue to progress, has met four times since then.

Two high-level visits by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia, in 2016 and 2019, and a reciprocal visit in 2019 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, gave a tremendous added impetus to the defense cooperation, expanding the strategic partnership.

In 2019, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Saudi General Authority of Military Industries and the Department of Defense Production at the Indian Ministry of Defense to further enhance cooperation in military acquisition and industries, joint research and development, and military technology. The agreement aims to expand and develop ties in the field of defense manufacturing, in keeping with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Indian government’s Make in India initiative.

Last year, the two nations elevated their partnership to a new level by establishing the Strategic Partnership Council, and working on joint initiatives in defense and security to fight international terror threats amid the fast-changing geopolitics of the region.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, last year also marked the historic maiden visit of India’s army chief to the Kingdom, and one of the highest-level training exchanges involving various armed forces institutions.

Both countries are also keen to strengthen their maritime cooperation in the western Indian Ocean, which includes busy and sensitive shipping routes connecting with the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Gulf.

To this end, naval cooperation has been a focus for both sides this year. Indian Navy ships visited the Kingdom in April and June, and the first Indo-Saudi bilateral naval exercise, Al Mohed-Al Hindi, took place between Aug. 9 and 14. The next steps in this maritime cooperation will include more engagements such as these, with the scope of the exercises expanded to help achieve greater interoperability when tackling common threats.

Saudi Arabia and India have also been cooperating closely in the fight against terrorism through the exchange of information and intelligence. In the past few years, they have signed several agreements in the field of security, including an extradition treaty. To enhance cooperation in this mutually identified actionable domain, new initiatives — in the form of counterterrorism exercises and a formal mechanism for the sharing of intelligence — are at advanced stages of planning.

In addition to the high-level visits by senior military officers from both sides, delegation-level visits for the purposes of information exchange, and participation in defense exhibitions to identify potential areas of mutual collaboration, form part of an ongoing process.

With the enhancement of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and India to the level of strategic partnership, there is a renewed desire on both sides to work closely together in the utilization of emerging technologies and to share new warfare concepts.

Overall, the current direction and momentum of Indo-Saudi bilateral defense cooperation is extremely robust, with a number of positive initiatives on both sides.

The shared vision of the leaderships of both countries for peace, stability and development is central to the strong ties between these two natural partners.

Ritu Yadav is second secretary (press, information and culture) at the Indian embassy in Riyadh

Topics: Indian-Saudi ties India Independence Day 2021

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 522,009
  • A total of 8,399 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 609 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 161 were recorded in Riyadh, 106 in Makkah, 74 in the Eastern Province, 55 in Jazan, 48 in Asir, 30 in Madinah, 28 in Najran, 15 in Al-Baha, 14 in Hail, 14 in the Northern Borders region, 12 in Tabuk, and 10 in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 522,009 after 1,651 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,399 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 31.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

