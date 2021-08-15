You are here

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran
File photo shows Colonel Turki al-Maliki (File/AFP)
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen towards Najran, in the kingdom's southern region, Al Arabiya TV reported Sunday.  

The Arab Coailtion said it is taking all operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts. 

The Iranian-backed militia repeatedly targets civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia. 

Arab News

Monika Staab was recently appointed the new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

Staab will be tasked with coaching the newly established women’s national team just under a year after the establishment of the Saudi Women’s Football League, which is expected to start its second season in November.

A pioneer in the development of women’s football, the 62-year-old German sports icon had a playing career that saw her represent Kickers Offenbach (1970-1977) and NSG Oberst Schiel in Germany.

Staab also laced her boots for Queens Park Rangers, Paris Saint Germain and Southampton, among others in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

After her retirement in 1992, she coached SG Praunheim, her last playing club, for six years, before moving to Bundesliga club FFC Frankfurt, where she won the 2002 UEFA Women’s Cup (now the UEFA Women’s Champions League), four league titles and five German Cups.

She was appointed coach of Bahrain’s women’s national team in 2007, and in 2013-14, of the Qatari national team.

She has been living in Gambia since late autumn 2018, where she has been running the German Gambian Football Project, which aims to improve the structure of women’s football in the African country.

The initiative was created by the German Foreign Office and the German Olympic Sports Confederation.

The veteran coach has been to around 80 countries so far. In contrast to the average globetrotter, however, she has a very clear idea about her ultimate objective: To help women’s and girls’ football develop across the world.

“I have won trophies in the past, but development is something very important to me. Helping girls develop, in terms of their personality as well, is unbelievably important for me. I have realized that I prefer doing that to focusing on going to a World Cup,” she told FIFA.com.

Arab News

  • A Saudi citizen was found to have given three expatriates access to his bank accounts to transfer funds abroad for a monthly fee of SR30,000
JEDDAH: An investigation into money laundering and smuggling has led to four people being sentenced to a total of 24 years’ imprisonment and the confiscation of SR140 million ($37.3 million), a Public Prosecution source has said.

A Saudi citizen was found to have given three expatriates access to his commercial bank accounts to transfer funds abroad for a monthly fee of SR30,000, a crime according to Article 2 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.
The source said the Public Prosecution is working with the Ministry of Commerce and Investment, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Saudi Central Bank to combat money-related crimes, and said that the Public Prosecution will not hesitate to demand severe penalties for those who try to harm the financial and economic security of the Kingdom.
In June, a Saudi national and an expat were sentenced to three years in prison for money laundering. The prosecution said that it was working to recover about SR6 million smuggled abroad through the judicial authority’s International Cooperation Department.
Similarly, a money laundering gang arrested in April was sentenced to a total of 106 years in prison and fined SR1.08 million. Around SR5 million was seized from the gang, and SR2 million was confiscated from their bank accounts, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
In March, Public Prosecution investigations revealed that 11 Arab suspects and two citizens were involved in money laundering and smuggling.
The suspects used the accounts of commercial institutions to deposit funds and receive transfers from local banks to transfer them later to banks abroad, in exchange for a 5 percent commission for each transfer.
Following investigations, the suspects were fined SR166 million and sentenced to a total of 51 years in prison. The Public Prosecution also seized SR176 million, along with SR700,000 in cash and funds deposited in their accounts that exceeded SR7 million.

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • The authorities reported 1,651 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 522,009
JEDDAH: Health experts are advocating continued adherence to health and precautionary measures and foresee an end to the pandemic in Saudi Arabia as more people receive their second dose of the vaccine.
In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya channel, infectious diseases consultant Dr. Khalid Alilah said receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should end the pandemic within 3 to 6 months in the Kingdom. He said that the inclusion of vaccination for the 12-18 age group with the rest of society will lead to a change in the epidemiological curve, as has been observed in the past days.
“The more we see a decline in critical cases, intensive care cases and deaths, the more positive the indications are for the end of the pandemic,” said Alilah.
There was a significant decline in the curve of COVID-19 infections in the Kingdom during recent days; 731 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, followed by 796 on Monday, 864 on Tuesday, 751 on Wednesday, 766 on Thursday, 681 on Friday and 609 on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 537,983 people.

FASTFACT

31.6m

The Kingdom has administered more than 31.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 90.79 doses per hundred people.

The authorities reported 1,651 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 522,009. With the high recovery count, the number of active cases has also shown a significant decline as there are currently only 7,575 active cases, 1,360 of them critical.
The highest recorded number of infections was in the Riyadh region (161) and Makkah region (106). The rest of the Kingdom’s regions are recording numbers below the 100 mark — Jouf recording only 10 cases on Saturday.
Eleven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 8,399.
The Kingdom has administered more than 31.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 90.79 doses per hundred people. More than 59.51 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There were 69,636 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 26.3 million.

13k arrested for residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Nearly 13,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom in one week, according to an official report.

In the campaigns that took place in all regions of the Kingdom from Aug. 5-11, there have been 12,862 offenders, including 4,366 for violating residency regulations, 1,127 for labor violations and 7,369 for border violations.

The report said that 292 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 48 percent were Yemeni citizens, 43 percent were Ethiopians, and 9 percent were of other nationalities.

In addition, seven people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and three were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The authorities transferred 57,699 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,441 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 7,239 were deported.

The Ministry of Interior said that whoever facilitates the entry of violators to the Kingdom, transports them or provides shelter or any other form of support will face imprisonment for up to 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), and confiscation of the means of transport or residence employed in the violation.

Saudi-Indian naval exercise comes to an end

RIYADH: A Saudi-Indian naval exercise that took place in the Arabian Gulf came to an end on Saturday.

The Commander of the Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Majid bin Hazaa Al-Qahtani, explained that several manoeuvres were carried out as part of exercise “Indian Ocean.”

The manoeuvres trained participants in protecting oil fields and islands, electronic warfare, attacking boats of all kinds, refueling, carrying out inspections and conducting search and rescue training.

Al-Qahtani indicated that the exercise achieved all of its goals including unifying concepts, exchanging experiences, refining and developing the skills of participants, and strengthening joint military cooperation.

