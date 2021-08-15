US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul

UK politicians slam decision to withdraw scholarships for Afghan students

LONDON: British politicians have decried as “morally wrong” a decision by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to withdraw university scholarship places to Afghan students in light of the crisis enveloping the country.

About 35 people, just under half of whom are women, will no longer have visas approved for the Chevening Scholarships program this year, with the FCO insisting that the places will be deferred for a year with a view to “reinstating the program as soon as possible.”

David Liddington, a key ally of former prime minister Theresa May, and Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary, condemned the decision and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene on behalf of the students. Liddington called the move “morally wrong,” while Stewart said it was “deeply disappointing.”

Liddington also said that the students in question would be “at particular risk from the Taliban” given their desire to seek an education in the UK.

The militant group has retaken much of the country in the past few weeks, with only the capital Kabul remaining in government hands.

Both the US and UK have sent troops and aerial support to Afghanistan in a bid to evacuate civilians and embassy staff before Kabul falls to the militants.

In a letter sent to the prospective Afghan Chevening scholars, the FCO said: “Current circumstances mean that the British Embassy in Kabul is unable to administer the parts of the program that must be done in Kabul in time for candidates to begin their courses this year.”

Despite suggesting a resumption date in the autumn of 2022, it is unclear if, or when, the scholars will be able to take up their places should the country come under full Taliban control.

The British government is also under fire amid claims from many Afghans who worked with the British Army, British Council or other government bodies that they have been denied access to a fast-track visa scheme to escape the war-torn country.

Most fear retribution from the Taliban for working with a foreign government. Earlier this month, Raab agreed to permit Afghans who had worked with British media companies to apply for the scheme, but critics say that the UK’s system is inferior to that of other Western nations in providing sanctuary to those who qualify, including the US.