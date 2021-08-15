Somalia seeks Saudi investment in fishery project

Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.12 percent to $48,031.52 at 5:04pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,162.47, down by 2.42 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other major crypto news:

A new report by Finder showed Vietnam, Indonesia, and India as the countries with the highest number of people who reported owning a digital currency.

The Crypto Ownership Report looks at digital currency adoption, covering 42,000 citizens in 27 countries.

The study showed 41 percent Vietnamese owning cryptocurrency. In Indonesia, 30 percent of citizens own crypto assets, same as in India.

Two of the biggest US news magazines, Fortune and TIME, have jumped into the token ecosystem of non-fungible tokens (NFT) recently.

New York-based multinational trade magazine Fortune raised $1.3 million from the sale of its first NFT collection this week.

After selling the covers of NFT magazine, TIME revealed that the company is collaborating with the Cool Cats NFT project.

Elon Musk and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban sees Dogecoin as the “strongest” cryptocurrency in terms of retail use.

The NBA Team Dallas Mavericks said it will be offering special rates to those who pay with dogecoin.

Cuban also promoted Dogecoin in an interview with CNBC Make It on Friday, saying: “The Doge community is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange.”

Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said nearly $600 million of stolen assets – in one of the biggest crypto heists ever – has now been returned by hackers.

The hackers claimed they were not interested in the money and had always planned to return the tokens, and that the heist was just to expose the platform’s vulnerabilities.

In the UK, the London High Court has ordered Binance to identify hackers and freeze their accounts after a user said it was the victim of a $2.6 million hack.

Reuters also reported on Friday that Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence company, has obtained its request from Binance to identify and freeze hacker accounts.

In Israel, the Capital Market, Insurance, and Savings Authority has required insurance companies and investment houses to provide details and justify any bitcoin-related investments, as reported by business publication Calcalist.