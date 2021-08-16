You are here

Wheel of history turns full circle as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban 

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
Taliban fighters and local people sit on a captured Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters and local people sit on a captured Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Residents watch as conquering Taliban fighters enter Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Residents watch as conquering Taliban fighters enter Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Victorious Taliban fighters display their RPG weapons as they enter Laghman province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Wheel of history turns full circle as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban 

Wheel of history turns full circle as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban 
  • Departure of President Ghani following the Taliban’s entry into Kabul marks the end of government’s resistance
  • Now that they have the upper hand, Taliban leaders are expected to decide what the next government will look like
DUBAI: After being denied a share of power for almost 20 years, the Taliban has regained its political footing in one fell swoop, dislodging the government from the few provinces over which it held sway before entering the capital Kabul.

On Sunday, its fighters claimed they had seized the key city of Jalalabad in the east and the adjacent areas of Laghman and Maidan Wardak, about 20 km to the west of Kabul. The last pockets of resistance in Mazar-i-Sharif had been crushed by the Taliban the previous night. By dusk on Sunday, the hardline Islamist group had more areas under its control than ever before.

With the latest sweep, which followed on the heels of a surge in attacks, the Taliban controls all key border crossings of Afghanistan with neighboring countries. Besides Kabul, they have captured all major cities and most of the airports.




Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz and Takhar province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, sit at the Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 10, 2021. (AFP)

Middle-class, educated Afghans have been gripped by a mix of feelings — uncertainty, panic, terror, pessimism and even optimism — as the US prepares to abandon the country to its once and future rulers. Older Afghans have bitter memories of the Taliban’s puritanical policies during its rule from 1996 to 2001.

The group’s promises of a new era of peace have yet to be tested. Zabihullah Mujahid, its spokesman, said the group ordered its fighters to enter Kabul on Sunday to prevent looting as policemen had left their posts empty. “The Mujahidden of the Islamic Emirate has no intention of entering Kabul by force or war, but is holding talks with the other side for a peaceful entrance to Kabul,” he said.

He did not explain who the “other side was” but assured Afghans that “life, honor and property of people will be protected” before ordering the Taliban to “remain at the gates of Kabul and avoid revenge.”

Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, Afghanistan’s acting interior minister, said in a video message that talks were underway on the formation of a transitional government.

“The people of Kabul should not worry, the city is secure. Whoever causes disorder will be dealt with decisively. The security of the city is guaranteed, the city will not be attacked … and the deal is to transfer power peacefully to the leadership of a transitional administration. Kabul is safe, be assured,” Mirzakawa said in a recorded speech.

Since the Taliban now have the upper hand, they are expected to decide what the next government will look like. Two Taliban officials told Reuters news agency there would be no transitional government and that the group expected a complete handover of power.




Abdullah Abdullah (center, front), head of Afghanistan's high Council for National Reconciliation, walks down a hotel lobby during the talks in Qatar's capital Doha on August 12, 2021. (AFP)

Earlier on Sunday, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, announced that President Ashraf Ghani left the country as the Taliban circled the outskirts of Kabul.

“The former Afghan president has left the nation,” AFP quoted Abdullah as saying.

While an eventual takeover of the country by the Taliban was widely expected, what caught everyone by surprise was the speed of the government’s capitulation. Without the military support of the US and NATO, senior officials of the Afghan Armed Forces evidently reckoned they were fighting a losing battle.

“People think like other parts of the country, the Taliban will take Kabul too because morale is low among troops, people are tired of war and the soldiers are not willing to sacrifice their lives for the corrupt leaders of Kabul,” retired Col. Mohammad Hassan, a security analyst, told Arab News.




Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani was forced to flee Kabul as Taliban forces captured the capital on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

On Saturday, a defiant President Joe Biden released a statement defending and explaining the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “An endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the White House days before that, he said the US was keeping the commitments it had made to Afghanistan, such as providing close air support, paying military salaries and supplying Afghan forces with food and equipment.

“They’ve got to fight for themselves,” Biden said.

However, the haste with which US forces pulled out was viewed by politicians and ordinary people as an insult to the country, especially after the sacrifices both Americans and Afghans had made in blood and treasure for two decades.




A US CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul on August 15, 2021 to evacuate US embassy staff. (REUTERS/Stringer)

A wartime Afghan interpreter who worked for Washington told the BBC the US “turned its back” on him. The man, whose name was changed for security reasons, said: “The president of the US said, ‘as you stood with us, we will stand with you.’ So right now, where are they? There’s no mercy for the linguists. The Taliban has said before, interpreters were the eyes and ears of the Americans — so the punishment will be different for us.”

He said although his services had saved numerous American lives, his application for a US visa in 2016 was rejected due to “lack of faithful and valuable service.”

The sense of betrayal and abandonment is not confined only to people who served the coalition forces. Abdul Bostani, who left Afghanistan as a teenager to flee from the Taliban, said the world has turned its back on the Afghans.

“The international community … promised (the) people of Afghanistan a safe and secure country 20 years ago, but we’ve been let down and this will have serious consequences to the rest of the world,” he said.




Residents of Kabul celebrate and escort Northern Alliance fighters entering the Afghan capital Kabul, Afghanistan, on November 13, 2001. (REUTERS/File Photo) 

In recent days, social media posts showed citizens and residents of Kabul lining up outside banks, foreign embassies and in visa processing offices in an attempt to flee the country before the Taliban closed in.

Nepal appealed for the evacuation of an estimated 1,500 citizens working as security staff with embassies and aid groups in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Western countries ramped up efforts to evacuate their representatives from the country. The US Embassy in Kabul sent a security alert on Sunday warning that the situation in the capital, including at the airport, was unstable.




Members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist the rescue of British nationals in Afghanistan. (MoD via AP)

“There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place,” the embassy said.

Madeleine Albright, who served as the first female US secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, said saving lives has to take priority.

“We must focus on saving lives in Afghanistan. As the US works to evacuate those at special risk from the Taliban, I am grateful to Albania, Canada, Kosovo and North Macedonia for offering refuge to Afghan allies, esp women & civil society leaders. I hope & expect others to follow,” Albright said on Twitter.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel laureate who was shot by a Taliban gunman in 2012, echoed Albright’s concerns. “We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians,” she said.

Some regional powers, it seems, have reached a modus vivendi with the Taliban. China has received a Taliban delegation. Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia and Pakistan have welcomed the Taliban’s return to Kabul in what they referred to as a peaceful manner, and willingness to share power with other political actors.

The Biden administration believes that its concerns in Afghanistan have been addressed to the extent that Taliban leaders have pledged not to allow any militant group to use Afghan territory against Washington or any other country in the world.

The US presumably believes it has achieved its goals and would be able to deal with any future government in Kabul that does not threaten its interests, even if it complies with international laws no more than the regimes in North Korea, Myanmar and Iran do.

Topics: Editor's Choice Taliban Afghanistan jalalabad Ashraf Ghani Taliban capture Kabul

Falcon breeders auction attracts top figures to the heart of the Saudi desert

Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. (AN photos by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)
Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. (AN photos by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)
Updated 16 August 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Falcon breeders auction attracts top figures to the heart of the Saudi desert

Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. (AN photos by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)
  • Participating with 12 falcons, female falconer from France says they were selected for their speed and beauty
Updated 16 August 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) has attracted some of the world’s top-tier falcons from the best breeding farms, with one very notable female falconer from France in attendance.

In its first edition, the IFBA, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) displayed over 200 falcons from 14 countries to bidders, breeders, and falconers, including seven European falcons from Germany, France, Spain and the UK.
Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, near Strasbourg, France, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. She learned the ropes and with time, she put her interest and care into a growing business. The farm has 130 falcons, mainly gyrfalcons, which are Boehm’s favorite breed, and pilgrims (shaheen).
“My dad has been passionate about falcons since he was young. Initially a falconer, he began breeding peregrine falcons and peregrine gyrfalcons in 1995. It was in 2005 that he decided to devote all his time to his passion and he created his company where I help him daily.  In 2020 I took over the family business which is now called SB Falcons,” Boehm said.

FASTFACT

Last year, a young wild Shaheen falcon, weighing 1.1 kilograms captured in Hafr Al-Batin, in the northeast of the Kingdom, was sold for more than $170,000. It was the most expensive sale of the breed, according to the Saudi Falcons Club.

“Our farm is ideally located in a quiet area in the countryside and is an environment that allows falcons to be as close as possible to their natural habitat,” she told Arab News. “Our facilities are of high quality and we have open air breeding cages that make falcons more comfortable. We also have a large training cage … area of 1,000 square meters to help them build muscles and learn to hunt safely.
“We are three people taking care of our falcons and we are a productive family; even our children love to help us whenever they can,” she said. Sandra explained that open air cages are preferred to allow falcons to get a natural sense of their surroundings, including a clear view of the sky, but that for added protection, a high wall was erected surrounding the cages in case of issues such as drastic weather changes that could injure the birds.
“Personally, it’s important that falcons be close to the surroundings, the natural environment and nature, seeing other birds soaring above them naturally,” she said, adding that “it is difficult to raise falcons in harsh conditions such as that in the Middle East with the average high temperatures.”
Participating with 12 falcons of unique breeds at IFBA, of which she’s auctioning only four, Boehm said the 12 were selected for their speed and beauty, preferring to take migratory falcons.
She emphasizes that feeding the falcons, caring for them, and maintaining their facilities all take a significant amount of time. “This is a job that requires you to work seven days a week, but because it is our passion, we don’t keep track of the hours and work while we are having fun.
“We are not safe and we are prone to accidents or diseases, and this is life, but we are always happy when our falcons hunt or win cups,” she said, adding the greatest rewards for a falcon breeder is seeing their birds fly freely, and seeing satisfied customers.
She had previously competed in international falconry competitions with her other falcons and won cups in various championships, so as an owner of French falcons, Boehm is aware that prices might vary based on the pedigree, size, weight and quality of a falcon, whether it is a hunting or a racing falcon.

HIGHLIGHTS

• While at the event, Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, was introduced to the Saudi Falcons Club’s most promising program, ‘Hadad,’ to return falcons to their original habitats and help preserve and maintain their population.

• With the first phase launched last December, the falcon breeds that are included in the program are the wild Saker falcon and Peregrine falcon. The birds will be monitored and their behavior will be studied, according to the club.

Bidding on the gyrfalcon from the French SB Falcons farm opened at SR15,000 ($4,000) and closed at SR24,000 ($6,400).
“Riyadh is located in the heart of the desert and this is a different landscape from France. As for the international auction site for falcon farms, it is very beautiful and luxurious as well. It also features a wonderful auction room and a giant screen. Obviously, everything here has been well-planned.”
While at the event, Boehm was introduced to the SFC’s most promising program, “Hadad,” to return falcons to their original habitats and help preserve and maintain their population. With the first phase launched last December, the falcon breeds that are included in the program are the wild Saker falcon and Peregrine falcon.
“I believe it is important to keep falcons in their natural habitat. This is a great initiative,” she said.
The program will be implemented in collaboration with the Special Forces for Environmental Security, the National Center for Wildlife Development, and other organizations.
“I was glad to speak with the Hadad Program representative and I believe it is important to keep falcons in their natural habitat,” Boehm said.

Topics: Saudi falcons

Attempts to destroy Egypt were thwarted, says president

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP)
Updated 31 min 37 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Attempts to destroy Egypt were thwarted, says president

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. (AP)
  • The value of annual support measures was more than EGP275 billion ($17.5 billion) and such support would reach around EGP3 trillion within 10 years
Updated 31 min 37 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said attempts to destroy the country had been thwarted.
In a speech at an event on Saturday, El-Sisi said that this outcome was thanks to the Egyptian people who had “confronted attempts to sabotage the country.”
“We were expected to reach the stage of ruin and fight amongst each other,” he told the audience.
“Those who were fighting us did not know that they were a tool for destroying the country, and the Egyptians were the ones who confronted these with their sons who were martyred in defense of the homeland, and contributed to the process of correction and change.”
He addressed the people present and said: “Through you, I salute the whole Egyptian people.
“I am always frank and honest, and I speak according to my understanding and knowledge and to the honesty that I need to talk to people.”
He said there was a need to rearrange and distribute the package of support measures provided to people in light of the state’s orientation toward development and progress.

I am addressing issues that no one has addressed. I am taking the difficult path and not the easy one.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

The value of annual support measures was more than EGP275 billion ($17.5 billion) and such support would reach around EGP3 trillion within 10 years, he added.
“I am addressing issues that no one has addressed. I am taking the difficult path and not the easy one. The government is working with the aim of developing the state.”
He stressed that any state official was required to make the greatest effort to change the current situation.
He also said that the development of the Egyptian countryside would cost the state from EGP700 billion to EGP800 billion in three years.

Topics: Egypt

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters
Updated 43 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters

Medvedev dominates Opelka to win ATP Toronto Masters
  • Medvedev became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago
Updated 43 min 23 sec ago
AFP

TORONTO, Canada: Daniil Medvedev neutralized the attack of American serving giant Reilly Opelka on Sunday, dominating 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Toronto Masters.
The world number two Russian needed just 87 minutes, limiting his 2.11m opponent to just eight aces and breaking him three times while saving all four break points he faced.
Medvedev, aided by 34 unforced errors from Opelka, became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago.
The winner was playing a fifth career final at the Masters 1000 level.
“When I was starting I could barely have dreamed of a Masters final,” he said. Now I’ve played five of them and won four.
“I’m just happy,” he added. “I want to achieve more, I want to play better.”
Medvedev, who will be the top seed at next week’s Cincinnati Masters, the final major tuneup for the US Open that starts August 30, had praise for Opelka, the US number one who is ranked 32nd in the world.
“It was a great week for him, he fought to the end,” Medvedev said. Playing a first Masters final is never easy. My first was in Canada (Montreal, 2019) and I won just three games,” he recalled of a title tilt against Rafael Nadal.

 

Topics: Daniil Medvedev ATP Toronto Masters Reilly Opelka

Giorgi topples Pliskova for WTA Montreal title

Giorgi topples Pliskova for WTA Montreal title
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Giorgi topples Pliskova for WTA Montreal title

Giorgi topples Pliskova for WTA Montreal title
  • Giorgi, who is No. 71 in world rankings, is expected to rise into the top 35 for the first time since May, 2019, as a result of her victory
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
AFP

MONTREAL, Canada: Italian underdog Camila Giorgi upset fourth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday to win the biggest title of her career at the WTA hardcourt event in Montreal.
The world number 71 completed a 2021 hat-trick of victories over the sixth-ranked Czech, who has now lost three finals this season.
“I was very emotional inside,” Giorgi said. “Of course, I’m not the one that shows a lot.
“It’s just amazing,” she added. “I’m very happy for what I did this week.”
Wimbledon finalist and Rome runner-up Pliskova had no answer for the inspired shotmaking of Giorgi, who also defeated Pliskova in the first round at Eastbourne and in the third round at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Czech had won 12 of her past 14 matches coming into the final, which lasted almost one and three-quarter hours.
But Giorgi’s seven aces, and four service breaks, were enough to again overcome Pliskova, who remained impressed with her opponent’s top form.
“She played super-solid all week actually, not crazy like she can play sometimes,” Pliskova said.
“I think she played really well, serving well at the important moments ... she was just a bit better today.”
The first Italian winner of the prestigious US Open tuneup now owns three career titles after winning in Linz in 2018 and in the Netherlands three years earlier.
Giorgi is expected to rise into the top 35 in the world rankings for the first time since May, 2019, as a result of her victory.
The Italian, whose stylist mother designs her tennis wear, retains a close bond with her father/coach, who was not in Canada this week for his 29-year-old daughter’s biggest moment on court.
“I’ve been working all my life with my father, we work hours and hours on the court,” Giorgi said. “Of course, the results should come. I believe it and he believe it.
“This was an amazing week, I’m very happy to have this gift. I dedicate it to him.
“When you dedicate all your work, one day comes beautiful things.”

Topics: Montreal Camila Giorgi Karolina Pliskova WTA Montreal

Transport fleet ready for new academic year in Saudi Arabia

A picture taken March 18, 2020 shows school buses parked in an open area after closure of schools in Riyadh amid measures to combat the novel COVID-19 coronavirus disease. (AFP)
A picture taken March 18, 2020 shows school buses parked in an open area after closure of schools in Riyadh amid measures to combat the novel COVID-19 coronavirus disease. (AFP)
Updated 16 August 2021
SPA

Transport fleet ready for new academic year in Saudi Arabia

A picture taken March 18, 2020 shows school buses parked in an open area after closure of schools in Riyadh amid measures to combat the novel COVID-19 coronavirus disease. (AFP)
  • Tatweer serves more than 1.2 million students at 21,000 schools, via more than 30,000 vehicles and buses making more than 69,000 trips a day
Updated 16 August 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Tatweer Educational Transportation Services Co. (TTC), the Ministry of Education’s school transport provider, has completed preparations for the new academic year to transport students to schools in line with the highest standards to ensure the quality of operational, supervisory and regulatory operations.
The company has announced an integrated plan for school transport for students to provide them with safe and comfortable services, in cooperation with education directorates across the Kingdom.
These efforts aim to expand the school transportation services and develop the fleet’s performance across the Kingdom.
Tatweer serves more than 1.2 million students at 21,000 schools, via more than 30,000 vehicles and buses making more than 69,000 trips a day.
The company has also stepped up efforts to provide these services to about 30,000 students with disabilities, via more than 3,200 buses and vehicles making 6,400 trips daily and covering 2,890 schools across the Kingdom.
The company has developed training materials on enhancing safety and security measures in school transport.

Topics: saudi money laundering

