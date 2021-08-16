You are here

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
HT Materials Science (HTMS) specializes in additives for heating and cooling systems. (HTMS)
LONDON: An international company specializing in additives for industrial heating and cooling systems has raised $5.9 million from a round of funding led by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV) and the Progress Tech Transfer Fund (PTT).

HT Materials Science (HTMS) produces heat transfer fluid additives which, when added to water and glycol heating and cooling systems, yield substantial improvements in energy use.

SAEV is the corporate venturing program of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco.

The Series A financing will be used to fund a number of projects, develop manufacturing capability and invest in sales and distribution networks in the US, Middle East, Europe and Asia.

“The application of the HTMS technology in cooling systems can help save energy and reduce emissions in Aramco facilities and the Kingdom, all of which are very positive outcomes” said Mahdi Aladel, CEO of Aramco Ventures.

Thomas Grizzetti, CEO of HTMS, said the investment “demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy as we continue to recruit more industrial partners to demonstrate the various uses of our proprietary technology and scale our business globally.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Index (TASI) rose 0.25 percent to 11,352 points on Sunday, recording the highest close since January 2008.

Shares of financial and energy companies have both benefited from the recent gains in oil prices. On Sunday, Al-Rajhi Bank and the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. both gained 0.7 percent.

Saudi supermarket group BinDawood Holding finished 0.4 percent higher despite an almost 50 percent decline in second quarter net profit and on expectations that the decline in profit will be temporary.

In the second quarter of last year the company “benefited enormously from pantry-buying in response to lockdowns and in the lead-up to the VAT (value-added tax) hike which came into effect from July 1, 2020,” the company’s CEO said in a statement.

The best performers of the session were Ataa Educational Co., which rose 9.89 percent or 6.5 points to trade at 72.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. added 7.45 percent or 12 points to end at 173 and Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance was up 5.58 percent or 5.5 points to 104 in late trade.

“Overall, the market sentiments are positive with the global economic recovery and companies’ second quarter results,” Mazen Al-Sudairy, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital, told Arab News.

When asked about the market’s positive movement, Faiz Alhomrani, an independent financial analyst, told Arab News that the trend was likely to continue. “We may see the index hitting levels of 11,800-11,900,” he said.

Alhomrani said after the end of the financial results announcements, “the market will enter a phase of calm and then a new phase of ascent.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is considering making investments in different economic sectors of Somalia. Officials from the Saudi Public Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT) and their Somali counterparts held a meeting in Muscat, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
During the meeting, the Somali side briefed the Saudi delegation on a fishery project and highlighted the advantages of investing in Somalia.
Somalia has the largest seacoast in Africa, and it leads the continent in livestock and fish exports.
GAFT officials reportedly briefed potential Saudi investors about the opportunities available in Somalia, particularly in fisheries.
The General Authority for Foreign Trade aims to enhance the Kingdom’s international commercial and investment activities. It was established to consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as a region and global trade hub.

 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.12 percent to $48,031.52 at 5:04pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,162.47, down by 2.42 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other major crypto news:

A new report by Finder showed Vietnam, Indonesia, and India as the countries with the highest number of people who reported owning a digital currency.

The Crypto Ownership Report looks at digital currency adoption, covering 42,000 citizens in 27 countries.

The study showed 41 percent Vietnamese owning cryptocurrency. In Indonesia, 30 percent of citizens own crypto assets, same as in India.

Two of the biggest US news magazines, Fortune and TIME, have jumped into the token ecosystem of non-fungible tokens (NFT) recently.

New York-based multinational trade magazine Fortune raised $1.3 million from the sale of its first NFT collection this week.

After selling the covers of NFT magazine, TIME revealed that the company is collaborating with the Cool Cats NFT project.

Elon Musk and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban sees Dogecoin as the “strongest” cryptocurrency in terms of retail use.

The NBA Team Dallas Mavericks said it will be offering special rates to those who pay with dogecoin.

Cuban also promoted Dogecoin in an interview with CNBC Make It on Friday, saying: “The Doge community is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange.”

Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said nearly $600 million of stolen assets – in one of the biggest crypto heists ever – has now been returned by hackers.

The hackers claimed they were not interested in the money and had always planned to return the tokens, and that the heist was just to expose the platform’s vulnerabilities.

In the UK, the London High Court has ordered Binance to identify hackers and freeze their accounts after a user said it was the victim of a $2.6 million hack.

Reuters also reported on Friday that Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence company, has obtained its request from Binance to identify and freeze hacker accounts.

In Israel, the Capital Market, Insurance, and Savings Authority has required insurance companies and investment houses to provide details and justify any bitcoin-related investments, as reported by business publication Calcalist.

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) expects inflation to drop in the third quarter of the year, reported Argaam.
The report said the inflation rate is likely to decline as the impact of tripling of the value-added tax began to diminish since the beginning of the second half of 2020.
The Kingdom’s inflation rate was forecast to remain steady at low range during the third quarter, backed by King Salman’s directive to set a cap on local gasoline prices for July.
Fuel prices were capped at SR2.18 ($0.58) per liter for octane 91, and at SR2.33 per liter for octane 95.

It was the first time the Kingdom capped prices since it first liberalized them in 2018 and linked them to international price movement.

RIYADH/MOSCOW: Inflation rate in Saudi Arabia decelerated in July from June on annual basis as the effects of the July 2020 tripling of the VAT rate no longer weigh on spending.

The consumer price index, a gauge used to detect the changes in prices, recorded a modest increase in July of 0.4 percent compared to the same month a year ago, but this increase is a sharp drop from the annual rate recorded in June of 6.2 percent, data from General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) showed.

The sharp fall in annual inflation reflects the diminishing impact of the increase in VAT from 5 percent to 15 percent that significantly affected the consumer price index levels starting from July 2020, the authority said on its website today.

July consumer price index, however, rose 0.2 percent month-on-month, Gastat said. Growth in monthly prices in July was driven mainly by the 0.5 percent increase in prices for food and beverages and the 1.4 percent increase in prices for education.

The outlook for inflation and prices for the remainder of the year is more stable.

In its inflation report published on 8 August 2021, Saudi Monetary Agency said “the inflation rate is expected to remain stable at its lowest levels during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter as a result of King Salman’s directive to fix the ceiling of the price of gasoline 91 at 2.18 riyals, and gasoline 95 at 2.33 riyals.”

Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment said in an note on inflation this month that prices in the second half of 2021 were expected to continue rising on a monthly basis as a result of "global inflationary pressures and higher local demand in the Kingdom in the second half of 2021.”

“As a result, we have maintained our inflation forecast for full-year 2021 at 3.7 percent and 1.5 percent for full-year 2022,” Jadwa added.

