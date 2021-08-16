Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking

You are here

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied)
Expo 2020 has announced the launch of Thrive Together — a dedicated, business-focused program offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events, as well as tailored products and services that will enable visitors and participants to explore new business opportunities, form impactful partnerships and collaborate toward sustained economic prosperity in the UAE, the region and beyond.

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As one of the first mega-events to take place since the beginning of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an important milestone for the global business community. It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs and startups, as well as international organizations and government entities from across the world to come together to foster a more diversified, equitable and resilient global economy, and enable robust business connectivity and sustainable economic growth.

“Whether you are a homegrown UAE-based business looking to expand, a budding entrepreneur wanting to share your ideas and build your network, or an overseas company looking to enter some of the region’s high growth markets for the first time, Thrive Together will enable you to unlock new opportunities, as together we reach a critical juncture in reimagining the global economy.”

Hassan Al-Hashemi, vice president, international relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Dubai Chamber is committed to representing and supporting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of the emirate’s fast-growing and dynamic business community as we navigate the pandemic era.

“As Expo’s official business integrator, we are pleased to be part of the wide-ranging Thrive Together program, which we believe will be a powerful catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing key challenges affecting business growth, attracting international companies to Dubai and facilitating collaboration across sectors and geographies. This will create an immediate and long-lasting impact for Dubai, and ripple across the UAE, wider region and beyond.”

Created specifically for the business community, both domestic and international, the Thrive Together program will include a number of thematic business forums, delivered in collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These events will highlight emerging business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a platform to connect, create and innovate.They will also accelerate private sector progress across current global challenges including climate change and biodiversity, space, and knowledge and learning.

Products and services offered as part of Thrive Together include an AI-powered app, facilitating meaningful B2B, B2G and G2G interactions across geographies and industries, suggesting potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, objectives and interaction patterns. An easily accessible business calendar will be updated daily, and carry the latest information on inbound business delegations, and all business events taking place across the Expo site.

Being the first automotive company to launch a WhatsApp service using their bespoke AI chatbot Kaito, Nissan Saudi Arabia has now been recognized by Facebook as a regional automotive success story leveraging the WhatsApp platform. This achievement was made possible by Nissan KSA providing always-on customer service.

Recognizing that the evolution of the customer journey needs to be driven by accessibility, Nissan Saudi Arabia has set itself apart by enabling two-way communication with customers via the most utilized social media platform in Saudi Arabia — WhatsApp. In the Kingdom where approximately 70 percent of the population is under 30 years old, Nissan KSA set out to engage a younger customer base that expects on-demand services as connected as they are. This resulted in improved customer engagement and higher satisfaction, contributing to increased sales leads, higher revenue, and lower call center volumes. 

Bader El-Houssami, managing director of Nissan Saudi Arabia, said: “Nissan Saudi Arabia stands for innovation, and we seek to consistently integrate that into every aspect of our business, this is the Nissan Way. In a time where companies were struggling to adapt to the new normal after the pandemic, we at Nissan KSA were accelerating our digitization efforts to best serve our customers. We are proud to receive such recognition from Facebook; it speaks volumes for the pioneering nature of our team to be considered a leader in digital services not just locally, but in the region as a whole.” 

Facebook has created and published a case study on the Facebook for Developers website detailing the success of Nissan KSA’s WhatsApp service and the metrics by which the success was measured. Given the popularity of WhatsApp in the Kingdom, the new service was an ideal and cost-effective service to build and launch. The popularity of WhatsApp helped generate more than 5,000 leads: A 390 percent increase over the original chatbot. In just six months, Nissan’s increase in car sales directly related to the WhatsApp service resulted in 34 times the ROI (return on investment).

Eleni Ketra, head of automotive and mobility, Facebook MENA, said: “Implementing a customer service and sales channel through WhatsApp Business API has helped Nissan KSA increase customer enthusiasm and drive new sales. The profound success of this digital service in such a short time frame is commendable and showcases Nissan Saudi Arabia’s digital customer-centric outlook.”

The Nissan KSA WhatsApp service is available in both English and Arabic languages and is accessible for customers to use around the clock. The account uses the Kaito AI chatbot to answer all customer questions, with several use cases which allow them to explore different car colors, download brochures, and submit their requests through the app. The account even provides suggested key phrases to make it easier for the customer to find exactly what they are looking for. The account can be reached on Nissan KSA’s 900 number +966 9200 09058.

The Emirates Literature Foundation is collaborating with Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) and The Green Planet, Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, to hold a three-day children’s interactive “edutainment” event themed around learning to make the world a better place. The “Tales of The Green Planet” event will take place from Aug. 19-21.

Fun activities for children aged three-10 include a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, lively storytelling from authors and illustrators, and a letter-writing corner where children can send notes to their favorite animal — and receive a reply back by email. All activities will be free for The Green Planet ticket holders on a “first come, first served” basis.

Ahlam Bolooki, festival director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the Emirates Literature Foundation’s flagship event, said: “It’s exciting to be able to combine our mission to celebrate books and reading whilst helping to raise awareness of conservation and sustainability. 

“These issues are close to our hearts, so this is a natural collaboration for us. Children are going to love the range of activities on offer, and it’s a great way for them to learn more about these topics.”

Ahmed Al-Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Our partnership with the Emirates Literature Foundation and The Green Planet showcases the wide range of events and activities that are on offer during this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises. Edutainment activities are an important part of DSS, and the three-day event that will be held at The Green Plant is a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about our world and how we can take care of it, all while exploring one of the city’s most unique landmark destinations at the same time.” 

The “Tales of the Green Planet” event will be brought to life by storytelling from top authors, illustrators, and performing artists Ebtisam Al-Beiti, Maitha Al-Khayat, Noura Al-Khoori, Stephanie Robert, Lamya Tawfik, Simar Halwany, Youshey Zakiuddin and Magic Phil with his special brand of interactive magical colorful storytelling featuring camels and other animals.

Victoria Lynn, general manager — attractions, Dubai Holding, said: “The Green Planet is all about people of all ages stepping out of their everyday lives into an adventure filled with tropical plants and animals and gaining a greater understanding of the importance of caring for our environment.”

Tales of the Green Planet will encourage children to get creative throughout the three-day event while opening their imaginations to a tropical animal filled world! We can’t wait for all of our visitors to be a part of it!”

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has signed an agreement with Lenovo, making it the official technology partner of the federation and national teams.

The cooperation was announced during a press conference held at the headquarters of the federation in Riyadh on Aug. 8, in the presence of Khaled Al-Thebity, vice president of SAFF; Ibrahim Al-Qasim, secretary-general of SAFF; council member Naim Al-Bakr; and Marwan Bsat, general manager of Lenovo Saudi Arabia. The signing ceremony also saw the attendance of Saudi football player Saleh Al-Shehri, and star member of the national Olympic team, Abdulilah Al-Omari.

As part of the partnership, Lenovo will provide technical support to the Saudi national teams and will be an official sponsor of the Saudi football knockout cup competition, known as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. Lenovo’s logo will be displayed on the video assistant referee technology screen and the players’ switch panel.

Secretary-general Al-Qasim expressed his happiness at signing the strategic partnership, noting that SAFF looks forward to further consolidating its alliance with Lenovo in the interest of both parties. He emphasized that the partnership will also deliver real and tangible improvements to the football ecosystem within the Kingdom.

Lenovo general manager Bsat said that transforming the digital experience for Saudi football clubs and accelerating technological enhancements for the sport in the Kingdom has long been a goal for the company. He also noted that the smooth negotiation process with SAFF helped the partnership reach its full potential and demonstrated the organization’s continued commitment to enhancing its operations. 

Lenovo will leverage its best technologies and capabilities to help SAFF manage large amounts of data, transform operations, and deliver better results on and off the pitch.

A delicious range of fruits and vegetables grown in Saudi Arabia is currently enjoying the spotlight at LuLu Hypermarkets in the Kingdom, as the retail giant launched the “It’s Season” promotion on Sunday.

Launched in three major cities, “It’s Season” aims to help local farmers and support the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s (MEWA) idea of “farm-to-table” sustainability in the food chain.

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Khattab, assistant of deputy minister at MEWA in Riyadh; Dr. Majid Al-Farraj, director general of MEWA in Riyadh; Amer Al-Mutairi, director of MEWA in the Eastern Province; Dr. Galib Alsaedi, deputy director manager of MEWA in the western region; along with Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets; other invited guests, media representatives and LuLu officials graced the launch event. 

This month, the promotion spotlights grapes along with watermelon, banana and papaya. All the local produce has been made available at specially discounted prices.

“The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture is committed to supporting local farmers, and as the largest retail operation in the Kingdom, we are very happy that LuLu is our partner in this movement of local food production sustainability,” said Al-Khattab, the assistant of deputy minister at MEWA Riyadh. “We are experimenting with exciting new agricultural techniques to promote local produce and are sure customers will love the fresh local taste.” 

The initiative will eventually be implemented across all LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia.

“LuLu plays a big role in market sustainability and food security and we see this as a promotion that works for local farmers as well as customers,” said Mohammed, the director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets. “Today we stock nearly 60 tons of local produce a week — four varieties of grapes, three varieties of dates, and two varieties of watermelon, banana and papaya each.”

LuLu’s annual purchase of Saudi-grown fruits and vegetables stands at 25,000 tons and this includes watermelon, banana, papaya, cucumber, tomato, onion, potato, capsicum, melons, mangoes, herbs and leaves.

Eight research projects will receive grants from the Jameel Fund for Infectious Disease Research and Innovation in Saudi Arabia to combat COVID-19 and related diseases, including the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), the Community Jameel Saudi and King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) recently announced. The fund will support Saudi researchers through several stages, the first of which was already launched in 2021, by supporting researchers’ projects at KAU.

Grant-winning research projects include proposals in areas of priority and importance in the scientific field, including medical technologies, biochemistry, medical products and special infectious agents. The selected projects included:

• Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Alfaleh (Faculty of Pharmacy): Retooling DPP4 immunoadhesins as decoy receptor to treat and prevent MERS-CoV infection.

• Dr. Muhammad Yasir Wali (King Fahd Center for Medical Research): Alteration of nasopharyngeal microbiota with COVID-19 and identification of secondary respiratory infections.

• Dr. Hani Abdullah Alhadrami (College of Applied Medical Sciences): Nano formulations of natural products-based SARS CoV-2 Mpro inhibitors as effective treatments for COVID-19.

• Dr. Ayat Tariq Zawawi (College of Applied Medical Sciences): The potential use of helminth immunomodulatory products for COVID-19.

• Dr. Thamir Alandijany (College of Applied Medical Sciences): Assessment of COVID-19 vaccine efficiency in inducing neutralizing immunity.

• Dr. Ahdab A. AlSaieedi (College of Applied Medical Sciences): Characterizing the TCR repertoire diversity in COVID-19 and MERS patients.

• Dr. Leena Hussein Bajrai (College of Science): Insilico designing and evaluation of potential drugs against SARS-CoV-2.

• Dr. Rowa Y. Alhabbab (College of Applied Medical Sciences): Combining serological testing and RT-PCR test for efficient detection of COVID-19.

Professor Essam Ibrahim Azhar, head of the Special Infectious Agent Unit, King Fahd Center for Medical Research, KAU, said: “Under this cooperation with Community Jameel Saudi through the Jameel Fund for Infectious Disease Research and Innovation, we seek to develop the scientific research system by supporting Saudi researchers and providing procedures and the funding needed to drive innovation that will help us combat many epidemic diseases that pose a real threat to human safety. 

“I would like to send a message to researchers that not choosing their proposals among the winning projects does not mean that they are inappropriate, but rather that they are viewed as scalable opportunities.”

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel, said: “As Community Jameel Saudi celebrates the 75th anniversary of the launch of its philanthropic activities, the selected research projects and proposals constitute new additions to our efforts. One of our aims is to create a healthier and safer community by developing more effective clinical solutions for a range of infectious diseases prevalent in the Gulf region and globally. I would like to thank King Abdul Aziz University and Imperial College London for their continuous cooperation and support toward the efforts of Community Jameel Saudi in encouraging creativity and innovation and developing a stimulating environment.”

The eight grant-winning projects were selected from among 35 research proposals that were evaluated by a joint committee comprising representatives from KAU and Imperial College London based on a set of criteria, the most important of which is sufficient knowledge and experience in the research field of infectious diseases, in addition to the scientific qualifications of the applicants, and the extent of the project’s contribution to the treatment of infectious diseases. 

Recently, Community Jameel Saudi signed several cooperation agreements with KAU with the aim of supporting scientific research in the field of infectious diseases and cooperating in various academic and developmental fields.

