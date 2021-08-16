You are here

  • Home
  • New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region
Short Url

https://arab.news/z5cv6

Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Tetra Pak Arabia Area has launched the “Go nature. Go Carton” campaign to draw attention toward climate change and inspire people to learn more about the environmental impact of food packaging, and its efforts to address these issues.

The company’s goals for a sustainable future include 100 percent renewable packages by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. For its work so far, Tetra Pak has recently been recognized as one of the top 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders.

By 2050, the world’s population is predicted to reach 9.1 billion, which will require an increase of 70 percent in food availability. Packaging helps keep food safe, nutritious, and available. And, with 33 percent of food lost or wasted each year, high-performance packaging plays a critical role in today’s global food delivery system.

HIGHLIGHT

In Saudi Arabia, Tetra Pak has formed the first-of-its-kind recycling partnership in the region with Obeikan Paper Industries to recycle paper of collected post-consumer cartons.

Tetra Pak cooperates with many key players across the value chain, alongside more than 170 recycling operations around the world, to advance the entire recycling value chain. By strengthening global carton recycling infrastructure, the company can ensure cartons are transformed into new raw material and products, keeping valuable resources in use to help build a circular economy.

“High-performance food packaging plays a critical role in feeding the world, but it must do so sustainably, so that food availability does not come at the cost of the planet. This lies behind Tetra Pak’s commitment to making food safe and available, everywhere, in a way that protects what’s good — protecting food, protecting people as well as protecting the planet,” said Niels Hougaard, managing director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area and cluster leader sales management for Greater Middle East and Africa.

He added: “We are seeking opportunities across the entire recycling value chain to improve how cartons get recycled. We see it as our fundamental obligation to support collection, sorting and recycling of packaging. That’s why, in synergy with food manufacturers, municipalities, recyclers and other stakeholders across the industry, we are on a journey to develop and scale the recycling of paper-based cartons, helping to make them the world’s most sustainable food package.”

In Saudi Arabia, Tetra Pak has formed the first-of-its-kind recycling partnership in the region with Obeikan Paper Industries (OPI) to recycle paper of collected post-consumer cartons. OPI has its own company-wide waste management and is ready to start working on programs that increase collection and contribute to a sustainable recycling value chain. In addition to that, a new recycling partnership with Saudi Top Plastics Factory (STP), the leading plastic recycling plant in the region, was formed to recycle the remaining plastic and aluminum compound residue resulting from cartons recycling at OPI.

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia

Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Careem has announced the appointment of Ghaith Al-Johani as general manager in Saudi Arabia.

Coming with more than 15 years of experience in the Kingdom having held several leadership positions, Al-Johani has contributed to enhancing the presence and growth of many international institutions and brands.

In Careem’s Saudi market, Al-Johani will be responsible for managing the company’s operations, focusing on developing and implementing its long-term strategy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. He will also support Careem’s transportation and delivery businesses in the Kingdom through the “super app,” in addition to building effective partnerships on a local level. Ibrahim Manna, managing director of global markets, Careem, said: “We are pleased that Ghaith Al-Johani has joined Careem to lead our business in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest markets.” We are confident that his expertise will be a great addition to the team and in fulfilling our vision to simplify and improve in the Kingdom, especially during this important stage of the national transformation.”

Al-Johani expressed his enthusiasm in joining Careem Saudi Arabia and in working with a team of distinguished talents. He said he is eager to contribute to the company’s growth and consolidate its position as a vital partner in supporting the national Vision 2030 agenda and building effective partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking

Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking

Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Expo 2020 has announced the launch of Thrive Together — a dedicated, business-focused program offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events, as well as tailored products and services that will enable visitors and participants to explore new business opportunities, form impactful partnerships and collaborate toward sustained economic prosperity in the UAE, the region and beyond.

Nadia Verjee, chief of staff, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As one of the first mega-events to take place since the beginning of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an important milestone for the global business community. It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs and startups, as well as international organizations and government entities from across the world to come together to foster a more diversified, equitable and resilient global economy, and enable robust business connectivity and sustainable economic growth.

“Whether you are a homegrown UAE-based business looking to expand, a budding entrepreneur wanting to share your ideas and build your network, or an overseas company looking to enter some of the region’s high growth markets for the first time, Thrive Together will enable you to unlock new opportunities, as together we reach a critical juncture in reimagining the global economy.”

Hassan Al-Hashemi, vice president, international relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Dubai Chamber is committed to representing and supporting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of the emirate’s fast-growing and dynamic business community as we navigate the pandemic era.

“As Expo’s official business integrator, we are pleased to be part of the wide-ranging Thrive Together program, which we believe will be a powerful catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing key challenges affecting business growth, attracting international companies to Dubai and facilitating collaboration across sectors and geographies. This will create an immediate and long-lasting impact for Dubai, and ripple across the UAE, wider region and beyond.”

Created specifically for the business community, both domestic and international, the Thrive Together program will include a number of thematic business forums, delivered in collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These events will highlight emerging business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a platform to connect, create and innovate.They will also accelerate private sector progress across current global challenges including climate change and biodiversity, space, and knowledge and learning.

Products and services offered as part of Thrive Together include an AI-powered app, facilitating meaningful B2B, B2G and G2G interactions across geographies and industries, suggesting potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, objectives and interaction patterns. An easily accessible business calendar will be updated daily, and carry the latest information on inbound business delegations, and all business events taking place across the Expo site.

Facebook hails Nissan KSA as regional success story

Facebook hails Nissan KSA as regional success story
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Facebook hails Nissan KSA as regional success story

Facebook hails Nissan KSA as regional success story
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Being the first automotive company to launch a WhatsApp service using their bespoke AI chatbot Kaito, Nissan Saudi Arabia has now been recognized by Facebook as a regional automotive success story leveraging the WhatsApp platform. This achievement was made possible by Nissan KSA providing always-on customer service.

Recognizing that the evolution of the customer journey needs to be driven by accessibility, Nissan Saudi Arabia has set itself apart by enabling two-way communication with customers via the most utilized social media platform in Saudi Arabia — WhatsApp. In the Kingdom where approximately 70 percent of the population is under 30 years old, Nissan KSA set out to engage a younger customer base that expects on-demand services as connected as they are. This resulted in improved customer engagement and higher satisfaction, contributing to increased sales leads, higher revenue, and lower call center volumes. 

Bader El-Houssami, managing director of Nissan Saudi Arabia, said: “Nissan Saudi Arabia stands for innovation, and we seek to consistently integrate that into every aspect of our business, this is the Nissan Way. In a time where companies were struggling to adapt to the new normal after the pandemic, we at Nissan KSA were accelerating our digitization efforts to best serve our customers. We are proud to receive such recognition from Facebook; it speaks volumes for the pioneering nature of our team to be considered a leader in digital services not just locally, but in the region as a whole.” 

Facebook has created and published a case study on the Facebook for Developers website detailing the success of Nissan KSA’s WhatsApp service and the metrics by which the success was measured. Given the popularity of WhatsApp in the Kingdom, the new service was an ideal and cost-effective service to build and launch. The popularity of WhatsApp helped generate more than 5,000 leads: A 390 percent increase over the original chatbot. In just six months, Nissan’s increase in car sales directly related to the WhatsApp service resulted in 34 times the ROI (return on investment).

Eleni Ketra, head of automotive and mobility, Facebook MENA, said: “Implementing a customer service and sales channel through WhatsApp Business API has helped Nissan KSA increase customer enthusiasm and drive new sales. The profound success of this digital service in such a short time frame is commendable and showcases Nissan Saudi Arabia’s digital customer-centric outlook.”

The Nissan KSA WhatsApp service is available in both English and Arabic languages and is accessible for customers to use around the clock. The account uses the Kaito AI chatbot to answer all customer questions, with several use cases which allow them to explore different car colors, download brochures, and submit their requests through the app. The account even provides suggested key phrases to make it easier for the customer to find exactly what they are looking for. The account can be reached on Nissan KSA’s 900 number +966 9200 09058.

Children’s holiday fun with DSS at Dubai’s Green Planet

Children’s holiday fun with DSS at Dubai’s Green Planet
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Children’s holiday fun with DSS at Dubai’s Green Planet

Children’s holiday fun with DSS at Dubai’s Green Planet
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

The Emirates Literature Foundation is collaborating with Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) and The Green Planet, Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, to hold a three-day children’s interactive “edutainment” event themed around learning to make the world a better place. The “Tales of The Green Planet” event will take place from Aug. 19-21.

Fun activities for children aged three-10 include a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, lively storytelling from authors and illustrators, and a letter-writing corner where children can send notes to their favorite animal — and receive a reply back by email. All activities will be free for The Green Planet ticket holders on a “first come, first served” basis.

Ahlam Bolooki, festival director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the Emirates Literature Foundation’s flagship event, said: “It’s exciting to be able to combine our mission to celebrate books and reading whilst helping to raise awareness of conservation and sustainability. 

“These issues are close to our hearts, so this is a natural collaboration for us. Children are going to love the range of activities on offer, and it’s a great way for them to learn more about these topics.”

Ahmed Al-Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Our partnership with the Emirates Literature Foundation and The Green Planet showcases the wide range of events and activities that are on offer during this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises. Edutainment activities are an important part of DSS, and the three-day event that will be held at The Green Plant is a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about our world and how we can take care of it, all while exploring one of the city’s most unique landmark destinations at the same time.” 

The “Tales of the Green Planet” event will be brought to life by storytelling from top authors, illustrators, and performing artists Ebtisam Al-Beiti, Maitha Al-Khayat, Noura Al-Khoori, Stephanie Robert, Lamya Tawfik, Simar Halwany, Youshey Zakiuddin and Magic Phil with his special brand of interactive magical colorful storytelling featuring camels and other animals.

Victoria Lynn, general manager — attractions, Dubai Holding, said: “The Green Planet is all about people of all ages stepping out of their everyday lives into an adventure filled with tropical plants and animals and gaining a greater understanding of the importance of caring for our environment.”

Tales of the Green Planet will encourage children to get creative throughout the three-day event while opening their imaginations to a tropical animal filled world! We can’t wait for all of our visitors to be a part of it!”

Saudi football body names Lenovo as tech partner

Saudi football body names Lenovo as tech partner
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi football body names Lenovo as tech partner

Saudi football body names Lenovo as tech partner
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has signed an agreement with Lenovo, making it the official technology partner of the federation and national teams.

The cooperation was announced during a press conference held at the headquarters of the federation in Riyadh on Aug. 8, in the presence of Khaled Al-Thebity, vice president of SAFF; Ibrahim Al-Qasim, secretary-general of SAFF; council member Naim Al-Bakr; and Marwan Bsat, general manager of Lenovo Saudi Arabia. The signing ceremony also saw the attendance of Saudi football player Saleh Al-Shehri, and star member of the national Olympic team, Abdulilah Al-Omari.

As part of the partnership, Lenovo will provide technical support to the Saudi national teams and will be an official sponsor of the Saudi football knockout cup competition, known as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. Lenovo’s logo will be displayed on the video assistant referee technology screen and the players’ switch panel.

Secretary-general Al-Qasim expressed his happiness at signing the strategic partnership, noting that SAFF looks forward to further consolidating its alliance with Lenovo in the interest of both parties. He emphasized that the partnership will also deliver real and tangible improvements to the football ecosystem within the Kingdom.

Lenovo general manager Bsat said that transforming the digital experience for Saudi football clubs and accelerating technological enhancements for the sport in the Kingdom has long been a goal for the company. He also noted that the smooth negotiation process with SAFF helped the partnership reach its full potential and demonstrated the organization’s continued commitment to enhancing its operations. 

Lenovo will leverage its best technologies and capabilities to help SAFF manage large amounts of data, transform operations, and deliver better results on and off the pitch.

Latest updates

New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region
New Tetra Pak campaign pursues sustainability solutions in region
Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia
Ghaith Al-Johani to head Careem in Saudi Arabia
Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking
Expo 2020 launches ‘Thrive Together’ business program for networking
Reimagining the post-COVID office
With a score of 100 equaling ‘total proximity,’ the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. (Social media)
Egypt to sell a stake in company behind its new capital
A view of Egypt's Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.