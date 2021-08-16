You are here

SISCO reports 30.1% hike in half-yearly revenue

The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies. (File/SPA)
  • Gross profit of SR123.6 million increased by 6.6 percent from Q2 2020 predominantly driven by strong transshipment volumes in the ports segment
RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO), the Kingdom’s leading investor in ports and terminals, logistics parks and services and water solutions, posted a 30.1 percent year-on-year increase in its half-yearly revenue.

In a statement issued on Sunday, SISCO said its revenue for the first half of 2021, excluding accounting construction revenue, jumped to SR498.1 million ($133 million) and 13.4 percent to SR244.5 million in the second quarter driven by strong performance in the ports, logistics segments and slightly in the water business.

Gross profit of SR123.6 million increased by 6.6 percent from Q2 2020 predominantly driven by strong transshipment volumes in the ports segment. Gross profit decreased by 8.4 percent from the previous quarter due to a decline in gateway volumes and an increase in direct costs, it said.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Saudi Arabia launches contractors' evaluation system

Related

Reimagining the post-COVID office

With a score of 100 equaling ‘total proximity,’ the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. (Social media)
With a score of 100 equaling ‘total proximity,’ the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. (Social media)
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Reimagining the post-COVID office

With a score of 100 equaling ‘total proximity,’ the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. (Social media)
  • Report says 20-25% advanced economy workforce can work from home
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: To say that the COVID-19 crisis has been a disruptor of working styles is an understatement. Virtually every job was impacted in some way, with many if not most employees shifting from office-based routines to work from home (WFH).

But now that the COVID situation is (hopefully) past its peak, are these changes permanent or will we return to the status quo ante?
A recent report by the McKinsey Global Institute — The future of work after COVID-19 — quantified the required physical proximity of workers in 10 different types of “worker arena.”
With a score of 100 equaling “total proximity,” the medical care profession came top at 87 and farming and construction was least proximate at 54. Computer-based office work — the largest work arena in advanced economies such as Saudi Arabia — is at 68, meaning that about one-third of this type of work can be completed remotely.
The McKinsey report concludes that 20-25 percent of the advanced economy workforce could potentially work from home three-to-five days a week. While that is unlikely to happen, the report found that employers in developed economies plan to reduce their post-COVID office space by an average of 30 percent. What does this mean for workers in the Kingdom? Kholoud Al-Mohammadi, an investment manager at FII Institute (Riyadh), told Arab News that “the pandemic forced a rapid uptake of online and app-based management and communication platforms.”
Employees had to quickly learn how to substitute Zoom or Microsoft Teams meetings for in-office interactions and presentations. The learning curve was steep but ultimately successful, with the result that most businesses were only nominally impacted by the pandemic in terms of staff productivity. That shift to online platforms is certainly here to stay.

WFH is more a community and culture initiative that would give somebody more flexibility within their role.
Ahmed Bondagji

But there is still a human need for physical interaction: The informal conversations, face-to-face contact and birthday celebrations that bring a workspace to life. As such, most employees will probably return to their physical office or have done so already, but often with an option of at least part-time WFH. “WFH is more a community and culture initiative that would give somebody more flexibility within their role,” Ahmed Bondagji, HR director (KSA) at L’Oréal told Arab News. “So eventually we’re all going to come back to the office, but it would be nice to have one optional day at home per week.”
The working environment is also likely to see some changes. The pandemic has raised awareness about hygiene and personal space, and this — along with mandatory health and safety standards — must be key when planning the post-COVID office. Some companies — led by US tech giants such as Salesforce and Spotify — have taken advantage of the temporary WFH situation to completely overhaul their interiors with these factors in mind.

An office redesign allows for creative use of space. Whereas cubicles were previously “corralled,” they can now be more spread out, with greater utilization of corners — giving workers a greater sense of individual territory. The “hot desk” concept can also be applied, for example by allocating one section of an open office to a department, with members of that department using any available desk.
Bondagji also sees the co-working space as at least a medium-term solution in the post-COVID world.
“It’s a very agile option that a lot of non-HQ or remote locations have shifted to,” he said. “We can use the co-working office for a meeting, or contract for a certain number of hours, and the area is continually sanitized and fully within COVID precautions.”
While most organizations will not fully shift to co-working spaces, they do offer a flexible and often cheaper alternative to the permanent office.
The key takeaway here is that both employees and employers need to remain open-minded about their arrangements. From the worker’s point of view, employers must be more proactive regarding staff wellbeing and WFH should be at least a part-time option; and from the employer’s perspective, staff need to adapt to change — in terms of both working methods and physical locations.
The COVID-19 crisis may be easing, but occasional disruption is a fact of life, and everybody has to live with that.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Egypt to sell a stake in company behind its new capital

A view of Egypt's Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
A view of Egypt's Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 16 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to sell a stake in company behind its new capital

A view of Egypt's Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 16 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), the developer of Egypt’s new capital city, is to be listed on the country’s stock exchange within the next two years, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has confirmed.
The offering will be conducted through a fund affiliated with ACUD, which is expected to have around EGP100 billion ($6.4 billion) in liquid assets, El-Sisi said during the inauguration of several development projects in Badr City on Saturday.
The Egyptian president said this is a new concept that will be applied to other major national projects of the country as well.
The new capital east of Cairo represents a three-phase project that envisages transforming a 700 square-kilometer swath of desert — roughly equal to the size of Singapore — into a modern hub for government buildings, foreign embassies, major companies and featuring Africa’s tallest tower.

FASTFACT

$6.4bn

The offering will be conducted through a fund affiliated with ACUD, which is expected to have around EGP100 billion ($6.4 billion) in liquid assets.

An offering of shares in the company in charge of the new capital project would “help shore up trading liquidity to unprecedented levels and add yet another heavyweight to the market’s main index,” a Bloomberg report quoted Amr Elalfy, head of research at Prime Securities, as saying.
Also, it “would help attract new local and international institutional investors, which would add more depth to the market and help reduce volatility,” Elalfy said.

 

Topics: Egypt

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An international company specializing in additives for industrial heating and cooling systems has raised $5.9 million from a round of funding led by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV) and the Progress Tech Transfer Fund (PTT).

HT Materials Science (HTMS) produces heat transfer fluid additives which, when added to water and glycol heating and cooling systems, yield substantial improvements in energy use.

SAEV is the corporate venturing program of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco.

The Series A financing will be used to fund a number of projects, develop manufacturing capability and invest in sales and distribution networks in the US, Middle East, Europe and Asia.

“The application of the HTMS technology in cooling systems can help save energy and reduce emissions in Aramco facilities and the Kingdom, all of which are very positive outcomes” said Mahdi Aladel, CEO of Aramco Ventures.

Thomas Grizzetti, CEO of HTMS, said the investment “demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy as we continue to recruit more industrial partners to demonstrate the various uses of our proprietary technology and scale our business globally.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia

Saudi stock market index records highest closing since January 2008

Saudi stock market index records highest closing since January 2008
Updated 15 August 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi stock market index records highest closing since January 2008

Saudi stock market index records highest closing since January 2008
  • Shares of financial and energy companies have both benefited from the recent gains in oil prices
Updated 15 August 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Index (TASI) rose 0.25 percent to 11,352 points on Sunday, recording the highest close since January 2008.

Shares of financial and energy companies have both benefited from the recent gains in oil prices. On Sunday, Al-Rajhi Bank and the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. both gained 0.7 percent.

Saudi supermarket group BinDawood Holding finished 0.4 percent higher despite an almost 50 percent decline in second quarter net profit and on expectations that the decline in profit will be temporary.

In the second quarter of last year the company “benefited enormously from pantry-buying in response to lockdowns and in the lead-up to the VAT (value-added tax) hike which came into effect from July 1, 2020,” the company’s CEO said in a statement.

The best performers of the session were Ataa Educational Co., which rose 9.89 percent or 6.5 points to trade at 72.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. added 7.45 percent or 12 points to end at 173 and Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance was up 5.58 percent or 5.5 points to 104 in late trade.

“Overall, the market sentiments are positive with the global economic recovery and companies’ second quarter results,” Mazen Al-Sudairy, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital, told Arab News.

When asked about the market’s positive movement, Faiz Alhomrani, an independent financial analyst, told Arab News that the trend was likely to continue. “We may see the index hitting levels of 11,800-11,900,” he said.

Alhomrani said after the end of the financial results announcements, “the market will enter a phase of calm and then a new phase of ascent.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul

