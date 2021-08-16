You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021
The strategy also includes boosting the company’s digital capabilities, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mv7ay

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021

Saudi media group SRMG profit jumps 62% to $60.3m in H1 2021
  • The group earlier announced a transformation strategy, with a focus on expanding its platforms
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), owner of Arab News, posted a 62 percent rise in profit for the first half of 2021, the company said in a Tadawul filing.

The company, which owns more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, recorded a net profit of SR226.1 million ($60.3 million) in the first six months of the year, up from SR140 million in the same period in 2020.

The group earlier announced a transformation strategy, with a focus on expanding its platforms, and pursuing international partnerships and strategic investments.

The Saudi group already has partnerships with Bloomberg and The Independent.

The strategy also includes boosting the company’s digital capabilities, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach.

“The group will continuously look to leverage its data and technology capabilities to develop new products and services, enhance its monetization capabilities and diversify its revenue stream,” SRMG said in a statement in July.

Topics: SRMG Saudi Research and Media Group

Related

SRMG’s chairman of the board of directors, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Ruwaita, received the delegation. (Supplied)
Media
SRMG hosts US delegation, discusses media issues

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage

Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
  • Bloomberg reported Saudi Aramco is to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in Reliance Industries' oil refining and chemicals business
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Talks between Saudi Aramco and India’s Reliance Industries have hit a critical stage with a deal anticipated shortly.

Saudi Aramco is to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in Reliance Industries' oil refining and chemicals business for around $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco's shares, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Talks started in 2019 and were revived recently after the deal was delayed due to the pandemic.

In late June, Reliance's chairman Mukesh Ambani said that he hoped this venture would formalise its partnership with Aramco and that its Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board as an independent director.

Reliance shares were up 2.3% at 2,194.15 rupees. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited surged more than 2% higher to 2,197 rupees per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Reliance declined to comment.

Topics: Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters

Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
  • Potential bidders have been approached by Aramco through its advisers before a formal sale process kicks off in the next few weeks
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco is looking to raise at least $17 billion from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, higher than the $12.4 billion raised from its oil pipeline deal, Reuters reported on Monday quoting unnamed sources.
Potential bidders including North American private equity and infrastructure funds, as well as state-backed funds in China and South Korea have been approached by Aramco through its advisers before a formal sale process kicks off in the next few weeks, Reuters said.
The deal size may include $3.5 billion of equity and the remainder will be funded by bank debt, one of the anonymous sources said, while another source said the transaction size could top $20 billion.
“The gas deal is about the long-term view of gas utilization and consumption in Saudi Arabia,” said one source familiar with the deal, explaining why the gas deal may generate higher proceeds.
According to Reuters, the companies tapped include the ones who took part in the stake sale process for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s gas pipelines, which was bought by a consortium of investors including Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and European gas infrastructure owner and operator SNAM.
Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while JPMorgan and Goldman declined to comment. Brookfield and SNAM declined to comment. GIP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Aramco, similar to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), used a lease and lease-back agreement to sell a 49 percent stake of newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. to the buyer and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on its pipelines. 

Topics: Aramco gas

Related

Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia’s biggest solar project
Business & Economy
Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia’s biggest solar project
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures helps heat transfer fluid specialist raise $5.9m

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Al Shorafa chairman of Etihad Aviation Group
  • Al-Shorafa is a member of the executive council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Mohammed Al-Shorafa has been appointed as chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Sunda

The moves comes after a resolution by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces and chairman of the Abu Dhabi executive council, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Al-Shorafa is a member of the executive council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

He also holds senior roles in several major organisations in Abu Dhabi, where he heads the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and is a board member of the Strategic Partnership Council of the Department of Health, according to the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Centre.

Al-Shorafa holds a Master in Business Administration from London Business School and has completed several programmes in leading institutes, such as MIT Sloan, Citibank Global Asset Management and Harvard Business School.

The move by the crown prince also includes the appointment of Elena Sorlini as a member of Etihad’s board of directors.

Other board members of the UAE flag carrier include Hisham Khalid Malak, Masood Mohammad Mahmood, Jasim Husain Thabet, Mansour Mohamed Al-Mulla and Jacob Kalkman, the media office said.

Topics: Mohammed Bin Zayed

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400m
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400m

Villas lead surge in Dubai’s residential property prices

Villas lead surge in Dubai’s residential property prices
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Villas lead surge in Dubai’s residential property prices

Villas lead surge in Dubai’s residential property prices
  • The week-long Eid holidays affected sales in July, where the volume was 41.7 percent less than in June
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Residential property prices in Dubai accelerated in July, with villas recording the highest gains in six years, according to the latest ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) published this week.

According to the report, villas, which represent 13 percent of the UAE emirate’s residential market, saw a 3.1 percent increase in VPI in July, compared to the month before.

Apartments only edged 0.8 percent higher, the report showed.

Overall, Dubai’s VPI, which is a valuation-based index, recorded a growth of 1.8 percent.

These figures put the annual average per square foot of a residential property in Dubai at 1,012 dirhams this year, compared to 894 dirhams in 2020.

The week-long Eid holidays affected sales in July, where the volume was 41.7 percent less than in June. Ready sales fell by 50 percent, while off-plan contract registrations were down by 30 percent.

Most of the sales were from Emaar-developed properties at 20.4 percent, the report showed, with other top performing developers being Sobha and Nakheel.

The VPI monitors 13 villa locations and 21 apartment areas in Dubai, and all of them have seen capital values stabilizing or improving in July – a movement which has not been seen in six years.

Topics: Dubai real estate UAE

Related

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Lifestyle
Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai
Global digital agency Valtech to acquire Dubai-based Revonic
Media
Global digital agency Valtech to acquire Dubai-based Revonic

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one

Burgerizzr IPO oversubscribed by 500 percent on day one
  • The IPO for the eligible groups began on Aug.15, 2021, and will end on Aug. 23, 2021
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Burgerizzr burger chain’s initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by 500 percent on the first day, according to the financial advisor in charge of the share sale Emirates NBD Capital KSA.

It added the price range for the offering will be between SAR 150 and SAR 165 per share at the start of the book-building process.

“The final price for the shares will be determined on completion of the book-building process,” the company said in a statement on Tadawul.

Burgerizzr said in its prospectus it plans to sell 725,000 of its shares, representing 29 percent of its capital, in the parallel market Nomu, according to Argaam data.

The IPO for the eligible groups began on Aug.15, 2021, and will end on Aug. 23, 2021, the prospectus said.

Burgerizzr was co-founded in 2009 by Mohammad Al Ruwaigh and has grown from one beef and chicken burger restaurant to 65 outlets throughout Saudi Arabia.

The chain targets 100 restaurants by the end of 2020 and 200 by 2025.

Topics: Food restaurant IPO

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August
Special Lebanese are feeling a sense of loss after the news Pizza Hut would be closing its Lebanon outlets earlier this month. (AFP/Supplied/File Photos) photos
Offbeat
Closure of Pizza Hut chain feeds into Lebanon’s deepening sense of loss

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia says carefully following the eve=nts in Afghanistan, calls for stability
Saudi Arabia says carefully following the eve=nts in Afghanistan, calls for stability
Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Aramco talks with Reliance Industries at critical stage
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Saudi Aramco seeks to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Reuters
Taliban takeover is world’s failure, says UK
Taliban takeover is world’s failure, says UK
Stolen 16th-century Qur’an to be returned to Turkey
Stolen 16th-century Qur’an to be returned to Turkey

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.