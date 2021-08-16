You are here

Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon

Model Jessica Kahawaty launches fundraiser for Lebanon
Jessica Kahawaty is a model, entrepreneur and a humanitarian. File/Getty Images






DUBAI: Australian-Lebanese model and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty has set up an online fundraiser with the help of her family to support struggling Lebanese amid the country’s growing shortage of fuel, medical supplies and food. 

The 32-year-old assured her 1 million Instagram followers that “every single dollar will be accounted for, and a timeline for using the funds will be provided as soon as the fundraiser is closed.”

The fundraiser has raised over half of its $100,000 goal.

“My name is Jessica Kahawaty and I, like many Lebanese expats, feel helpless watching my country and people drown in despair,” said the UNICEF ambassador in a statement.

“As many of you know, Lebanon faces an immediate emergency to house, medicate and provide essential services for its 4 million inhabitants. Today, the country is at its lowest point with no access to bread, water or electricity,” she said.

“I’ve been in touch with numerous people giving me live updates as households utilize one bucket of water among them. No one has gas in their cars as fuel is being withheld from civilians. Reports of people sleeping outside their homes for ventilation have circulated online as the world watches in horror. 

“Lebanon, a country that was once vibrant, is enduring a blackout both physically and emotionally. The hundreds of messages I received in the last few days from desperate youth speaking of suicide attempts, zero hope to achieve their dreams and the inability to support their sick or hungry parents have not only been devastating but a wave of anger hit me that there are free people out there responsible for creating a lost generation.”

Kahawaty said that money raised will be distributed among nonprofit organizations that she will personally vet, individual families and students.

 Funds will also go toward providing food and clean water to needy families.

The charitable initiative has garnered support from Kahawaty’s friends and fans, who took to social media to share the fundraiser on their respective platforms.

Lebanese singer Dana Hourani, German blogger Xenia Van der Woodsen, Lebanese actor Nicolas Mouawad and Iraqi influencer Dima Al-Sheikhly reposted the fundraiser onto their Instagram stories, urging fans to donate to those who need it most. 

Chanel to stage its Cruise 2022 show in Dubai


Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show. Getty Images









DUBAI: Luxury fashion house Chanel is set to bring its Cruise 2021-22 show to Dubai and plans to stage its latest resort collection via a physical runway show in an undisclosed location in the emirate on Nov. 2, 2021.

Creative director Virginie Viard’s graphic collection was first unveiled digitally in May. It was staged in Carrieres de Lumieres, a series of vast chambers, in Les Baux-de-Provence.

Viard worked with both mod and punk references, producing a line-up of graphic suits, black-and-white miniskirts, fishnet stockings and leather holster belts. The collection was balanced with soft, ivory lace dresses, high-waisted linen pants and floral-embroidered dresses.

In a statement, Viard listed some of the elements of the collection: “Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, T-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids and pointed silver Mary-Janes.”

The monochromatic collection drew inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s play “Orpheus,” which deals with themes of morality, sacrifice and artistry. Cocteau was a friend of Coco Chanel, and his 1960 film “Testament of Orpheus” was shot at Carrieres de Lumieres.

Cruise collections are a mid-season, mini-fashion offering that can be traced back to 1919, when Gabrielle Chanel realized that wealthy clients were taking mid-winter holidays in the Mediterranean and needed a new wardrobe for their travels. The designer ran up a collection of lightweight, easy-to-wear pieces suitable for a trip on board a yacht, giving the world its first cruise collection.

Cruise collections are now generally unveiled in May, and arrive in stores in November, just before holiday season. 

Since cruise shows typically take place outside the regular fashion week schedule, labels have more creative freedom in how they want to stage their shows, which often translates into the use of exotic locations as the backdrop for the glamorous clothes.

It will not be the first time Chanel has staged a physical runway show in Dubai. In 2014, the UAE played host to the fashion house's Cruise 2015 show, which featured models Lindsey Wixson, Binx Walton, Joan Smalls and Soo Joo Park. 

Egyptian label Mamzi's newest collection pays homage to traditional Saudi art form


The new collection from Mamzi pays homage to Al-Qatt Al-Asiri. Supplied
Updated 15 August 2021
Khaoula Ghanem







DUBAI: Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is a traditional art form deeply rooted within the identity of the southern region in Saudi Arabia and is practiced exclusively by women. Billed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, the art form involves decorating the interiors of the home with geometric shapes and tribal symbols. Al-Qatt Al-Asiri also served as the starting point for Egyptian designer Mariam Abdelghany’s newest collection of tailored separates for her ready-to-wear label Mamzi.

“(Al-Qatt Al-Asiri) is an extremely inspirational, authentic art that opened my mind in a way that helped me create unique pieces,” Abdelghany told Arab News.

Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is a traditional art form deeply rooted within the identity of the southern region in Saudi Arabia. Supplied

The designer, who established her label in 2014, admits she was drawn to it from the moment she saw it at an event in Saudi Arabia.

“There was an old woman painting Asiri art, and from that moment I was hooked on it,” she adds.

To create the 18-piece collection, the designer used embroidered and printed fabrics. Supplied

The designer’s new collection has been in the making for nearly two years, mostly because “Al-Qatt Al-Asiri needs to be given time, patience and commitment in order to create something that would do it justice as it is incredibly unique and involves many colors,” Abdelghany explains.

“I wanted to showcase it in a modern way that would also represent the vision that I see for my brand.”

The designer admits she was drawn to the art form from the moment she saw it. Supplied

To create the 18-piece collection, Abdelghany used embroidered and printed fabrics. She also used handcrafted khayameya embroidery shaped specifically for Asiri art to add an authentic touch.

The collection features a line-up of tailored separates, including skirts, blouses, jumpsuits and trousers that are each crafted with the geometric designs.

The color palette reflects the bold hues associated with the traditional art form. Supplied

As for the color palette, the designer opted for bold hues such as azure, orange, lavender and lemon to reflect the bright colors associated with the traditional art form.

Describing her brand as “modern and edgy,” the designer states: “I believe that Al-Qatt Al-Asiri is extremely unique and will add so much to fashion. I always believed that fashion is a form of art. A very integral part of my job is to keep on looking for ways to create original and authentic pieces that would also be wearable and modern to match the age we’re living in.”

Zuhair Murad celebrates Halle Berry's birthday with fashion tribute


The actress turned 55 this week. File/AFP
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News







DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad took to Instagram to celebrate US actress Halle Berry on her birthday this week. The celebrity favorite shared a carousel of images of the actress wearing his red carpet designs, toasting her long-standing relationship with the fashion house. 

The 55-year-old Berry frequently appears on the red carpet and on stage in glittering outfits by the designer.

Murad is one of Berry’s go-to designers for important red carpet events. 

Wearing a sheer red Zuhair Murad fall 2018 couture gown, the “Monster’s Ball” star ensured all eyes were on her as a presenter at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, in 2018, she hit the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty wearing a Murad mini-dress with all-over beading and an upper thigh slit.

And who can forget the plunging embroidered and lace jumpsuit from Murad’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection that she wore at the premiere of her movie “Kings” during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival? 

Halle Berry wearing Zuhair Murad at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images

The fashion house celebrated the actress’ birthday by sharing these three occasions where she donned a creation designed by the Raas Balbek-born couturier. 

“Looking over our favorite #ZMLooks of Halle Berry’s over the years, always looking so elegant in #ZuhairMurad, in celebration of her birthday today. Happy birthday @halleberry,” wrote the fashion house on Instagram.

Murad certainly wasn’t the only one to toast the actress on her special day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry shared a video to Instagram of herself smiling with her head out the car window, listening to a song. She captioned the post: “After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this Aug. 14. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever. Finally, I’m exhaling.”

Followers and friends sent Berry birthday love in the comments section. Actress Thandie Newton wrote: “You deserve all of it, Halle. All. Of. It.”

“You are such an inspiration, my Leo sister. In so many ways,” wrote US actress Meagan Good.

German label GmbH launches 'Free Palestine' T-shirt


Proceeds from the shirt will go to charity. Instagram
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News







DUBAI: Berlin-based fashion label GmbH has collaborated with Palestinian brand Trashy Clothing to produce a limited-edition capsule collection in support of Palestine.

The capsule, which features a bandana vest and T-shirt that reads “Free Palestine,” was launched at GmbH’s spring 2022 show earlier this year.

The garments, which are available for pre-order until Sept. 15, are based on Trashy Clothing designer Shukri Lawrence’s research of Palestinian art and activist graphics.

Proceeds will be divided between Palestinian charities Al-Qaws and the Land of Canaan Foundation, which supports agricultural projects and farmers who have lost their crops during the occupation.

The Berlin label’s founders, Serhat Isik and Benjamin Huseb, said on Instagram:  “We hope these items can help amplify the visibility of the Palestinian fight for freedom, as well as supporting organizations working in the region.” 

REVIEW: 'Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union' is long, but worth the watch


The three-part docu-series is streaming on Disney+. File/AFP
Updated 15 August 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran







CHENNAI: As the 44th president of the United States of America and, most importantly, the first ever African-American head of the country, Barack Obama made history. Now, a three-part docu-series titled “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” aims to tell his story.

Streaming on OSN in the Middle East, the five-hour work is long and certainly could have been trimmed since the average viewer will know much of what plays out on screen. The series stretches out into an ode to a beloved president, and one cannot help but feel that it could have been a little more critical of a leader who, while widely loved, did have his detractors and policy failures.

Undoubtedly, as president, Obama had a very difficult task ahead. He had to balance the white-and-black equation, and was forced to ask whether he was an African-American first and president second or vice-versa. However, as the docu-series affirms, he earnestly believed that he had to pursue a more perfect union. It was not about a black America or a white America or a Latino America but the United States of America, he said — and in five hours, the makers attempt to prove that he meant it. 

The documentary was directed by Peter W. Kunhardt. Supplied

Director Peter W. Kunhardt (“Nixon by Nixon: In His Own Words” and “John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls”), examines this complex issue of Blackness and inclusiveness in interviews with the late Representative John Lewis, Reverend Jeremiah Wright, journalist Michele Norris, Reverend Al Sharpton, professor Cornel West, author Ta-Nehisi Coates, political adviser Valerie Jarrett, professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., politician Jesse Jackson and author Michael Eric Dyson, among others. The Obamas aren’t interviewed for the series — the only family member to appear is the former President’s Kenyan aunt. 

The first part, which follows Obama from childhood to his decision to run for president, begins with his famous “race” speech in March 2008. Obama used the make-or-break opportunity to address the issues of race in America and to promote the idea of American unity and hope.

The Disney+ series has the feel of an “ode to a beloved president.” Supplied

The second part, which covers his presidential run, reveals that Obama felt constant pressure “to define his identity along racial lines,” which left him “frustrated by what he saw as a distraction from other important issues.”

The third portion turns to Obama’s time at the White House and his earnest belief in health care for all and combating police brutality against African-Americans. He also had to tackle the economic downturn, the most severe since the Great Depression. 

Even though there is no dearth of literature on Obama – books and political biographies and autobiographies included – Kunhardt’s work takes us deeper into the dilemmas faced by Obama and it’s definitely an interesting watch despite its failure to criticize any aspect of his policy.

